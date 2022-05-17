Finance
Tsunami Donations – Please Help Asia Recover and Save Lives
December 26, 2004, the world was in immense shock of the horrible thing that struck South Asia. Killer waves just came unexpectedly crushing and rumbling everything that was in its way. People ran, climbed, cried, and quite a number of them died. Not many were very lucky to climb tress, hold on to a post, or reach higher grounds and survived. As accounted, more than 160,000 deaths were recorded and the death toll is still increasing until now and what’s worst is that most of the bodies get harder to identify as time passes by. And the people that survived are the ones suffering from the aftermaths of it all. They suffer the death of relatives, friends and families, they are also mourning the loss of their properties and the normalcy of what has been their lives.
The situation is totally out of this world and not a single person with a week heart can handle it. India needs more clean water to save lives, other nations need more food, medicines and other things are needed for the victims to survive. The nations that the killer waves unleashed its wrath are not rich. These nations couldn’t to do much of what they have no matter how much they wanted to. Not to mention other nations with insurgencies blocking other humanitarian aids from coming in. Most of these nations have very high debts from other big and rich nations and even the interest of these debts alone is a scary figure.
They need my help, they need your help, and they need OUR help! A lot of us are online most of the time and have the capability to purchase on the web or if not a lot of us owns a site and operates an ezine.
Let’s help! Act now; your $1 can go far than you could imagine. A single dollar coming from 100,000 people can generate $100,000 worth of donations. It means a lot, just give something you can and it would really mean a lot to them. Every one of us can help in anyway we can.
You don’t need to donate if you can’t. If you own a web site or operates an ezine. Send or post a few tsunami donation links for your users to see and be able to donate.
Here are some donation links:
1. [http://www.unicef.org/index3.html]
2. http://www.americares.org/donate/?id=South%20Asia%20Earthquake%20Relief%20Fund
Your donation doesn’t have to be a big amount; it just has to come from the heart.
5 Tips to Help You Buy Designer Furniture
If you are looking to buy designer furniture, you are on the right page. Actually, this article talks about 4 tips that can help you purchase designer furniture. You may have seen pictures of this type of furniture in magazines. A few decades back, they were quite expensive. So, most people used to get them from box stores. Without further ado, let’s check out 5 tips that can help you make the best choice. Read on to find out more.
1. Buy Something Every Year
Although it’s obvious, most people just forget about this concept. The reason is that it is a long game. You can consider it a collection. We know that it’s easy to spend several hundred collars on inexpensive stuff sold by a box store. Most people get bored of such stuff in a year or so. Some just came to know that the stuff is poor quality.
So, it’s better that you buy these items one by one, and you will have the complete collection in a year or so.
2. Get Things that don’t lose their value
Since traditional designer furniture is not that trendy, most people don’t get bored of it that soon. In other words, these articles of furniture can maintain their value. So, you can get them sold whenever you want.
3. Check Customer Service
The good thing about designer furniture items is that they are quite sturdy. In fact, the quality is a lot better than what you can get from a nearby box store. Plus, some stores provide good after-sales service. So, it’s another great thing.
4. Create a Master Plan
It’s better that you put together a list of items that you need over the long term. Once you have made the list, make sure you buy at least one or two items per year. If you continue to buy these items, you will have almost all the items in a few years.
5. Get some Vintage Items
If you get a chance, you can purchase some vintage items as well. They will look great with other items in your rooms. So, mixing in the vintage is a stroke of genius.
Long story short, if you want to purchase designer furniture for the first time, we suggest that you follow the 5 tips given in this article. This will make it a lot easier for you to make the choice and get what you want.
Buy Real Estate in Jamaica – A Guide
The moment you make the decision to buy real estate in Jamaica, it’s essential for you to become knowledgeable of everything that is included in this process. Regardless of whether you would be interested in residential home, farm land, residential land or commercial buildings, you will need to comply with the Jamaica real estate laws and regulations.
This can be a simple or complicated procedure, depending on the type of property you are acquiring or if it’s a cash or mortgage loan purchase. If you need assistance, some simple suggestions are given below and can guide you to purchase a home in Cherry Gardens or an office space in New Kingston.
