1 dead, 2 injured in collision at Ramsey intersection, Anoka County sheriff’s office says
Authorities are investigating a Tuesday night motor vehicle crash that left one motorist dead and two injured in Ramsey.
According to the Anoka County sheriff’s office, the crash happened shortly after 7:50 p.m. at Northwest Bunker Lake and Sunfish Lake boulevards. A Toyota Camry was westbound on Bunker Lake Boulevard when it collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was southbound on Sunfish Lake Boulevard.
A man driving the Camry was hospitalized in critical condition. A woman driving the Grand Cherokee was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. However, a woman riding in the SUV was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
The victims weren’t immediately identified as the sheriff’s office, Ramsey Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol investigate the crash.
Brandon Nimmo limps off the field with quad contusion in nightcap against Cards
Losing two outfielders in the same week is not how the Mets expected their home stand to play out.
Brandon Nimmo limped off the field, alongside a trainer and manager Buck Showalter, after the seventh inning of the Mets’ nightcap against the Cardinals in a doubleheader on Tuesday at Citi Field. Nimmo is dealing with a right quad contusion, the Mets said, and is considered day to day. His X-rays came back negative.
Nimmo fouled a ball off his knee during his at-bat against Cardinals southpaw Genesis Cabrera with two outs in the seventh. He took a moment to walk it off, but returned to the at-bat. Nimmo grounded out to shortstop and sprinted down the line, but started limping once he touched the base. Showalter checked on Nimmo, who was hunched over with his hands on his knees on the grass just north of first base, but it was evident the Mets center fielder was unable to go back out and take the field for the eighth.
So an already thin Mets outfield repositioned for the final six outs of Tuesday’s twin bill. Jeff McNeil, who was playing second, shifted to left. Travis Jankowski, who was playing right, moved to center. Mark Canha, who was playing left, moved to right. Luis Guillorme came off the bench and took over at second base.
“When I went to run and beat that out, the (quad) just wouldn’t fire,” said Nimmo. “I tried to get there the best way I could, give it everything I had. It feels alright now, just got a lump on it. We’ll take it day to day and see how it is in the morning.”
The new-look outfield, with Starling Marte missing an indefinite amount of games on the bereavement list and Nimmo injuring his quad, is an immediate weakness for a Mets team that is suddenly dealing with challenges. James McCann (left hamate surgery) and Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) also hit the injured list this past weekend.
Nimmo was mostly unconcerned about his quad contusion, which he believes is affecting all muscle and no bone, and was hopeful he can be back in the lineup leading off against the Cardinals on Wednesday. Until then, he said he planned to follow the rules of RICE; rest, ice, compression and elevation.
“If I can play, I need to play,” Nimmo said. “Regardless of if Marte was here, I have an important place on this team and I want to be playing if I’m able. It’s going to come down to how I feel in the morning.”
()
Heat, Butler make 118-107 opening statement vs. Celtics, take 1-0 lead in East finals
Bam Adebayo chased down and blocked Jaylen Brown as if he again was smothering Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the 2020 Eastern Conference finals.
Max Strus followed with an emphatic transition dunk, because these playoff moments have yet to prove too big for the Miami Heat’s undrafted players.
And Jimmy Butler followed with consecutive steals after a Boston timeout and offered his own punctuating slam to what had turned into a violent 22-2 surge.
So Heat 118, Celtics 107 Tuesday night at FTX Arena and a 1-0 lead in these best-of-seven East finals, the winner to face the Golden State Warriors or Dallas Mavericks in the league’s championship series.
No, it wasn’t only about seizing that moment, but it was a flurry that showed what Erik Spoelstra’s team can be at its most-active, most-aggressive, most-electric best.
Yes, there were mitigating circumstances, with the Celtics lacking sidelined Al Horford and Marcus Smart.
But this also remained the Heat playing in the injury void of Kyle Lowry, whose hamstring did not stop him from celebrating each stifling or scintillating sequence.
Butler led the Heat with 41 points, supported by 18 from Tyler Herro and 17 from Gabe Vincent, with Adebayo cleaning up the occasional uneven Heat defense sequence, when needed.
That provided the Heat with more than enough to offset 29 points from the Celtics’ Tatum and 24 from Brown.
Game 2 is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at FTX Arena.
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat trailed 28-25 at the end of the first period, went down 13 in the second and trailed 62-54 at halftime, when Tatum had 21 points.
The Heat then put together their 22-2 run at the start of the third quarter, only to see the Celtics respond with a 9-0 run. Eventually the Heat wound up outscoring the Celtics 39-14 in the period to take a 93-76 lead into the fourth.
But after the Heat went up 20 early in the fourth, the Celtics forced a Heat timeout with 8:11 left after getting within 96-86.
A Max Strus 3-pointer pushed the Heat to a 112-99 lead with 3:09 to play, with a Payon Pritchard 3-pointer drawing the Celtics within 114-107 with 1:28 to go, ultimately too little too late.
2. Attack mode: There was little messing around at the 3-point line in this one for Butler.
It was attack mode from the outset, at one point attempting 12 of the Heat’s 15 first free throws and closing 17 of 18 from the line.
Butler personally outscored the Celtics 17-14 in the third quarter.
He closed 12 of 19 from the field, adding nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocked shots.
Along the way, he passed Udonis Haslem for sixth place on the Heat all-time playoff scoring list.
3. Instinct returns: For months, Spoelstra has praised Vincent for his willingness and ability to go from undersized scoring guard to willing playmaker.
But the instincts remain, as Tuesday night’s second quarter showed, when he scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Vincent’s jolt was just the spark needed, after the Heat went a miserable 4 of 14 on 3-pointers in the first half.
His 17 points were a career playoff high.
