UCF offers Sanford Seminole freshman OT Max Buchanan
UCF has dipped into the talent pool at Sanford Seminole High once again, looking to keep the successful pipeline going with a scholarship offer to 2025 offensive tackle Max Buchanan.
“It’s a great feeling,” Buchanan said. “We have a lot of people who were in this past class that have signed on to UCF and they are the home team.”
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Buchanan is the second Seminole freshman to be offered by UCF in the past week. Wide receiver Kenyon Holden received a scholarship offer from the Knights last week. UCF signed three players from Seminole in the 2022 recruiting class in twin defensive backs Ja’Cari and Demari Henderson and linebacker Kameron Moore. NFL star Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills also came through the Sanford-UCF Pipeline, as did former All-AAC honorable mention selection Brandon ‘Bam’ Moore.
Buchanan started seven varsity games this past season for a Seminole team that lost just two games and fell one game shy of advancing to the Class 8A state championship game. Seminole lost to Apopka in the semifinals.
The UCF offer is Buchanan’s fifth Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship offer. His others are from Penn State, Iowa State, USF and Troy. Head coach for Troy at the time of his offer was Chip Lindsey, who is now UCF’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
UCF co-defensive coordinator David Gibbs and offensive line coach Herb Hand have been Buchanan’s main recruiters from UCF.
“I feel like recruiting is going as planned right now. It’s going really well,” Buchanan said. “We’re ahead of the game. It’s an amazing feeling, really.
“I’ve just been working hard with training a lot and going to a bunch of camps so I was hoping [the offers] would come. I didn’t think they were going to come this early though.”
Buchanan is coached by his father, Seminole offensive line coach Jordan Buchanan, and he said it provides a unique situation.
“At Seminole they push me to be the best I can everyday, especially my dad,” Buchanan said. “[My dad] is tough on me a lot, but I know he cares for me a lot and it makes for a tighter bond on and off the field.”
Buchanan likes to study NFL offensive linemen like former Notre Dame guard Quinton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts and former Georgia guard Ben Cleveland of the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland is currently on short-term injured reserve with a knee injury.
With three more high school football seasons remaining, Buchanan said he would like to work on his “strength a lot, and my mobility and speed.”
Buchanan’s versatility as a run and pass blocker gives him an advantage when being recruited. Many high school offensive linemen come from one-dimensional offenses and have to learn techniques at the next level. Seminole mixes it up.
“I would say we are very balanced … it really depends on the team we are going against if we are going to be passing or running, so people have to stay on their toes with us,” Buchanan said.
And he loves being at tradition-rich Seminole.
“It’s a great feeling. I know there is nothing better than our school,” he said.
Jet Set: Pre-Summer Packing
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From a chic leather bag and your new favorite beauty set to a pretty lavender duffle and pint-sized skincare, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
Jeff Greenberg brings the system he learned with Theo Epstein’s Cubs to the Blackhawks as he tries to ‘close that gap’ with baseball
Even Jeff Greenberg knows this feels crazy, right?
Here’s a former Chicago Cubs assistant general manager, who worked in baseball for 16 years, making the leap to professional hockey — and not just switching from another sport but occupying one of the Chicago Blackhawks’ top three front-office positions as an associate general manager.
“Sure,” Greenberg said Monday, his expression suggesting it’s not the first time he has heard the skepticism. “(But) the hardest part of the decision was leaving the Cubs.”
Greenberg was a member of former Cubs President Theo Epstein’s group that built the 2016 World Series champions.
“Honestly, I have so much respect for (current Cubs President) Jed (Hoyer) and the entire group there, and I really believe in what they’re doing,” Greenberg said. “That, for me, was the hardest part, not so much going into hockey from baseball.”
That’s not to say Greenberg expects his transition to the NHL to be a cakewalk.
“I’m trying to learn, absorb as much as I can,” he said during an introductory news conference with fans at the United Center Concert Club.
But it’s what the rebuilding Hawks can learn from Greenberg that inspired general manager Kyle Davidson to take the unusual step of hiring someone from outside hockey to round out his top leadership group with fellow associate GM Norm Maciver.
Davidson hopes Greenberg can take “the systems sophistication that he brings to the Cubs, and seeing that sort of build that is going on in baseball, and bring that expertise over to us.”
