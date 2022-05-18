Finance
4 Essential SEO Strategy Elements for Service-Based Businesses
Unique Elements Required for a Service-based Business to Rank Properly in the Search Engines.
While big multinational companies employ SEO strategies to gain clients and customers from all over the world, a small business who deals only with customers in its geographic region only wants local leads.
This article looks at what you must have in your SEO strategy if you’re one of those smaller businesses and you’re trying to gain visibility with clients local to you.
1. Your website
Look at your website and see if you can tell where your business is located and who it services.
Your target area should be prevalently noted in the Home page copy, your contact page, as well as in the footer. You can even incorporate it into your business name or URL.
The idea is of course to make sure that when someone gets to your website looking for what you provide, they are also affirmed you service their area.
Put these terms in your META data too. It makes a difference in reaching local customers doing specific searches for your city or business service area. Additionally, when you create individual pages for each service you provide, work the locations serviced into the headlines and copy.
2. Google My Business
If you haven’t already done so you should create a Gmail account for yourself, so you can easily log into all of Google’s apps and products.
Google My Business is one such tool available for free that gets your business pinned on Google Maps and if Google sees the right signals you’ll show up high in the local rank results too. The local rank results are those results you’ll see when Google has understood your search query to be location specific.
Try typing ‘plumbers near me’ into Google and you’ll likely see a few ads and some localized listings before you see the organic search results. This could be 1 – 3 ads or 3 or 4 local listings depending on how competitive the market is.
Those local listings are valuable to your business and by creating and verifying your business with Google you’ll have at least initiated the steps it takes to get listed in those local listings.
Once you have the account, fill in everything you can. Provide photos and use your service and locality keywords in the description and anywhere else you see a sincere opportunity.
3. Local Citations
Local citations are when your business is listed in local directories. You’ll likely only ever need to do this once and it’s very easy.
Just look up your location with the word ‘directories’ after. There are some obvious ones like Yelp but you may find some niche directories for your locality as well as your service too.
Don’t ever pay for these as those paid directories will have already been flagged by Google when it reviews their site. Paying for links or citations will always harm your ranking efforts.
4. Reviews
When it comes to local customers, reviews are golden. They’re testimonials that other potential clients can trust. Requesting these from previous customers is totally fine; however, falsifying them is not.
Don’t have them log into their Gmail account from your computer to leave a review or Google will see that your reviews all come from the same IP address and the reviews then won’t help your rank.
There are plenty of other things you can do as well but those 4 points are staples in any local SEO strategy and if you’re a service-based business you’ll need them in order to get the right traffic.
Of course, if you’re looking to really dominate the rank results and ensure you’ve got a solid strategy you’re going to want to hire someone providing professional search engine optimization. They can take things further as well as actively maintain the efforts needed to let Google know you provide what you do, where you do it, while you spend your time actually providing your service!
The Unique Way to Market With SEO
SEO which stands for “SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION” is method to increase your website or a page raking in Google, Bing, YouTube, Facebook any other social media platform for personal or business purpose. It’s working is simple I.e it helps you to increase the visibility of your website, web-page, product, services thought organic search results also called as earned results. It may target different kinds of search, including image search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific vertical search engines. The browser and the language in which a web-page or website is generated plays a vital role as the more the web-page, website is readable the easier or better chance is of that page or site is to get a top rank in search results.
SEO service is one of the technology through which a single or a team of people can make a product or a service visible to users in today’s world. It is a new and optimal way to market or promote a products, services, a cause, a article, new tech, a campaign and many other things. It is the new and growing way to make people aware of the things or objects the world is offering today. It is kind of a service that is use by a single man to optimize its page to small business to rank its business to multi-national companies to generate more business and gain more potential clients, but to that you should have a proper knowledge of SEO.
Many people don’t understand of SEO as they don’t have the proper skills or knowledge they try it but there product or page don’t get properly ranked as it requires skills, time it is too technical, getting the traffic but not getting any business or less business from expected perception and many other factors, but through proper skills, time and resources you to can get the benefits of SEO.
In today’s era on the firms that operate online or have a major online business knows that it is vital part of there business as without it they won’t be able to list there product or services in the up-growing market and humongous completion that is why they use SEO as a resource to target audience to get the things done.
A person with the correct skills can present it’s brand or services in its market or international market without spending a whole lot of money on marketing and any other resources.
So to get a better chance of success in this market you should consider SEO as a tool that when used properly can get the things done easily without any hassle. With it you also require other tools as well. So you can’t get professional help from different service provider or experts who can help you achieve your target.
When Do You Need The Help Of An SEO Company?
With the increase in demand for SEO services, SEO companies across the globe started to grow in number. You can virtually find them just about every country in the world. The question is, does your business really need the help of an SEO Company?
Search Engine Optimization is popular among various businesses. With almost a quarter of the total global sales attributed to online marketing, who would not care? Its power and role in the marketing campaign is evidently important, especially to companies that are incapable of physical expansion. Internet presents them an opportunity to expand with a minimal cost. For these reasons, SEO now holds a more significant role in boosting a company’s revenue.
SEO services are typically outsourced from developing nations like the Philippines and India. While majority of search engine optimization can be done at home by a knowledgeable webmaster, it is rare that you find freelance SEOs who work at home with reliable SEO qualifications. The need for an affordable SEO company has driven most western companies to embrace outsourcing SEO offshore.
It is true that search engine optimization need not be overly complicated like many companies make you believe but there are certain circumstances where the help of a search engine optimization company becomes indispensable. Here are some of the instances where it is advisable to seek the help of an SEO company:
- Your business requires your full attention and you don’t have time to monitor your own website statistics.
- Companies and businesses who don’t have qualified employees to perform the required search engine optimization. It is always preferable to hire experts over going through the learning process and do SEO yourself.
- When after your efforts to optimize your website, you do not get any substantial improvements in your ranking and traffic, you need to get help from experts. An SEO firm can help introduce innovative SEO strategies that you might have not used yet. Moreover, companies that specializes on SEO have more resources to do the job.
Outsourcing SEO and choosing the right company to work with needs careful planning. You do not want to end up with companies employing all sorts of shady strategies that will harm your website. What you want and what you need is a qualified SEO company that can deliver results through professional and ethical SEO strategies. So to help you choose a good SEO provider, here are a few things to be wary about:
- Companies that guarantee top rankings for your website. The truth is, no one can guarantee top placement on search engines. SEo companies employ strategies that are proven to have worked. Search engine algorithms are highly classified.
- Choose SEO companies that are honest, upfront and realistic. It doesn’t mean the company is good when they charge high fee on their SEO services. There are a lot of SEO companies offshore that can deliver results for half the cost. You jus have to be patient in searching.
- Choose SEO companies that offer scheduled reporting. Choose companies with complete contact information.
- Your SEO company should regularly contact you and should constantly find new ways to achieve the best result for your website. They should be innovative yet ethical in their SEO practices.
SEO Copywriting Made Easy-Peasy
SEO copywriting is often positioned as some dark art that only the technically advanced can take part in.
It isn’t. It’s about knowing the keyword that best describes your page and then writing it in such a way that all of the search engines can easily recognise that keyword.
Not surprisingly, the keyword for this page is SEO copywriting. Just replace my keyword example ‘seo copywriting’ with your chosen keyword when applying these pointers.
Research is the key to SEO Copywriting (H2)
The keyword for your page is not what you think it is. It’s what people are searching for. Use Google’s Keyword Tool and type in your chosen keyword. It will tell you how often it is searched for on a monthly and local basis. You will inevitably find keywords that have a higher search volume or ones that are very niche.
The important thing is to check that the keyword you have chosen is searched for regularly. Online, write for what people want, not what you think they want.
SEO Copywriting: Page Title, Description and Keywords (H2)
The first thing the spiders look over are your Page Title and Page Description. These are fields that all good Content Management systems will automatically have.
a. Page Title
Most visitors are blind to the Page Title. It is the text at the very top of your page on the blue/grey bar. It must have your keyword in it. Fail to do this, even if you have the keyword everywhere else, and you won’t get out of the SEO starting block.
b. Page Description
On a search engine page, the Page Description is the text that appears underneath the Page Title and between the web link taking you to the page. It tells your reader why they should visit your page. It is also known as Meta Description.
You want your keyword to appear in the first sentence. Most search engines show the first 160 words of your description but if you fail to write one they will just include the first sentence of your page.
A carefully written Page Description is more helpful for SEO than your first sentence.
c. Keywords
Your content management system will allow you to load all of the keywords that are relevant to your page. The research you did will have told you what these are – just load them all up.
SEO Copywriting: Think of Keyword Headlines (H2)
Search engine spiders crawl over your page trying to understand what it’s about.
Headlines that have the keyword in them help enormously. There are 3 headline types – H1, H2 and H3. Most content management systems allow you to give the headline or sub-heading one of these ‘H’ tags. On this page I have shown you how I have used them. For a good SEO rating you want to have all three on the page.
SEO Copywriting – Keyword Density (H3)
The spiders also scout to see how frequently your keyword appears on the page. It’s referred to as keyword density.
There are various weird and wonderful formulas about this but in the end it comes down to writing the page in such a way that seo copywriting appears natural not forced. This page is a bit forced – for obvious reasons…
You get brownie points if SEO copywriting is in italics at least once. Even if italics are hard to read online. And as you can see elsewhere on this page ‘SEO copywriting’ is in bold and underlined.
SEO Copywriting and Images (H3)
Include an image on your page that uses the keyword in the Alternative Text description of the image. Most pages fail to do this and miss out on SEO points. When you upload an image, you have the option to type in this description
SEO Copywriting and Links (H3)
It is a good idea to link to related pages on your site or elsewhere and to use your keyword as the anchor text.
