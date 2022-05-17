News
What Happened to Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd is an American actress and political activist. She is the daughter of late country singer Naomi Judd.
She had a terrible accident in February 2021 when she was hiking with her partner in search of endangered species of Bonobos in the early rainforests of the Republic of Congo. While hiking, she fell and got her leg fractured in 4 places. Later she was rescued and underwent surgery. It was 55 hours long rescue mission, and she could barely keep up with the pain. She claimed that her right leg didn’t have a pulse and was hemorrhaging.
Who is She?
Ashley Judd is an American actress well known to give her contribution as an actress in the movies like- Ruby in Paradise(1993), A Time to Kill(1996), Kiss the Girls(1997), Olympus has fallen(2013), Divergent(2014), The Divergent Series: Insurgent(2015), The Divergent Series: Allegiant(2016). She is also a political activist. In 2008, Judd supported Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. She is also a social worker. Judd has been working on gender equality and women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and rights.
What happened in Congo?
The mishappening occurred while she was on a trip to an area known as Kokolopori in the Democratic Republic of Congo. She claimed they had established a “research camp” in the rainforest to look for bonobos. She fell over a tree log that she didn’t see and broke her leg. It took five hours for Papa Jean to find her, and he assisted and rescued her. She also stated that she was concerned that the bleeding inside her could’ve resulted in death or loss of her leg.
She went through a six-hour-long surgery and was in a hospital for nine days in South Africa. Later she was moved to Tennessee. The non-profit that Judd has collaborated with, Bonobo Conservation Initiative, the organization with which Judd has partnered Bonobo Conservation Initiative, released its tribute to her following the incident, saying that she was transferred to an institution within South Africa for treatment.
Her recovery…
She had recovered now. Ashley Judd gives updates to her fans from time to time by posting videos and photos on social media. In April, Judd uploaded a picture of her with a guidebook for hiking toward the Patagonian Andes and said she would walk the Patagonian Andes and then return to the Congolese rainforest, despite a long recuperation journey to come. On August 1st, Judd shared the latest video clip of her unaided walking across the Swiss Alps and wearing a knee brace.
She loves her new leg.
Ashley Judd had stated that her leg would never be the same, and she loves her new leg, and they are buddies for sure. From this incident, the authorities can state that Judd is indeed a brave person. During that 55-hour rescue mission, she was in pain, and she held tight to her thoughts and fought it all.
She also went to the Democratic Republic of Congo again, saying that the injury was in the past.
The US Food and Drug Administration Shares the Blame in the Baby Formula Shortage
While most Americans only recently learned about the baby formula shortage, the crisis has been building for months.
Numerous factors have contributed to shortfalls in the amount of formula on store shelves, but one of the most important was the slow movement of the Food and Drug Administration reacting to reports of tainted formula in October once it received notice from a whistleblower back in October of 2021 describing issues with food safety practices at the Sturgis, Mich. facility owned by Abbott Nutrition, maker of Similac, said Tinglong Dai, a professor of operations management at Johns Hopkins University.
It was only after an infant died and two others became seriously ill with Cronobacter, a deadly bacteria, that the FDA started an investigation in January of 2022 into food safety practices at the facility in Sturgis, Mich.
And it was not until Feb. 17 that the FDA warned consumers about certain powdered infant formula products from the Sturgis plant and Abbott closed the facility while initiating a recall.
“Why did the FDA take several months to respond?” Dai said. “The problem is the culture at the agency. It does not respond to situations fast enough. The system is broken.”
The FDA did not respond to requests for comment. On May 16, the FDA and Abbott announced plans that could lead the company to re-open the plant.
Someone at the agency should have had the foresight to recognize that an Abbott plant closure might spark a shortage, Dai said. There are just four major baby formula manufacturers and Abbott is the biggest, with nearly half the market share.
Restrictions on importing formula helped create the shortage
Making matters worse, because of trade and FDA restrictions, parents desperate to find formula for their babies cannot import it from Europe or Australia, Dai said. That is finally changing as the FDA announced May 16 it is lifting barriers to importing formula from Europe.
The shortage has also been a result of panic buying and hoarding.
Back in early 2020, during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, “a lot of people were going to the grocery store and buying a lot of basic items, including baby formula,” said Zhi-Long Chen, a supply chain expert and professor of operations management at the University of Maryland..
“So at that time there was a lot of demand,” Chen said. “As the virus situation improved, that led to lower demand. The baby formula manufacturers saw there was much lower demand and they cut production.”
Normally the demand for baby formula is very stable, Chen said. And because manufacturers were responding to a short term “demand distortion,” rather than looking at what might happen long term, there’s a shortfall now. Fixing the problem will take time because companies ordered smaller amounts of the ingredients necessary to the formula and now they can’t easily scale up, Chen said.
