Who Else Did Candy Have an Affair With

A very common suburban housewife with kids of her own wanted a little extra, something to fire up her life which she saw as boring and plain with her husband, Pat Montgomery. She never imagined herself to be the demon she turned into that night. The night when she killed her best friend Betty Gore, who was there to confront Candy about her affair with her husband.

Everybody who saw Betty’s body was horrified. She died a brutal death, and that too, from the hands of her best friend. The story isn’t short of some drama series. Maybe that’s why Hulu decided to make a TV show on this mind-boggling real-life story.

How did Candy and Betty meet?

Candy first met Betty in a church service, where their bond grew. That was a place where they would all discuss life, money, sex, religion, etc. The time these two spent in the church proved to be the headstart for their friendship.

Candy and Allan

Candy loved her family, but she was not content with the attention her husband gave her. She needed more, and she needed something to shake her up. In 1978, she bumped into Allan Gore on the church volleyball court. She suddenly, for the first time, realized he smelt sexy. She, from them, started imagining if Allan could bring her the fireworks she needed in her life. She noticed how the two of them were similar.

Initially, the flirting was subtle; she would think he was like that with everyone, but some moments would scream that he found her special. So one night after the choir practice, she went ahead to talk to Allan. She told him she was attracted to him and couldn’t stop thinking about him.

Allan, too had his marital problems with Betty. So when Candy asked him if he was interested in an affair with her, he was startled but flattered. They initially decided to think more about it before doing anything because neither wanted to hurt their partners.

About two weeks later, they met again, Candy had felt stupid to tell him her feelings, but she agreed to meet him when he asked. They decided they should plan their very well so that nobody finds out.

They finally took the plunge .

After a lot of discussion over dinner in Candy’s house one day, they decided that whatever they had was just for fun. Candy assures him they won’t let feelings get involved. After checking up on all precautions, they started their affair on December 12, 1978.

The realization and Betty’s death

After a while, Allan realized his little adventure with Candy was affecting his married life; Betty would feel like he didn’t love her anymore. Candy seemed to have fallen in love with him, but Allan decided to call off their affair.

About seven months later, on a normal day when Betty and Candy met, things turned violent because Betty knew about the affair. They argued; Candy lost her calm and attacked Betty with an axe in her own house. The death was so brutal that nobody could ever have imagined such an end to the life of Betty Gore, a pretty and very unproblematic woman.

