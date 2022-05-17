Finance
WordPress Vs Google Sites – Some Gotchas For the Serious Marketer
WordPress is free to download, and Google Sites is already there on the web for you if you’ve signed up for a free Gmail account. There’s an embarrassment of riches out there for anyone interested in creating a web presence for little or no money. But there are always hidden costs to anything that’s “free”, and if you want to put an organization or business online on a low budget it’s good to know them now. Here are some of the most common criteria. I am discounting sites hosted on WordPress.com because they cannot take advantage of the most compelling WordPress features, such as plugins.
Easy to get started
We all have too much to do and too little time, so ease of getting started is important. Google Sites wins this hands down because it requires no installation or download step. WordPress, on the other hand, must be obtained from the WordPress site and you must already have a web hosting account in order to make use of it. Winner: Google Sites
Easy to maintain
At first Google Sites looks easier to maintain. For a very small site, it may be. But the WordPress internal architecture lets you create a dramatically appearance different simply by changing or manipulating a theme. WordPress themes are infinitely richer than those offered by Google Sites. Thousands of gorgeous WordPress themes are available free all over the web. Winner: WordPress
Ability to add features the product doesn’t yet have (extensibility)
No software product, ever, has fulfilled all its users’ needs. The best ones have an extensible architecture: Photoshop, Microsoft Word, Excel… and WordPress. Want to add affiliate sales through Amazon to your site but have no tech knowledge? No problem, there’s a WordPress plugin. Want to sell your crafts, artwork or services on your site? Plenty of WordPress plugins for ecommerce. Want to do any of those things from a Google Site? Sorry, no can do. They don’t have an extensible architecture. Winner: WordPress
Third party support and training
All successful software products have lots of consultants, books, and training programs available for them. That means if you end up not having the time or technical knowledge to add a particular feature to your site, you can rely on a web ecosystem to find the help you need. WordPress has well over a million installations, tens of thousands of knowledgeable developers, and lots of books available both online (for example, http://www.OnTheWebInAnHour.com) and offline (your local bookstore). Google Sites? Not so much. Winner: WordPress
Easy to move to another host
Do you like being tied down to a single company for anything? Most people who have responsibilities in any business or organization understand that’s not an acceptable risk. One policy change, one simple decision to move into your previously undisturbed market segment, one rep who just doesn’t like you, and boom! Your comfortable niche is gone. Or what if you just have reliability problems, or find a better deal elsewhere? Moving a website can be traumatizing enough. Make sure you can do so easily. Moving WordPress sites is child’s play; HostGator, for example, will move it for free. What makes Google Sites so wonderfully easy to start under the hood results in a site full of all kinds of extra, copyrighted Google code you can’t take with you. Plus they just don’t have a good mechanism to allow you to take all your work with you to another host. It’s a big gotcha. Winner: WordPress
Building a website is easy now. The ability to update articles yourself, keeping it running, getting third party help, and having a choice of web hosts make the decision far more different than you might have considered.
Finance
The Ultimate Email Marketing Guide: 15 Tips To Fast Email Marketing Success!
A practical “how-to” list for email marketing success, from small to large business.
Email marketing is easy (–ponder–) if you know how to do it. Wow, you have heard that one before, I’m sure. Is that not always the case – with almost anything? So, why even say it?
Because – in this case it is really true.
However, so many small businesses make it more complex than it is; they don’t fully understand or grasp the impact of list building, what tools, services and techniques are available, and don’t recognize what a successful campaign and its results can and will mean for their businesses.
We believe that a) simplicity of application, b) knowledge – and c) immediate action are the first steps to success. And, everything done in an ethical way – you got permission based marketing. Full speed ahead!
1. Get the legalities out of the way.
Did you know that recent changes in the search engine algorithms now recognize a privacy policy page as an important metric in the total number of items that helps your ranking and visibility? In fact, Google has over 100 variables that make up the secret sauce of their algorithmic search engines. Only two engineers at Google know it. (Eric Schmidt, CEO of Google chose not to learn it himself).
So, you should write and always provide a link to your privacy page. Starter text can be obtained from links below – and always make sure to review with your legal counsel for a final review. You will then include a link to it from your outgoing email campaigns.
