‘A complete reset’: Chicago Bears are challenging Jaylon Johnson to earn the trust of new coach Matt Eberflus
Since the day he joined the Chicago Bears a little more than two years ago, Jaylon Johnson has emphasized the biggest prerequisite for top-tier cornerbacks.
“Have a short memory,” he said again Tuesday.
So perhaps it was apropos that when Johnson was asked about making notable individual growth during a 2021 season full of failure by the Bears defense, he couldn’t remember the pronounced struggles.
“What made our pass defense not very good?” Johnson asked with genuine curiosity. “It’s easy to say we weren’t good. But I want to know the numbers.”
Well, for starters, Bears opponents posted a 103.3 passer rating, the highest allowed by any NFL defense.
Only the Washington Football Team and Indianapolis Colts allowed more touchdown passes than the 31 the Bears gave up.
The Bears also finished in the bottom five in interceptions (eight) and yards allowed per pass attempt (7.6) despite allowing only 191.6 passing yards per game.
So what was that experience like for Johnson, emerging as a reliable cover corner on a defense that had its issues?
“I mean, I felt like I was struggling too,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re all in this together. We just have to be on one page. I feel like a lot of things (last season) were more mental than physical.”
Fair enough.
Now it’s on to the future and into the latest phase of the Bears’ massive reboot, which is continuing with the first week of organized team activities in Lake Forest. Johnson took the practice field Tuesday with a lot of new faces around him. He has a new head coach in Matt Eberflus, a new defensive coordinator in Alan Williams and a new defensive backs coach in James Rowe.
The Bears also used last month’s draft to make upgrades to their secondary, adding cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker with second-round selections. Both rookies project to be Week 1 starters.
Johnson is observant enough to realize there’s a whole lot of starting over again happening at Halas Hall — even for established veterans.
“It’s a complete reset,” he said. “Everything I’ve done in the past with the other coaches, with the other staff, it really doesn’t mean anything.
“I mean, the film is not going to lie to you. But at the end of the day, they want me to show them what I can do in person.”
So what can Johnson teach the new coaching staff in the next month during OTAs and minicamp?
“It just comes down to work ethic,” he said. “It’s just earning that respect as a hard worker and doing extra. I mean, right now it’s not too much about production. It’s really about knowing your assignment and playing hard.”
Johnson was impressive through large stretches of 2021, raising his hand to shadow the opponent’s top receiver when necessary and showing he’s more than capable of growing into an NFL standout. His interception total (one) through two seasons leaves something to be desired, but he earned respect throughout the locker room last year with his competitive edge, to-the-point voice and tone-setting approach to practices and games.
On multiple occasions, former Bears safety Tashaun Gipson endorsed Johnson as an emerging star with the potential to become a top-five cornerback in the league. But at least for now, Eberflus is challenging Johnson to prove himself every day.
After saying Tuesday that Gordon has been “lighting it up” in practice this week, Eberflus called Johnson “a work in progress,” emphasizing that the third-year cornerback has plenty to work on.
When pressed for specifics, Eberflus stressed the need to see Johnson play with his own eyes more frequently.
“I want to see him in person,” Eberflus said. “I’ve got to have time on task. So I don’t really know how to answer that question right now. … I’ve got to see the guy cover. I’ve got to see how he takes his angles, how he plays the ball. I’ve got to see all those things before we’re going to start diving into the details of that and coaching him.”
Johnson noted vast differences in the system Eberflus and Williams are installing from the ones he played in under coordinators Chuck Pagano and Sean Desai during his first two seasons. For starters, in the Bears’ new scheme, cornerbacks will have their eyes on the quarterback more often while asked to master the nuances of zone coverages.
But after feeling a breakthrough in Year 2 with his comfort level and confidence, Johnson feels certain he can cross the necessary bridges quickly.
“I feel as confident as ever,” he said. “I don’t feel like there’s anything I can’t do.”
He also acknowledged the enthusiasm he felt three weeks ago when the Bears used their top two draft picks to add to the secondary.
“(I was) excited just to have some high-level guys come in and be able to contribute,” Johnson said. “They’re ballhawks. They’re ball hungry. That’s definitely a good thing, knowing they’re aggressive.”
To that last point, Johnson expressed a the-sooner-the-better attitude toward getting Gordon and Brisker on the field and locked in with the starters.
“I’d throw ‘em in the fire if you’re asking me,” he said. “I mean, they’re our first two draft picks. I feel like we’ve got to see what they can do right now. And then we can know what the attitude and what the vibe is heading into camp.
“If I was the coach, I wouldn’t ease them into it. I would throw them out there.”
As the Bears continue their transition, they need Johnson to play a prominent role and continue to push himself. That process must accelerate in May and into June so that Johnson can earn the coaching staff’s full trust before training camp.
Za’Darius Smith fired up about Vikings opening season against former team Green Bay
When the Vikings announced last week that they will open the season against Green Bay, Za’Darius Smith tweeted an emoji of a pair of eyes.
The outside linebacker spent the last three seasons with the Packers before they released him in March in a salary-related move. So you better believe Smith, who signed with Minnesota shortly thereafter, is looking forward to the Sept. 11 opener at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I’m just happy, excited,’’ Smith said after Tuesday’s second day of organized team activities at the TCO Performance Center. “You know, things didn’t work out there, but it’s still good. I get to face them twice a year, man, and I just can’t wait. Get a chance to see a lot of my old teammates. But, man it’s going to be a big one.’’
As the game gets closer, Smith said he’ll brief the Vikings on what he knows about the Packers.
For now, Smith likes how he fits in with new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell’s 3-4 scheme. He played in a 3-4 with Green Bay, including two seasons when Vikings assistant head coach Mike Pettine was the Packers’ defensive coordinator and three when Minnesota outside linebackers coach/pass rush specialist Mike Smith was previously his position coach.
“I’m familiar with everything, the 3-4 defense, and just being able to drop in coverage and move around under front,’’ Smith said.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is happy to now have Smith on his side.
“He’s crazy,’’ Cook said with a laugh. “Practices are literally fun. He’s going to be one of those players that gets our whole team better, just bringing that energy. Having Z over there on the other side of (edge rusher) Danielle (Hunter) is just a scary look.’’
DEEP BACKFIELD
Cook is excited about the depth Minnesota has in the backfield.
The Vikings selected North Carolina running back Ty Chandler in the fifth round of last month’s draft. He will provide additional depth behind Cook alongside Alexander Mattison, the team’s primary backup the past three years, and Kene Nwangwu.
“We’re in the NFL, things happen, guys go down,’’ Cook said.
Cook missed four games last season, and Mattison rushed for 90 or more yards in three of them. And Cook is expecting bigger things from Nwangwu, entering his second season.
“He doesn’t have a ceiling,’’ Cook said. “He’s got it all. We see it on special teams. … The thing I haven’t seen is him run the ball more consistently and get the ball more. I think that’s going to happen coming up … He’s special with the ball in his hands, and I want to see him make more plays.”
FUN WITH O’CONNELL
Cook played his first five seasons under head coach Mike Zimmer, who was fired in January and replaced by Kevin O’Connell.
“Being around (O’Connell) and our whole staffing, being around (running backs coach Curtis) Modkins, it’s just fun being around this group and going through the process with the guys we got here,” Cook said. “I can feel the vibes. it’s just fun.”
So how does Cook compare playing for O’Connell to being under Zimmer?
“I’m not going to get into comparing last year and this year,” he said. “This year is a clean start for us, and we just want to look forward to what we have ahead and that’s us chasing a world championship.”
BRIEFLY
–Smith said he’s excited to play alongside Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, whom he has been watching since the latter entered the NFL in 2017. “Watching him grow, man, he’s been one of the best interior guys in this league,” Smith said.
–Cook, who wore No. 33 his first five seasons before switching to No. 4, said it’s strange to see rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah with his old number. “It was kind of weird when I saw him in (last weekend’s) rookie minicamp,’’ Cook said. “I kind of had to double take, like ‘Hold up, wait.”’
–The Vikings conclude their first week of OTAs on Thursday. Their second week features practices next Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
After Magic win NBA draft lottery, could former Minnehaha Academy teammates Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren reunite in Orlando?
Chet Holmgren sat in a packed Minnehaha Academy gym 13 months ago and announced his commitment to Gonzaga. That was where his good friend and longtime teammate Jalen Suggs had just wrapped his freshman year of college. Yet Holmgren knew the two players would not be teammates in Spokane, Wash.
Because hours later, Suggs announced his decision to turn pro.
“As much as I’ve enjoyed playing with him in the past and want to in the future, he has a really big opportunity in front of him, and I don’t think I would let him turn that down,” Holmgren said. “I’d love to play with him again, but maybe that ends up being in the NBA in a couple years. Who knows? That’s the plan.”
And, after Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery results, that plan could soon become reality.
Orlando selected Suggs with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 draft. On Tuesday, the ping pong balls bounced the Magic’s way, giving Orlando the No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft.
After a standout freshman season at Gonzaga, Holmgren is considered perhaps the favorite to be selected No. 1 overall. Orlando could reunite the Minnehaha Academy teammates.
Holmgren and Suggs are good friends who have played together since they were in middle school. They competed together not only for the Redhawks, but for their Grassroots Sizzle AAU team.
They paired together for three Minnesota high school state titles, and could soon be chasing similar success at the NBA level, with Suggs again tossing alley oops up to the 7-foot center.
The ball is in the Magic’s court.
Luck not on Knicks’ side – again – as they fail to move up in NBA draft lottery, will pick 11th
Lottery luck still alludes the Knicks.
The franchise will pick 11th, the spot they were slotted before Tuesday’s draft lottery drawing, failing to move up for a depressing 18th consecutive time in the lottery. It’s a streak that started after the Knicks won the Patrick Ewing sweepstakes in 1985.
The Orlando Magic won the lottery. The Knicks entered the drawing with a 9.4% chance of cracking the top-4.
The 2022 draft class is considered top heavy with four top prospects – Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey – now out of Leon Rose’s range. At No. 11, the Knicks’ options are difficult to predict five weeks before the draft (although we take a stab below). They could also trade the pick and have been linked to Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, who would cost Rose’s entire asset chest to get out of Utah.
The Knicks were represented at the lottery dais by team executive William Wesley, AKA ‘Worldwide Wes,’ who took a front-and-center role in Chicago after a career out of the spotlight as a backroom operator.
Developing a mythical status as a power broker and even referenced in songs by Drake and Jay-Z, Wesley has never spoken publicly on camera. Whether intended or not, Wesley’s presence served as a reminder (or introduction) of his connection to the Knicks, even though people around the league doubt the 57-year-old carries much sway with today’s players.
Wesley, whose official role is Executive Vice President, nodded in approval when NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announced the Knicks at No. 11.
Wesley’s rise as a networker spanned relationships with Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson and the 2004 champion Detroit Pistons, but that was many years ago – before Wesley’s falling out with LeBron James over a decade ago — and he has yet to transfer his connections into a star arriving at MSG.
In the secret and enclosed drawing room Tuesday, where the Ping Pong balls were pulled, the Knicks were represented by executive Brock Aller, the team’s number cruncher and asset manager.
It wasn’t a lucky combination. Tuesday represented the 11th time the Knicks stayed in their lottery slot. They’ve fallen back 10 times.
The Knicks’ participation in the lottery Tuesday, a year after they climbed to the fourth seed in the East, was the result of a disappointing campaign stoked by the regression of Julius Randle.
They fell to 11th in the East with a 37-45 record, one spot of out of the play-in tournament, but the progression of the youngsters, especially RJ Barrett, provided hope about the direction.
The draft has thus far been the highlight of Leon Rose’s tenure. They’ve used first-round picks on Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.
FOUR PLAYERS THE KNICKS COULD DRAFT AT NO. 11
Jaden Duren
SCHOOL: Memphis
AGE: 18
HEIGHT: 6-10
STATS LAST SEASON: 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 blocks
With Mitchell Robinson entering unrestricted free agency and Nerlens Noel proving unreliable, the Knicks could use another rim-protecting presence to develop alongside Jericho Sims. Duren is young with the upside of an premier athlete. He just can’t shoot.
Dyson Daniels
LAST TEAM: G-League Ignite
AGE: 19
HEIGHT: 6-6
STATS LAST SEASON: 11.3 points, 4.4 assists, 25.5% shooting
Projected as a two-guard in the NBA, Daniels draft position will rely heavily on the pre-draft process and workouts. He’s a well-rounded player with a high IQ but those shooting numbers were unimpressive last season in the G League.
Bennedict Mathurin
COLLEGE: Arizona
AGE: 20
HEIGHT: 6-6
STATS LAST SEASON: 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 36.9% shooting
A scorer and strong shooter who can create for himself off the dribble, which the Knicks are missing in their backcourt. He’ll run with the athletic second unit but requires improvement defensively.
Johnny Davis
COLLEGE: Wisconsin
AGE: 20
HEIGHT: 6-5
STATS LAST SEASON: 20 points, 8.1 rebounds, 30.9% 3-point shooting
Another off-ball guard option who is a two-way threat and would be a Tom Thibodeau favorite because of his defensive intensity. The negatives are Davis’ athleticism and sporadic outside shot. But he’ll figure out ways to score.
