White Lie Ending Explained
This Canadian film, released in the year 2009- White Lie, starring Kacey Rohl garnered a lot of attention initially, for its plot that stood out from the normal genre that hits the theaters. This movie raised several eyebrows regarding its intense storyline about a girl who fakes having cancer.
From there on, the audience is taken on a journey where the main character has to keep topping her lies to get her ultimate goal- a university bursary.
Despite the interesting plotline, the ending has still left the audience a bit puzzled. So an in-depth analysis of the climax might provide the essence of this movie.
What Is The Premise Of This Movie?
To get into it in detail, this movie is about a girl named Katie Arneson, a university student who has been faking cancer. To fit the sickness role, she starves herself, shaves off her hair, and generally appears to be weak as a real cancer patient would. This deception, however, gains her a lot of sympathy and attention in college, turning her into quite a well-known “cancer warrior” at her university.
She uses this for her gain, by crowdfunding her supposed treatment, gathering supporters, friends, unconditional love, and emotional support from her girlfriend, Jennifer Ellis, who doesn’t see through this charade.
How Does The Plot Move Forward?
Conflict is introduced when Katie sets her eyes on a university bursary; for which she is selected as a worthy candidate, which is in jeopardy given that she is unable to provide the appropriate medical records. She finds a medical resident to forge this record for her, for $2000.
She goes on to ask her father to fund this but he sees right through her lies as a similar incident happened when she was in high school. As she makes several attempts to obtain this money; her father also works hard to stop her from scamming Jennifer into giving her this amount.
Does She Get The Money?
Despite repeated efforts from her father to stop her from getting this money; and losing her support from people around her, she is somehow able to get the money. She once again manipulates her girlfriend into paying for this. Jennifer promises to be by her side and support her in any way possible. So yes, she does get the money.
Ending Explained
Katie’s last-ditch attempt to salvage her situation is to talk on a radio program, to which Jennifer accompanies her. Jennifer offers her support and says she’ll always be present throughout her treatment, to this; Katie responds by asking Jennifer to marry her and that she won’t lie or be sick anymore.
This is a crucial turning point in the movie, wherein Jennifer realizes that Katie has in fact been lying the entire time; and by securing Jennifer’s commitment, she will effectively stop faking cancer. This realization leaves Jennifer shocked and she begins crying. It’s in the ending that the story sheds light on what a white lie is and what is not.
This Is Us Season 6 Episode 17: May 17 Release, Time And What To Know Before Watching?
An anthology writes the tragic series of authors, including Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Jas Waters and Key Oyegun are not far behind. It also includes Don Roos, Donald Todd and Aurin Squire. Vera Herbert and Shukree Tilghman are at the last peg of their journey. Here’s all you need to know before watching the Semi-Finale.
The series revolves around the lives of a set of triplets and their loving parents and their daily life struggles.
It has 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.9/10 on IMDb. The series has been doing exceptionally well so far. The viewers can expect a satisfying ending.
What to Expect?
Episode 16, titled ‘Family Meeting’, shows how things have changed, for better or worse, for Rebecca. The trio decides to get their mom a robotic cat. The viewers witness an argument-turned-fight as the trio scrutinizes and resolves who would be the best option for living with and managing Rebecca’s health.
Towards the end of the episode, all the siblings arrive after relocating while Rebecca continues living at her place near New Jersey, while Rebecca tries to come to terms with Miguel’s death. The episode ends with an implication of Rebecca’s warm quiet.
With this background, the viewers may expect a deathbed scene. Rebecca could be seen recounting memorable moments. The memories which Alzheimer’s hasn’t wiped out of her memory yet.
We can also expect to see multiple flashbacks from different perspectives as the siblings try to overcome their grief and reminisce the memories of their mother and family. This episode could also show the deep and strong bonds of the siblings with themselves and their spouses and kids.
Cast
Starring Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson (Rebecca’s first husband, Kate and Kevin’s biological father and Randall’s adoptive father), Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson (Jack’s Wife, Kate and Kevin’s biological mother and Randall’s adoptive mother), Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson (Beth’s Husband), Niles Fitch as teenage Randall Pearson, Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson (Toby’s ex-wife and Phillip’s wife), Hannah Zeile as teenage Kate Pearson, Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson (Sophie’s husband), Logan Shroyer as teenage Kevin Pearson, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson (Randall’s wife), Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon(Kate’s ex-husband), Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas (Jack’s Best friend and Rebecca’s Second husband), Caitlin Thompson as Madison Simons (Kate’s best friend, Kevin’s ex-fiance), Chris Geere as Phillip (Kate’s co-worker and second husband), Eris Baker as Tess Pearson (Randall and Beth’s old daughter), Faithe Herman as Annie Pearson (Randall and Beth’s younger daughter), Lyric Ross as Deja Pearson (Randall and Beth’s adopted daughter), Griffin Dunne as Nicky Pearson (Jack’s brother and Kate, Kevin and Randall’s uncle) and many more superstars, the show is a hit amongst the audience.
Where to Stream?
All seasons of This, you can stream us on Disney+ Hotstar. The series finale is scheduled to come out on the 24th of May, 2022.
The Best Lightweight Sweaters for Summer
When we think about summer style, warm weather staples like linen dresses, strappy sandals and crisp white tops often come to mind. Sweaters, on the other hand? Not so much.
While a sweater might seem like the last thing you want to wear during the warmest time of the year, a lightweight knit is actually one of the unsung heroes of early summer wardrobes. After all, even though temperatures are climbing during the day, a sweater is key for those cooler nights, especially for those living in coastal climates, where the dog days of summer don’t hit until far later in the year, and even then, breezy evenings often still require some form of outerwear. A jacket is usually far too heavy, but a chic lightweight pullover sweater or cardigan is an ideal solution, because light layers are always the answer!
Summer sweaters aren’t *just* for nighttime, as they’re also quite convenient for anyone who knows what it’s like to go from the sweltering heat of a morning commute into Arctic-level blasts of AC upon arrival to your final destination, whether it’s the office, a restaurant or that one friend’s apartment who enjoys residing in an icebox.
There are plenty of stylish summer sweaters out there for every warm weather occasion, whether you’re looking for a nautical Breton stripe, a beachy open weave, a knit pullover, or an oversized cardigan. Below, see the best lightweight summer sweaters to shop now.
Chicago Bears employees and forest preserves volunteers unite to battle invasive plant: ‘Buckthorn is a jerk’
Chicago Bears employees set out last week to tackle an opponent. However, it had nothing to do with the Green Bay Packers. Instead, the enemy on Friday was an invasive species, infamous for damaging plants.
Following up on a March announcement of a pilot project between the Bears and the Lake County Forest Preserves aimed at removing buckthorn from Lake Forest’s Middlefork Savanna Forest Preserve, the plan went into action on a sunny morning in an event that was rescheduled from Earth Day due to rain.
Team employees and forest preserves volunteers joined forces at the team’s Halas Hall headquarters with a goal to remove buckthorn-infested plants and shrubs.
“Knowing that the Middlefork Savanna is close by and with Lake Forest Academy to the south, we do our best to be a good neighbor,” Bears senior adviser of operations and safety John Bostrom explained.
Bostrom and forest preserves director of community engagement and partnerships Rebekah Snyder greeted the employees and volunteers, and they soon followed stewardship ecologist Kelly Schultz who labeled buckthorn in the same way some Bears fans might describe Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
“Buckthorn is a jerk,” Schultz said. “This is not just a weed, it is a really aggressive plant. It causes a lot of detrimental issues. Part of why it is so bad is that it spreads really quickly.”
She added buckthorn reproduces very quickly, changing the pH and moisture content of the soil, thus making it harder for native species to thrive.
“Literally it is changing the foundation of the other trees and the flowers that were here,” she said.
After Schultz provided some advice on how to cut down the buckthorn-invaded plants, the approximate 30-member group set off for the task at hand with pruners and hand saws, with the LCFPD volunteers offering some guidance.
One lesson quickly learned was the buckthorn-infested branches can fall quickly.
“Buckthorn loves to tangle. When you get a vine up there, you don’t know which way something is going to fall or where it is going to hit, so you always have to be on your toes,” explained volunteer Brian Campbell.
Among the Bears employees taking part was director of stadium and event operations Bryan Pett, who took a saw to trees.
“I don’t know if I had ever heard of buckthorn,” he said. “I thought it was more of a weed than it was a tree.”
With the team of approximately 30 people working on the grounds, a large swath of the buckthorn-invaded trees and shrubs were removed, and Bostrom said there aren’t any places to replant the area now.
“We want to keep it natural,” he said.
Bostrom added there could be similar events in the future following discussions with the LCFD and in addition to the environmental goals, team officials like to promote volunteerism for their employees.
“Our folks are having a good time and it is very productive work,” he said.
The volunteers were promised a tour of the Walter Payton Center, the team’s indoor practice facility, afterward.
For his part, Campbell said he hadn’t watched a football game in years, but was pleased he could contribute to the buckthorn eradication process.
“Knowing that we are making a better habitat for everything,” he said. “It is satisfying to know you are making a difference for the ecology in the area.”
