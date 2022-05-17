Finance
The Big Question: WordPress (Dot) Org or WordPress (Dot) Com for Your Small Business Blog?
You have just decided to create the website for your small business. You know you want to include a blog, so what should you do next? Which blogging publishing platform will you use? There are many platforms to choose from, so you’re not quite sure what to do. You have heard great things about WordPress, but the $70k question is now which one to choose… WordPress.org or WordPress.com. Which is better?
When it comes to blogging, WordPress has managed to come out as one of the leading blog publishing platform. And with both WordPress.org and WordPress.com, you are sure you’re going to get the right platform as it fits your current needs, resources as well as your set of skills (very user friendly).
So now that you have made the decision to go with WordPress, which will you pick… WordPress.org or WordPress.com? This article will take a brief look at what these platforms offer, thereby shedding more light on this matter to help you make your final decision.
WordPress.Org
WordPress is an open software available on the internet. It currently powers millions of blogs as well as websites across the web, with WordPress.org, acting as the center of this community. Here, you get access to free themes, plug-ins, community support as well as other blogging software.
For those who are “hands on” by nature, you will absolutely love WordPress.org. With tons of “how to” guides and community support, as a site owner, you have the ability to modify and design your site as well as its functionality
Pros
- You have full control over your site.
- It’s free.
- You can use any free or premium themes to design your site to make it look extremely professional.
- Themes can be modified and customized.
- Custom analysis and tracking.
- You can upload free or premium plugins (including your own)
- You can have an online store to sell your services or products (eCommerce)
- Unlimited storage
- You can easily make extra cash using the site by placing your own ads.
Cons
- Requires website hosting, which may cost you anything between $4 and $8.
- You have to purchase your own domain name.
- You are in charge of updating it as well as preventing any spamming.
WordPress.Com
With WordPress.Com, your site or blog will be hosted on WordPress servers. This is a plus particularly if you are looking to set up a blog on a string budget. You get to set up a blog absolutely free on WordPress.Com.
This platform is ideal for photographers, artists, doctors, engineers, restaurants and nearly anyone else. Unlike with WordPress.Org, you are not required to download any software or pay for any hosting fees.
Basically, with WordPress.Com, you get to focus on creating content for the site/blog, without having to necessarily worry about the technical aspects associated with running a site/blog.
Pros
- Easy to get started and set-up.
- Select themes from a list of free available themes.
- Hosting is free.
- No updating or worrying about security or backup.
- Part of a large network of other bloggers
Cons
- You can only select a theme from their list unless you upgrade your account, hence limiting your level of control over the site/blog.
- Themes cannot be modified or customized unless you purchase an upgrade for CSS.
- Plugins cannot be uploaded unless you upload to the VIP program.
- You cannot have an eCommerce site unless you upgrade to their business plan.
- Ads may at times appear on your site. You have to pay $30 a year to stop the ads.
- You only get 3 GB of storage space and then have to purchase more.
- You get the additional WordPress.Com to your domain name (an additional $15 a year is charged if you want to use your own domain name)
- You cannot use 3rd party advertisements such as Google AdSense.
In the end, the primary difference between these two WordPress platforms lies in how much control you want of your site. If you are a casual blogger that does not own a small business that needs a professional looking website to sell your services or products online, WordPress.com should be sufficient. However, if you want full control of your site and have a professional looking website in addition to your blog, WordPress.org is your best way to go.
Finance
Omaha Foreclosures – Benefits of Buying a Foreclosed Home in Omaha and Guidelines to Purchase
There are several benefits of purchasing Omaha foreclosures as Omaha is the largest city in the US state of Nebraska and highly recommended city to live. You can purchase foreclosure homes at almost half the price than the normal rates prevalent there.
The several benefits of buying foreclosure homes in Omaha include
1. The city founded along the Missouri River has been given the name ‘Gateway to the West’. Its central location makes it’s an easy transportation hub and an ideal city to live and do business.
2. It has one of the world’s biggest Omaha Stockyards and internationally acclaimed meat packing plants
3. It is home to several fortune 500 companies like Union Pacific Corporation, ConAgra Foods etc. making it a city with several high paying jobs.
4. City’s Henry Doorly Zoo is one of the major attraction of Omaha.
5. A top news magazine identified Omaha as one of the top 10 high-tech havens of US thus making Omaha foreclosures a great choice to buy in this high tech city.
6. Omaha has around one hundred properties listed in National Register of Historic Places including Holy family Church, Bank of Florence etc.
Proper guidelines to foreclosure homes will help to make your buying Omaha Foreclosures transaction easier and hassle free.
Guidelines to Purchase Omaha Foreclosures
1. Subscribe to an online listing service on monthly basis and keep track of latest Properties added in the Omaha city section.
2. Make a list of all the properties and shortlist about 5 to 10 properties which are suitable to your requirement.
3. Visit all the short listed properties and inquire about neighborhood people in case of the properties you like. Also inquire rates of similar properties in the neighborhood areas.
4. When visiting the places in Omaha yourself, do look for signboards like ‘foreclosure homes for sale’ and you may thus come across a new choice.
5. Once you zero-in on a property, ask for the papers to check the title of the property.
6. Keep an appraiser to ascertain the actual value of the property and to check that it is matching with the demand by the title owner.
