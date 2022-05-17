News
Yankees Notebook: Aaron Judge out of the starting lineup in series opener vs. Orioles
BALTIMORE — After playing 13 straight games, Aaron Judge was out of the starting lineup for Monday night’s series opener against the Orioles at Camden Yards. It is a preventative maintenance day, according to Aaron Boone.
”I was kind of targeting one day on this trip. I considered the [Sunday] day game [in Chicago] and he kind of powered through that. …” the Yankees manager said. “Just kind of decided this was a good day.”
He explained that between the day game, then traveling to Baltimore for a night game that Judge would get a day and a half to rest.
Judge is leading the majors with 12 home runs and is slashing a ridiculous .296/.369/.632 with a 194 OPS+.
This is part of the workload management that the Yankees hope will not only keep Judge healthy this season, but Giancarlo Stanton and the rest of their roster.
Considering they are in the middle of playing 23 games in 22 days — their next scheduled off day isn’t until May 30 — Boone is keeping an eye out to give most of his lineup a day here and there.
“I think they can all use one [as] we’re going through this stretch,” Boone said. “Judge started this stretch by playing in the doubleheader, so I mean, anytime we do a stretch [like this], I think they can use [the off day]. I think it’s beneficial and serves them well moving forward.”
RIZZO GRINDING
Anthony Rizzo began the season with a bang, but his power numbers have stalled in the last two weeks. The first baseman is hitting .143/.234/.214 with a .448 OPS over his last 13 games. He has not hit a home run since April 29 in Kansas City.
“I actually feel like the last two days have been a little bit better, and even yesterday where he just missed a couple balls. I remember at home, he had a ball on one of those windy days to center that he didn’t get rewarded for,” Boone said. “So he’s just missed some balls and I do feel like the last couple of days he’s been getting a better swing off.
“For about a week leading up to that, I felt like he was a little off and miss-hitting some balls just enough. But I do feel like he’s coming in the last day or two.”
Overall, Rizzo’s lefty bat has been a big contributor to the Yankees lineup this season. Rizzo is hitting .225/.340/.508 with nine home runs, an .849 OPS and 151 OPS+.
()
News
Kayla McBride is back for the Lynx, and not a moment too soon
Already 0-4, the only team in the WNBA still winless this season, and facing a pair of tough road opponents this week in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, the Lynx will receive important reinforcements Tuesday against the Sparks in the form of Kayla McBride.
The standout shooting guard, who just won a Turkish League title over the weekend, has been activated and will join the team in Los Angeles, the Lynx announced Monday.
McBride averaged 13.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38 percent on three-pointers last season. The sharpshooter gives Minnesota a needed additional scoring punch.
Joining the team just in time for a game is nothing new for McBride, who arrived just in time for Minnesota’s season opener a year ago. She immediately scored 17 points to go with six rebounds in her first game.
Until now, McBride has been supporting the Lynx this season from afar. Last week, amid the team’s early struggles, McBride tweeted: “Everyone speaking on my dawgs there in minny,” she said. “just make sure that you speaking come august too… we ain’t going without a fight.”
News
Thompson Lake closed after 50,000 gallons of wastewater sewage flows into the West St. Paul lake
A wastewater sewage discharge into Thompson Lake has temporarily closed the West St. Paul lake and prompted city and county officials to urge people not to have contact with the water.
According to the city, a valve leak released about 70,000 gallons of sewage into the lake over several hours.
People and pets should not have direct contact with the lake water, including fishing, until levels can be tested “and we know it’s safe again,” the city said in a Monday afternoon statement.
Public Works Director Ross Beckwith said the sewage leak was discovered around 7 a.m. Monday after someone from St. Croix Lutheran Academy, which is just west of the lake, noticed water running out of a 15-foot-deep concrete manhole.
The leak began after an air-release valve gasket of an underground pipe broke, Beckwith said. By 8:30 a.m., a new valve had been installed.
Considering that 1.2 million gallons of sewage runs through the underground pipe each day, the leak “could have been catastrophic,” Beckwith said.
The city is working with the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of the Pollution Control to determine whether any mitigation needs to be done.
“We’re waiting for the PCA to tell us next steps,” Beckwith said.
The county has posted signs alerting visitors to not come in contact with the water until further notice.
The seven-acre lake is located just west of U.S. Highway 52 and south of Butler Avenue within Thompson County Park.
For updates as available, go to dakotacounty.us/parks or call 952-891-7000.
News
Nestor Cortes deletes his Twitter account after old tweets surface: ‘It’s not who I am’
BALTIMORE — After taking over as the American League ERA leader on Sunday, Nestor Cortes took down his Twitter account. While the 27-year-old was on the mound in Chicago, fans had combed through his social media accounts and found Tweets and Instagram posts from 2012-2015 where he used a racial slur. Some of his tweets appeared to be quoting from rap lyrics.
Cortes took responsibility Monday.
“I hate myself for having done that, it’s not who I am or want to be,” Cortes said. “I found out about it [the social media posts going viral], I sought out help on how to handle it and I am taking a break so that going forward I can use [social media] in the right way. I want to have a good message, especially for kids.”
While Cortes was mowing down the White Sox Sunday, fans of a Yankees rival found the tweets and social media posts and put them together. At the time of the posts, Cortes would have between 17 and 20 years old.
“I didn’t know how it happened, but it doesn’t matter,” Cortes said. “I shouldn’t have done it. I don’t want it out there now. I want to use my [social media platform] to give a positive message to fans and especially to kids out there.”
Cortes has been the Yankees’ best pitcher this season, posting a 1.35 ERA through his first seven starts this season.
()
