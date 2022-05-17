What Happened to Ashley Judd

Share Pin 0 Shares

Ashley Judd is an American actress and political activist. She is the daughter of late country singer Naomi Judd.

She had a terrible accident in February 2021 when she was hiking with her partner in search of endangered species of Bonobos in the early rainforests of the Republic of Congo. While hiking, she fell and got her leg fractured in 4 places. Later she was rescued and underwent surgery. It was 55 hours long rescue mission, and she could barely keep up with the pain. She claimed that her right leg didn’t have a pulse and was hemorrhaging.

Who is She?

Ashley Judd is an American actress well known to give her contribution as an actress in the movies like- Ruby in Paradise(1993), A Time to Kill(1996), Kiss the Girls(1997), Olympus has fallen(2013), Divergent(2014), The Divergent Series: Insurgent(2015), The Divergent Series: Allegiant(2016). She is also a political activist. In 2008, Judd supported Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. She is also a social worker. Judd has been working on gender equality and women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and rights.

What happened in Congo?

The mishappening occurred while she was on a trip to an area known as Kokolopori in the Democratic Republic of Congo. She claimed they had established a “research camp” in the rainforest to look for bonobos. She fell over a tree log that she didn’t see and broke her leg. It took five hours for Papa Jean to find her, and he assisted and rescued her. She also stated that she was concerned that the bleeding inside her could’ve resulted in death or loss of her leg.

She went through a six-hour-long surgery and was in a hospital for nine days in South Africa. Later she was moved to Tennessee. The non-profit that Judd has collaborated with, Bonobo Conservation Initiative, the organization with which Judd has partnered Bonobo Conservation Initiative, released its tribute to her following the incident, saying that she was transferred to an institution within South Africa for treatment.

Her recovery…

She had recovered now. Ashley Judd gives updates to her fans from time to time by posting videos and photos on social media. In April, Judd uploaded a picture of her with a guidebook for hiking toward the Patagonian Andes and said she would walk the Patagonian Andes and then return to the Congolese rainforest, despite a long recuperation journey to come. On August 1st, Judd shared the latest video clip of her unaided walking across the Swiss Alps and wearing a knee brace.

She loves her new leg.

Ashley Judd had stated that her leg would never be the same, and she loves her new leg, and they are buddies for sure. From this incident, the authorities can state that Judd is indeed a brave person. During that 55-hour rescue mission, she was in pain, and she held tight to her thoughts and fought it all.

She also went to the Democratic Republic of Congo again, saying that the injury was in the past.

