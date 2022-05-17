World’s 7 Richest Billionaires And How They Started

Looking for some best anime for adults? Well, your search seems over now. Take a glance at the below-mentioned anime tv-series and movies and find the one suitable as per your mood.

Are you also an anime fan who is tired of watching all the sad romantic anime series and movies and are looking for some psychological thriller, adventurous, and sci-fi anime series and films which could cater to the younger audiences out there who are looking for some adult anime series and movies.

Anime has come a long way. It is no more about Pokemon or Beyblade cartoons, but today the themes and the plot of the anime series have drastically changed. Most of them are based on themes and depict real-life problems like depression, heartbreak, mental illness, romance, etc.

If you ask your friends, each of them will suggest a hell of many options to you, which will confuse you. So, here I am, providing you a list of some best anime to watch that has a perfect blend of fight scenes, fantasy, mystery, and animation, which has been listed typically for mature audiences. Some of them are R-rated and display some adult contents, which can trigger the kids and children who are below 18 years of age.

20. Attack On Titan

Director: Tetsurō Araki, Masashi Koizuka, Yuichiro Hayashi, Jun Shishido

Tetsurō Araki, Masashi Koizuka, Yuichiro Hayashi, Jun Shishido Writer: Yasuko Kobayashi, Hiroshi Seko, Shintarō Kawakubo

Yasuko Kobayashi, Hiroshi Seko, Shintarō Kawakubo Cast: Yûki Kaji, Marina Inoue, Yui Ishikawa,

Yûki Kaji, Marina Inoue, Yui Ishikawa, IMDB Rating : 9

9 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 96%

96% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, And Hulu

The plot of the attack on titan revolves around a war of humanity with the monsters living in the world. Humanity lives inside the cities, surrounded by massive walls that protect them from flesh-eating monsters called Titans.

The main cast is the three best friends, Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, and Armin Arlert. The life of these characters is seen to take a sudden turn when the colossal titan appears and breaks the impenetrable protective wall, and Eren finds his mother to be dead.

After witnessing such a huge loss, Eren, his sister, and Armin decided to join the Survey cops who fight the monsters outside the wall in the hope of eradicating the titans from the world. All three of them were involved in a brutal war with the titans and were continuously brainstorming over the idea of how to defeat the titans before the last wall was demolished.

This anime series has four seasons and the 4th season is continuing. Sixteen episodes of the 4th season have been aired till now, and the rest are yet to be declared. According to a new source (via ComicBook.com), the second half will consist of 12 episodes. As of this writing, five episodes have already been shown, leaving only seven to air — but this hasn’t been formally confirmed and won’t be until much closer to the end.

19. Death Note

Director : Ryūichi Inomata, Ryō Nishimura, Marie Iwasaki

: Ryūichi Inomata, Ryō Nishimura, Marie Iwasaki Writer: Yoshihiro Izumi

Yoshihiro Izumi Cast: Masataka Kubota, Kento Yamazaki, Mio Yūki, Hinako Sano

Masataka Kubota, Kento Yamazaki, Mio Yūki, Hinako Sano IMDB Rating: 9

9 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

100% Platforms Available: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon.com

If you are planning to start watching anime series and ask an anime fan for suggestions, to begin with, I am sure the first name will be “Death note”. This is the level of fan base death note has. Writing about adult anime and not including death notes sounds weird, right?

After discovering a notebook capable of killing anyone whose name is entered into it, a bright high school student embarks on a hidden crusade to eradicate criminals from the world. The first episode of this anime series begins in Japan, where a boy named Light Yagami, the main character, is walking towards his home and from another world finds a black notebook dropping from the sky.

The name on the notebook read “Death Note”, and the first rule inside was: “The human whose name is written in this notebook shall die”, which he thought to be a prank.

A girl is set to be raped by Takuo Shibumaru, a motorcycle gang member. He notes down the name and the reason for death, “accident”, as he walks into a convenience store. When Light witnesses the motorcyclist being hit by a truck moments later, he realizes that the Death Note is accurate.

The series sees the death of many characters, and the cause of death remains a mystery to everyone. The light uses the notebook to get rid of all the evil people in the world.

This anime series can trigger and impact children’s minds because of a lot of death scenes. Otherwise, this series comes with a perfect blend of animation, fantasy, and thrill, which puts it under the category of adult anime, making it one of the best anime.

18. Black Lagoon

Director: Sunao Katabuchi

Sunao Katabuchi Writer: Rei Hiroe

Rei Hiroe Cast: Megumi Toyoguchi, Daisuke Namikawa,yûichi Nakamura

Megumi Toyoguchi, Daisuke Namikawa,yûichi Nakamura IMDB Rating: 8

8 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 90%

90% Platforms Available: Hulu, Amazon, Netflix

Themes around a group of modern-day pirates known as Lagoon Company, who smuggle goods in and around the seas of southeast Asia. They operate in the fictional city of Roanapur in Thailand and transport the goods in a boat named black lagoon.

The Lagoon Company has several clients, but one, in particular, is the Russian crime syndicate Hotel Moscow, with which it has a close relationship. The Lagoon Company takes on a variety of missions in Southeast Asia, including violent firefights, hand-to-hand combat, and naval battles.

When they’re not doing anything, the members of the Lagoon Company spend a lot of their time at The Yellow Flag, firefights frequently destroy the bar in Roanapur. The black lagoon is one of the best adult anime, an excellent combination of both action and storyline.

17. Psycho-Pass

Director: Naoyoshi Shiotani, Katsuyuki Motohiro

Naoyoshi Shiotani, Katsuyuki Motohiro Writer : Gen Urobuchi, Makoto Fukami, Aya Takaha

: Gen Urobuchi, Makoto Fukami, Aya Takaha Cast: Kana Hanazawa, Miyuki Sawashiro,takahiro Sakurai

Kana Hanazawa, Miyuki Sawashiro,takahiro Sakurai IMDB Rating: 8.2

8.2 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 70%

70% Platforms Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu

The anime Psycho pass is centered shortly in Japan, at a time when it is possible to measure a person’s state of mind. The story is set in the 22nd century, and japan has changed its justice system and enforced the Sibyl system.

This Sibyl system is known to determine the threat level of each citizen by examining their potential of committing a criminal activity known as their Psycho pass. If they found the probability to be higher than a specific limit, they were sent to the rehabilitation center, apprehended, or killed if necessary.

In this world of justice enters Akane Tsunemori, a young woman who desires to uphold the justice system. While working with the veteran Enforcer Shinya Kougami, when Akane realizes that this test is not as perfect as the other inspectors thought, she revisits and starts thinking about what true justice means.

This anime is an adult watch. Not because it has violence or sensuality, but because it deals with mature concepts and ideas.

16. Tokyo Ghoul

Director: Shūhei Morita

Shūhei Morita Writer: Sui Ishida

Sui Ishida Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Sora Amamiya, Kana Hanazawa, Mamoru Miyano

Natsuki Hanae, Sora Amamiya, Kana Hanazawa, Mamoru Miyano IMDB Rating : 7.8

: 7.8 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%

82% Platforms Available: Hulu, Crunchyroll, Amazon.com

Tokyo Ghoul is a sci-fi TV series based on manga of the same name. The plot is set in Tokyo, Japan, where a college-going guy is attacked by a girl he went on a date with because she was a flesh-eating ghoul.

In Tokyo, a college-going student, Kaneki Ken, who dates a girl, Kamishiro Rize, tries to attack him in a lonely park because she is a flesh-eating ghoul. Kaneki manages to flee, but he soon discovers that he has turned into a ghoul.

Kaneki manages to save himself from the group of ghouls by getting an organ transplant from the girl who attacked him, thus turning into a half-ghoul.

He befriends a gang of calm ghouls with whom he attempts to live his new life. Two police officers pursue them from the Ghoul Division, their task is to eradicate ghouls from their district.

Tokyo ghoul tells us about some group of flesh-eating monsters and how they usually live within human beings and try to hide their identity from the world. Watching Ken’s transformation and eventually embracing into a ghoul is a fantastic way to develop the character, but where Tokyo Ghoul excels is world-building.

15. Death Parade

Director : Yuzuru Tachikawa

: Yuzuru Tachikawa Writer: Yuzuru Tachikawa

Yuzuru Tachikawa Cast: Tomoaki Maeno, Rumi Okubo, Yoshimasa Hosoya

Tomoaki Maeno, Rumi Okubo, Yoshimasa Hosoya IMDB Rating : 7.9

: 7.9 Platforms Available: Funimation, Netflix

Every episode of this anime series revolves around the past mistakes or something that the main characters have experienced in the past life that had led them here.

Humans either go to eternal nothingness or are reincarnated after death. When it’s unclear where to put some stray souls, they end up at bar Quindecim, where they have no recollection of having died. The bartender, Decim, challenges them to the Death Game, in which they risk their “lives” and expose their true identities.

Decim is truly an adjudicator in charge of choosing the fate of individuals who come at Quindecim – he assesses their final fate by drawing the darkness from deep within them.

Death parade takes its audience into the world of fantasy combined with some jazz music and poetry. The story of the death parade will leave you devastated in the end and is one of the most profound anime tv series. It is a beautiful combination of a story that is raw and emotional at the same time.

14. Berserk

Director: Shin Itagaki

Shin Itagaki Writer: Kentaro Miura

Kentaro Miura Cast: Hiroaki Iwanaga, Takahiro Sakurai, Kouichi Yamadera

Hiroaki Iwanaga, Takahiro Sakurai, Kouichi Yamadera IMDB Rating: 8.7

8.7 Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Funimation

Berserk is an adaptation of Japanese manga series, with themes around the dark fantasy world. The story is set around the main characters, Gutswho, a lone mercenary, and Griffith, the leader of a mercenary band called the “Band of the Hawk”.

Guts is a swordsman who joins forces with a mercenary group known as ‘The Band of the Hawk’, led by the charismatic Griffith, and battles his way into the royal court.

Since his birth, a mercenary group raises guts. In self-defense, he kills his guardian and then flees. He runs into Griffith and The Hawk Band many years later. The Hawks serve the King of Midland and become the King’s guard after winning a 100-year battle against a neighboring empire. Things, however, quickly deteriorate once they reach the top.

13. Violet Evergarden

Director : Taichi Ishidate, Haruka Fujita

: Taichi Ishidate, Haruka Fujita Writer: Reiko Yoshida

Reiko Yoshida Cast: Yui Ishikawa, Daisuke Namikawa

Yui Ishikawa, Daisuke Namikawa IMDB Rating: 9.2

9.2 Platforms Available: Netflix

After the Great War came to an end after years of conflict, the continent of Telesis began to flourish with life again. They raised a young girl named Violet Evergarden solely to kill enemies.

After being injured in the war, she was hospitalized and left with some words said to her by someone she held dear but without understanding their meanings.

She got the opportunity to work with an auto memory doll that had the power to transcribe people’s thoughts and feelings into words on paper. This anime can be better understood by the mature audiences out there as this anime involves a lot of bloodshed and violence, which can negatively impact the minds of the kids.

12. Monster

Director: Masayuki Kojima

Masayuki Kojima Writer: Naoki Urasawa

Naoki Urasawa Cast: Hidenobu Kiuch, Mamiko Noto, Nozomu Sasaki

Hidenobu Kiuch, Mamiko Noto, Nozomu Sasaki IMDB Rating: 8.7

8.7 Rotten Tomatoes Rating : 81%

: 81% Platforms Available: Netflix, Amazon Prime

Dr. Kenzo Tenma is a well-known and successful neurosurgeon from Japan who now practices in Germany. While preparing to operate on a patient, the hospital’s director instructs him to operate on a well-known celebrity instead. The operation goes well, but Dr. Tenma learns that the patient he was scheduled to operate on has passed away. This will cause the doctor to have a serious moral dilemma.

Another time the same kind of situation arises, he decides to operate on the boy, Johan Liebert, with a gunshot injury, instead of the Mayor. The latter arrived at the hospital later. The boy is saved, but the Mayor dies, due to which he loses his respect and position in the hospital.

Depressed and drunk when he was out one day, the twins disappeared from the hospital, and Tenma’s superior and the hospital director were found dead, making Tenma the prime suspect in the murder.

A pure thrill, violence, and suspense, the monster is truly one of the best adult anime if you are looking for some mystery and animation.

11. Samurai Champloo

Director: Shinichirō Watanabe

Shinichirō Watanabe Writer: Shinji Obara

Shinji Obara Cast: Kazuya Nakai, Ginpei Sato, Ayako Kawasumi

Kazuya Nakai, Ginpei Sato, Ayako Kawasumi IMDB Rating: 8.5

8.5 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 88%

88% Platforms Available: Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix

Fuu is a young girl who is a waitress in a small teahouse. One fine day she accidentally spilled a drink on one of the customers, and now a group of samurai is harassing her while she calls for help, and another samurai, Mugen, comes out to help her. Mugen and ronin Jinn indulge themselves in an unwanted fight.

Unfortunately, they destroy the teahouse and accidentally kill the local magistrate’s son. Fuu helps both the guys rescue from the execution and then hires them as her bodyguard.

More On Fuu

In exchange for her help, she asks them to search for a samurai who smells like a sunflower. Despite disapproval, both the samurais agreed to help her.

Finally, the group of new friends begins the journey full of adventure in search of a samurai who smells like a sunflower. Fuu’s presence in this anime is the most exciting part as she serves as the point of communication between Mugen and Jinn, who are constantly in the mood to pick up a fight.

We always hope that the best things should stay in our lives forever, but life has other plans. Samurai Champloo sets a great example of “Nothing lasts forever”. All things should end, and this is what we got to watch here. The three strangers turned friends decided to part their ways in the end on good terms.

Samurai Champloo can be considered one of the best anime series that beautifully portrays Japan’s themes, set in the Edo era. It has so many hidden meanings that one can relate to in real life. Samurai Champloo is one of those anime series kids can also enjoy because of its storyline.

10. Elfen Lied

Director: Mamoru Kanbe

Mamoru Kanbe Writer: Takao Yoshioka

Takao Yoshioka Cast: Kira Vincent Davis, Adam Conlon

Kira Vincent Davis, Adam Conlon IMDB Rating: 7.9

7.9 Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

100% Platforms Available: Hulu, Netflix

Elfen Lied is a short anime about a mutant race known as the Diclonii. Dillon, as a species, is driven to kill humanity and wipe humanity out to construct a new planet for themselves. Dillon, unlike humans, have two horn-like protrusions extending from their skulls and invisible “arms” known as vectors, which they can use to move objects in their environment.

Sure, they’re kept in cells at a Facility, where they’re put through grueling tests to see if their abilities are natural, or they’re put to death because they’re too dangerous.

A virus connects the mutation. Non-lethal interaction with diclonius vectors transmits this virus. As the dicloniuses seek refuge from the scientists, Kouta, the story’s main non-mutant character, becomes increasingly entwined with them.

Elfen Lied sends a message to anime fans that a person must learn to accept their inner self and monster. Elfen lied’s plot is much of a controversial adult anime series that is remembered for displaying explicit content, making it unsuitable for kids to watch. Apart from violence, there’s an open display of nudity of under-aged characters.

9. Ergo Proxy

Director : Shūkō Murase

: Shūkō Murase Writer : Dai Satō

: Dai Satō Cast: Kôji Yusa, Akiko Yajima, Rie Saitô

Kôji Yusa, Akiko Yajima, Rie Saitô IMDB Rating: 8

8 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Platforms Available: Tubi, Amazon, Hulu

The series is based on the aftermath of a global ecological crisis in a post-apocalyptic future Earth. Rapid climate change resulting from a series of explosions in methane hydrate reservoirs appears to be the apparent source of this calamity.

To survive, the remaining Humans created 300 Proxies in an event known as the Proxy Project and tasked them with creating a new Human race that would nurture within the Proxies’ Dome Cities. On the other hand, the Proxies turned out to be a flawed design. They attempted to develop and support Humans who took on the flaws of their creators and became imperfect creatures themselves.

The tale of Ergo Proxy follows Re-L Mayer, Vincent Law, and Pino as they search for the truth about their universe and themselves thousands of years later. Earth has only become worse by this point; a virus known as the Cogito Virus has spread among the AutoReiv populace, the last Dome Cities are crumbling, and Rondeau’s regent Donovan Mayer is nothing more than an ersatz monarch.

8. Blue Period

Director : Koji Masunari

: Koji Masunari Writer : Reiko Yoshida

: Reiko Yoshida Cast: Hiromu Mineta, Yumiri Hanamori, Daiki Yamashita

Hiromu Mineta, Yumiri Hanamori, Daiki Yamashita IMDB Rating: 7.8

7.8 Rotten Tomatoes : NA

: NA Platforms Available: Netflix

Most people think of Yatora Yaguchi as a delinquent, yet he’s a good guy. He receives good grades and has a large group of friends, but he is dissatisfied with his monotonous life. After being inspired by a large, gorgeous picture by an upperclassman, he begins to pursue art.

Art. However, as someone who has always been successful without putting in a lot of effort, he is astounded at the amount of effort required to become a master of the arts. He suffers when comparing his work to that of his classmates, but he perseveres because he has discovered a hobby in which he is genuinely passionate.

While the animation in Blue Period isn’t awe-inspiring, the message it depicts is accessible to anyone of any age group who enjoys being creative and can relate to the protagonist. Apart from depicting art, it also conveys a severe mental health issue.

7. Rurouni Kenshin

Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi

Kazuhiro Furuhashi Writer: Nobuhiro Watsuki

Nobuhiro Watsuki Cast: Mayo Suzukaze, Mîna Tominaga, Yûji Ueda

Mayo Suzukaze, Mîna Tominaga, Yûji Ueda IMDB Rating: 8.4

8.4 Rotten Tomatoes: NA

NA Platforms Available: Amazon Prime, iTunes

During the Japanese civil war, Kenshin’s wanderer aka Hitokiri Battousai, and his narrative is in Rurouni Kenshin. His story is about how he uses his reverse-blade sword, the Sakabato, to atone for his past and all of his killings by assisting those in need.

He struggles with himself and his deadly side while employing his strong technique, Hiten-Mitsurugi Ryu, to battle oppressors of freedom and justice. Kenshin is joined in his search by several characters, including Kaoru Kamiya, Sanosuke Sagara, Yahiko Myojin, and Megumi Takani, to mention a few. They all battle against those who oppress the helpless while also seeking happiness and atonement.

For the mature audiences out there, if you are a fan of samurai and Japanese habits, I strongly recommend watching Rurouni Kenshin. It has a great deal of action, sword war, animation, and music.

6. Cowboy Bebop

Director: Shinichirō Watanabe

Shinichirō Watanabe Writer : Keiko Nobumoto

: Keiko Nobumoto Cast: Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka, Megumi Hayashibara

Kôichi Yamadera, Unshô Ishizuka, Megumi Hayashibara IMDB Rating: 8.9

8.9 Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

100% Platforms Available: Tubi, Hulu, Netflix, amazon

The Inter Solar System Police, aided in part by renegade bounty hunters known as “Cowboys,” strive to maintain peace in the galaxy. Two such individuals are the ragged crew of the spacecraft Bebop. Cowboy bebop narrates a story of the future, in 2071, when humanity has colonized several of the solar system’s planets and moons, making the planet’s surface uninhabitable.

Mellow and unconcerned, Spike Spiegel is counterbalanced by his noisy, pragmatic companion Jet Black, with whom he earns a fortune tracking down bounties and collecting rewards.

Throughout the series, the team is involved in a series of mishaps that leave them without money, and they are frequently confronted with faces and events from their past, such as Jet’s reasons for leaving the ISSP and Faye’s past as a young woman from Earth who was injured in an accident.

5. March Comes Like A Lion

Director: Chica Umino

Chica Umino Writer: Chica Umino

Chica Umino Cast: Kengo Kawanishi, Ai Kayano, Zach Aguilar

Kengo Kawanishi, Ai Kayano, Zach Aguilar IMDB Rating : 8.4

: 8.4 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Platforms Available: Netflix, Crunchyroll

Rei Kiriyama is one of the select elite in shogi, having achieved professional rank in middle school. As a result, he is under a great deal of pressure from both the shogi community and his adoptive family. He moves into an apartment in Tokyo to escape his complicated family life.

Rei, a 17-year-old living alone, has a bad habit of neglecting his hygiene, and his reclusive demeanor isolates him from his peers at school and in the shogi hall. Rei meets Akari, Hinata, and Momo Kawamoto, a trio of sisters.

The Kawamoto sisters share with Rei a unique familial tie that he has lacked for most of his life as they cope with past traumas. Rei must learn how to communicate with others and understand his complex feelings as he struggles to sustain himself physically and emotionally during his shogi career.

4. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Director: Yasuhiro Irie

Yasuhiro Irie Writer: Hiroshi Ōnogi

Hiroshi Ōnogi Cast: Romi Park, Rie Kugimiya, Shin’ichirô Miki

Romi Park, Rie Kugimiya, Shin’ichirô Miki IMDB Rating: 9.1

9.1 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100%

100% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Vrv, Funimation, Hbo Max, Netflix

Two young brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, their dad abandoned them when they were kids and they live with their mother in Resembool, a tiny town. They attempt alchemy to resurrect their mother when she succumbs to a terminal disease.

