News
Vikings sign undrafted rookie William Kwenkeu, release Tuf Borland
The Vikings on Monday signed undrafted rookie linebacker William Kwenkeu, who took part in their rookie minicamp last weekend.
Kwenkeu, who played at Temple from 2016-21, was one of 17 tryout players at the camp. To make room on the roster for him, the Vikings released linebacker Tuf Borland.
At Temple, the 6-foot-1, 235-pound Kwenkeu had 183 tackles in 47 games. He played college ball with two current Vikings — cornerback Harrison Hand in 2019 and defensive lineman Jullian Taylor in 2016-17.
With the roster moves, the Vikings remain at the offseason roster limit of 90 players. Kwenkeu is expected to participate in Tuesday’s start of organized activities under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell.
Borland was undrafted in 2021 out of Ohio State and spent last season on the practice squad. He was elevated during the season to play in two games.
News
What Happened With Johnny Depp And Kate Moss
Johnny Depp is a great actor and he has given some amazing performances. He has always been very good in terms of his acting skill. Johnny Depp has done some amazing movies like Pirates of the Caribbean, Charlie, and the Chocolate factory. Though, his personal life and relationships have always been dicey.
He has always been into relationships but none of them lasted a result it created a bad impression of him as an actor. In this article, we will share with you what happened between Johnny Depp and Kate Moss. So if you all want to know more, then continue reading this article.
What Happened With Johnny Depp And Kate Moss?
Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were a very controversial couple during the year of 1990s. They both were introduced by George Wayne who was a Columnist. They probably one of the most high profile couples at that time. The couple split up in the year 1997and Depp said that the breakup was due to stupidity he also said that he let his work get into the relationship.
He has said that he never got emotional about any woman before. Kate Moss and Johnny Depp have never openly spoken about their breakup ever. The relationship between them was really good but somehow it was not permanent.
How They Met?
According to reports, Depp and Moss met at a cafe called Tabac Cafe which is situated in New York. George Wayne introduced them who was a Columnist. Wayne said that he had no idea that they both will fall in love with each other.
Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were a very controversial couple during the year of 1990s. The couple split up in the year 1997and Depp said that the breakup was due to stupidity he also said that he let his work get into the relationship. Depp said that he let his work get into the relationship.
Is Johnny Depp A Good Actor?
It is no doubt that Johnny Depp is a great actor and he has done some amazing movies. Johnny Depp is a very versatile actor and has done movies like Edward Scissorhands. He has been a great actor all his life. His relationships have never been like his movies or his career. He has been into a lot of legal trouble. He has always been into problems.
His movies are really amazing and he knows how to do his job perfectly. He is a great actor with amazing skills and that is the reason why he has been able to make so many fans. Johnny Depp has a very big fan base and it is huge.
Why Is Johnny Depp Always Into Problems And Trouble?
Johnny Depp is an amazing actor but he has always been into problems. He has also been claimed for beating his wife. As a human being, it is hard to say whether Johnny can do these kinds of things as it is very difficult because he is not arrogant and smiles like a sweetheart.
As a Johnny Depp fan, all his fans wants the best for him.
The post What Happened With Johnny Depp And Kate Moss appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Marc-Andre Fleury or Cam Talbot? Perhaps Wild could afford both goaltenders
After rotating between Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot in net during the final month of the NHL regular season, then bowing out in the first round of the playoffs, the Wild are now in the unenviable position of having to pick one of their two talented goaltenders to roll with moving forward.
Or are they?
As a pending free agent, Fleury indicated Monday that he would “definitely” consider re-signing with the Wild if general manager Bill Guerin showed interest this offseason. Meanwhile, Talbot is already under contract next season, and he made it clear that he expects to be back.
With roughly $8 million in cap space to work with this offseason — this assumes the Wild opt not to re-sign star winger Kevin Fiala — the organization could afford both Fleury and Talbot. Though it might be unconventional, there’s reason to believe it could work.
Not only did Fleury and Talbot show the ability to co-exist in the regular season, both were consummate professionals in the six-game, opening-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues that ended in defeat last week.
When the Wild started Fleury in Game 1, then kept in net for the next four games as well, Talbot continued to be a good teammate despite his disappointment. When the Wild turned to Talbot on the brink of elimination in Game 6, Fleury was on the bench cheering him on.
“I wasn’t surprised when (the coaching staff) told me Cam was going,” said Fleury, who was acquired at the trade deadline in a blockbuster move with the Chicago Blackhawks. “I wanted him to do good and have a good game. It’s all about the team, right?”
Meanwhile, though Talbot admitted he was “pissed off” about not starting the series, he understood why coach Dean Evason came to that conclusion.
“I don’t think there was a wrong decision,” Talbot said. “Obviously, we trade for a guy like that with his pedigree and his past, why wouldn’t we start him Game 1?
Never once did Talbot make it about himself. Why?
“Because it’s not about me,” he said. “That’s what’s great about this (locker) room. Everybody has that mentality. There’s not one guy that says, ‘Poor me.’ ”
Those responses from Fleury and Talbot showcased their relationship in a nutshell. As much as both players want to play every game, they are more than willing to take the high road for the betterment of the team.
Now, it’s unclear if Guerin will even entertain the idea of keeping both Fleury and Talbot on the roster. It could come down to money, with the Wild on the verge of a cap crunch.
If Fleury is willing to sign for something close to $3 million a year, give or take, the Wild almost certainly will be be interested. If Fleury wants something closer to $6 million, there’s no way the Wild could make that work.
Asked if he would be interested in re-signing with the Wild if the price is right, Fleury responded, “Yeah, for sure.” He reiterated that he loved his time in Minnesota, noting the only downside of the experience was being away from his family for an extended period of time.
“That’s something I don’t want to do again,” he said. “It was a good experience and all that. But I’d rather be at home with them.”
With a couple of months until free agency, Fleury planned to go to Chicago to see his wife and kids before eventually heading back home to Montreal for the summer.
“I’m glad I got the opportunity to play with this team,” Fleury said. “We will make some decisions and see what’s best for me and the family.”
As for Talbot, who is set to make $3.67 million next season, he isn’t holding a grudge despite the Wild benching him to start the playoffs. He’s ready to move forward.
“This is a special group, and I want to be a part of it,” he said. “I’m under contract for one more year, so unless they have something else planned, I plan on being back here in September.”
And if the Wild ultimately decide to re-sign Fleury this offseason, Talbot is confident Guerin will keep him in the loop.
“The night before we traded for Flower, (Guerin) said it could be a possibility, and I think I was the first person he came to find after he pulled the trigger on the deal,” Talbot said. “It means a lot that he does that. He keeps me in the loop. He doesn’t have to. It’s not part of his responsibility to worry about the players.
“He wanted to know how it was affecting me, and that says a lot about him. That’s respect going both ways, and I would assume to have that same line of communication all summer.”
News
Johnny Cueto joins the Chicago White Sox and will start tonight in Kansas City: ‘He messes up hitters’
Joe Kelly saw how starter Johnny Cueto was progressing at Triple-A Charlotte while the Chicago White Sox reliever was on a rehab assignment.
He gave a positive review.
“Johnny Cueto looked good,” Kelly said last week. “Johnny’s a great dude. He messes up hitters with timing, multiple looks, leg kicks, slide steps. Johnny does it to try to get guys off balance and he’s a master at it. He was commanding all of his pitches for strikes.”
Cueto has joined the Sox in Kansas City and will start Monday’s game against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
The Sox purchased Cueto’s contract from Charlotte.
The veteran went 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA and 17 strikeouts in four starts with Charlotte after signing with the Sox as a minor-league free agent on April 8.
“The road games were not his forte just because the umpires — I’m not going to say they weren’t ready for Johnny, but when I watched him pitch with the automatic strike zone? Pfft. Good luck. He could dot,” Kelly said. “Some umpires give up on some of the ways his balls move, and they move a ton. So when he’s flipping pitchers and they’re strikes in the strike zone, but the umpire thinks it runs off, that might get him into trouble.
“But these guys up here, big league umpires, they know that. They know Johnny, they know how it moves. He looks great. He’s definitely going to help us this year.”
Cueto, 36, is 135-97 with a 3.45 ERA in 330 appearances (329 starts) during a 14-year career with the Cincinnati Reds (2008-15), Royals (2015) and San Francisco Giants (2016-21).
The right-hander is a two-time All-Star (2014, 2016), finished second in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2014 and is 2-4 with a 4.54 ERA in eight career postseason starts. He made four starts in the 2015 postseason with the World Series champion Royals.
Cueto went 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA in 22 outings (21 starts) in 2021.
In Monday’s corresponding roster move, the Sox optioned infielder Danny Mendick to Charlotte.
()
Vikings sign undrafted rookie William Kwenkeu, release Tuf Borland
Xero Accounting Software: Pricing, Features, Reviews & Comparison of Alternatives
What Happened With Johnny Depp And Kate Moss
Where to Buy Acnezine – Read Its Review Before You Purchase It
Top 3 Projects With Market Capitalization Under $10B as per CryptoDep
Marc-Andre Fleury or Cam Talbot? Perhaps Wild could afford both goaltenders
Johnny Cueto joins the Chicago White Sox and will start tonight in Kansas City: ‘He messes up hitters’
Web Hosting Features
Sell or Exchange Your Old Stuff With a New One – Here’s How
It’s David Peterson’s time to shine
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach