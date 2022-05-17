Finance
To Sell Is Human by Daniel H Pink – Book Review – The New ABCs of Selling – B Is for Buoyancy
On December 31, 2012, Daniel H. Pink released his new book, “To Sell Is Human-The Surprising Truth About Moving Others.” Pink is the bestselling author of “Drive,” and “A Whole New Mind.”
Pink’s declares that regardless of our career, today, we’re all in sales. Traditional selling involves convincing customers and prospects to make a purchase. “Non-sales selling” is Pink’s term for convincing, persuading, and influencing others to give up something they’ve got in exchange for what we’ve got. The concept applies to everybody, as parents cajole children, lawyers sell juries on a verdict and teachers sell students on the value of paying attention in class, to name a few.
Today, to succeed in selling requires a new mindset based on the revised ABCs of selling. Previously, the ABCs meant, “always be closing.” Now the ABCs embody attunement, buoyancy, and clarity. The following article highlights buoyancy.
Buoyancy “Anyone who sells-whether they’re trying to convince customers to make a purchase or colleagues to make a change-must contend with wave after wave of rebuffs, refusals, and repudiations,” Pink says. He refers to buoyancy as the ability to stay afloat amid an ocean of rejection. Apply buoyancy’s three components before, during, and after any effort to move others; and you can effectively use it in your own life:
1. Before: Interrogative Self-Talk. Sales and success gurus, including Og Mandino and Napoleon Hill espouse autosuggestion-tell yourself you can do it. Declare how fabulous and unstoppable you are, saying things like, “I will be the world’s greatest salesman the world has ever known.” Today’s social science says otherwise.
We can all learn from cartoon character Bob the Builder. Bob continually finds himself in sticky situations requiring traditional sales or non-sales selling. Like all of us, he talks to himself, but his self-talk is neither negative nor declarative. To move himself and his team he asks, “Can we fix it?”
True, positive self-talk generally trumps negative self-talk, but the most effective self-talk doesn’t merely shift emotions. It shifts linguistic categories. It moves from making statements to asking questions.
Studies show those approaching a task with Bob-the-Builder-style questioning self-talk outperform those using conventional pump-yourself-up, declarative self talk. The reasons are twofold.
First, interrogative self-talk prompts answers-and within those answers are strategies for carrying out the task. Asking yourself before an important meeting if you can make a great pitch forces you to look within. You’re apt to remember other times you successfully made pitches, as well as other reasons you’ll succeed vs. simply making affirmations, devoid of summoning the resources and strategies to accomplish the task.
Secondly, interrogative self-talk inspires thoughts about autonomous or intrinsically motivated reasons to pursue a goal. People are apt to act and perform well when motivation comes from intrinsic choices vs. extrinsic pressures. “Declarative self-talk risks bypassing one’s motivation’s,” Pink says.
2. During: Positivity Ratios. Positivity often elicits disdainful sighs, but it has its place on how we move others. Negotiation studies showed those who’d heard positive-inflected pitches were twice as likely to accept a deal vs. those who’d heard a negative one. Negativity also produced far less generous counteroffers.
Studies show positive emotions broaden people’s ideas about possible actions, expand our behavioral repertoires, and heighten intuition and creativity.
To move others, either in traditional sales or non-sales selling, you must believe in the product you’re selling and it must show.
Research revealed the sweet spot for positivity is a ratio of 3:1. For every three instances of feeling gratitude, interest, or contentment, and experiencing only one instance of anger, guilt, or embarrassment, people generally flourished.
Excessive positivity proves harmful too. Some negativity and negative emotions provide feedback on our performance, information on what’s working and what’s not; and hints about how to do better.
3. After: Explanatory Style. Explanatory style refers to self-talk that occurs after an experience. People who give up easily and become helpless, even in situations where they can do something, explain bad events as permanent, pervasive, and personal. Salespeople with an optimistic explanatory style had better productivity.
Once you’ve mastered attunement, buoyancy, and clarity, which show you how to be, you need to know what to do. Honing your pitch, learning how to improvise and serve complement your actions.
To monitor your positivity ratio, Pink suggests visiting Barbara Fredrickson’s website. There you can take her “Positivity Self Test”- a twenty-question assessment doable in two to three minutes that will yield your current positivity ratio. Visit: http://positivityratio.com/single.php.
Tsunami Donations – Please Help Asia Recover and Save Lives
December 26, 2004, the world was in immense shock of the horrible thing that struck South Asia. Killer waves just came unexpectedly crushing and rumbling everything that was in its way. People ran, climbed, cried, and quite a number of them died. Not many were very lucky to climb tress, hold on to a post, or reach higher grounds and survived. As accounted, more than 160,000 deaths were recorded and the death toll is still increasing until now and what’s worst is that most of the bodies get harder to identify as time passes by. And the people that survived are the ones suffering from the aftermaths of it all. They suffer the death of relatives, friends and families, they are also mourning the loss of their properties and the normalcy of what has been their lives.
The situation is totally out of this world and not a single person with a week heart can handle it. India needs more clean water to save lives, other nations need more food, medicines and other things are needed for the victims to survive. The nations that the killer waves unleashed its wrath are not rich. These nations couldn’t to do much of what they have no matter how much they wanted to. Not to mention other nations with insurgencies blocking other humanitarian aids from coming in. Most of these nations have very high debts from other big and rich nations and even the interest of these debts alone is a scary figure.
They need my help, they need your help, and they need OUR help! A lot of us are online most of the time and have the capability to purchase on the web or if not a lot of us owns a site and operates an ezine.
Let’s help! Act now; your $1 can go far than you could imagine. A single dollar coming from 100,000 people can generate $100,000 worth of donations. It means a lot, just give something you can and it would really mean a lot to them. Every one of us can help in anyway we can.
You don’t need to donate if you can’t. If you own a web site or operates an ezine. Send or post a few tsunami donation links for your users to see and be able to donate.
Here are some donation links:
1. [http://www.unicef.org/index3.html]
2. http://www.americares.org/donate/?id=South%20Asia%20Earthquake%20Relief%20Fund
Your donation doesn’t have to be a big amount; it just has to come from the heart.
5 Tips to Help You Buy Designer Furniture
If you are looking to buy designer furniture, you are on the right page. Actually, this article talks about 4 tips that can help you purchase designer furniture. You may have seen pictures of this type of furniture in magazines. A few decades back, they were quite expensive. So, most people used to get them from box stores. Without further ado, let’s check out 5 tips that can help you make the best choice. Read on to find out more.
1. Buy Something Every Year
Although it’s obvious, most people just forget about this concept. The reason is that it is a long game. You can consider it a collection. We know that it’s easy to spend several hundred collars on inexpensive stuff sold by a box store. Most people get bored of such stuff in a year or so. Some just came to know that the stuff is poor quality.
So, it’s better that you buy these items one by one, and you will have the complete collection in a year or so.
2. Get Things that don’t lose their value
Since traditional designer furniture is not that trendy, most people don’t get bored of it that soon. In other words, these articles of furniture can maintain their value. So, you can get them sold whenever you want.
3. Check Customer Service
The good thing about designer furniture items is that they are quite sturdy. In fact, the quality is a lot better than what you can get from a nearby box store. Plus, some stores provide good after-sales service. So, it’s another great thing.
4. Create a Master Plan
It’s better that you put together a list of items that you need over the long term. Once you have made the list, make sure you buy at least one or two items per year. If you continue to buy these items, you will have almost all the items in a few years.
5. Get some Vintage Items
If you get a chance, you can purchase some vintage items as well. They will look great with other items in your rooms. So, mixing in the vintage is a stroke of genius.
Long story short, if you want to purchase designer furniture for the first time, we suggest that you follow the 5 tips given in this article. This will make it a lot easier for you to make the choice and get what you want.
Buy Real Estate in Jamaica – A Guide
The moment you make the decision to buy real estate in Jamaica, it’s essential for you to become knowledgeable of everything that is included in this process. Regardless of whether you would be interested in residential home, farm land, residential land or commercial buildings, you will need to comply with the Jamaica real estate laws and regulations.
This can be a simple or complicated procedure, depending on the type of property you are acquiring or if it’s a cash or mortgage loan purchase. If you need assistance, some simple suggestions are given below and can guide you to purchase a home in Cherry Gardens or an office space in New Kingston.
Prior to your search to find the property that you need to buy, it would be best to get the pre-qualified for the mortgage first. You could do this at one of the financial institutions in Jamaica or at the National Housing Trust (NHT). Obtaining this pre-approval for a real estate mortgage will be just as essential as when you are buying the Jamaican property.
Most people do this after they began their search for suitable properties, but this pre-approval process could save you a substantial amount of time in the end. This means that when you are ready to buy real estate in Jamaica, you would already know the exact amount that the lender is committing to and not waste your time viewing real estate properties that you cannot afford to purchase.
Unquestionably, whenever you submit an offer to purchase it is highly likely that you would get the property because you had the pre-qualification letter to accompany the offer.
Typically, the leading mortgage companies in Jamaica for real estate loans are Jamaica National Building Society, Victoria Mutual Building Society, First Caribbean and Scotia Jamaica Building Society.
They provide both company and individual with a pre-qualification letters which will state the highest amount that a person can get for a loan and how much they are willing to supply.
However, before going for this pre-qualification letter, you should have your statement of earnings, proof that you can make the deposit and pay the required closing costs. In addition, the financial institution will ask you for other monthly expenses like credit card payments, motor vehicle loans, utility bills or any other financial obligations.
The following would enable the mortgage bank to ascertain exactly how much would be given to you as the loan.
When you deciding which of the financial institutions to chose, try not to opt for one that is offering you significantly lower interest rates. Most lending institutions currently have a high rate and if one is offering you a package which is actually below the current market rates in Jamaica, you can expect to pay some hidden costs. In addition, you should keep in mind that these companies are totally unrelated as they are separate entities.
Make sure that the areas you are thinking of purchasing this property will not have a negative effect on the future value for this investment. This means that you should research the area carefully and stay away from locations with issues such a high crime rate.
These areas are not good to buy real estate in Jamaica, especially when you want this investment to yield good returns in the long term. Presently, the rental market in Kingston is flourishing, so you could look at the possibilities to purchase apartments in areas such as Golden Triangle or commercial buildings in New Kingston.
