This Is Us Season 6 Episode 17: May 17 Release, Time And What To Know Before Watching?

An anthology writes the tragic series of authors, including Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Jas Waters and Key Oyegun are not far behind. It also includes Don Roos, Donald Todd and Aurin Squire. Vera Herbert and Shukree Tilghman are at the last peg of their journey. Here’s all you need to know before watching the Semi-Finale.

The series revolves around the lives of a set of triplets and their loving parents and their daily life struggles.

It has 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.9/10 on IMDb. The series has been doing exceptionally well so far. The viewers can expect a satisfying ending.

What to Expect?

Episode 16, titled ‘Family Meeting’, shows how things have changed, for better or worse, for Rebecca. The trio decides to get their mom a robotic cat. The viewers witness an argument-turned-fight as the trio scrutinizes and resolves who would be the best option for living with and managing Rebecca’s health.

Towards the end of the episode, all the siblings arrive after relocating while Rebecca continues living at her place near New Jersey, while Rebecca tries to come to terms with Miguel’s death. The episode ends with an implication of Rebecca’s warm quiet.

With this background, the viewers may expect a deathbed scene. Rebecca could be seen recounting memorable moments. The memories which Alzheimer’s hasn’t wiped out of her memory yet.

We can also expect to see multiple flashbacks from different perspectives as the siblings try to overcome their grief and reminisce the memories of their mother and family. This episode could also show the deep and strong bonds of the siblings with themselves and their spouses and kids.

Cast

Starring Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson (Rebecca’s first husband, Kate and Kevin’s biological father and Randall’s adoptive father), Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson (Jack’s Wife, Kate and Kevin’s biological mother and Randall’s adoptive mother), Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson (Beth’s Husband), Niles Fitch as teenage Randall Pearson, Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson (Toby’s ex-wife and Phillip’s wife), Hannah Zeile as teenage Kate Pearson, Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson (Sophie’s husband), Logan Shroyer as teenage Kevin Pearson, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson (Randall’s wife), Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon(Kate’s ex-husband), Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas (Jack’s Best friend and Rebecca’s Second husband), Caitlin Thompson as Madison Simons (Kate’s best friend, Kevin’s ex-fiance), Chris Geere as Phillip (Kate’s co-worker and second husband), Eris Baker as Tess Pearson (Randall and Beth’s old daughter), Faithe Herman as Annie Pearson (Randall and Beth’s younger daughter), Lyric Ross as Deja Pearson (Randall and Beth’s adopted daughter), Griffin Dunne as Nicky Pearson (Jack’s brother and Kate, Kevin and Randall’s uncle) and many more superstars, the show is a hit amongst the audience.

Where to Stream?

All seasons of This, you can stream us on Disney+ Hotstar. The series finale is scheduled to come out on the 24th of May, 2022.

