Who Else Did Candy Have an Affair With
A very common suburban housewife with kids of her own wanted a little extra, something to fire up her life which she saw as boring and plain with her husband, Pat Montgomery. She never imagined herself to be the demon she turned into that night. The night when she killed her best friend Betty Gore, who was there to confront Candy about her affair with her husband.
Everybody who saw Betty’s body was horrified. She died a brutal death, and that too, from the hands of her best friend. The story isn’t short of some drama series. Maybe that’s why Hulu decided to make a TV show on this mind-boggling real-life story.
How did Candy and Betty meet?
Candy first met Betty in a church service, where their bond grew. That was a place where they would all discuss life, money, sex, religion, etc. The time these two spent in the church proved to be the headstart for their friendship.
Candy and Allan
Candy loved her family, but she was not content with the attention her husband gave her. She needed more, and she needed something to shake her up. In 1978, she bumped into Allan Gore on the church volleyball court. She suddenly, for the first time, realized he smelt sexy. She, from them, started imagining if Allan could bring her the fireworks she needed in her life. She noticed how the two of them were similar.
Initially, the flirting was subtle; she would think he was like that with everyone, but some moments would scream that he found her special. So one night after the choir practice, she went ahead to talk to Allan. She told him she was attracted to him and couldn’t stop thinking about him.
Allan, too had his marital problems with Betty. So when Candy asked him if he was interested in an affair with her, he was startled but flattered. They initially decided to think more about it before doing anything because neither wanted to hurt their partners.
About two weeks later, they met again, Candy had felt stupid to tell him her feelings, but she agreed to meet him when he asked. They decided they should plan their very well so that nobody finds out.
They finally took the plunge.
After a lot of discussion over dinner in Candy’s house one day, they decided that whatever they had was just for fun. Candy assures him they won’t let feelings get involved. After checking up on all precautions, they started their affair on December 12, 1978.
The realization and Betty’s death
After a while, Allan realized his little adventure with Candy was affecting his married life; Betty would feel like he didn’t love her anymore. Candy seemed to have fallen in love with him, but Allan decided to call off their affair.
About seven months later, on a normal day when Betty and Candy met, things turned violent because Betty knew about the affair. They argued; Candy lost her calm and attacked Betty with an axe in her own house. The death was so brutal that nobody could ever have imagined such an end to the life of Betty Gore, a pretty and very unproblematic woman.
Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal
LONDON (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can’t move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the social media platform are fake or spam.
Musk made the comment in a reply to another user on Twitter early Tuesday. He spent much of the previous day in a back-and-forth with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who posted a series of tweets explaining his company’s effort to fight bots and how it has consistently estimated that less than 5% of Twitter accounts are fake.
In his tweet Tuesday, Musk said that “20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be much higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.”
He added: “Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of 5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does.”
Twitter declined to comment.
It’s Musk’s latest salvo over inauthentic accounts, a problem he has said he wants to rid Twitter of.
At a Miami technology conference Monday, Musk estimated that at least 20% of Twitter’s 229 million accounts are spam bots, a percentage he said was at the low end of his assessment.
The battle over spam accounts kicked off last week when Musk tweeted that the Twitter deal was on on hold pending confirmation of the company’s estimates that they make up less than 5% of total users.
Also at the All In Summit, Musk gave the strongest hint yet that he would like to pay less for Twitter than the $44 billion offer he made last month.
Musk’s comments are likely to bolster theories from analysts that the billionaire either wants out of the deal or to buy the company at a cheaper price. His tweet Tuesday came in reply to one from a Tesla news site speculating that Musk “may be looking for a better Twitter deal as $44 billion seems too high.”
“Twitter shares will be under pressure this morning again as the chances of a deal ultimately getting done is not looking good now,” Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who covers both Twitter and Tesla, said in a research note. He estimated that there’s “60%+ chance” that Musk ends up walking away from the deal and paying the $1 billion breakup fee.
Musk made the offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share on April 14. Twitter shares have slid since then. They were down slightly in Tuesday morning trading to $37.28.
To finance the acquisition, Musk pledged some of his Tesla shares, which have slumped by about a third since the deal was announced.
In tweets on Monday, Agrawal acknowledged Twitter isn’t perfect at catching bots. He wrote that every quarter, the company has made the estimate of less than 5% spam. “Our estimate is based on multiple human reviews of thousands of accounts that are sampled at random, consistently over time,” Agrawal wrote.
Estimates for the last four quarters were all well under 5%, he wrote. “The error margins on our estimates give us confidence in our public statements each quarter.”
Twitter has put the under 5% estimate in its quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for at least the last two years, well before Musk made his offer last month.
But in the filings, Twitter expressed doubts that its count of bot accounts was correct, conceding that the estimate may be low.
What Happened to Lil Keed
Raqhid Jevon Render, born on March 16, 1998, famously known as Lil keed, was an American rapper and songwriter. He was signed to Young Thug’s record label YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. On their last album, Trapped on Cleveland 3 in 2020, he collaborated with Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott, Young Thug and Chris Brown. His brother confirmed that he died on Saturday at 24, and he has left behind her daughter Naychur.
Lil Keed was known for his songs “nameless”,” snake”,” proud of me”, and “Balenciaga”.
His Early Life And Career
Render grew up in Forest Park and later moved to Atlanta on Cleveland Ave. Before getting launched into the music industry, he worked at Subway and McDonald’s. On December 12, 2018, Lil Keed released another mixtape, Keed Talk to them, which featured the leading single “Nameless”, as well as other popular songs such as “Balenciaga”, featuring 21 Savage, “Red Hot” featuring Trippie Redd, and others. Keed Talk to them also featured Lil Durk, Lil Yachty and Brandy.
His debut album of 2019, “long live Mexico”, peaked at number 26 on Billboard 200.
Scandal
Earlier in May 2022, the authority claimed that YSl Records and Young Thug were involved in drug dealing and murders and robberies. YSL was portrayed as a criminal street gang. But they were convicted for the same. And on social media, Lil Keed said that “YSL is a family, YSL is a label, YSL is a way of life, YSL is a lifestyle, and YSL is not a gang.” This statement of Keed showed that he is denting the false accusations that ha been put up on the record.
His Last Moments
The cause of the death of Lil Keed is yet to be determined. His brother Lil Gotit confirmed that he had taken Keed to the hospital, and as soon as he looked into his eyes, he knew that his brother was gone. He also said that it was good with his brother. His brother is good, he good, and now it will be difficult for him to cope with this. Losing a brother at such a young is genuinely horrifying.
He has left behind a three-year-old daughter, Naychur, and his girlfriend, Quana Bandz, is expecting another child too.
The Reaction Of Hip Hop Community
Artists from the hip hop community mourn for him and post their condolences on social media. Lil Gotit, Travis Baker, Rick Ross, Murda Beatz, TY Dolla Sign, Quana Bandz, Lil Wop, and Kap G are some people who showed their love for him on social media like Instagram and Twitter.
What Happened to Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd is an American actress and political activist. She is the daughter of late country singer Naomi Judd.
She had a terrible accident in February 2021 when she was hiking with her partner in search of endangered species of Bonobos in the early rainforests of the Republic of Congo. While hiking, she fell and got her leg fractured in 4 places. Later she was rescued and underwent surgery. It was 55 hours long rescue mission, and she could barely keep up with the pain. She claimed that her right leg didn’t have a pulse and was hemorrhaging.
Who is She?
Ashley Judd is an American actress well known to give her contribution as an actress in the movies like- Ruby in Paradise(1993), A Time to Kill(1996), Kiss the Girls(1997), Olympus has fallen(2013), Divergent(2014), The Divergent Series: Insurgent(2015), The Divergent Series: Allegiant(2016). She is also a political activist. In 2008, Judd supported Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. She is also a social worker. Judd has been working on gender equality and women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and rights.
What happened in Congo?
The mishappening occurred while she was on a trip to an area known as Kokolopori in the Democratic Republic of Congo. She claimed they had established a “research camp” in the rainforest to look for bonobos. She fell over a tree log that she didn’t see and broke her leg. It took five hours for Papa Jean to find her, and he assisted and rescued her. She also stated that she was concerned that the bleeding inside her could’ve resulted in death or loss of her leg.
She went through a six-hour-long surgery and was in a hospital for nine days in South Africa. Later she was moved to Tennessee. The non-profit that Judd has collaborated with, Bonobo Conservation Initiative, the organization with which Judd has partnered Bonobo Conservation Initiative, released its tribute to her following the incident, saying that she was transferred to an institution within South Africa for treatment.
Her recovery…
She had recovered now. Ashley Judd gives updates to her fans from time to time by posting videos and photos on social media. In April, Judd uploaded a picture of her with a guidebook for hiking toward the Patagonian Andes and said she would walk the Patagonian Andes and then return to the Congolese rainforest, despite a long recuperation journey to come. On August 1st, Judd shared the latest video clip of her unaided walking across the Swiss Alps and wearing a knee brace.
She loves her new leg.
Ashley Judd had stated that her leg would never be the same, and she loves her new leg, and they are buddies for sure. From this incident, the authorities can state that Judd is indeed a brave person. During that 55-hour rescue mission, she was in pain, and she held tight to her thoughts and fought it all.
She also went to the Democratic Republic of Congo again, saying that the injury was in the past.
