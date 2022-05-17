News
The US Food and Drug Administration Shares the Blame in the Baby Formula Shortage
While most Americans only recently learned about the baby formula shortage, the crisis has been building for months.
Numerous factors have contributed to shortfalls in the amount of formula on store shelves, but one of the most important was the slow movement of the Food and Drug Administration reacting to reports of tainted formula in October once it received notice from a whistleblower back in October of 2021 describing issues with food safety practices at the Sturgis, Mich. facility owned by Abbott Nutrition, maker of Similac, said Tinglong Dai, a professor of operations management at Johns Hopkins University.
It was only after an infant died and two others became seriously ill with Cronobacter, a deadly bacteria, that the FDA started an investigation in January of 2022 into food safety practices at the facility in Sturgis, Mich.
And it was not until Feb. 17 that the FDA warned consumers about certain powdered infant formula products from the Sturgis plant and Abbott closed the facility while initiating a recall.
“Why did the FDA take several months to respond?” Dai said. “The problem is the culture at the agency. It does not respond to situations fast enough. The system is broken.”
The FDA did not respond to requests for comment. On May 16, the FDA and Abbott announced plans that could lead the company to re-open the plant.
Someone at the agency should have had the foresight to recognize that an Abbott plant closure might spark a shortage, Dai said. There are just four major baby formula manufacturers and Abbott is the biggest, with nearly half the market share.
Restrictions on importing formula helped create the shortage
Making matters worse, because of trade and FDA restrictions, parents desperate to find formula for their babies cannot import it from Europe or Australia, Dai said. That is finally changing as the FDA announced May 16 it is lifting barriers to importing formula from Europe.
The shortage has also been a result of panic buying and hoarding.
Back in early 2020, during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, “a lot of people were going to the grocery store and buying a lot of basic items, including baby formula,” said Zhi-Long Chen, a supply chain expert and professor of operations management at the University of Maryland..
“So at that time there was a lot of demand,” Chen said. “As the virus situation improved, that led to lower demand. The baby formula manufacturers saw there was much lower demand and they cut production.”
Normally the demand for baby formula is very stable, Chen said. And because manufacturers were responding to a short term “demand distortion,” rather than looking at what might happen long term, there’s a shortfall now. Fixing the problem will take time because companies ordered smaller amounts of the ingredients necessary to the formula and now they can’t easily scale up, Chen said.
How Many Episodes Are There in Bling Empire Season 2
Hola readers! Were you also waiting for bling empire’s season 2? Guess what. The wait is over now. Netflix has finally announced to air the Bling empire season 2. The first season was a massive hit and got all the positive reviews they needed. Bling Empire is a perfect show if you want to watch something light yet entertaining.
Are you looking for something to binge-watch right now? Then, Bling Empire Season 2 is a perfect fit for you. It has already been broadcasted on May 12, 2022, on Netflix. There are 8 episodes of 40-minute length each.
What Is Bling Empire?
If you enjoy watching reality drama shows, then Bling Empire will surely be a guilty pleasure for you. Bling empire is a T.V. reality show. The show has a close resemblance to crazy rich Asians and Keeping up with the Kardashians. It’s a show where you take a peek into the life of rich Asian-Americans based in L.A. From entrepreneurs to D.J.s to actresses and models, you got to watch all their life in detail. It’s like they are living what you are dreaming of.
What To Expect From The Show?
Indeed, to have that kind of riches, you have to pay some price too, and for them, the price was the biggest fear of all the celebs- “controversies”. You got to see everything about those deep-pocketed people. From their lavishing rich life- the parties they attend, the cars they drive, the hotels they stay at, the little dark secrets they hold, their infertile issues, and all the gossip you need to know. Of course, they haven’t got this success overnight. They have put in a lot of hard work and dedication to achieve their place today.
Who Are Those Fat-Cats? (Cast Of Bling Empire)
Here are all the cast members of the show. Kevin Taejin Kreider is a Male model from South Korea. Kane Lim is a Real estate developer and investor from Singapore. Christine Chiu is a Philanthropist. Gabriel Chiu is a Plastic surgeon and husband of Christine Chiu. Kelly Mi Li is a producer born in China who has also dated actor Andrew Gray. Anna Shay is a socialite whose fortune comes from selling her father’s Pacific Architects and Engineers company. Cherie Chan is a Denim heiress and former singer. Jessey Lee has a Family business in furniture. Kim Lee is D.J. and a former model. Andrew Gray is Kelly’s boyfriend from season 1. Andrew is a model and actor best known for playing the Red Ranger in the Power Rangers. Jaime Xie is a Fashion blogger and daughter of Ken Xie. Guy Tang is Hairdresser and singer-songwriter. You will also be seeing Mimi Morris and Dorothy Wang in season 2.
Final Predicament
It is certainly difficult to believe that the show is not scripted. But Bling Empire is based on reality and not excited for TRPs. The show is worth watching. It’s the perfect show you to binge-watch at night.