7. Hire a legal expert to check all the papers and for final documentation.
Finance
Dedicated Server Web Hosting – Assurance for Self Control
Almost everyone is out under the networking sun to enjoy the optimal advantages of power and potentials pertaining to internet. You have built up online business emperor site by site and can’t see it collapsing to ground almost like castle of sand. Yes, your networking system – no matter how much stronger it is – is susceptible to troubles which may give you enough reasons to really worry about. Considering the fact that your site is the virtual venue where customers make a frequent visit to and you make a convertible sale, it is important to have dedicated web hosting for successful and smooth performance and progress of your business endeavor. Other hosting choices are also available but when it comes to better control and greater reliability, you will less likely to Google and go for other options,
Dedicated Hosting Revisited:
Dedicated hosting is a much more modernized version of VPS hosting with lots of improvement on the fore front as well as back end. It scores high on both reliability and control that the web administrators get to enjoy. Dedicated hosting allows a client to ensure optimal use of each of the networking components. With dedicated server, you are assigned with larger resources and without being obliged to share these with networking partners, you enjoy a complete and competent control over your server and the resources it hosts.
More Control:
Dedicated hosting has two major assets to heavily and blindly rely on – one is ‘control’ and another is ‘reliability’. Dedicated web administrators exercise supreme control over the server. Due to this reason, threat of virus and malware gets minimized. If cost is something that makes you think twice about whether to buy it or not, then I just like to remind you that virus attack and hacking activities are on continuous rise and so data security is crucial to your business needs. With the feature and facility of more control that dedicated hosting offers, one thing is for sure that your data will be under more safety and security. As you are provided a full-root access, so you can easily get to know what is being installed on the server. This allows the web administrator to make an informed decision whether it requires system upgrading for precise maintenance and smooth running of server in its optimal configuration.
With dedicated hosting, the clients can get to experience more control which makes the system reliable on an unmatched level. Apart from assigned disk space and bandwidth, dedicated server is also fitted with guaranteed RAM space. Furthermore, you can also be entitled to share the server’s processor depending on the type of hosting packages you have chosen. The web administrator can adjust the variables including page load speed, allocation of server resources etc. Variable tweaking helps the webmasters to optimize pages. More control over the server on your part is rewarded with greater customers’ satisfaction which results into some chain-based reaction including stretch of profit margin. In a nutshell, an assurance of self-control helps you translate the slated and stated goals of your web presence.
Finance
How to Sell Your House Without Realtor
1.What is my house worth – this is one of the most important aspects to complete a private sale. While most agents have a reasonable understanding of the market the private seller needs to educate themselves. This can be done by
a. Visiting open houses of similar attributes to yours in the way of number of bedrooms, bathrooms and land size and in the same geographical location as you are. Visit a minimum of five properties. By adding up the value of all the properties and diving by that number you’ve researched you will get the average value of properties with similar attribute to your sale area. Location, views, aspects and unique features will always add a few percentage points of value to your property value.
b. Get a professional property valuation done. Approaching your bank and using their valuation services will ensure you get the valuation done at a discount rate which in Australia is around a couple of hundred dollars. You should use this in conjunction with your market research.
2. Real Estate Legal’s – Source a solicitor or property conveyancing clerk to look into all the legal aspects of selling house. In Australia each state has varying laws as to who is able to manage the legal aspect of your property sale. Get this aspect organized before you market your house for sale. This aspect is important also because when it comes to requesting a deposit from your buyer you can have the deposit put into your solicitor’s trust account.
3. Preparing Your House for Sale – Rule one here is to tidy up and de-clutter. People want to see a house that is roomy, fresh, clean and tidy.
a. No clutter means more space. Kitchens and bathrooms are good selling aspects of the property sale. A massive spring clean is the way to go and take no prisoners. If you haven’t used it in 6 months chances are you never will so throw it out or donate. Go from room to room and clean out cupboard and storage areas of things that have not been used. People want space so you need to present your house that way.
b. Clean grit and grime off kitchen splash backs, bench tops and bathrooms surfaces. Ensure ovens and stoves are spotless.
c. Clean floors and walls of marks.
d. Stage your property at open houses with fresh flowers in the main bedroom, fruit bowl with fresh fruit in the kitchen, fluffy towel sets in the bathroom and potted plants near the entrance.
4. Selling House Privately game plan – make a list of the things that need to be done and time lines to have these processed. Include a start date for marketing and open houses and an estimated completion date of your property sale and when you want to vacate.
5. Real Estate For Sale By Owner Marketing – People still use a variety of media to research and buy property. This will include flyers, news paper advertising, signs, social networks (word of mouth) and internet (real estate portals and search engines). Professional marketers and research conducted by Nielsen Research support the importance of integrating print and media to source property buyers.
Integral to this is having your photos done professionally for your advertising. Buying real estate, in many instances is done with emotion. By presenting your property with professionally taken photos ensures you are putting your best for forward in attracting buyers. If you have no access to a professional photographer Selling My House offer some superb tips to take photos like a pro in their education centre.
Use your photos in all your real estate for sale by owner marketing which may include color photo house sign, property for sale flyers that are delivered to your local area, color photo press advertising, online listings, search engine marketing and property marketing video.
6. Read a little on selling and negotiating – this will enable you to better understand the buyer and provide the tools to deliver a faster property sale and to the price you are asking
The Big Question: WordPress (Dot) Org or WordPress (Dot) Com for Your Small Business Blog?
Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Omaha Foreclosures – Benefits of Buying a Foreclosed Home in Omaha and Guidelines to Purchase
Is Justin Timberlake in Candy
India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 for 38926 Vacancies: Check Direct Link Here
Dedicated Server Web Hosting – Assurance for Self Control
Man dies in crash after he flees from North St. Paul police and deputies search for him, sheriff says
How to Sell Your House Without Realtor
Institutional Investors Flood Over $300 Million In Bitcoin Fund, BTC To Reverse Above $30k?
Candy Montgomery Affairs
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach