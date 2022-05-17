Finance
Tips for SEO Copywriting
What is SEO copywriting? SEO copywriting/professional copywriting, also known as Writing for Search Engines, is a new kind of writing, which implies writing contents in a web-friendly manner! Search Engine Copywriting is, in fact, a re-writing process of existing ‘creatively written’ copy. In simple words, keyword based writing is called SEO copy writing. But it doesn’t mean that SEO writing is mere an attempt to insert several disjointed; thesaurus-sounding keywords into the copy just to make it rank high in search engines. Search engines like Google, and Yahoo!, always spam contents overstuffed with keywords. So, while planning for search engine copywriting, you need to take care of the density of keyword usage in contents.
Search engine copywriting is different from other copywriting because it is written for both search engines as well as human surfers. However, SEO copywriting is not extremely difficult but little complicated. Given below are some tips to write professional copywriting for SEO.
Know Your Keyword Before You Start Professional Copywriting: If you know which key phrases you are optimizing the page; it becomes much easier for you to deliver SEO copywriting services. As you begin to write, include key phrases all the way through your body copy, not just in the first paragraph. For best results, focus your copy on only two or three primary keywords. Click here to download the tool for keyword analysis.
Frequency of Key Phrases for SEO copywriting: How often should you use key phrases? There is a “3% guideline” that states 3% of your words should be keywords. However, this is JUST a guideline. Don’t kill yourself to achieve a 3% ratio. Remember, your copy has to sell as well as attract the engines’ attention. Don’t ruin perfectly good copy by forcing keywords where they just don’t fit. So, take care of frequency of key words, while planning for search engine copywriting. In order to check the keyword density of your web page, free download here.
Must Know What the Web Site Is All About: Before starting SEO copywriting, you must know the target audience of the website. Once you know your target audience; you know your keywords; now put the two together to create compelling, search-engine-friendly copy. For example, if your website offers web development & designing services, target keywords accordingly.
Optimized Text-Length on Page: It is advisable to have sufficient text on your home page and important section pages for effective search engine copywriting. Search engines like to see between 250 to 500 words of text on a page to assess its keyword relevance. Let the beginning of the page text contain your important keywords. Some search engines do not read deep in your page. As such, it becomes important that they read your initial text with the keywords. Avoid placing links in images. Search engines cannot read images.
Professional copywriting Using CSS (Cascading Style Sheets): CSS or Cascading Style Sheet is a style sheet language that allows you to tell a browser how to present your page. CSS can be used to control text formatting, thus maintaining the visual appeal of the text in headings. This separates the presentation style of the documents from the content, hence simplifying site maintenance. This includes specifications regarding the kind of font to be used, spacing, color, margin, border etc. Want to learn more about CSS, click here.
Search Engine copywriting for Meta Tags: Meta Tags are used to communicate information to the search engine crawlers that a human visitor may not be concerned with. It should be noted that, Meta Tags in HTML are not necessary while making your web pages but SEO-wise; they can be a great help. Owing to its easy manipulation by webmasters, some Meta Tags (Keywords, Title, and Description) have lost the importance they enjoyed till some years ago. There are tools available, which automatically generate meta tags. Click here to download the tool.
How to Convince Your Wife to Let You Buy an ATV
It’s no secret that ATVs rock and just about every guy wants one. However getting your wife to see the vision is pretty difficult at times. Any good family discussion needs to focus on just that – “family”. ATVs are a great way to spend time together as a family. ATVs are a link to dozens of great outdoor activities like camping, hunting, fishing, trail riding and afternoon spins. Below I will point out a few ways riding ATVs make these activities even better.
Camping is a great way to connect with the wilderness and an ATV is the perfect way you can do that as a family. You can jump on the quad together and spend the day cruising the trails talking and enjoying the wilderness. Hunting and fishing are both great ways to bond and discover new places. Your ATV will help you do this more efficiently.
Trail riding is one of our favorite ways to spend the weekend. After a few trips my wife is really starting to enjoy driving as well. Since she is new to the state it’s been an awesome way to show her the surrounding wilderness. We chat and let the family dog join us by running behind.
Afternoon spins are one of the best ways to spend an afternoon with the kids after work, giving your wife a break from the kids. It’s a win win for both of you. ATVs can also be a huge help in the yard. Our yard needs some serious help and my quad is really helping me handle the loads of work. I’ve never met a wife who doesn’t want her husband to spend more time in the yard or playing with the kids. An ATV is a great way to do all of these things in a way that you will love as well.
Buy used: spending $8,000 dollars on your first quad is going to be a very tough sell. However finding the guy who is selling his quad after only riding it a few times is a great way to save money and get an awesome machine. Let the first owner take the depreciation drop.
Most importantly make sure it’s not just going to be another way to leave your wife for the weekend with the guys. Teach her how to drive and make the types of trips that she will enjoy and save the hardcore rides for your trips with friends. I grew up riding my whole life and now it’s becoming one if my wife’s favorite things to do. The sell has been long but we will be riders for life.
Protecting Your Firm With Corporate Reputation Management Services
As commerce and finance moves to a more internet based business model, more and more companies are finding it not only prudent but a sound financial investment to secure the services of a Reputation Mgn.t firm. These companies not only track the perception of their client’s activity on the World Wide Web, but to also simultaneously assist their clients in promoting the good benefits of the products and services that they offer.
A Reputation Management company, also known as a Search Engine Reputation Management company (SERM) is an invaluable ally in this volatile economy that businesses are presently forced to navigate themselves through. A good SERM is wholly vested in the success of their client company, assisting in not only reputation management but also helping to monitor the public perception of their client company and working to maintain not only a good reputation, but a healthy cyber image as well.
For a long time businesses and individuals had to live with the economic and reputation fallout of getting negative comments, negative blogs, and rip off reports; causing businesses to lose not only revenue, but even more valuable market share in their perspective fields, hindering the growth of the business. With the advent of firms in the Corporate Reputation Management field, companies and individual business people are no longer held professional and economic hostage by irate ex-employees, unscrupulous competition and dis-satisfied customers.
SERMs have balanced the playing field, especially for the small to medium sized business owner who really cannot afford the time, energy and money that is required to litigate a possible slander case. In lieu of the fact that it is very rare for courts to positively on behalf of the firm slandered, the SERM is much more streamline, affordable and neater way to deal with the inevitable negative information that will come.
Considerations When Purchasing a UTV Windshield
If you’re like most new UTV owners that drop a hard-earned wad of cash on a shiny, bone-stock new machine, you probably discover on that first ride that the one accessory you should have budgeted for was a high quality windshield. With many of the new machines on the market capable of freeway speed on firm ground, and the likely scenario that your recreational use includes some dusty, rainy, or snowy driving, it’s not long before most drivers opt for a more permanent alternative than motorcycle goggles.
So why not just head down to your nearest dealer and throw a couple hundred bucks at whatever’s in stock? At first glance it may seem like a pretty simple purchase. Just make sure it fits your vehicle and you’re in business, right? But there’s a reason for the wide selection of UTV windshields available. Side by side owners are an adventurous, varied group of enthusiasts with applications ranging from recreational use in dunes or trails, to hunting, to a second street legal vehicle to get around town in on those fair weather days. Besides your application, there are several other major considerations that should be made to avoid buyer’s remorse. What type of weather do you encounter frequently? Will you be trailering your UTV every time you use it? Do you want to have the option to remove it from the vehicle easily? What type of warranty options should you consider? This posting will address these questions to help you make an educated purchase.
There are two major reasons that owners purchase a windshield, and they are both critical to your continued enjoyment of your UTV. The most obvious is to protect your face and body from dust and debris. Unless you use your UTV exclusively on the street, you will likely get a mouth full of bugs or at least a thin layer of your local soil all over you from that very first ride. The good news is that literally any windshield, even the one-size-fits-all half windshields that are commonly seen on UTVs operating in sand dunes, will at least limit your exposure. Half windshields are often a good choice for low dust, hot weather applications where insulating the cabin is not an issue. In addition to the universal half windshields that will fit any model, there are many manufacturers, like Moose Division, that make both fixed and folding half windshields in the $150-$350 price range.
Speaking of weather, what’s the temperature and precipitation frequency where you ride the most? If you find yourself frequently battling the brutal winters of the Mid-west or Northeast (or any of you wacky Canadians), you not only want a full windshield, you may want to consider one of the heavy duty glass windshields that usually include a wiper option. While expensive, this will likely be the last windshield you will ever buy for your side by side. They are as strong as a car windshield and won’t scratch, and they offer the added benefit of insulating the cabin, particularly when integrated with a cab enclosure. If your weather conditions trend closer to the triple digits, in addition to the afore-mentioned half windshields, there are many vented Full Windshields on the market. Check out options like the patent-pending “Coolflo” Polaris RZR Windshield by Trail Armor or “lock and ride” models that are easily removable with thumb screws. Both are available in the $200-$400 price range.
I’ve talked a little about Windshield materials, and there is good reason for the incredibly wide price range between different materials available. Obviously, glass is the most expensive because it requires mounting in a thick, heavy frame (it’s already mounted in the frame for you), and is usually of the same quality as automotive windshield. These are usually the only windshields that have a wiper option available. They are an excellent choice for most applications other than racing, where the weight and added drag will slow you down. They are virtually impossible to break and are usually DOT approved (street legal). Most states require a windshield for any four wheel motor vehicle, and if you are ticketed for driving without one, the ticket may be close to the cost of a new windshield. Don’t get busted without one!
Most plastic Polaris RZR windshields fall into two categories: Acrylic (buy at least 1/4″ thick for strength) and Polycarbonate (usually 3/16″ thick). Both are sturdy enough to handle the elements, but usually only the thicker polycarbonate is DOT approved. If you plan on having your windshield on your UTV most of the time, it makes sense to spend a little extra on the heavier polycarbonate. It’s considerably stronger than acrylic and the way most owners beat up their machines, you’ll likely be glad you did. The strongest option (next to glass) is hard coated MR-10 Lexan, a super-hard material used in demanding applications like light aircraft windshields and medical grade instruments. It will never haze or yellow and it is safe to leave on when trailering your side by side. No matter what windshield you decide on, be sure to verify that the manufacturer warranties the windshield for trailering. This is the most common reason for UTV windshield breakage. EMP makes a great fixed Lexan windshield for the Polaris RZR and Polaris Ranger, among other models. It even includes a wiper option on some models.
There are essentially two mounting options to consider when purchasing any windshield. Will it require tools to remove it from your machine or not? Glass windshields are too heavy to take on and off regularly, so go with plastic if your application requires this flexibility. Most easily removable options include some form of “lock and ride” system that allows easy removal with thumb screws. They can usually be removed anywhere by one person as long as they are strong enough to lift the windshield off the cage. Most windshields do not require drilling, but use clamps that secure the windshield to the roll cage.
While windshields are usually great for protecting passengers from the elements, backdraft dust can be another issue, particularly if you have a windshield/roof combo on your side by side. This is where cab backs are a great option. These rear windows that bolts to the rear of the cage to keep dust, snow and rain out of the passenger area. Most offer the same easily removable thumbscrew system as the “lock and ride” windshields, and they are available from Kolpin and others for around $200.
No matter the type of windshield you decide on, it makes good sense to invest in a Brand made by a quality manufacturer such as those mentioned in this article. Bargain-basement models made of thin acrylic that are passed off as a “one size fits all solution” are often cheaply made sheets of plastic with a couple of clamps made by retailers who are trying to squeeze maximum profit out of their customers. Name brand warrantees will protect you from junk that might break your first time out. Take it from someone who has replaced more than one windshield on the same vehicle.