You can surely expect a lot of drama, entertainment, emotional ride, and much more from Season 2.
Firestarter Ending Explained
Firestarter 2022, a remake of the original movie based on Stephen King’s underrated novel has changed a lot of things.
The story revolves around a couple and her daughter Charlie (Protagonist). The couple gained their supernatural powers as college students who agreed to volunteer for a scientific test. They were unaware of the fact that a shady organization was planning to inject them with a serum named Lot Six.
The serum unlocked their inbuilt powers and allowed them to control them but with it takes a toll for their body or soul. Their daughter Charlie McGee played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong had some impeccable powers. She inherited both her parent’s powers plus she had some fearful power to produce fire and explosion by just using her mind.
Ever since she was a child, her parents have had to keep her safe from the organization as they were searching for them. They wanted to use her as a destructive weapon. As she was growing her powers were getting difficult to control. The new head of the organization captain Hollister sends a relentless assassin known as Rainbird to take captive of her.
Why Did She Come To The Organization?
After her dad was held captive by The Shop(Organization). She was tricked by Rainbird who had the powers of telepathy and manipulation by talking to her; impersonating her dad to come and save her. She believed that and came to his rescue.
Rainbird’s Heart Change
Rainbird was given the task to hold captive Charlie for The Shop to use her as a mass destructive weapon. Although he just wanted to live a quiet life and leave his previous life behind. But The Shop exerted pressure on him to take on the task.
But while he was fighting with her mother Vicky, she tells him, “When you see her, you’ll understand”, and during the first encounter with Charlie, she blasted him away in anger and sets her house on fire, and he went into a dilemma whether he should follow the orders or he should save them as from The Shop.
He didn’t want The Shop to use her as a weapon like him. While talking to the new head Captain Hollister he said “She will come for him, as she will come for us all” and he also explained that “She is my sister, my mother.” In the end, he accepts his fate and kneels in front of Charlie for her to pass on the judgment.
What Happened In The End?
Rainbird was kneeling in front of Charlie waiting for the judgment to be passed on him. But then Charlie looked at herself in the mirror with blood on her face and reminded herself that she is not being herself and spared rainbird.
Charlie went out of the facility and sits at the beach nearby. As Charlie was still young with fearful powers, she will need guidance to be on the right path; despite being young she already knew that. So, when Rainbird offered her hand she held which means she has already forgiven him yet she will not forget what he did. She already realized that he was the only one who could understand her, guide her, and would fight to protect her.
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Leonard and Kathy, with their daughter of three, having developmental issues, decide to move to Leonard’s grandparents’ place, where he grew up. The story basically revolves around the creepy incidents that occurred after they settled into their new home.
Story development is rather slow as the story takes a vintage approach to horror, with the transfer and appearance of a supernatural creature who has a connection to the place. The story tries to enlighten the effects of rape on the victims in a horror movie-style way.
The movie Can Be Streamed On BET+
The response from the audience is rather low for now since the film is a low-budget horror; that might not appeal to some horror buffs. Nevertheless, the storyline, cast, and design seem unique for 2021. This film has a lot of potential, given the opportunity.
How To Stream The Movie?
The movie, ‘A message from Brianna’, can be streamed on BET+ from May 12, 2022. Bet+ is a newly developed streaming platform featuring a wide selection of movies, including ‘A message from Brianna’.
The above-mentioned movie isn’t available on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, etc. So, the BET+ platform streams this show which requires a subscription of $9.99 per month, with commercial-free series or movies.
Cast
The movie stars Vernon Davis and Asia’s Epperson as the main characters, Leonard and Kathy respectively. Davis, a retired NFL (National Football League) Tight End, is now an executive producer and actor. Starting his own production company, ‘Reel 85 Production’, Davis is now focusing on developing the entertainment industry. Epperson is an actress known primarily for her role in GreenLeaf (2016), Straight Outta Compton (2015), and American Idol (2002).
Other cast members include Adaisha Strong as Crystal (the ghost), Kevin Benton as Bernard, Stan J. Adams as Pastor Hunt, and Liana Kristina Mayer-Reinach as Brianna.
The Ending
Coming to the end of the movie, the director and writer, DeShan Hardy, seems to embrace the idea of leaving the rest of the imagination to the audience themselves. The last scene showed how Leonard (Davis) had accepted the possession of his wife Kathy’s body; by the spirit of his childhood crush; Crystal, who was using the body of Brianna as a passageway to the real world.
They have a perfect life, the dream family now. then Leonard’s grandfather’s; who used to be the abuser of Crystal, before his wife killed Crystal when she was pregnant, look-alike person gives Crystal a smile which she returns back.
This raises the question, now that they’re both dead, is there any possibility that he might try to possess Davis’s body in order to get Crystal? Or will Crystal finally be able to take her revenge?
Without expanding our ideas further, it is better to let things be and accept that they are a happy family now. And, the ending cleared one thing for the audience: Crystal wasn’t the villain in the story, at least not the only one.