4. Herro ball: It wasn’t to the level of his 37-point effort in Game 5 of the 2020 East finals against the Celtics, but Herro for extended stretches early was the lone source of consistent Heat offense in the first half when Butler dared take a rest.
At one point, Herro was up to 13 shots, when no teammate had more than six, his creatively needed against what began as stifling Celtics defense.
He stood with 15 points at halftime.
He added eight rebounds.
5. Sudden depth: The Celtics immediately had to turn to their depth when it was announced pregame that Horford had entered NBA health-and-safety protocols and that Smart was out with a midfoot sprain.
That moved Grant Williams and Derrick White into Boston’s starting lineup.
While protocols typically would have Horford out for a week, Celtics coach Ime Udoka was less certain.
“He’s feeling fine, and we’ll go from there, wait to see results and tests and future tests,” Udoka said. “There are different protocols and tests that have to be passed, and we’ll know going forward. But it’s not a definite that he’s out for two games.”
As for Smart, who was injured in the Celtics’ Game 7 home victory Sunday over the Milwaukee Bucks, Udoka said, “The soreness was too much, still some swelling, and limited basketball movements that he couldn’t do.”
()
Winderman’s view: The complete Jimmy Butler, plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Tuesday night’s 118-107 NBA playoff victory over the Boston Celtics:
– For all the versatility of Erik Spoelstra’s roster.
– For all the grit, guts and guile elsewhere on the roster.
– For all the first-half creativity in this one by Tyler Herro.
– And for all the third-quarter contributions from Gabe Vincent.
– This arguably has never been more of Jimmy Butler’s team than at this moment.
– Even including the 2020 run to within two victories of the NBA title.
– And there it was again on Tuesday.
– When needed on offense.
– When essential on defense.
– All so raw and visceral.
– Constantly pounding his way to the foul line.
– Getting beyond the silliness of Big Face Coffee.
– And pushing past the doubts of only doing it in 2020 Disney the bubble.
– No. 22 will look just fine in the rafters alongside No. 3.
– And hardly out of place when it also will be alongside No. 6.
– This run has been something.
– That $184 million extension last summer?
– A value contract.
– Who knew?
– Gabe Vincent made his seventh playoff start in place of sidelined Kyle Lowry, with the Heat’s starting lineup again rounded out by Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus.
– With the appearance, Adebayo tied Shaquille O’Neal and Goran Dragic for 13th on the Heat’s all-time playoff appearance list.
– This was another game when Adebayo’s numbers hardly told the story.
– He was all over the place defensively.
– Lacking sidelined starters Al Horford and Marcus Smart, the Celtics opened with Robert Williams, Grant Williams, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.
– Tatum would have been the star of the night . . . if it wasn’t for Butler.
– Strus was called for his second foul with 7:12 remaining in the opening period, but remained in.
– Herro entered for Strus at the next timeout.
– With the appearance, Herro tied Jamal Mashburn and Dan Majerle for 18th on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Promptly converting a 3-pointer upon entering.
– Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon followed together as second and third off the Heat bench.
– With Caleb Martin making it nine deep.
– Then, rather than Spoelstra turning to Duncan Robinson, he reinserted Strus with those two fouls late in the opening period.
– With his second defensive rebound, Adebayo passed Shaquille O’Neal for sixth on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s second basket moved him past Goran Dragic for eighth on the Heat all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s first steal was the 150th of his playoff career, passing Dirk Nowitzki for 51st on NBA all-time playoff list.
– Butler’s eighth free throw moved him past Jeff Hornacek for 55th on the NBA all-time playoff list.
– And amid the Heat’s 21-2 third-quarter run, he passed Udonis Haslem for sixth on the Heat all-time playoff scoring list.
– Vincent’s first 3-pointer was the 50th of his playoff career.
– With his second block, Adebayo passedP.J. Brown for 10th on the Heat all-time list.
– While Spoelstra did not downplay the absence of Celtics’ big man Al Horford due to NBA health-and-safety protocols, he noted how Boston was well built to endure such an absence.
– “Yeah, I think that was one of the more underrated moves,” he said. “Well, one, to get Horford back into the program; he’s just a perfect fit for them. But then mid-season to pick up [Daniel] Theis, again, really familiar with their personnel and their culture, their organization, and he’s a great fit for them. It just gives them tremendous depth to be able to not necessarily replace Horford, but you have a legit guy that is experienced that can play that role.”
– Spoelstra was asked pregame how he has grown this season, reflecting on the question in terms of the unique nature of these past three seasons.
– “That is very broad,” he said. “Really, the last three years, just managing all the different emotions, all the unpredictability, things that you can’t anticipate, and just continue to try to focus on the task at hand. I think that’s really been a good exercise for everybody in this business, really, to be in the present moment.”
– He added, “We’ve had some amazing nights because of these circumstances. People have been able to step up and play that maybe wouldn’t have had an opportunity to play before and then gain confidence, and then there just becomes this incredible spirit from that and some really enjoyable memories that we’ve had this season from a lot of adversity.”
– That, he said, is what has made it particularly rewarding.
– “I think we’ve all grown from that,” Spoelstra said, “We’ve been able to just find different solutions. We’ve had a lot of different rotations.”
– Celtics coach Ime Udoka paid tribute to Spoelstra pregame.
– “A guy that has learned on the fly,” he said, “but also keeps you off balance, keeps you guessing and has kind of adapted throughout the years to where he’s at now.”
()
1 dead, 2 injured in collision at Ramsey intersection, Anoka County sheriff's office says
Brandon Nimmo limps off the field with quad contusion in nightcap against Cards
Heat, Butler make 118-107 opening statement vs. Celtics, take 1-0 lead in East finals
Winderman's view: The complete Jimmy Butler, plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts
