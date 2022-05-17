Who Plays Cisco in Lincoln Lawyer

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Lincoln Lawyer is a legal American drama series created and developed by David E. Kelly and Ted Humphrey. It is based on a 2008 novel by Michael Connelly, The Brass Verdict. David E. Kelly already has some hit shows in his library, like Chicago Hope, L.A. Law, and other critical standouts like Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers.

The protagonist, Manuel Garcia Rulfo, stars as Mickey Haller, a defence attorney in L.A. He is an unorthodox idealist who practices law from the back of his Lincoln Car as he takes on big and small cases across the vast city of Los Angeles.

Cast

Manuel GarciaRulfo plays Micky Haller, and Maggie McPherson, the deputy district attorney played by Neve Campbell; she is also Mickey’s first ex-wife. Lorna Crain, Mickey’s ex-wife and his office manager. She is now engaged to Cisco, played by Becki Newton. Izzy started as Mickey’s client, but due to a lack of money, she became her driver, played by Jazz Raycole.

Cisco is the key investigator and Lorna’s fiance. He is also a former biker gang member and has connections with LAPD, played by Angus Sampson. Trevor Elliott is a rich and calculated CEO of a gaming company and Mickey’s most prominent client, played by Christopher Gorham.

Who is Cisco?

Dennis Wojciechowski, a.k.a Cisco, is a private investigator working for defence attorneys. He is also a former and now unofficial member of the Road Saints Motor Cycle Club. He has never been in any trouble with the law.

The police even tried to connect him with drug crimes but were unsuccessful. He is from Milwaukee and rides a 1963 Harley Davidson Panhead. He is observant and thorough in his investigations. His appearance is intimidating, making him a good handler of his witnesses. Mickey hired him in 2007 for Trevor Eliott’s case.

Played By

The character of Cisco is played by an Australian-born actor Angus Sampson. In high school, he joined the drama department and started to appear in school plays. Through acting, he found his route and decided to dedicate his life to this profession. In the mid-’90s, after completing high school, he started auditioning for T.V. roles and soon enough, he landed a few minor guest spots in native Australian shows.

By the early 2000s, he started appearing in small roles in movies like “Fat Pizza” in 2003, “Footy Legends” in 2006, and “Rats and Cats” in 2007. His big break came in the year 2010 when he landed the role of Tucker in “Insidious”. Insidious was a low-budget horror movie that was a massive success at the box office, and he spawned his role in Insidious Chapters 2 and 3.

He got his biggest recognition in 2015 from the blockbuster “Mad Max: Fury Road” and T.V. Series” Fargo”.

Streaming Platform

The Lincoln Lawyer just dropped on Netflix on May 13th and has 10 episodes to stream with a run time of 45 minutes per episode.

