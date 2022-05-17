What Happened to Lil Keed

Share Pin 0 Shares

Raqhid Jevon Render, born on March 16, 1998, famously known as Lil keed, was an American rapper and songwriter. He was signed to Young Thug’s record label YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. On their last album, Trapped on Cleveland 3 in 2020, he collaborated with Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott, Young Thug and Chris Brown. His brother confirmed that he died on Saturday at 24, and he has left behind her daughter Naychur.

Lil Keed was known for his songs “nameless”,” snake”,” proud of me”, and “Balenciaga”.

His Early Life And Career

Render grew up in Forest Park and later moved to Atlanta on Cleveland Ave. Before getting launched into the music industry, he worked at Subway and McDonald’s. On December 12, 2018, Lil Keed released another mixtape, Keed Talk to them, which featured the leading single “Nameless”, as well as other popular songs such as “Balenciaga”, featuring 21 Savage, “Red Hot” featuring Trippie Redd, and others. Keed Talk to them also featured Lil Durk, Lil Yachty and Brandy.

His debut album of 2019, “long live Mexico”, peaked at number 26 on Billboard 200.

Scandal

Earlier in May 2022, the authority claimed that YSl Records and Young Thug were involved in drug dealing and murders and robberies. YSL was portrayed as a criminal street gang. But they were convicted for the same. And on social media, Lil Keed said that “YSL is a family, YSL is a label, YSL is a way of life, YSL is a lifestyle, and YSL is not a gang.” This statement of Keed showed that he is denting the false accusations that ha been put up on the record.

His Last Moments

The cause of the death of Lil Keed is yet to be determined. His brother Lil Gotit confirmed that he had taken Keed to the hospital, and as soon as he looked into his eyes, he knew that his brother was gone. He also said that it was good with his brother. His brother is good, he good, and now it will be difficult for him to cope with this. Losing a brother at such a young is genuinely horrifying.

He has left behind a three-year-old daughter, Naychur, and his girlfriend, Quana Bandz, is expecting another child too.

The Reaction Of Hip Hop Community

Artists from the hip hop community mourn for him and post their condolences on social media. Lil Gotit, Travis Baker, Rick Ross, Murda Beatz, TY Dolla Sign, Quana Bandz, Lil Wop, and Kap G are some people who showed their love for him on social media like Instagram and Twitter.

The post What Happened to Lil Keed appeared first on Gizmo Story.