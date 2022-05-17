Connect with us

Finance

What Should You Do After a Car Accident

Published

1 min ago

on

If you drive, it is likely that some day you will be involved in a car accident. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that there were close to six million police-reported traffic accidents in the United States in 2008. Almost two million of these accidents resulted in injuries.

Car accidents can involve multiple vehicles, a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, or a solo crash when a car hits a solid object. Numerous factors can contribute to the accident such as alcohol use, weather, road hazards, or loose animals.

These crashes are both traumatic and costly. Many accidents result in fatalities or serious injuries such as whiplash, spinal cord damage, or head trauma. The American Automobile Club reported that traffic accidents cost $164.2 billion annually, or $1,000 per person. This amount is nearly the same as the money spent annually to maintain the nation’s roadways.

If you are injured in an automobile accident, it is important to hire an attorney who is familiar with your state’s laws. You can find a personal injury attorney in the yellow pages or obtain a referral from the State Bar. In most cases, the first consultation is free. Generally, the attorney will charge a contingency fee which means that you pay a percentage of your recovery as legal fees. If you do not win the case, you are only responsible for the costs.

Your attorney will help you obtain a settlement from the responsible party or, if necessary, file a lawsuit on your behalf. He or she will also advise of any benefits that might be available through your own insurance policy in case the other driver is uninsured, or does not have enough insurance to cover the cost of your accident.

Usually, accident victims are entitled to recover the costs of medical care, lost wages, job retraining, and general pain and suffering. In some states, if the other driver was drunk or extremely reckless, the injured party can also demand punitive damages, which penalize the driver for his or her behavior.

Each state has its own laws concerning time limits for bringing a lawsuit, available damages, and whether your own fault may reduce or bar your recovery. Your attorney will discuss these issues during the first consultation and advise concerning the best approach for a favorable settlement. By hiring an attorney, you will ensure that you receive the settlement you deserve.

Finance

Budget Travel in the Free State – Ever Present Windmill in the Agricultural Center

Published

7 mins ago

on

May 17, 2022

By

The best time to visit this part of South Africa is in the months of April and May.

This Province of South Africa is famouse for its `boerekos (traditional Afrikaner farm-style cuisine) and decidedly slower-paced lifestyle.

The Free Sate Province is the third-largest province in South Africa famous for its warm South African hospitality. It has the second-lowest population density, on about 129 480 km2 of land. All the towns display a mix of cultures. You will find the most valued San (Bushman) rock art is found in the Free State. The Free State South Africa offers you open plains between the Vaal and Orange Rivers.

Bloemfontein is the ideal place to start a tour of the Free State. North of Winburg, the Willem Pretorius Game Reserve is a must see, offering a wealth of wildlife, excellent fishing conditions, and a wide range of sports facilities.

Loch Athlone, one of the major attractions of Bethlehem, is a magnet for fresh water fisherman.

Starting at Harrismith and ending at Zastron, the route is particularly notable for the Golden Gate National Park, beautiful mountain scenery and charming country towns. In the south-west, the Gariep Dam resort offers an extensive range of leisure activities including water sports, tennis, bowling, horse-riding, golf and 13 nature reserves.

This province presents the classic scene of veld, grass-covered prairie land with deep-blue African skies.

The Free Sate is known, locally, as our ‘bread basket’, the this part of South Africa is cultivated by more than 30 000 farms to produce over 70% of South Africa’s grain consumption. It is also home to the most productive gold and diamond mines in the world.

The Free State climate in the summer-rainfall region is warm but can be relatively cold during the winter months.

This Province boasts an extensive system of parks and reserves, including one national park (Golden Gate) and more than 80 provincial, municipal, and privately owned nature parks, nature reserves, game reserves, and game farms. Activities include bird and game viewing, trophy and biltong hunting, hiking, horse-riding, biking, 4×4 off-road driving, camping and climbing.With its wealth of historical and cultural attractions and excellent facilities, Bloemfontein is the ideal place to start a tour of the Free State. North of Winburg, the Willem Pretorius Game Reserve is the Free State’s major provincial reserve, offering a wealth of wildlife, excellent fishing conditions, and a wide range of sports facilities. Kroonstad has all you need for a relaxing break, including an excellent holiday resort. Loch Athlone, one of the major attractions of Bethlehem, is a magnet for anglers and those who enjoy pottering around in boats. No visit to the Free State is complete without following the renowned Highlands Route.

Attractions:

Motheo (Central Bloemfontein)

Botanical Gardens & Zoo Gardens

National Museum

Loch Logan Waterfront

Rustfontein Dam and Nature Reserve

Thaba ‘Nchu Sun

King’s Park & Prince’s Rose Garden

Transgariep

Gariep Dam

Jagersfontein Open Mine Museum & Koffiefontein Open Mine Museum

The ‘Eye’ of Zastron

Mayaputi Nature Reserve

Goldfields

Winburg Voortrekker Monument

Welkom Gold Museum

Saltpans Mining

Underground mine tours

Willem Pretorius Game Reserve

Phakisa Racetrack

Northern Free State

Vredefort Dome – the world’s largest meteorite impact site

Viljoenskroon Tractor Museum

Frankfort Sandstone NG Church

Eastern Free State

Golden Gate Highlands National Park

Titanic Rock in Clarens

Ficksburg Cherry Festival

Bushman rock art

Basuto Cultural Village at Qwa-Qwa

Bushman Rock Art

Seekoeivlei Wetlands at Memel

Suggested Travel Route

Day 1: Bloemfontein

Bloemfontein Reyneke Park

Motheo

Tel: 051 523 3888

Fax: 051 523 3887

Day 2: Fauresmith

Kalkfontein Dam Nature Reserve

Transgariep

Tel: 051 722 1441

Fax: 051 723 0134

Day 3: Ventersburg

Africas Best Aldam Resort

Goldfields

Tel: 086 183 6237

Fax: 057 652 0014

Day 4 & 5: Parys

Dimalachite Nature Resort and River Lodge

Northern Free State

Tel: 056 818 1860

Fax: 056 818 1854

Day 6 & 7: Clarens

Golden Gate Highland National Park

Eastern Free State

Tel: 058 255 0012

Fax: 058 255 0901

Distances in km from Bloemfontein:

Aliwal North 207 km

Bethlehem 238 km

Clarens 298 km

Harrismith 339 km

Kimberley 175 km

Kroonstad 211 km

Sasolburg 344 km

Welkom 154 km

We invite you for a visit.

Finance

Making Motorcycle Accident Claim

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 17, 2022

By

If you are taking your motorcycle accident claim to court, you’ll need a suitable qualified lawyer. The best way to get your motorcycle accident claim started quickly and completed with the best outcome for you is by using the services of a specialised lawyer.

Not only will your lawyer help you with court proceedings, they will also be very helpful in negotiating an out of court settlement should the opportunity arise. If your opponent has their own experienced and strong legal representation, you’ll be glad you’ve got a good lawyer on your side too.

The number of accidents involving motorbikes is rising every year. Some of the main reasons given for these accidents are negligence by rider or the driver of another vehicle, poor road conditions and unavoidable circumstances. Whatever the reason for your accident, if you feel you are entitled to some form of compensation, here are some useful tips on preparing for your motorcycle accident claim.

Assuming your accident doesn’t leave you unconscious or incapacitated, try the following. Take photo’s of the accident scene if you can before things are moved around. Also take some pictures of the surrounding areas leading up to the accident site. It is also useful to write down your recollection of the accident as soon as you can after the accident itself has been cleared away. The more evidence you have supporting your claim, the better off you will be when it comes to making a claim for an accident on your motorbike.

The payout for your motorcycle accident claim (assuming you win) may vary depending on your age, sex, number of dependants, seriousness of the accident and your injuries, and so on. Don’t be surprised if there is a long time involved in concluding your case.

You must know your rights and the type / level of compensation that you are entitled to. If you are not knowledgeable about this, then it is best that you use a qualified lawyer to guide you through the process. A good lawyer will give you sound advice on whether your claim has a likelihood of winning, how much you should be claiming and how long the process should take.

The increase in motorcycle accident claims is worrying to some insurance providers. Some insurance providers have decided to take a harder line on motorcycle accident insurance claims. If you are up against one of these, a skilled lawyer will be your best ally.

This article is intended as definitive legal advice in any way. It represents general information that you should check with your own trusted legal professional. You are advised to consult with a suitable qualified legal profession on your individual situation and motorcycle accident claim.

Finance

Authentic or Replica Designer Handbag? What You Need to Know Before Making That Online Purchase

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 17, 2022

By

During this time of economic turmoil, it’s easy for consumers to justify purchasing a replica designer handbag at a fraction of the cost of the original.  Most of us can’t fit the high cost of an original designer handbag into our budget, but would still love to carry that beautiful bag we saw in our favorite fashion magazine.  That’s why many people have turned to purchasing bags online through auction sites or other retail outlets.

It can be a challenge for buyers looking to purchase designer handbags online, but the rewards are great if you find an authentic bag at a drastically reduced price.  Be sure to do your homework before making that online purchase.  Look at the seller’s credentials.  How long has this person been selling?  What is their feedback rating?  Carefully read through any comments their customers have left – both positive and negative.  If a seller is using stock photos of the handbag in their auction listing, don’t assume the images truly represent what they are selling – instead, make sure to ask for current photos of the bag.  Even after asking all of the right questions, it is sometimes nearly impossible to tell the difference between a counterfeit and an authentic handbag.  Counterfeit handbags are often cleverly packaged with dust bags, care cards, retail tags, or even fake serial numbers.  

If you are contemplating the purchase of a replica handbag, you really should think about who will ultimately profit from your decision.  Counterfeiting is a worldwide, multi-billion dollar industry and it ultimately benefits organized criminals, terrorists, and other unscrupulous groups.  Law enforcement does a great job battling counterfeiters, but the problem is growing and it’s impossible to prosecute all offenders.  It is our duty as law abiding citizens to make sure we are not contributing to the success of organizations that compromise intellectual property rights. 

As a tourist visiting a foreign country, it’s common to see street vendors openly display fake designer bags.  It may be tempting to purchase a handbag from a vendor, but keep in mind that if you are caught trying to re-enter the United States with a counterfeit bag, customs officials may seize and destroy it.

If you sell designer goods, consider yourself a distributor.  If your products are found to be counterfeit, you are subject to state and federal criminal penalties, including fines and prison terms.  “Not knowing” is not an excuse.  If you are unsure, have it authenticated.  It’s better to be safe than sorry!

Unfortunately, today’s online marketplace has become saturated with counterfeit bags.  It is imperative that buyers have a reliable place to authenticate the designer handbags they intend to buy or sell.  That’s why we at Coal Creek Auctions have decided to begin offering authentication services.

Spending hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars on a designer handbag that you believe to be authentic – only to find out later that it’s counterfeit – can be devastating.  For your own piece of mind, it’s worth the small investment to obtain qualified proof of authenticity.

