Finance
Virtual Classrooms Of New Age Education System
Online learning is gradually considered to be in equal respect with traditional learning. But somehow the standards of online education are doubted upon every now and then in comparison to traditional ways of learning. The quality maybe the same but the credibility sometimes become a question.
In secondary schools, online learning is benefiting students a lot. There is a huge collection of courses that are designed to meet individual needs. But at the same time, concerned authorities are of the view that there is a need to put regulation over its use as the chances of misuse at the high school levels are more. Considering the remote areas or the ones that do not have enough accredited online schools in their vicinity, e-learning is picking popularity among the students.
On the contrary, some hold the view that online learning process lessens the success probabilities as it demands self-discipline, good reading skills and immense self-motivation. Thus an assessment criterion is proposed to be implemented in all the regions to check the entry of suitable individuals in online-learning. The qualitative result of online courses can be ensured by below mentioned models.
1. A direct link to the provincial curriculum
2. Constructivist pedagogical approaches
3. Relating content to pedagogy
4. Access to existing “learning objects”
5. Assessment practices
6. Technological infrastructure
7. Technical support for teachers and students
Distance education proves to be very helpful in case of large nations which are geographically distant. There are numerous students who would want to study aboard but financial or geographical constraints make the situation difficult for them. But with the coming of online education structures in countries like Canada and Australia, and online colleges in Florida (click here, for more information), the scenario has completely changed. Today you can get yourself enrolled in a number of accredited online schools and attain a degree that will be a big step ahead in your career. Be it any phase of life you are in, employed, pursuing a course, part-time or full-time working, a virtual classroom gives you the flexibility that your present life demands.
Recent studies have also proved that the number of people going for e-learning has increased considerably. A recent survey showed that 80% of all higher education organizations offer full or merged online courses and a considerable amount of them happen to be designed on long term learning.
But at the same time, as expected, there are disagreements as well. While the above studies in US prove to be quite encouraging and show that many times e-learning yields better results than traditional system, the studies in Canada on various universities indicate that it is just the different method of learning producing exactly same results in education system. Since different individuals require different ways to be catered, online education just provides another way of learning and has an equal effect on the students, nothing more nothing less.
Technology is undoubtedly making a difference. The professors are now involved in a new system where there are jointly making efforts to teach the students in a more personalized way instead of sticking to the traditional classroom setting. Accredited online school increases the ability of students to open up and involve in the learning process actively.
Moreover, the online sources are yet to make a reputed stand for themselves among the employers. The credibility is still doubted by the employers and the universities who provide both traditional as well as online courses are trusted upon more than independent online schools irrespective of the fact that they are authenticated. Virtual classes are certainly being increasingly accepted but they are yet to receive their due credit.
How To Sell Your House By Yourself: A Short Guide
Selling your house is something you’ll have to do maybe just a few times in your life. And unless you know a local real estate agent who will sell your house for free or a hugely discounted commission… it can be a real pain in the rear and an expensive process for you as well.
So… you landed on this page about “How to sell your house by yourself ” because of a few reasons I’m guessing…
- You have no or very little equity in your house so you can’t afford to pay a real estate agents commissions
- You have equity but want to try to save money selling the house yourself before you resort to hiring an agent
- You’re in foreclosure (or heading that way) and just need to sell fast without incurring thousands in agent commissions
- You can’t wait the months and months it sometimes takes to sell a house in your area, so you want to try to sell it more quickly
Whatever one you land in… there are ways to sell your house yourself in your local real estate market.
Since 2013, the housing sector has been experiencing a major recovery. Selling your house at this time will definitely be profitable if you do it right. In most cases, it is about using smart marketing strategies and being realistic about your expectations on what you want to achieve with this sale.
This article will provide some guidelines to help you sell your house yourself.
How To Sell Your House By Yourself – Let’s Dive In
Know The Real Estate Market Well
The first and most important step is doing a market research on your neighborhood. This step involves visiting various home marketing sites (Zillow, Eppraisal, Redfin, etc), calling a real estate agent or two to see what your home is worth, or reading about the various market pricing techniques. Proper homework on these issues will allow you to come up with a right price for your house and also helps you to avoid making certain selling mistakes.