Here are some places to start:
a) http://www.truste.org/pdf/WriteAGreatPrivacyPolicy.pdf
b) [http://www.marketingpower.com/content4740.php]
c) http://www.microsaw.com/privacy_policy.htm
2. Your site must capture user via first name (last name) & email address.
Burn this into your head – make it your site requirement – day one. There are too many online businesses that forget this simple rule. It’s a must. If you are reading this article, then you probably already realize the importance of mailing lists.
Your audience is looking for good (relevant!) materials to solve problems in their life and business. Capture these visitors, and continue to provide this information and free information, you can grow your business by 1000% or more almost overnight, in some cases in any future mailing. It’s super-important to have – and build a quality mailing list.
On your ‘landing page’ (sometimes called a sales page, gateway page, squeeze page, splash page) you should try to include this capture form on the “top of the fold” of your webpage. (Think of this as single sheet of paper, folded in half. The visitors will read the top portion first, from left to right – almost in an F-shaped order).
Therefore, make sure you:
Place this input form in a strategic location, “above the fold”
Make this coding your first priority for implementation – don’t make it the last – or never (which many companies do)
3. Example Signup forms.
Search the internet for example sign up forms. A great technique is to look for companies that have this in their URL. Try this in Google (type into search box): allinurl: “free newsletter” (it will search any site that has this contained in the TITLE of the page).
Some examples of successful forms:
http://www.microsaw.com/myform.htm
http://www.marketingtips.com/newsletters
http://www.redhotcopy.com/workshop.htm – using interesting “slanted” pop-under and image (a black/white banana)
Note that you should always apply “up selling” techniques: links to other complimentary tools, software, articles & e-books.
In other words, give something away for free.
This is the Stephen Covey “emotional bank-account” working at its best. Web surfers are getting smarter and not just links to privacy policies and terms of use are recognized, but easy to read pages that are brief and to the point, score high. (Ed note: An example can be seen on the right side at http://www.microsaw.com/myform.htm – the “free 5-day SEO email course”).
4. Popups, popunders, popup blockers & search engines.
Traditional popups (yes, the annoying ones) are banned from search engines like Google.
Therefore, smart marketers have come up with other means. They are called “popunders”.
They use specialized JavaScript to display a pop-up box, but it’s not tracked or recognized by popup-blockers or the search engines (Ed. Note: this could change, as the search engines change their smarts all the time).
As of writing, you should use a pop-up box, and capture first name, last name & email. Don’t make it an intrusive one though (it needs to follow your style sheet guidelines, in other words).
Another way to go is to use what’s called ‘house-banners’ — ads that display compelling graphics, text – and uses your own local advertising system (example: double-click).
Here’s what to do to capture interested visitors:
Apply a page that “slides” onto your page, and have it appear after 5 seconds.
Display this email form capture on all pages.
Only show it once, and only repeat 2-3 days later (assuming they come back). Many of the email marketing systems include this feature for you.
Annoying, but it works. I went from 5% signups a day a 75% increase overnight – only a few weeks back.
Tip: Make a note that the popup is from your site- not a partner site. (sometimes popups are thought to be from sponsors, make a note to your visitor that it’s from you).
5. Do you have a newsletter you are trying to promote? Up-sell is the answer!
If you are promoting a newsletter, outside of just getting visitors to sign up, there are 3rd parties vendors that can help you publish and sell your newsletter. Throughout all campaigns, you must make sure to provide useful, relevant and unique content.
Some options for you:
Coregcomplete.com – get signups on thank you pages of other subscription forms this is a great way to promote your wares
Getsubscribers.com
Partner with companies you find, and call them up. Search for ‘newsletter publishers’ in Google.
When you write articles (yes, you should) – make sure to make a note in the “About Author” that you publish or have newsletters available.
TIP/Warning: Beware of commercial co-regs — they typically have poor quality names and offers.
6. Get the best and highest performing email service.
Don’t skimp here. A few extra dollars a month can really save you a lot of headaches. We worked with one company that went from about 1,000 emails on their list, down to about 100 in 24 hours, (when they switched providers). They quickly realized that they had made a bad choice.
