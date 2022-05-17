Top 3 NFT Sales in Last 7 Days as per DappRadar

At 97 ether or $191K, BAYC’s floor value is down 2.9 percent.
Non-fungible token (NFT) floor values have plummeted over the last week as markets lost value. Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Cryptopunks, and other high-end NFT collections have suffered a 2–25 percent decline in their floor prices in the previous few days. In DappRadar’s top 3 NFT sales, Beyond, Him, and Otherdeeds are the most successful.
Decline in NFT Sales
In the past seven days, sales of NFTs have fallen by 64.84 percent compared to the previous week. Week-over-week sales for almost every popular NFT collection have dropped significantly. BAYC’s sales are down 63.73%, Mutant Ape Yacht Club’s sales are down 65.73%, and Cryptopunks‘ sales are down 3.39% this week. NFT floor values have plummeted in value over the last 24 hours due to the crypto market’s recent turmoil. At 97 ether or $191K, BAYC’s floor value is down 2.9 percent.
There is now a 7 percent drop in the current Cryptopunks’ NFT floor, and the floor value of the least costly Cryptopunk NFT is $96,000. After falling 10.9 percent in the previous 24 hours, Moonbirds NFTs have a floor value of 21.5 ether or $42K.
This week, the NFT collection Azuki had $102 million in sales volume, an increase of almost 208.55 percent over the previous week’s Azuki sales. Azuki’s floor value is now $14.16 ether, or $27.8K, according to 24-hour statistics, down only 0.3 percent from the day before. There has been a 2.5% growth in Doodle’s NFT floor value in the last 24 hours, and the current value is 13.95 ether or $27.4K.
On May 17, the bullish ETH price analysis is at $2287.86.
ETH’s bearish market price analysis for May 17, 2022, is $1800
Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on May 17, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures with no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.
Ethereum (ETH)
A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.
Ethereum, used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm.
Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Furthermore, investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis
ETH price analysis on May 17, 2022, explained below with an hourly time frame.
The ascending triangle pattern is created by price moves that allow for a horizontal line to be drawn along the swing highs, and a rising trendline to be drawn along the swing lows. The two lines form a triangle. The trendlines of a triangle need to run along at least two swing highs and two swing lows. The ascending triangle pattern is a continuation pattern.
Currently, the price of ETH is $2089.42. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $2287.86 and the buy level of ETH is $2145. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $1800, and the sell level of ETH is 1950.
Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average
The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH lies below 50 MA (short-term). Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.
On an external marketplace, the user will be able to buy the NFT.
All participants will be given access to a limited quantity of NFTs published.
It was revealed this weekend by Music Ally, a website that specializes in music and technology, that Spotify has begun a test of new NFT capabilities that would allow musicians to market their non-fungible tokens. However, only a very limited number of artists will be able to use the new features. The business focuses on a small number of people in the United States for this first round of testing.
All participants will be given access to a limited quantity of NFTs published on the profile pages of participating artists. After knowing more about the NFT, they will make up their minds about purchasing it. On an external marketplace, the user will be able to buy the NFT.
Rise of NFT Trend
According to Spotify, this feature testing will not incur extra costs. Several requests for NFT integration have been received by Spotify from industry business partners, as previously reported. An important aspect of the company’s long-term strategy has been to create an open community where artists and fans may communicate and engage with one another more often.
Like Twitter’s profile NFTs, the new feature looks to be similar. NFT-based avatars may now be created by select Twitter users, thanks to a new feature on the platform. Since the NFT avatar photo will be shown as a hexagon rather than a circle, visitors may click on them to learn more about the NFT project.
All kinds of enterprises may participate in the NFT arena, from small startups to Fortune 500 companies. In addition, the social media business has announced that its NFT would be free to use and distribute. For the pilot project, just a few NFT users from the United States will be involved.
The Ministry of Finance froze more than 9,219 bank accounts belonging to 545 people.
Iranian authorities are also taking action against cryptocurrency mining beyond the law.
According to a statement released Saturday, foreign cash and cryptocurrency transactions have been deemed suspicious by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence. The Ministry of Finance froze more than 9,219 bank accounts belonging to 545 people.
As a result, nearly 60 trillion Iranian tomans (about $2 billion USD) of transactions were halted, according to the official statement. There has been a four-month low in the value of Iran’s currency versus the US dollar. On the other hand, the government did not disclose any information on the accounts or the percentage of revenue generated in digital currency.
The Ministry of Intelligence and the country’s central bank worked together to carry out a court order. A recent Iranian government strategy to tackle unlawful and unauthorized transfers of foreign cash and virtual currency was a component of this effort. In December of last year, the ministry stated that it had frozen the bank accounts of over 700 “illegal” foreign currency traders in the nation.
Crack Down on Illegal Mining Activities
Iranian authorities are also taking action against cryptocurrency mining beyond the law. About 7,000 illegal mining sites have been closed in the last two years. There has also been new legislation in Iran to strengthen punishments for unlawful cryptocurrency mining, including increased fines and incarceration.
According to Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, director of the state-run Iran Grid Management Co. and spokesman for Iran’s power industry, Iran ordered the shutdown of authorized cryptocurrency mining centers for the second time last year to ease the pressure on the country’s power plants and avoid power outages.