If you don’t want to hassle with trying to come up with a home value yourself… contact a local cash home buyer. They’ll be able to give you an honest fair valuation of what your house is worth in its current condition. And most cash homebuyers can make you a fair all-cash offer on your house within 24 hours, to give you that option of selling quickly (most cash homebuyers can close within 14 days).
Assess the market
This step is almost similar to conducting market research, only that in this case, you are bound to your neighborhood and similar houses. Are there lots of houses for sale in your neighborhood? If so, what is the average that they are listing for? Are there lots of foreclosures in your neighborhood? That may drag your house price down.
Assess the house
As a seller, your house should be in top condition or shape in order to sell at a good price. Identify certain unique characteristics about it and emphasize them during the marketing. For example, a house with garage parking may be more attractive to buyers compared with one with driveway parking.
Also, does your house require repairs? Does it need to be repainted inside or out? How is the condition of the roof? Is the landscaping in good shape? Is the house outdated at all? (you know, those popcorn ceilings. All of these things can make the house more attractive or less attractive depending on the buyer… which changes the price they’re willing to pay.
After all of this… come up with an asking price for your home that is fair… isn’t so high it’ll take you 12 months to sell the house… but is attractive so you get a frenzy of buyers who are ready to buy it quickly.
Use Photos or Videos
Buyers are obsessed with media. Taking walk-through videos of the house and using the videos to advertise will enable you to reach a wider market. In fact, these videos are considered more transparent than taking photos. However, this should not stop you from using the latter option since it is more affordable compared to the video.
So take some great pictures. Take a picture of every room in the house that helps show it off. Take a picture of the house from the outside in a few different angles… people want to see the house before they ever show up to see it. So having great pictures of your house online could be the difference between getting the right buyer quickly… and waiting months and months to sell.
Get Your House “Listed” On The Local MLS And Market It
You can find no or low fee real estate brokers these days who will charge you a few hundred bucks to put your house on the local MLS. This gets your house in front of all of the real estate agents quickly (so be prepared to pay those “buyers” agents a 2-3% buyers broker fee if you plan to have their support in helping you find a buyer.
Place ads in the local newspaper, signs on the roads, and hold an open house.
All Of This Sound Like A Lot Of Work To Sell Your House Yourself?
It can be.
And in the end, many homeowners think they’re saving money and time by marketing the house themselves… when in the end it costs them more money to go that route.
When you sell your own house here are some things you need to consider…
- If you’re not a good marketer or aren’t ready to spend a bunch of time marketing your house right… selling it yourself may not be your best bet
- If you don’t do a good job preparing the house and the marketing materials… and working with buyers to really build the value of your house in their minds… you may actually sell the house for 3-8% less than you may get for the same house an experienced person marketed the house for you
- Too many sellers never think about holding costs or opportunity costs… every month that your house doesn’t sell means another mortgage payment, tax payment, insurance, utilities, etc. If your mortgage payment is $1,500/mo… and $1,300 of that is interest… if it takes you 7 months to sell your house… that cost you an extra $9,100 (not to mention taxes and insurance you paid during that time). So, if you were able to sell that house more quickly… would it make sense for you to provide a buyer a discounted price today so you can close quickly and move on? Something to think about.
A local cash home buying company can give you a fast offer for a fair price.
Why You Should Delay Upsells in Your Product Funnel
Most people immediately try to upsell their customer from one product to another. Here’s why you should consider delaying your upsell for 7-10 days.
In this example, we’ll say someone purchases a $97 item, and they use it: read it, listen to it, whatever. They begin to get results.
In 7 to 10 days later, I can offer them something that is a much higher ticket item than that first, initial item. At this point, there’s a great chance that they’re going to make that purchase. In fact, they’ll invest more with me after 7 to 10 days than they would have invested on the up-sell. What this does is this gives me an opportunity to market a $2k coaching program. Or a $1k online course.
The psychology here is, let’s say, 10 topics in your niche that someone could learn about. And, really, they could learn about all 10 of these topics. Now, they could learn 1 topic from you. One topic from your competition. One topic from their competition. And literally buy products to learn from 10 different people.
Give Your Customer a Chance to Trust
People are not going to like everybody’s teaching style. Some people like my teaching style, some people probably don’t like my teaching style. Now, that’s okay! Because the people that do buy from me. And the people that don’t, it’s okay. They’ll buy from my competition and that’ll work. That’s the right teaching style for them.