Here’s what to consider initially:
ASP hosted solutions are now connected with ISPs to ensure uptime/deliverability
Desktop applications can work well for you, for example, Gamma Dyne Mailer: http://www.soft32.com/download_4469.html
Autoresponse Plus, GetResponse, Aweber are a good place to start reviewing options.
You can also add monitoring services to make sure that emails get delivered, and keep the highest integrity of your emails via tracking.
Here are a few companies that work with monitoring:
1. pipersoftware
2. returnpath.biz
3. edeliverability.com
4. deliverymonitor.com
Other email marketing services to review are:
Sparklist
Constantcontact
Topica
Global intellisystems
Got campaigner
Vertical response
1stshoppingcart (shopping cart, affiliate programs and autoresponder)
Proautoresponders
You also need to understand and read the updated laws about email marketing and spam. The CAN-SPAM Act of 2004 is FTC governed, and the they will pursue any SPAM artist to the fullest extent of the law.
Make sure you have:
Working unsubscribe
Be careful where you get the lists
Avoid fraudulent subject lines
Include postal address, phone, privacy policy
Porn must be identified in subject line (SEXUALLY EXPLICIT)
Opt-out lists, including ‘double-opt-in’ (user must click to approve the email)
Tip: It’s important to have a strict and trusted email service. Reputable email marketing companies will upload a few emails from your list and test your list to verify. Then, they’ll approve or deny you.
7. Test, test & track, track.
No MBA student, no computer scientist, web braniac or 30 year veteran of marketing, both online and off – can predict what visitors will click on, and why. We can all make really great educated guesses, but they are only that. So, you really need to test your campaigns. Online marketing compared to traditional marketing (print, media) is vastly different.
Here’s how to do it:
Test the campaigns with A/B Split test tactics – specifically on subject line and ad copy, it can help improve newsletter and pages immensely. (A/B refers to capability of serving up different content or ads, or headlines, sections on your page and campaign – that can be tracked)
Tracking conversions from email blasts (cookies and JavaScript and beacons on landing pages, thank you pages, etc)
Got campaigner and topica are high-end products, aweber is doing split-testing now (we use this – with great success)
Good reporting and database segmentation to section off to demographics, recency, frequency, sales totals
Use relevant and powerful headlines. Use wordtracker.com and keyworddiscovery.com to get keywords to back up your headline in content. (Ed Note: The site http://los-angeles.microsaw.com is dedicated to copywriting for the Internet)
8. Formatting and send options.
Formatting is an important element of any newsletter or mailing. Unfortunately, a love of companies go wild on graphics, sound, multi-media to present “their” branding or look/feel. It’s important to have a clean mailer.
What are the options? See a few below:
text only
html
combination of the above & multi-part MIME
Key facts to consider:
Text more easily can penetrate spam filters, gets through company firewalls, but only preferred by 15% to 25%.
HTML has more advantages, will double or triple the click-through on text, nicer, pretty graphics, tracking better. It can also track opens, click-thrus and conversions. If the email marketing system supports it (most do) – send both.
Tip 1: Send Multi-part MIME, not just straight HTML
Tip 2: Place a URL reference in email to actual content on your website
Tip 3: Microsoft Outlook “Preview” mode: make sure it looks ok. Many will have this “on” by default – and it may reflect your email poorly (try it!). MarketingSherpa.com has a great article on this and how it can affect “opens”. Graphics are often blocked too, so your intended “pretty” newsletter may not look the way you planned under these circumstances.
Tip 4: Make sure font is large enough for “older” folks and the smaller monitors
9. How often to send? How about text size?
In company marketing strategy meetings, where all the ‘masters’ will create their online strategies — do not seem to agree. We’ll outline a few scenarios below.
Daily.
Daily if you have a good “alert” system (ex: Google alerts) – this will not make sense for most companies. CNN news alerts are OK though.
Once a week.
Weekly OK if you have a strong listener base, and compelling content.
Once a month.
Monthly probably best for most small businesses. Overall – you want to retain “mindshare” – so they don’t forget you, but still not too much “in their face”.
How long should the text be?
Short, with longer description on website. People “scan”, not read
Keep it tight, focused on brief — “read here for more” (link to full page)
Tip 1: Archive URL’s on your site, and allow it to be searched later. It’s “spider-food”, and you get recognized as an expert as well.
Tip 2: Also, a link to “send to friend” (‘found this article, thought you’d be interested’)
Tip 3: Use personalization (Dear Bob, Hello Cathy, etc.) – increases opening and reading by 50-60%. Work on the relationship — build trust and credibility. Note: Don’t overuse in the newsletter! Better to be a little conservative, than too friendly.
10. Campaigns and newsletters take time. How-to get it done in your workweek.
Unless you have a dedicated staff, you must do this yourself. Add this task to your calendar (with a recurring reminder), and consider this your “must-do” work.
Tips that work well:
Allocate some time your calendar, book it – and execute, don’t delay
Use it as a marketing expense, track it in the books
Hire a writer (guru.com, elance.com) – and use search for ‘copywriters’ (in your niche)
Test with innovative audio and video options, outsource if necessary
Make sure to include testimonials
11. Auto-responders.
Auto responders are a fantastic and simple way to turn your business on automated 24×7 attendance. Use them, learn them and build your list and responsiveness from this feature alone. Your list will grow, which you will use for future mailings and offers. Auto-responders are software systems that allow for total automation of messaging.
Here are another few tips for you to help build your list and credibility:
Follow up for an e-Book (example: 3 days after first mailing, send “did you get the email?” In that mailing, provide a link to a free download e-book, offers, etc)
Follow up to the subscription – ‘thank you’
Training series (“5-day SEO email course”) — see example on http://www.microsaw.com seo email course
Create free email courses, courses send every 1-2 days for a short period (less than a week).
12. Isn’t use of email as a business tool dead?
Answer: No it is not. It’s part of our lives, and email is still very effective. It’s accepted, and with filters and advanced software solutions, it is managed.
Here are some tips and tools:
Many programs use filtering (ISP)
Bounces can be recorded: soft, hard (to edit/maintenance your list)
SpamAssassin
Cloudmark Desktop (report spam) – helps the community at large
SpamArrest
Amazon does a lot of things with email. They have applied a cool system with personalization. They have supposedly as high as a 14% conversion rate!
Tip: Do you need to check your email for SPAM? Try sending your campaign or email to: [email protected]?subject=TEST — you’ll get an email response back with a rating of 0 through 5.
13. Wave of the future – “white-listing”.
Email marketing is not going away, as some have alluded to. The key is to stay within the form and function of the email marketing community. Newer options exist for creating “white lists” (universally accepted lists) – a few of these new services are listed here:
Sender Certification is an important change which has been used for a while already.
Here are a few companies:
Habeas
Sender Score Certified
Habeas is expensive at $15,000 a year, and only recommended for serious, large email marketing companies. Goodmailsystems (used by AOL and Yahoo) is also another high-end product. Search on Google for ’email sender certification’.
Tip: Definitely a “future” thing, and growing in use today. You get a (good) reputation for being an email sender, and can build a strong business around this as well.
14. What other technical issues should I review?
Check spelling, graphics, relative links, use the free software XENU to get amazingly detailed reports. The Webmaster reports at the bottom of one of their reports provide a lot of good detail, perfect for executive overview.
Other tips:
Make sure to use http://, not just [http://www..]. in your LINK references. Your link may not work without it.
Research shows that Tue, Wed, Thu works well for B2B (but, make sure to test!)
Some B2C lists are better on the weekends (personal feeling about this)
15. Landing pages.
We’ve talked about this topic in several places in the article. It’s so important, we dedicate a special section here.
A landing page is a strategically developed (content and visuals) page that you bring your potential customers to. It’s a call-to-action page. Many just bring their prospective customers to a home page where other non-related items may appear, including no specific instructions. You only have a few seconds to get him or her to react.
If you are not great at writing, you can hire a copywriter, check elance.com and guru.com, sometimes as low as 30-40 bucks for a pretty good writer.
Test, test, test and location, location, location.
You must test and track (metrics) your pages and run A/B splits (change a few things like color, title, subhead, etc – and not too much at the same time). You can use a free service Google analytics to get started.