Prior to your search to find the property that you need to buy, it would be best to get the pre-qualified for the mortgage first. You could do this at one of the financial institutions in Jamaica or at the National Housing Trust (NHT). Obtaining this pre-approval for a real estate mortgage will be just as essential as when you are buying the Jamaican property.
Most people do this after they began their search for suitable properties, but this pre-approval process could save you a substantial amount of time in the end. This means that when you are ready to buy real estate in Jamaica, you would already know the exact amount that the lender is committing to and not waste your time viewing real estate properties that you cannot afford to purchase.
Unquestionably, whenever you submit an offer to purchase it is highly likely that you would get the property because you had the pre-qualification letter to accompany the offer.
Typically, the leading mortgage companies in Jamaica for real estate loans are Jamaica National Building Society, Victoria Mutual Building Society, First Caribbean and Scotia Jamaica Building Society.
They provide both company and individual with a pre-qualification letters which will state the highest amount that a person can get for a loan and how much they are willing to supply.
However, before going for this pre-qualification letter, you should have your statement of earnings, proof that you can make the deposit and pay the required closing costs. In addition, the financial institution will ask you for other monthly expenses like credit card payments, motor vehicle loans, utility bills or any other financial obligations.
The following would enable the mortgage bank to ascertain exactly how much would be given to you as the loan.
When you deciding which of the financial institutions to chose, try not to opt for one that is offering you significantly lower interest rates. Most lending institutions currently have a high rate and if one is offering you a package which is actually below the current market rates in Jamaica, you can expect to pay some hidden costs. In addition, you should keep in mind that these companies are totally unrelated as they are separate entities.
Make sure that the areas you are thinking of purchasing this property will not have a negative effect on the future value for this investment. This means that you should research the area carefully and stay away from locations with issues such a high crime rate.
These areas are not good to buy real estate in Jamaica, especially when you want this investment to yield good returns in the long term. Presently, the rental market in Kingston is flourishing, so you could look at the possibilities to purchase apartments in areas such as Golden Triangle or commercial buildings in New Kingston.
Free Traffic System Review: Free Link Building Service
Welcome to my Free Traffic System Review, an article about a fabulous and free online opportunity to boost the number of backlinks to your web pages and therefore the amount of traffic and leads you can get.
So what exactly is this Free Traffic System?
Free Traffic System is based on the idea that your articles deserve better internet exposure so the creators thought about this unique concept of getting quality backlinks for free.
How is that possible?
The system incorporates a huge number of blogs on the most various topics possible and it automatically submits each article of yours to 30 of them.
There is indeed a free version and a paid one but what is so great about this service is that the free version gives you substantial help on your SEO campaigns and helps you get your articles to more websites than other services charge for!
I will focus on the free version because I think it’s the best choice, at least in the beginning.
If you’ve been doing some article marketing, then chances are that you’ve already become familiar with the notion of spinning your articles. To make the most of one article, you create variations of it and submit them to as many article directories as possible.
The better you spin your article, the more unique it is going to look to the various search engines and you can get all over the place on the Google first page with just one well-written and spun article.
The real challenge though is to have your articles submitted to article directories because it takes a lot of your time to do it right, so if you don’t get any help it will become frustrating and you will eventually give up.
Free Traffic System is designed to help you with this issue and, as the name says, it’s free!
And the smart part is that it doesn’t send all the articles out at once, so there’s no risk of getting penalized for spam.
Another thing that is profitable for everyone is that you can add your own blog on the Free Traffic System network and receive 7% extra backlinks for each website you add.
There is also a very stimulating affiliate program which allows you to get an extra backlink for each of your first and second tier partners so you can get a huge number of backlinks without doing anything but recommending Free Traffic System.
The pro membership subscription is $47 monthly or a one time payment of $497, it gets your every article published to 50 blogs and offers several times more backlinks (up to 900 for each article!).
I highly recommend you start with the free version and see how it works.
Article marketing is a must for increasing your website’s search engine page rank. This is due to the fact that search engines look for specific keywords and determine sites’ relevance to them, and a good article is packed with just the right amount of keywords.
I hope that through my Free Traffic System Review I will help internet marketers like yourself increase traffic to their websites. It’s as simple as it gets!