Again, someone buys your initial product. Let’s say it’s a $97 2 hr recording. They like it! They got great value! They were really excited about the fact that it was 2 hrs instead of 10 for the exact same content. They learned a lot. They were able to go out and implement it immediately.
7 to 10 days down the road they’re thinking, “I need more information on this topic. I want to do more.” Maybe they’re looking at your competition. NOW you offer them a complete online course that contains advanced information on all 10 topics that they need.
Because of the fact that they’ve just purchased from you, and they like what they’ve gotten from you, they’re very likely to be open to purchasing your much larger program than they would have been willing to trust you to provide on the up-sell.
Because, remember, they were buying a $97 product because that’s what they trusted you, to be able to purchase from you. Until they consume that, their trust hasn’t grown. Sure, there’s some psychological evidence, I mean, there is psychological evidence that shows that somebody’s got their wallet open, and they make 1 purchase, then a percentage of them will make the 2nd purchase. Again, going back to the psychology, I’m really leaning towards you lose more in trust than you gain in total revenue over the life of the customer. What I’m concerned with is that life of the customer.
Offering the Upsell
Now we’ve got this $997 product that we’re going to offer 7-10 days later.
Now, this is going to be the up-sell. Instead of on the download page for your initial product, this is going to happen in your email sequence 7-10 days later.
This online course can be based on the same outline as your initial product – it just needs to be much deeper. Go into more depth. Give more practical information. Give more of a “system” for them to implement. What you’ll do exactly depends on your niche, but people like “step-by-step” and “drop-it-in” systems and information.
Offer this product through your autoresponder sequence and see how that works for you. I highly recommend testing – both the immediate upsell and the delayed upsell. Sometimes you can do a combination – offer directly on the thank-you page. Then have an email sequence that launches a few days later.
See what works for you, but I think you’ll often find that people buy through the upsell sequence after they’ve had a chance to use your product, find that it’s excellent, and build more trust in you.
7 Tips To Buy Cremation Urns
If you have done some homework to find out about cremation urns, you may know that they come in a lot of options. For example, you can choose from wooden boxes or high-quality hand-polished marble based on your budget. Since there are numerous options, opting for the right one can be a little bit overwhelming. Fortunately, we have a few tips that can help you narrow down your choices. Read on to know more.
1. Consider your Style
First of all, you should consider your style. The unit you are going to purchase should reflect the taste and wishes of the deceased one. If they were worried about the environment, choosing a biodegradable unit is a better idea.
On the other hand, if they had a simple test, there is no need to purchase an overly ornate version.
2. Consider your Budget
Another important factor that you may want to consider is your budget. Cremation urns are available in a lot of price ranges. Based on how much you want to spend, you can buy the right unit.
3. The Storage Place of the Remains
If you want to place your urn in a cemetery, funeral home, or mausoleum, make sure you purchase a unit that can meet this purpose. For example, if you are looking for a unit for a green cemetery, you should purchase a unit that is made of biodegradable material.
On the other hand, if you are going to bury the urn in a cemetery, it is better that you to go for an urn vault. The role of the vault is to protect the urn and prevent the ground around the vault from collapsing.
4. Traveling Needs
You also need to decide whether you are going to travel with the remains or not. If you are planning to travel, make sure that you purchase an urn that is x-ray scannable. Aside from this, some airlines have specific rules and regulations as far as the transportation of cremated remains is concerned. Therefore, you may want to contact your carrier prior to traveling.
5. Distributing the Ashes
You can ask your crematory about how much of the remains you can get back. This will help you decide on the size of your urn. If you are planning to distribute the remains among different relatives, we suggest that you purchase multiple smaller urns.
6. Scattering the Ashes
It can be a bit complicated matter to scatter the ashes. Actually, things can get complicated because of wind and weather. Therefore, based on the place where you want to scatter the ashes, you should go for a unit that is designed for that place.
7. Personalization
As far as customizing your container is concerned, you can choose from a lot of options. Some units allow you to include a photo in the urn to pay your tribute to the deceased. You can choose from a lot of options for infants, pets and couples.
So, hopefully, these 7 tips will help you buy the right cremation urns based on your needs.