More expensive ones are clicktracks, omniture, hitbox, hitlens – and the ultimate wholly grail testing, tuning and tracking system is the taguchi models (multi-variant optimizers).
The human eye scans from top left to right in a downstream manner.
The call-to-action items (like “sign up for my newsletter”) would get optimal viewing if placed here, in this F-shaped Golden Triangle. Also, as we mentioned – above the fold!
Make sure you have some free downloads and give-aways, surfers love quizzes and mini-tests, including email courses, using autoresponders for immediate follow-up and tracking.
Your email campaigns should take them to a landing page for more / better conversion.
Tip: Add a “Special Message” block on your page and in your email text and allow users to discuss on your forum or in your blog link.
Finance
Fighting Obesity Through the Centuries – A Weight Loss Doctor Reveals Some Old Secrets
Without A Plan Permanent Weight Loss is Impossible.
The top resolution for 2010, just like it has been for every year is shedding weight and becoming physically fit. It also can become the hardest to do: changing the way we eat and exercise in a few days or even in a few months can overwhelm just about anyone. The first step is always to prepare a plan, weight loss without a definite plan is impossible. Whether you try low carb, count calories, points or eat specially prepared meals, you still need a plan. Before you jump on the first plan you hear about, take a long look and see that the task of losing weight is nothing new. It goes back to 5000 years to early Egypt. Take a look through the centuries and find a plan that is best for you.
Obesity and Dieting is Nothing New
The earliest indications of obesity can be traced back to the first modern humans in Europe about 35,000 years ago. In those days, efficient storage of energy (i.e., fat) in times of plenty was paramount to surviving the next famine. Times have changed and famine does not exist in our part of the world any longer. Therefore, our once lifesaving ability to store energy (i.e., fat) efficiently has since turned against us. It now shows up in our society as the constant concern of too much weight and ultimately, as obesity. For thousands of years, being overweight and obesity were exceptionally rare phenomena and were almost never studied.
The perception of obesity varied among cultures.
In ancient Egypt, obesity was considered a disease. Egyptians depicted their enemies as obese individuals. Obesity was certainly not the Egyptian beauty ideal, which instead featured long, slender legs, narrow hips with high breasts, and golden skin. Concerned that diet maintained their health, the ancients recognized that the quantity and quality of food were equally important. Their method of portion control was rather primitive. They
Vomited and purged themselves three times a month.
Ancient China was aware of obesity and the dangers that come with it. The texts tolled Gobi berries for strengthening the liver, preventing obesity, and fortifying the-Qi-(chi) or life force. The Aztecs believed that obesity was supernatural, an affliction of the Gods. They had a sophisticated vocabulary for obesity and locations of specific fat deposits, including a double chin and a -beer belly.
The ancient Greeks first recognized the dangers of obesity. Hippocrates, considered the Father of Medicine,believed that obesity led to infertility and even death.
- Hippocrates was aware of sudden deaths being more common among obese men than lean ones. He correctly identified the energy balance equation:
- Energy cannot be created or destroyed.
- Energy is either used or stored.
- When -calories in- are greater than -calories out- then body weight increases.
- When -calories in- are less than -calories out-then body weight decreases.
After Hippocrates laid the foundation for understanding energy and weight management within the human body, another two thousand years went by before the general public in Europe, in the early 1600s, began to recognize diet and exercise as means to preserving one’s health.
Around the 17th century, links between diet, disease, and health were clearly acknowledged.
Study after study emphasized the benefits of leanness and the dangers of corpulence. beginning in the 17 the century. The term obesity was first used in 1650 by the English physician and medical writer, Dr. Tobias Venner. With the industrial revolution of the 19th century, England saw a growing abundance of food coupled with an increasingly sedentary lifestyle. The result was a vast increase in obesity among the middle and upper classes.
Unfortunately, as the medical society and the public in general began to look at obesity and its complications as serious health problems, knowledge on how to reverse it, especially permanently, remained unclear! Surprisingly, most 19th century doctors had no idea about its cause. Many thought obesity was due to sin or diseases.