How Many Episodes Are There in Bling Empire Season 2
Hola readers! Were you also waiting for bling empire’s season 2? Guess what. The wait is over now. Netflix has finally announced to air the Bling empire season 2. The first season was a massive hit and got all the positive reviews they needed. Bling Empire is a perfect show if you want to watch something light yet entertaining.
Are you looking for something to binge-watch right now? Then, Bling Empire Season 2 is a perfect fit for you. It has already been broadcasted on May 12, 2022, on Netflix. There are 8 episodes of 40-minute length each.
What Is Bling Empire?
If you enjoy watching reality drama shows, then Bling Empire will surely be a guilty pleasure for you. Bling empire is a T.V. reality show. The show has a close resemblance to crazy rich Asians and Keeping up with the Kardashians. It’s a show where you take a peek into the life of rich Asian-Americans based in L.A. From entrepreneurs to D.J.s to actresses and models, you got to watch all their life in detail. It’s like they are living what you are dreaming of.
What To Expect From The Show?
Indeed, to have that kind of riches, you have to pay some price too, and for them, the price was the biggest fear of all the celebs- “controversies”. You got to see everything about those deep-pocketed people. From their lavishing rich life- the parties they attend, the cars they drive, the hotels they stay at, the little dark secrets they hold, their infertile issues, and all the gossip you need to know. Of course, they haven’t got this success overnight. They have put in a lot of hard work and dedication to achieve their place today.
Who Are Those Fat-Cats? (Cast Of Bling Empire)
Here are all the cast members of the show. Kevin Taejin Kreider is a Male model from South Korea. Kane Lim is a Real estate developer and investor from Singapore. Christine Chiu is a Philanthropist. Gabriel Chiu is a Plastic surgeon and husband of Christine Chiu. Kelly Mi Li is a producer born in China who has also dated actor Andrew Gray. Anna Shay is a socialite whose fortune comes from selling her father’s Pacific Architects and Engineers company. Cherie Chan is a Denim heiress and former singer. Jessey Lee has a Family business in furniture. Kim Lee is D.J. and a former model. Andrew Gray is Kelly’s boyfriend from season 1. Andrew is a model and actor best known for playing the Red Ranger in the Power Rangers. Jaime Xie is a Fashion blogger and daughter of Ken Xie. Guy Tang is Hairdresser and singer-songwriter. You will also be seeing Mimi Morris and Dorothy Wang in season 2.
Final Predicament
It is certainly difficult to believe that the show is not scripted. But Bling Empire is based on reality and not excited for TRPs. The show is worth watching. It’s the perfect show you to binge-watch at night.
You can surely expect a lot of drama, entertainment, emotional ride, and much more from Season 2.
Firestarter Ending Explained
Firestarter 2022, a remake of the original movie based on Stephen King’s underrated novel has changed a lot of things.
The story revolves around a couple and her daughter Charlie (Protagonist). The couple gained their supernatural powers as college students who agreed to volunteer for a scientific test. They were unaware of the fact that a shady organization was planning to inject them with a serum named Lot Six.
The serum unlocked their inbuilt powers and allowed them to control them but with it takes a toll for their body or soul. Their daughter Charlie McGee played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong had some impeccable powers. She inherited both her parent’s powers plus she had some fearful power to produce fire and explosion by just using her mind.
Ever since she was a child, her parents have had to keep her safe from the organization as they were searching for them. They wanted to use her as a destructive weapon. As she was growing her powers were getting difficult to control. The new head of the organization captain Hollister sends a relentless assassin known as Rainbird to take captive of her.
Why Did She Come To The Organization?
After her dad was held captive by The Shop(Organization). She was tricked by Rainbird who had the powers of telepathy and manipulation by talking to her; impersonating her dad to come and save her. She believed that and came to his rescue.
Rainbird’s Heart Change
Rainbird was given the task to hold captive Charlie for The Shop to use her as a mass destructive weapon. Although he just wanted to live a quiet life and leave his previous life behind. But The Shop exerted pressure on him to take on the task.
But while he was fighting with her mother Vicky, she tells him, “When you see her, you’ll understand”, and during the first encounter with Charlie, she blasted him away in anger and sets her house on fire, and he went into a dilemma whether he should follow the orders or he should save them as from The Shop.
He didn’t want The Shop to use her as a weapon like him. While talking to the new head Captain Hollister he said “She will come for him, as she will come for us all” and he also explained that “She is my sister, my mother.” In the end, he accepts his fate and kneels in front of Charlie for her to pass on the judgment.
What Happened In The End?
Rainbird was kneeling in front of Charlie waiting for the judgment to be passed on him. But then Charlie looked at herself in the mirror with blood on her face and reminded herself that she is not being herself and spared rainbird.
Charlie went out of the facility and sits at the beach nearby. As Charlie was still young with fearful powers, she will need guidance to be on the right path; despite being young she already knew that. So, when Rainbird offered her hand she held which means she has already forgiven him yet she will not forget what he did. She already realized that he was the only one who could understand her, guide her, and would fight to protect her.
