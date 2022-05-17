There Are 3 Main Categories of Car Quote Insurance

Share Pin 0 Shares

I just bought a car and I found myself perplexed when I was told by the car quote insurance that there are different types of car insurances to choose from. The car quote insurance told me that there are 3 main categories of car insurance including, ‘third party’ cover, ‘fully comprehensive’ car insurance, and ‘third party fire and theft’ motor insurance. Taking everything in, I wanted something that is cheap. The third party was something that caught my interest and was something that I was willing to take. But on the contrary and taking the safe side I was advised to take out fully comp cover for it is most likely the safest and most chosen insurance option by the majority of car buyers.

So if you are a questioning readers like me and if you would like to learn a thing or two about these car insurances to be seen in your local car quote insurance company, read this and I might be able to help you lessen the cloud of doubt in your head (fingers crossed of course).

First up is the fully comprehensive car insurance that offers the best (at least for me) vehicle protection that includes wonderful benefits such as replacing your broken windscreens, repairing and covering the broken stereo in your car, they also cover any damage to those hasty motorists and properties you come in contact with and leave, well, not a good reputation to. Ha. That said, they also entitle you on fully covering for you if you have any injuries inflicted by you or other third parties including pedestrians and motorists and you also get the bonus of having your car replaced or repaired should you encounter an accident, should your car get stolen, or burned. Contact your car quote insurance company for more information about this.

Second is the third party fire and theft car insurance that offers more perilous proposition as its cover and it is also not really as wide as fully comp. There are limitations to this and if you still find yourself willing to take this it is the best option if you want to get a great value for your car. As the name of this option suggests it covers your car should your car get burned or stolen. It also covers you if you inflict any injury to people or damage cars on the road. The only note to this is that they do not cover you if you have damages to your own vehicles. Contact your car quote insurance company for more information about this.

Finally, the third party only car insurance can only cover minimum but still legal of course and I think, in my opinion it’s the best choice if you are shopping for car insurance on a budget. Also it covers any accidents caused by you to pedestrians and cars and it also does not cover repairing of your own vehicle. Contact your car quote insurance company for more information about this.

I can see a lot of new and young drives taking this type of cover for it is the cheapest available insurance option for their cars but I also see many older drivers taking this type of insurance for they believe that the value of the car doesn’t justify the increase in their insurance. I suggest that it is always nice to have something in full comparison and that is available to you but you always have to remember that if you cause any accident or if your car gets stolen, you will not receive any payment to cover the cost of the mishap. Now the question is, with all the things I have stated here, are you ready to go to your local car quote insurance company and budget for this?