Physicians of the time did not believe that what you ate had a direct impact on your body and on your general health. People typically ate bread, potatoes, pastry, puddings and cakes, and served their meat with thick gravies. Alcohol was part of daily life. Basically, people of that time ate as much as they could afford! After all, a big belly was a sign of prosperity.
Lights Begins to Shine in the early 1800’s with Graham Crackers in America
During the early 1830s, Reverend Sylvester Graham was the first American to relate food choices to health. He condemned the sin of gluttony,advocating a bland, vegetarian diet as the cure. Dr. Graham developed a recipe and encouraged people to eat flat bread made of coarse whole wheat flour. However, people who ate his Graham Cracker were described as -pale and sickly. Reverend Graham became known as Dr. Sawdust-not a very good start to reversing obesity, but these were the first efforts made to remediate the condition
Revelations Appear in early 19th Century London:
Across the Atlantic Ocean, in the early 19th century Dr William Wadd, a physician of the English Court, finally touched the heart of the matter. He connected overindulgence at the table with the dangerous conditions that resulted from an excess of fat deposits in the body.
Dr. Wadd’s first principle of treatment was taking food that has little nutrition in it.Was he describing eating food with less fat or carbs? He pointed out that many physicians refused to treat obese patients because they did not recognize the growing obesity epidemic of the early 1800s as a real and dangerous disease. That was in 1800. Sounds familiar?
In 1850, the medical profession in Europe had accepted the theory of German chemist Baron Justus von Liebig that carbohydrate and fat supplied the carbon which, combined with oxygen in the lungs, produced body heat. In terms of this theory, carbohydrate and fat were respiratory foods and the cause of obesity was believed to be an overindulgence of them.
Dr. Liebig’s patients were cut off from food for as long as possible and almost starved themselves to death. He exhorted establishing an hourly watch over the instinctive desires of his patients. Although this was only the first organized attempt to reverse obesity, a more humane treatment was needed. Nevertheless, the importance of limiting food intake to treat obesity became fairly well accepted by the mid 1800s. The challenge was then, as it still is today, the unbearable hunger that always accompanies the reduction of food consumption.
4 London Doctors Uncover the Secrets of Weight Loss: (Much of which we then forgot)
During the 19th century, three English doctors-Horace Dobell (1826-1916), Isaac Burney Yeo (1835-1914) and John Ayrton Paris (1785-1856)-turned their attention to the growing problem of obesity, researching methods and assisting obese individuals in overcoming their weight-related issues. They concluded that the excess food and increasingly sedentary lifestyle of 19th century England conflicted with the body’s biological need to efficiently store energy (i.e., fat) in times of plenty to survive the next famine. They recognized that quick fixes and miracle solutions offered no answer to this problem.
Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin, alerted his readers in 1825 to the dangers of fad diets. He warned against the common use of so called venagar to lose weight and was one of the first advocates of limiting carbs. His book, The Physiology of Taste is one of the first important books on food.
Dr Burney in 1842 Unravels the Secret to Successful Weight Loss:
Humans-like animals-are motivated by four basic drives: hunger, thirst, sex, and the need for security. Hunger and sex are the strongest, being necessary for the survival of our species. Dr. Burney-famous for his Yeo’s Treatment(treatment of obesity by giving large amounts of hot drinks and withholding carbohydrates)-noted that the sensation of hunger, although involving mainly the stomach, originates in the brain. Additionally, as this sensation is one of the most basic of the human emotions, its regulation must occur slowly and with the greatest care.
Hunger that is not satisfied creates morbid cravings,as Dr. Burney wrote. Probably the main reason why so many diets fail is that they ignore what Dr. Burney calls-our most basic of all drives-hunger.
Before we even started to count calories, points, fat, carbs or protein, and other metrics we use to help us regulate our food intake, Drs. Dobell and Burney had already concluded that all of these methods were too complicated. Both doctors noted that dietary changes should be based on the individual’s unique requirements concerning age, gender, and activity level. However, 1865 was the age of vapors, elixirs, potions, and liniments. Telling an upper class, overweight lawyer that his excessive eating caused the fat around his belly and that he had to physically exercise-like a farm hand-was problematic and almost drove Dr. Burney out of practice.
Diet is related to age, sex, occupation… and should correspond to what a person likes. Avoid any unnecessary changes in the number or variety of food and always give a patient what he likes, unless there is an unquestionably good reason for not doing so, writes Dr Burney in 1842.
You might think recognizing that overeating will make us fat is pretty obvious and was not at all a significant discovery. In reality, most weight loss plans today fail to take into consideration that not everyone can eat the same food, the same amounts of food, or react the same way to foods. This is why none of these generic diet concepts work. We are all different and every person requires personalized plans of action to achieve long-term success in managing sustainable and healthy weight levels.
How many diet plans even consider what the individual actually likes to eat? Drs. Dobell and Burney stressed that a successful weight loss plan depends on making as few changes as possible and then tailoring the food to the individual’s age, sex and occupation and, especially, to personal likings. This advice is even more relevant today than it was 175 years ago. Finding the real causes for your weight problems and then selecting foods based on these personal factors-including what you like to eat-was fundamental back then and is just as important today.
Keeping Weight Loss Plans Simple is Nothing New:
-Interference with a diet, like all good things, is particularly open to abuse for nothing is so easier than to lay down a complicated code of restriction and rules as to what to eat and what to drink and the patient is very apt to think that the skill of the doctor increases with the number and variety of the orders. But those who understand the principle of a diet know that the reverse is true…instead of meddling with unimportant details, seize the few essential points for which a diet generally will be found to turn. Those that are best off are those that abstain from all attempts to meddle-writes Dr Horace Dobell in 1865.
William Bunting, a London Undertaker Writes About His Experiences Fighting Obesity, Some Practical
Ideas from the First Celebrity Dieter:
In 1860, in what is considered one of the first diet books, a famous London undertaker and coffin maker William Banting, revealed how to lose and-most importantly-maintain, weight loss for years. At 5 feet 5 inches in height and weighing more than 202 lbs., Banting experienced rapid weight gain beginning at age 30. He was so overweight that he had to walk down the stairs backwards to avoid jarring his knees. He was unable to ties his shoes or pull up his pants. Despite vigorous exercise, spa treatments, self -induced vomiting, drinking gallons of water, low-calorie and starvation diets, he only kept gaining weight.
For many years, he went from one doctor to another in vain-They took my money but they failed to make me thinner. He was hospitalized twenty times for weight reduction, only to fail again. One of his physicians noted that putting on weight was perfectly -natural-; the physician himself had being gaining a pound a year for years. Fed up with physicians and failures, he created his own plan, bearing many similarities with the findings of Drs. Dobell, Burney and Paris and described it in his famous Letter of Corpulence, first published in 1864.
Amount of Food: People of larger frame and build require a proportionally larger quantity of… food… and foods that are beneficial in youth are prejudicial in aged.
- Kind of Food: Starch, sugar and fatty meats tend to create fat and should be avoided all together. Experimentation is needed, to establish which foods cause weight gain for that individual and which do not. No attempt to restrict all carbohydrates — but sugar, potatoes, and some breads… Vegetables and fruits of all kinds are permitted freely.
- Food Changes have to be gradual and kept to a minimum so as not to cause feelings of loss and… return to former habits.
- Number of Meals -Four meals a day are preferred. (The fourth is a late evening snack.)-
- Exercise- The rules of diet you found so beneficial have been long forced upon men who are under training for running or prize fights… most overweight people are unhealthy or lacking time and are unable to exercise and sweat-
Mr. Banting successfully lost more than 50 lbs. and kept it off until he died at age 80. Inadvertently, he incorporated the basic findings of the English doctors, including tailoring the amount of food for his age and activity level. He made only a few important and gradual dietary changes and ate three meals a day, along with a bedtime snack. His emphasis on eliminating starch, sugars, and fatty meats in his diet preceded Dr. Atkins by more than 100 years. Banting concluded that exercise was not as important as changing the food that he ate. As successful as it was, Banting’s plan seemed too obvious and simple. As much as his name became synonymous with slimming, he was ridiculed and denounced as a charlatan. The British Medical Society vilified his diet system as -humbug- and the basic principles on which it was based were ignored for another century.