Greenberg said he wants to modernize the Hawks’ scouting, analytics and other information systems — making them as expansive as what the Cubs and most baseball teams have — and warehouse them in one system that’s seamlessly accessible to players, coaches, scouts and operations staff at all levels of the organization.
Much of that, Greenberg said, he learned from Epstein and Hoyer.
“Having the systems like that in itself isn’t enough,” Greenberg told reporters after the news conference. “It comes down to how are you using those things, how are you leveraging those things effectively.
“We’re not trying to build systems or good processes for the sake of building good systems and good processes. We want to really help drive what we’re doing — how we’re acquiring players, how we’re developing our players, what we’re doing in the game — figuring out principles and lessons from baseball that we can apply to hockey.”
Greenberg said there has been “an explosion of information, technology (and) data” in baseball scouting and development, and it has become “pretty modern, sophisticated” in comparison with hockey.
“My sense was there was opportunity to move the needle and kind of close that gap between where hockey is now and baseball has gone over the last 10 years,” he said. “I’m here in part because I want to try to fill that gap.”
Maciver said he and Davidson, both baseball fans, have benefited from hearing Greenberg’s process on both hockey and baseball decisions, but it has been a two-way street.
“I know he was working in baseball,” Maciver said, “but he always kept a pulse on the NHL and he’s a huge hockey fan and very aware of what’s going on and always looking at teams that are having success and kind of figuring out how they structure things. And we’ve had a lot of great dialogue even in a short of amount of time.”
Still, there’s no getting around the lack of hockey entries on Greenberg’s resume.
He insisted, however, that this was always the goal.
“I was fortunate to work in baseball for the last 16 years, but hockey was really my first true love,” he said. “I’m from Pittsburgh. I was born a year after the Penguins drafted Mario Lemieux (in 1984), and I fell in love with the game at a very young age.
“I started skating when I was 3, played on my first team when I was 5 and was on the ice almost every day from then through when I graduated (from the University of Pennsylvania in 2008) at the age of 22.”
He was captain of his club hockey team at Penn his junior and senior years.
“Clearly I wasn’t that good if I was playing club,” he joked. “I had a little bit of speed and I was tenacious but obviously wasn’t very good.”
Despite those modest beginnings, Hawks CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner — who also has ties to the Cubs — set their sights on Greenberg for the GM role.
“At some point my name came up — I don’t exactly know how — but I think the first conversation I had was probably with Jaime, really just to get a sense of what that process would look like, what potentially they were looking for,” Greenberg said.
He and Davidson, then the interim GM, emerged as two of the three finalists in the competition that Davidson won.
Greenberg began texting Davidson, at first to congratulate him.
“I thought it was neat to see somebody who started here as an intern and worked his way up,” Greenberg said. “I have a similar background, started as an intern with the Cubs. So, really, I just wanted to reach out and congratulate him. And then we went back and forth on text, had a couple conversations.”
Davidson said he discovered they had a rapport and the conversations evolved into an invitation to join the Hawks front office.
“That process was really driven by Kyle,” Greenberg said.
Students To Get Rs 50000 – 200000 Per Year – Full Details Here
GEV Memorial Merit Scholarship 2022-23 for Law Students
Description:
GEV Scholarship Fund Trust invites applications from students pursuing law courses at undergraduate or postgraduate level in India. The scholarship aims to provide financial support to meritorious law students and help them pursue a quality legal education at premier Indian institutes.
Eligibility:
The scholarship is open for Indian nationals only. They must be already enrolled in any year of an LLB/LLM degree course at a recognized law institute in India or applying for CLAT, LSAT-India, AILET. The students are required to have scored a minimum of 60% in Class X and XII board exams. They must have an annual family income of not more than INR 10,00,000 (10 lakh) from all sources. Also, they must be willing to sign-up for scholarship fund’s annual mentorship programs to assist and nurture the next batches of GEV Merit Scholars.
Prizes & Rewards:
INR 50,000 to INR 2,00,000 per year
Last Date to Apply: 30-06-2022
Application mode: Online applications only
The post Students To Get Rs 50000 – 200000 Per Year – Full Details Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