Edward lost his left leg, and Alphonse lost his entire body when their mother’s resurrection failed. He can save Alphonse’s soul by attaching Alphonse’s soul to a set of armor and sacrificing his right arm.

Edward joins the military as a state alchemist to retrieve their bodies, and the brothers embark on their search for the philosopher’s stone. During their voyage, they learn the truth about the country’s past and a military pilot, and they decide to investigate.

3. Paranoia Agent

Director: Satoshi Kon

Satoshi Kon Writer: Seishi Minakami

Seishi Minakami Cast: Shôzô Îzuka, Mamiko Noto, Toshihiko Seki

Shôzô Îzuka, Mamiko Noto, Toshihiko Seki IMDB Rating: 8.1

8.1 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%

82% Platforms Available: 100%

The paranoia agent is a psychological thriller series full of mysteries and creepy scenes. The anime series is about an elementary school boy titled “shounen bat” or “Lil slugger”. This young boy is going around the streets of Tokyo on a killing spree and is murdering unconnected individuals with his bent, golden bat.

A young girl, Tsukiko Sagi, a character designer, designs the famous pink dog, a school-going guy attacks Maromi on her way home.

Paranoia Agent is one of those anime series that will keep you hooked to your seats and thus lure you into watching what will happen next. Two detectives are now investigating this case. The deeper they dig in, the more mysteries unfold.

There is some sexual stuff and some violence, but the title comes from the overarching sense of paranoia. As a result, the more you think about it, the creepier the show becomes.

2. Jujutsu Kiasen

Director: Sunghoo Park

Sunghoo Park Writer: Gege Akutami

Gege Akutami Cast: Junya Enoki, Yuma Uchida, Asami Seto, Mikako Komatsu,koki Uchiyama

Junya Enoki, Yuma Uchida, Asami Seto, Mikako Komatsu,koki Uchiyama IMDB Rating: 8.7

8.7 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 82%

82% Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Jujutsu Kiasen is a Japanese manga series, and the main character is a young boy who swallows the finger of a cursed talisman and becomes cursed himself.

The plot revolves around a young boy, Yuji Itadori, who joins the Occult club in his school for fun but later discovers that its members are sorcerers who can manipulate the energy between human beings for their benefit. He discovers the finger of Sakuna, a demon. Yuji wanted to save his friends and thus ate Sakuna’s finger but found out later that he had become Sakuna’s host.

Upon knowing that he has some inherent magic and can control this power without interference from Sukuna, he joins the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College to consume all of Sukuna’s fingers, which will enable a complete exorcism to take place that will free him.

Each episode of Jujutsu is an excellent example of what an adult anime series should look like. It has got perfect side characters, decent villains, and most importantly, phenomenal animation.

1. Basilisk

Director: Fumitomo Kizaki

Fumitomo Kizaki Writer: Yasuyuki Mutō

Yasuyuki Mutō Cast: Nana Mizuki, Kôsuke Torium, Yasushi Miyabayashi, Miyuki Sawashiro

Nana Mizuki, Kôsuke Torium, Yasushi Miyabayashi, Miyuki Sawashiro IMDB Rating: 7.9

7.9 Rotten Tomatoes Rating: NA

NA Platforms Available: Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu

Have you ever fallen in love with someone whose family is your family’s enemy and couldn’t be together just for the sake of your family? Well, the episodes of Basilisk illustrate somewhat the same story.

Basilisk is a Japanese manga series based on the novel “The Kouga Ninja Scrolls” written by Futaro Yamada. The Iga and the Kouga ninja engage in a clash for centuries now but had to drop their weapons when the warlord Ieyasu Tokugawa announces a ceasefire.

Gennosuke Kouga and Oboro Iga, the Kouga and Iga clan heir fall in love. Both heirs decided to bring peace to the clans through marriage. But their hopes shatter when flames of rivalry between their clans are reignited. They send the Ten best warriors from each clan for a bloody war representing the potential shogunate heirs.

The episodes show characters deeply involved in bloodshed, war, and violence which come as a trigger warning, thus making it a must-watch for mature audiences.

The post The 20 Best Anime For Adults Of All Time appeared first on Gizmo Story.