Basic structure of daily foods revealed by Dr Paris in 1826!
Despite all controversy, some headway against obesity was made when Dr. John Ayrton Paris revealed the basic framework for moderate food distribution throughout the day in his book, Treatise on Diet (1826). His daily food framework includes the importance of breakfast, light lunches, and small evening meals. Dr. Paris also emphasized the importance of snacks and was the first to introduce the idea that eating a larger dinner after a day’s work may be more advantageous than eating large lunches.
–Everyone’s diet depends… upon the degrees of exercise, age and rapidity of growth. Usually, one large meal a day, the other light and small in bulk… again depends upon occupation. A light lunch is preferable to two large meals a day. Often a patient arises in the morning without inclination for breakfast but because of his occupation, he is compelled to force down food in order to protect himself against exhaustion latter in the day from lack of food. At least have a biscuit, eggs or toast for breakfast. Snacks become necessary in civilized life. Dinner, the large meal of the day, in this manner may be postponed to 7 PM- writes Dr Paris in 1826.
Obese Individuals Turn to Quackery beginning in the 1890’s
In the last half of the 19th century, both obese people and their physicians turned away from the newly discovered -secret– a big belly was the consequence of excessive eating. Instead, they desperately turned to the use of all kinds of medical quackery, including water, vibration and massage therapy, laxatives, purgatives, electrical and non-electrical corsets and belts, Epsom salts, various tonics, creams, liniments, and pills.
What We Can Lean From the Past:
During the 20th century, science revealed more and greater details about the human body, but some of the most fundamental and simplest truths about weight management seemed to have been lost or have faded into oblivion. Instead, modern-day weight loss methods such as calorie counting, weighing and measuring portions, points, phases, only protein, no carbs, as much fat as desired, no fat at all, whole wheat, natural, light, organic, pre-portioned, frozen meals– along with complicated recipes, diet schemes and specialty foods– took the place of common sense. Diets became restrictive, fundamentalist, ideological, and sometimes even contradictory. Clichés and myths do not help to clear up the issues related to obesity and what to do about it.
Maybe the ideas of the early 19th century London physicians can help you design a successful weight loss plan for 2010. Give their ideas a try. They Work!
Finance
Importance of Interactive Advertising
If you are looking for something new to promote your business, then why not try for interactive advertising. Keep yourself in the customers shoe and think what will you like to have in this ad? Or what is something interesting that you would like to watch. Keeping these answers in mind formulate the plan.
Here are some of the pointers that will help you in understanding the importance of interactive advertising better:
* Interactive marketing attracts visitors of all age group.
* There are different interactive medium like audio visuals, multimedia tools used for displaying the thought. This keeps the viewers attentive and motivates them to visit the store and buy the product.
* Upon seeing the advertisement, one can get the response of the customer instantly. Therefore, if necessary immediately one can bring the required changes in the promotional campaign and improvise on it.
* With the help of interactive marketing one can easily know more about the desires and behavior the customers. Hence, if in the future if you are planning to launch a new product then easily you can promote it.
* Interactive advertising is considered as an economical way for promoting the business. Using promote your ideas firmly using the right medium and catchy punch lines. Hence you can make use of your budget for other promotional aspects.
A good interactive advertising campaign has been able to improve the sales and widely appreciated by the customers worldwide. It sometimes act as an interpersonal tool for communicating effectively to clients. To know how interactive advertising is important, then take the help of a SEO expert now.
WordPress Vs Google Sites – Some Gotchas For the Serious Marketer
The Ultimate Email Marketing Guide: 15 Tips To Fast Email Marketing Success!
Twins starting to get healthy after rash of injuries — and they expect Carlos Correa back soon
Fighting Obesity Through the Centuries – A Weight Loss Doctor Reveals Some Old Secrets
Importance of Interactive Advertising
Are Poliquin Supplements Worth the Money?
Andrelton Simmons’ return provides the Chicago Cubs a timely boost with shortstop Nico Hoerner on the injured list
The Need of Digital Marketing for Business
Cosmetic Medicines Ordering, Storage, Supply and Incident Reporting
How to Chose a Forex Broker
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach