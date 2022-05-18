News
Aaron Judge hits two more home runs as Yankees beat Orioles at Camden Yards
BALTIMORE — The Yankees will probably never get a bargain now. When the Bombers failed to reach an agreement to make Aaron Judge a Yankee for life this spring, they likely lost their last chance to get any type of favorable deal. Tuesday night, as the MVP chants began at Camden Yards, Judge continued to increase his value on next winter’s free agent market. The slugger hammered two more home runs, had four hits and was a triple shy of the cycle to lead the Yankees in a 5-4 win over the Orioles.
The Yankees (27-9) have won three straight games, eight of their last nine and 20 of their last 23 games. They maintained the best record in baseball and have guaranteed at least a split of this four-game series. The Orioles (14-23) are the only team to take a series from the Yankees this season. Baltimore won two of three here at Camden Yards last month.
Maybe it’s the scheduled rest — Judge sat out Monday night’s game as part of a prescribed rest program — or the fact he is now playing for a contract after he and the Yankees failed to reach an agreement for this season or a multi-year extension to prevent him from becoming a free agent at the end of the year. Whatever the motivation, Judge is absolutely crushing it this season.
Judge had a ridiculous double off the left field wall in the first inning, hitting it 399 feet off the wall that was moved 26.5 feet back and raised to 13 feet. In his next at-bat, Judge went 410 feet to right-center for his major-league leading 13th homer of the season. In his next at-bat, he went to dead-center for his 14th of the season.
It was the 19th time in his career that Judge has hit two homers in a game, the sixth time in his career that he has done it against the Orioles and the third time this season. Two of those have come a day after Judge has been given a day off to rest.
“It’s the guys around me. That’s where it starts for me, having a great guy sitting in front of me always getting on base, guys behind me that are getting me a good pitch to hit,” Judge said this weekend about his run. “They don’t want to have Rizzo up there with guys on, they don’t want to have Donaldson up there with guys on or Big G (Giancarlo Stanton) especially. So for me, it’s just the guys around me.”
Judge has hit five home runs in his last seven games, 10 in his las16. He has hit 30 career home runs against the Orioles, the most against any opponent. He was the first player in the majors to hit double-digit home runs this season and, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, the first Yankee to reach the 10-homer mark first in a season since Alex Rodriguez in 2007.
Tuesday night, he also doubled in the seventh.
Of his 41 hits this season, 21 have gone for extra bases. He has had multiple hits in four of his last seven games and 13 total games this season.
Jameson Taillon went five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits. He struck out two and walked one in his third start against the Orioles this season. He got five swings and misses against his four-seam fastball and three on his slider.
The Yankees took back the lead in the sixth when the bases were loaded with one out and DJ LeMahieu grounded into an out at shortstop. They added some insurance when Josh Donaldson doubled and then scored when Ramon Urias whiffed on Gleyber Torres’ ground ball.
Tallion gave up a solo home run to Urias to right field in the bottom of the second. The Orioles scored their second run when Gleyber Torres booted Urias’ ground ball, allowing Trey Mancini, who tripled, to score. Tyler Nevin, the son of former Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin, brought in the third run on a sacrifice fly.
Michael King struck out six of nine in three perfect innings of relief.
After getting two outs in the ninth, Aroldis Chapman gave up singles to Nevin and Robinson Chirinos. Ryan McKenna’s fly ball dropped in front of Joey Gallo for a double, allowing the fourth run to score and putting the winning run on second base. But Chapman got Cedric Mullins to pop out in foul territory for his ninth save.
News
Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods
Brad Moline, a fourth-generation Iowa turkey farmer, saw this happen before. In 2015, a virulent avian flu outbreak nearly wiped out his flock.
Barns once filled with chattering birds were suddenly silent. Employees were anguished by having to kill sickened animals. The family business, started in 1924, was at serious risk.
His business recovered, but now the virus is back, again imperiling the nation’s poultry farms. And this time, there’s another pernicious force at work: a potent wave of misinformation that claims the bird flu isn’t real.
“You just want to beat your head against the wall,” Moline said of the Facebook groups in which people insist the flu is fake or, maybe, a bioweapon. “I understand the frustration with how COVID was handled. I understand the lack of trust in the media today. I get it. But this is real.”
While it poses little risk to humans, the global outbreak has led farmers to cull millions of birds and threatens to add to already rising food prices.
It’s also spawning fantastical claims similar to the ones that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring how conspiracy theories often emerge at times of uncertainty, and how the internet and a deepening distrust of science and institutions fuel their spread.
The claims can be found on obscure online message boards and major platforms like Twitter. Some versions claim the flu is fake, a hoax being used to justify reducing the supply of birds in an effort to drive up food prices, either to wreck the global economy or force people into vegetarianism.
“There is no ‘bird flu’ outbreak,” wrote one man on Reddit. “It’s just Covid for chickens.”
Other posters insist the flu is real, but that it was genetically engineered as a weapon, possibly intended to touch off a new round of COVID-style lockdowns. A version of the story popular in India posits that 5G cell towers are somehow to blame for the virus.
As evidence, many of those claiming that the flu is fake note that animal health authorities monitoring the outbreak are using some of the same technology used to test for COVID-19.
“They’re testing the animals for bird flu with PCR tests. That should give you a clue as to what’s going on,” wrote one Twitter user, in a post that’s been liked and retweeted thousands of times.
In truth, PCR tests have been used routinely in medicine, biology and even law enforcement for decades; their creator won a Nobel Prize in 1993.
The reality of the outbreak is far more mundane, if no less devastating to birds and people who depend on them for their livelihood.
Farmers in states like Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota have already culled millions of fowl to prevent the outbreak from spreading. Zoos around the U.S. have moved exotic bird exhibits indoors to protect their animals, and wildlife authorities are discouraging backyard bird feeding in some states to prevent the spread by wild birds. The disease has also claimed bald eagles around the country.
The first known human case of the H5N1 outbreak in the U.S. was confirmed last month in Colorado in a prison inmate who had been assisting with culling and disposing of poultry at a local farm.
Most human cases involve direct contact with infected birds, meaning the risk to a broad population is low, but experts around the country are monitoring the virus closely just to be sure, according to Keith Poulsen, director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, an agency that tracks animal disease in part to protect the state’s agricultural industries.
“I can guarantee you, this is the real deal,” Poulsen told The Associated Press. “We certainly aren’t making this up.”
Poultry farms drive the local economy in some parts of Wisconsin, Poulsen said, adding that a devastating outbreak of avian flu could create real hardships for farmers as well as consumers.
While the details may vary, the conspiracy theories about avian flu all speak to a distrust of authority and institutions, and a suspicion that millions of doctors, scientists, veterinarians, journalists and elected officials around the world can no longer be trusted.
“Americans clearly understand that the federal government and major media have lied to them repeatedly, and are completely corrupted by the pharmaceutical companies,” said Dr. Joseph Mercola, an osteopath whose discredited claims about vaccines, masks and the coronavirus made him a prominent source of COVID-19 misinformation.
Mercola’s interest in the bird flu dates back years A 2006 book for sale on his website, which Mercola uses to sell unproven natural health remedies, is titled “The Great Bird Flu Hoax.”
Polls show trust in many American institutions — including the news media — has fallen in recent years. Trust in science and scientific experts is also down, and along partisan lines.
Moline, the Iowa turkey farmer, said he sympathizes with people who question what they read about viruses, given the last two years and bitter debates about masks, vaccines and lockdowns. But he said anyone who doubts the existence or seriousness of the avian flu doesn’t understand the threat.
The 2015 outbreak was later determined to be the most expensive animal health disaster in U.S. history. Moline’s farm had to cull tens of thousands of turkeys after the flu got into one of his barns. Workers at the farm now abide by a hygiene policy meant to limit the spread of viruses, including using different pairs of boots and clothes for different barns.
Conspiracy theories are bound to flourish during times of social unrest or unease, according to John Jackson, dean of the Annenberg School of Communication at the University of Pennsylvania.
Before the internet, there were likely just as many people who privately doubted explanations for big events, Jackson said. But they enjoyed limited opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals, few chances to win new converts, and no way to broadcast their views to strangers.
Now, the conspiracy theories that gain wide popularity — such as the QAnon movement or discredited claims about COVID-19 — work because they give believers a sense of control in a rapidly changing, interconnected world, Jackson said. While they can emerge after disasters, assassinations or plane crashes, they can also appear during times of social upheaval or rapid change.
“There isn’t a phenomena on the planet, whether it’s the avian flu or 5G, that isn’t already primed for conspiracists,” Jackson said. “Now we have coronavirus, which has traumatized us so profoundly … we look at this same idea of bird flu with completely new eyes, and we bring different kinds of conspiracy to it.”
Claims that the avian flu is a hoax used to drive up food prices also highlight real-world concerns about inflation and food shortages. Worries that the flu is somehow linked to 5G towers underscore anxieties about technological change. Suggestions that it will be used to mandate vegetarianism, on the other hand, reflect uncertainties about sustainable agriculture, climate change and animal welfare.
By creating explanations, conspiracy theories can offer the believer a sense of power or control, Jackson said. But he said they also defy common sense in their cinematic fantasies about vast, sprawling conspiracies of millions working with clockwork efficiency to undermine human affairs.
“Conspiracy theories rest on the idea that humans have the capacity for keeping secrets,” Jackson said. “But they underestimate the reality that we aren’t very good at keeping them.”
News
Chicago White Sox get strong starts from Dylan Cease and Davis Martin but split a doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals
Dylan Cease had to deal with traffic in every inning of Tuesday’s start against the Kansas City Royals.
The Chicago White Sox right-hander made the big pitches each time.
Cease allowed seven hits and struck out nine in 5⅔ innings, leading the Sox to a 3-0 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium.
“(The Royals) did a really good job of getting on,” Cease said. “There was a lot of traffic today, but fortunately I executed pitches with guys in scoring position pretty well and got some big strikeouts.”
The Sox received more strong pitching in Game 2 from starter Davis Martin, who allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in five innings in his major-league debut. But the Sox couldn’t get much going against Brady Singer, and the Royals won 2-1.
Cease surrendered a season-high six runs in four innings in his last start Thursday against the New York Yankees. He bounced back, combining with four relievers for the shutout.
“He gave us all that he had,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He got into the sixth with two outs and that’s outstanding.”
Cease faced challenges from the start, as Royals leadoff batter Whit Merrifield doubled in the first. He moved to third with one out, but Cease struck out Salvador Perez and Ryan O’Hearn to end the inning.
The Royals had runners on second and third with one out in the third. Cease again struck out Perez and O’Hearn.
“I have enough experience now to where I know when I’m doing too much and not enough,” Cease said. “It’s just staying the course and trusting it.”
The Royals came up empty again in the fourth when Hunter Dozier was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first on a single. The play at the plate wasn’t close.
All three runs came in the fifth. Reese McGuire doubled and scored on AJ Pollock’s sacrifice fly to left. José Abreu made it 3-0 with a two-out, two-run double.
Abreu went 2-for-3 with a walk.
“Looking more like himself, isn’t he?” La Russa said.
Abreu fielded a grounder and beat O’Hearn to first for the third out of the fifth as the Royals stranded two more runners.
Cease exited after striking out MJ Melendez for the second out of the sixth on his 94th pitch.
“He worked hard,” La Russa said. “I didn’t want to push him there in the sixth. He gave us what he had. He worked out of some jams.”
Bennett Sousa struck out pinch hitter Michael A. Taylor with a runner on second to end the sixth.
Joe Kelly allowed a double and two walks to begin the seventh. Kelly bounced back, striking out pinch hitter Carlos Santana (Perez left with a left thumb sprain) and O’Hearn and getting Dozier to pop out to second.
“His command you can tell, he hasn’t been here,” La Russa said of Kelly, who was on the injured list April 4 to May 9 as he recovered from a right biceps nerve injury. “He’s got outstanding stuff. He’s a great competitor. He’s got great guts.
“You see that pitch he made on Santana and O’Hearn. … He’s tough as nails. When he had to, he made pitches. It’s the sign of a champion.”
The Royals went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and struck out 14 times.
“The way that I was taught to look at it is what did they have to hit,” La Russa said. “We pitched Perez (1-for-3 with two strikeouts) like the Hall of Famer he is. There were very few mistakes in RBI situations.”
The Sox had only four hits in the nightcap against Singer, who struck out nine and walked none in seven innings.
After AJ Pollock doubled and scored on a groundout in the eighth to cut the Royals lead to 2-1, Yoán Moncada singled to left with Josh Harrison on second. But Andrew Benintendi threw out Harrison at the plate to end the inning.
Before the first game, the Sox selected Martin’s contract from Triple-A Charlotte, added reliever Kyle Crick from Charlotte as the 27th player for the doubleheader, placed starting pitcher Michael Kopech on the paternity list and transferred reliever Garrett Crochet (season-ending Tommy John surgery) to the 60-day IL.
Martin, 25, is 4-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in seven starts between Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham this year.
He allowed two runs or fewer in four of his five starts at Birmingham before being promoted to the Knights on May 5. He is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and eight strikeouts in two outings with Charlotte.
News
Twins’ Gilberto Celestino shows maturation on field in second season
When the Twins called up Gilberto Celestino early last June, it was more out of necessity than a feeling that the outfielder was ready to be pressed into major league duty.
Byron Buxton was on the injured list. So was Max Kepler. And when Rob Refsnyder ran into a wall pursing a home run and suffered a concussion, the Twins were light on players who could man center field.
Celestino had played in just 24 games at Double-A at that point and hadn’t taken an at-bat at Triple-A at the time of his first promotion, and that became abundantly clear quickly.
Fast forward a year and Celestino, now just 23, looks like a totally different player. Coming into Tuesday’s game — which Celestino started in place of Buxton — he was hitting .327 with a 140 OPS+ (100 is league average), and he has looked plenty comfortable in the outfield, too.
“Last year, because it was quick, it was difficult,” Celestino said. “Everybody saw it. But that, on the other hand, helped me to adjust this year. I knew what I was supposed to expect at this level, so that’s why I feel more comfortable.”
In limited major league at-bats last year, Celestino hit just .136 with a .177 on-base percentage and .288 slugging percentage. He struggled in the field at times, too. In one particularly memorable game in Kansas City, Celestino committed a pair of errors on the same play, colliding with Trevor Larnach and muffing a catch before airmailing a throw.
He found himself up and down between the majors and minors last season, and was actually optioned to Triple-A this spring before the Twins reversed course and decided to carry him on the Opening Day roster.
He has looked much more the part of a major leaguer since then.
“Every single aspect of his game looks like it’s taken a step or two in a positive direction. The offensive game, he looks like a really good major-league bat right now, capable of almost anything,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s played so well, in center field, on the corner, he’s run the bases well. He looks like a guy that’s maturing and turning into a good major-league player. And to see a guy make that kind of jump and those adjustments just from last year, is great to see.”
It’s been especially important because the Twins have been building in off days for Buxton, who is still managing a knee issue. Between Celestino and Nick Gordon, an infielder turned into a converted outfielder, the Twins have been able to cover those games and leave Kepler in right field, as they prefer.
And they’ve been able to feel confident in doing so, thanks in large part to Celestino’s maturation.
“Last year, we had him out there as a 22-year-old with limited experience and truthfully, we probably didn’t put him in an ideal spot to go out there and perform, and he did what he was asked to do in some tough circumstances,” Baldelli said. “But this is, I think, a progression of a talented young player and I think we’re seeing what he can do.”
BRIEFLY
Baldelli said there was a “good possibility” that Carlos Correa (finger) will return on Wednesday. If not, it would be Friday in Kansas City after the team’s off day. … Bailey Ober (groin) rejoined the Twins after making a rehab outing, and said he felt good and healthy during that start. The Twins plan on lining him up for a start this weekend. … Baldelli said the Twins were “getting close to sending,” Trevor Larnach (groin) out on a rehab assignment to get some at-bats.
