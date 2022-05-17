Finance
Ubi Jus Ibi Remedium
1. UBI JUS IBI REMEDIUM
(i) Meaning
Jus means legal authority to do or to demand something and remedium means the right of action. So it means there is no wrong without a remedy.
(ii) Importance of Maxim iub Jus Ibi Remedium:
The law of tort is said to be a development of the maxim ubi-jus-ibi Remedium. This maxim led the chancellor to intervene in the administration of justice in order to give a relief where the common law gave none relief by common law inadequate and to help the litigant by offering facilities in evidence and the procedure which the ordinary courts did not secure.
(iii) Conditions
(i) If a party has destroyed, lost or waived his right to an equitable remedy by his own act this maxim will not apply,
(ii) It will not apply where the rights and remedies fell within the exclusive domain of law.
(iii) It will, not apply if there is a moral infringement being incapable of enforcement.
(iv) Limitation
Following are the limitation of the maxim.
(i) Where rights and remedies both with in the jurisdiction of common law.
(ii) The courts are not authorized to question the act of state.
> Example
If a person files a suit against sovereign or diplomate, he cannot be given relief because diplomats have immunity from such proceedings.
(iv) Position in Pakistan
This maxim is applicable in Pakistan. The specific performance of the contract, ratification of the instrument, rescission of contract, cancellation of the instrument are its examples. The civil procedure code entitles a civil court to entertain all kinds of suit unless they are prohibited.
Buy Essay Online Now and Get Relaxed With Your Assignments
To complete Essay writing requires many hours of work. Sitting in library, studying related topics, their sources in detail, and then rewriting to paper by hand. But the buy essay services will help to reduce the time. Now most of all have internet connection, so such services should help high school students as well as college students. Buying essays are the right choice to enhance our writing skill. choose essays and practicing as homework will create huge enhancement in creativity of writing. Today may all students have essay writing assignments from smaller class onwards. The student’s main problem is they have only less time to do homework. Such essay assignments may take more time. To solve such difficult situations we are introducing online services to buy essay.
It is a help from professionals, to get best essays to the clients. These services will help you to reduce the pressure of mind. Buy essays service easies the work and get relaxed with your assignment. Once you requested the essay by providing topic and the date of delivery you need, it would perfectly do that and sure it will give you on time. Everyone may face difficulties to write perfect essays, do not shame on that, it’s quite natural. Try to improve your vocabulary using these services. I am sure in that those can help you better. No one was perfect in their first attempt, daily homework and practices makes them perfect.
Here the essays are providing native writer’s essay as well as professional writers. Native writers, which are may have great experiences and basic knowledge than others. We all are always available to help you. The buy essay services ensure money back guarantee, free unlimited number of revisions, qualified writers and so on.
Buy essays and practicing as homework will create huge enhancement in creativity of writing and will enhance your academic life. In the busy life such services have good role to maintain academic life graph well. Such services are the real god’s of hand to reduce students work. We sure that you can buy essay that match your essay demands. We ensure you to plagiarism free essays, native English speaking writer’s essay, prompt delivery, free and unlimited revision. The main feature is they are delivering essays on time with good quality. The buy essay must be simple but keep professionalism, 100 % plagiarism free, we proudly keeping all aspects.Feel the growth from you.
Personal Injuries Lawyers
A personal injuries lawyer is there to help when someone else’s negligence causes you physical or psychological injury. The attorney handles claims such as automobile or motorcycle accidents, injuries caused by faulty or mislabeled products, medical malpractice, slip and fall injuries, wrongful death, and workplace injuries, to name a few. Today, many personal injuries lawyers are specialists, focusing their time and expertise on one of these specific types of legal claims.
It is wise to get your lawyer involved in your case as soon as possible. He or she will help you communicate with all the necessary parties, and will help you collect evidence to support your case. Your personal injuries lawyer will also keep you from being bullied by an insurance claims adjuster into accepting a low settlement offer. Your personal injuries lawyer will handle negotiations for you, and if you are unable to agree with the other party as to what are your damages, he or she will file a legal complaint with the court on your behalf. It is worth the peace of mind to have someone fighting for you.
Under most circumstances, your lawyer will receive no compensation, until you receive your damages award. He or she, therefore, has a vested interest in the success of your case and will work hard to get you your money. Type in the keywords personal injuries lawyers into a Google search and you will find a long list of attorneys who are capable and prepared to prosecute your claim.
AWeber Review – Autoresponder
AWeber Review for the masses of Marketers who could be using this Auto-Responder tool.
As you know, home based business owners come in all Varieties.
Marketers can be any of the following: Affiliate Marketers, Network Marketers, MLM’ers, Social Media Users and Business Owners/ Entrepreneurs, Special Marketers like Email Marketers, Bloggers, Video Marketers and etc.
There are three things needed by all Marketers?
#1 Tools (techniques and strategies that can help you leverage your business to become optimized)
#2 Training (how to communicate with your prospects and be a leader)
#3 Leads (targeted prospects)
Lets says you have number #2 and Number #3 covered. AWeber can give to the tool to be able to #2 communicate effectively with your #3 prospects
You might be saying, “I know I am building a list, but what am I supposed to be telling them along the way, I can’t just keep selling them can I?”
Excellent Question, here is the answer: you will continuously give them valuable info and Yes you can keep selling them if your info is perceived as useful and valuable and you give understanding to the buyer before you try to offer anything.
This is the Technique used by Most Marketers via AWeber: Free Newsletter for your opt-in subscribers (by the way AWeber has easy to make opt-in forms that you see on blogs and squeeze pages). The newsletter should be specific to your market ie Attraction Marketing Techniques, Network Marketing Tools. Reviews on Leadership Books, Software, E-books, Video Marketing Techniques, etc., many of these could be Affiliate Products or your own products.
“Content is king!” If your newsletters are not Valuable and not targeted to your prospects then you will not be able to eventually get them to purchase anything from you if that is your intention. “The money’s in the list” and that is true. Treat your subscribers like you would want to be treated.
AWeber can claim the 99.34% message delivery rate because AWeber has formed strong relationships with AOL, HOTMAIL and YAHOO etc. This alone makes them stand out from any other autoresponder service.
Pros:
-A benefit that I personally enjoy and use from time to time is AWeber’s Video Tutorials (I love these), Live Chat, and Phone Support
-No software needed, as it is web-based.
-Sends messages with option of pre-set schedule.
-Emails are individualized with customer names (personalized).
-Provides 30 day money back guarantee.
-AWeber also provides an RSS to email function for webmasters with RSS feeds (such as blogs) so you can Email all your subscribers just by posting on your blog!
-Also you can track a lot of info, like Who opted-in, Where and When they opted-in or opted-out, Who opened the messages you sent, Who opened up a link in the message you sent, and more.
And the the following is just part of the list given at the AWeber web site: AWeber has been around for 10 years. Unlimited autoresponders. Unlimited personalized follow up messages. Unlimited message length, unlimited changes, and full integrated HTML creator and/or plain text and dozens of other benefits listed on the webiste….
Anybody in business for themselves understands the IMPORTANCE of FULL OPTIMIZATION, Auto-responders allow you not to have to be there when a prospect initially enters your sales funnel, and that is key, because you can send them an automatic message to let them know that you are aware of their importance and their presence.
Have you ever bought something from a store in which no one was there to help you…pretty impossible right?
This tool is Practical, Easy to Use, and can Optimize your business POINT BLANK (also the price is low, no rip off here).
