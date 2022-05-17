Finance
Yamaha YPG-635 – Should You Choose A Yamaha Keyboard For Your Forthcoming Purchase?
Are you after a piano keyboard?
If you have made a decision to buy a brand new piano keyboard, you need to make certain you consider all the different keyboards which are on the market right now. You need to take a look at all the different models and makes available to you, so that you can purchase the correct keyboard which includes all of the features and positive aspects that you require.
So if you’re a total novice; wishing to buy your very first keyboard, or somebody looking to purchase one as a gift for a friend, or possibly a professional expert planning to change your existing keyboard for a completely new make and model; your investigation is critical.
Keyboards can often be expensive, and may even be categorised as a luxurious item, so you’ll want to make sure that you are pleased with the keyboard that you select. You do not want to have any regrets by purchasing the wrong keyboard, as it should bring you enjoyment for many years to come.
Yamaha as a brand name
Yamaha provides and operates many music educational institutions around the world plus they construct many types of musical instruments. Yamaha pianos, brass and woodwind instruments happen to be played by a lot of the worlds best concert musicians and artists, and, without a doubt, a significant component of the Yamaha design approach is always to continuously request musicians to get engaged in the design and style process.
Yamaha audio production products appear in lots of the world’s leading recording galleries and the more recent transfer to the flourishing United Kingdom dance world has seen Yamaha appliances chosen by the dance floors’ finest.
Yamaha YPG-635
It would not be achievable to critique each and every Yamaha piano keyboard in this article; so we have therefore decided to highlight the Yamaha YPG-635 because it is a tremendously popular model. This keyboard is considered as being a “portable grand” as it bridges the gap between piano and electronic digital keyboard. Yamaha itself describes it as being their “most piano like ever, with weighted graded hammer actions, ultra-real feel and more”.
It is an extremely user-friendly keyboard and its large number of functions are super easy to fully grasp and use. For an individual who wants to learn how to play the keyboard, or even to improve their playing, it features an Education Suite that helps you learn how to play the tracks, in your own time and at your own pace. It divides the lessons into the right hand and left hand parts for advanced studying.
In summary, Yamaha do built outstanding music instruments to the highest of quality, and the Yamaha YPG-635 is no exception to this. If you are after a quality keyboard, you should definitely consider Yamaha as one of you top options.
The Pros and Cons of Receiving “Spiffs” in Exchange For Charitable Car Donations
Spiffs are “gifts” given by charities in exchange for your donation. Sort of a gift with purchase, if you will. Common gifts for charitable car donations include airline tickets and vacation packages. They’re not exactly gifts and there are terms and conditions of which you need to be aware.
Businesses know the value of free publicity and one way to get it is to make a deal with a charity. The business will provide access to their services or quantities of their products in return for the charity publicly offering them as incentives for donations. This is a win-win-win situation. The charity receives donations from patrons, the patrons receive a “spiff” in return, and the company that donated the spiffs receives free publicity. Everyone is happy.
Let’s say that when you make a donation, a charity is offering you a “spiff” of two free nights at a hotel at a popular tourist destination. Great. But what most people don’t know is that you must declare the value of the spiff as income on your taxes. And yes, you’ll pay income tax on that amount. This effectively reduces the net value of the tax deduction associated with your donation. This is not a big deal if the value of the spiff is negligible, but a large spiff can almost entirely offset your allowable tax deduction.
Oftentimes these spiffs can turn out to be a better deal than you can get or negotiate yourself.
Looking for tickets to the hottest show in town? Donate your car and receive two of these tickets in return. For some people, the intangible value received far outweighs the tax consequences.
Have you looked everywhere trying to find the newest, hottest toy for your child or grandchild? Charities keep up on these things and sometimes secure quantities of the hottest new products. They then run promotions enticing patrons to make large donations in exchange for receiving these hot products as a spiff. Even if the spiff eats up a large amount of the value of your actual donation, how can you put a price on your child’s or grandchild’s happiness?
Let’s look at the downside of this practice. Say you’re looking for a tax deduction of $500 dollars and you receive two tickets with a combined value of $100. Technically, you will only be allowed to take a charitable tax deduction of $400. And you must declare the $100 value of the tickets as income, which will then be taxed at the same rate as the rest of your income.
Another negative of this practice is that the spiffs are oftentimes difficult to use or cash in. Sometimes the businesses who donate them set up the redemption rules so as to make it extremely difficult to actually receive the value that they assigned to them and that you must now declare as income. These types of businesses are looking to “cash in,” so to speak, on receiving a charitable tax deduction, but don’t actually want to lay out the cash, product or service when it comes time for redemption.
There’s also the potential for abuse by unscrupulous types. They may make a legitimate donation to receive the “spiff,” but will turn around and offer it for sale at an inflated price, particularly if it is tickets to a must-see event or hot new product. This can adversely affect the reputation of the issuing charity.
The moral of the story is to educate yourself and deal with known, reputable charities.
To Sell Is Human by Daniel H Pink – Book Review – The New ABCs of Selling – B Is for Buoyancy
On December 31, 2012, Daniel H. Pink released his new book, “To Sell Is Human-The Surprising Truth About Moving Others.” Pink is the bestselling author of “Drive,” and “A Whole New Mind.”
Pink’s declares that regardless of our career, today, we’re all in sales. Traditional selling involves convincing customers and prospects to make a purchase. “Non-sales selling” is Pink’s term for convincing, persuading, and influencing others to give up something they’ve got in exchange for what we’ve got. The concept applies to everybody, as parents cajole children, lawyers sell juries on a verdict and teachers sell students on the value of paying attention in class, to name a few.
Today, to succeed in selling requires a new mindset based on the revised ABCs of selling. Previously, the ABCs meant, “always be closing.” Now the ABCs embody attunement, buoyancy, and clarity. The following article highlights buoyancy.
Buoyancy “Anyone who sells-whether they’re trying to convince customers to make a purchase or colleagues to make a change-must contend with wave after wave of rebuffs, refusals, and repudiations,” Pink says. He refers to buoyancy as the ability to stay afloat amid an ocean of rejection. Apply buoyancy’s three components before, during, and after any effort to move others; and you can effectively use it in your own life:
1. Before: Interrogative Self-Talk. Sales and success gurus, including Og Mandino and Napoleon Hill espouse autosuggestion-tell yourself you can do it. Declare how fabulous and unstoppable you are, saying things like, “I will be the world’s greatest salesman the world has ever known.” Today’s social science says otherwise.
We can all learn from cartoon character Bob the Builder. Bob continually finds himself in sticky situations requiring traditional sales or non-sales selling. Like all of us, he talks to himself, but his self-talk is neither negative nor declarative. To move himself and his team he asks, “Can we fix it?”
True, positive self-talk generally trumps negative self-talk, but the most effective self-talk doesn’t merely shift emotions. It shifts linguistic categories. It moves from making statements to asking questions.
Studies show those approaching a task with Bob-the-Builder-style questioning self-talk outperform those using conventional pump-yourself-up, declarative self talk. The reasons are twofold.
First, interrogative self-talk prompts answers-and within those answers are strategies for carrying out the task. Asking yourself before an important meeting if you can make a great pitch forces you to look within. You’re apt to remember other times you successfully made pitches, as well as other reasons you’ll succeed vs. simply making affirmations, devoid of summoning the resources and strategies to accomplish the task.
Secondly, interrogative self-talk inspires thoughts about autonomous or intrinsically motivated reasons to pursue a goal. People are apt to act and perform well when motivation comes from intrinsic choices vs. extrinsic pressures. “Declarative self-talk risks bypassing one’s motivation’s,” Pink says.
2. During: Positivity Ratios. Positivity often elicits disdainful sighs, but it has its place on how we move others. Negotiation studies showed those who’d heard positive-inflected pitches were twice as likely to accept a deal vs. those who’d heard a negative one. Negativity also produced far less generous counteroffers.
Studies show positive emotions broaden people’s ideas about possible actions, expand our behavioral repertoires, and heighten intuition and creativity.
To move others, either in traditional sales or non-sales selling, you must believe in the product you’re selling and it must show.
Research revealed the sweet spot for positivity is a ratio of 3:1. For every three instances of feeling gratitude, interest, or contentment, and experiencing only one instance of anger, guilt, or embarrassment, people generally flourished.
Excessive positivity proves harmful too. Some negativity and negative emotions provide feedback on our performance, information on what’s working and what’s not; and hints about how to do better.
3. After: Explanatory Style. Explanatory style refers to self-talk that occurs after an experience. People who give up easily and become helpless, even in situations where they can do something, explain bad events as permanent, pervasive, and personal. Salespeople with an optimistic explanatory style had better productivity.
Once you’ve mastered attunement, buoyancy, and clarity, which show you how to be, you need to know what to do. Honing your pitch, learning how to improvise and serve complement your actions.
To monitor your positivity ratio, Pink suggests visiting Barbara Fredrickson’s website. There you can take her “Positivity Self Test”- a twenty-question assessment doable in two to three minutes that will yield your current positivity ratio. Visit: http://positivityratio.com/single.php.
Tsunami Donations – Please Help Asia Recover and Save Lives
December 26, 2004, the world was in immense shock of the horrible thing that struck South Asia. Killer waves just came unexpectedly crushing and rumbling everything that was in its way. People ran, climbed, cried, and quite a number of them died. Not many were very lucky to climb tress, hold on to a post, or reach higher grounds and survived. As accounted, more than 160,000 deaths were recorded and the death toll is still increasing until now and what’s worst is that most of the bodies get harder to identify as time passes by. And the people that survived are the ones suffering from the aftermaths of it all. They suffer the death of relatives, friends and families, they are also mourning the loss of their properties and the normalcy of what has been their lives.
The situation is totally out of this world and not a single person with a week heart can handle it. India needs more clean water to save lives, other nations need more food, medicines and other things are needed for the victims to survive. The nations that the killer waves unleashed its wrath are not rich. These nations couldn’t to do much of what they have no matter how much they wanted to. Not to mention other nations with insurgencies blocking other humanitarian aids from coming in. Most of these nations have very high debts from other big and rich nations and even the interest of these debts alone is a scary figure.
They need my help, they need your help, and they need OUR help! A lot of us are online most of the time and have the capability to purchase on the web or if not a lot of us owns a site and operates an ezine.
Let’s help! Act now; your $1 can go far than you could imagine. A single dollar coming from 100,000 people can generate $100,000 worth of donations. It means a lot, just give something you can and it would really mean a lot to them. Every one of us can help in anyway we can.
You don’t need to donate if you can’t. If you own a web site or operates an ezine. Send or post a few tsunami donation links for your users to see and be able to donate.
Here are some donation links:
1. [http://www.unicef.org/index3.html]
2. http://www.americares.org/donate/?id=South%20Asia%20Earthquake%20Relief%20Fund
Your donation doesn’t have to be a big amount; it just has to come from the heart.
