Advanced Tools and Tips to Speed Up Your Website
We’ve compiled a list of 25 resources and tools to make your website super-fast. Why so many? So that we can be sure you’ll find at least one you’ve never heard of before.
- PageSpeed Insights
- Google Analytics
- PingDom
- WebPagetest
- Yslow
- Test Alternative Hosts
- Clean Up Old Clutter – get rid of anything you don’t need. Old images, old themes on WordPress, post revisions, unused plugins, widgets, and out-dated landing pages. Back them all up (just in case) then trash them. It’s a new 2016 so good riddance! If you’re using WordPress, you might want to check out WP-Optimize that automates the removal of spam and trash in the database.
- TinyPNG
- JPEGmini
- Smush.it
- EWWW Image Optimizer
- WPSmushPro
- Compress Your CSS – So why make those precious loyal users wait for the static content to download every single time? You can control the length of time content is stored on the user’s computer from your server control panel. If you’re not sure, ask your hosting provider.
- Minimize HTTP Requests
- Push the Scripts Down – If you’re using script language on your page, avoid putting it in the <head> field. Script execution can slow site display significantly and leave users waiting for the content to load while JavaScript or jQuery are busy executing.
- Load Above The Fold First
- Compress All You Can
- CDNs for Everyone – Content distribution networks are no longer the area of large publishers and content hubs like Facebook and Google. If you have a global audience and your server bandwidth is slow in some areas – you can just move all that static content to the cloud. There are free CNDs like CloudFlare you can start with.
- Install the Google PageSpeed Module – Google loves the internet fast, so they want your site to be fast. Help them out and they’ll help you out with better SERPs and more AdSense revenue. If you have access to your server, you probably want to install Google’s open-source PageSpeed module there. Ask your hosting provider if you’re not sure.
- Remove or Replace Heavy Plugins
- WordPress Caching – If you aren’t caching your WordPress installation – you should be. There are quite a few cache plugins out there, but W3 Total Cache remains my favorite.
- Delete Unused Tags
- Optimize Your Database – Compressing and optimizing your WordPress database is almost as important as backing it up. There’s no shortage of DB optimization plugins. These are two of my favorites:
- WP-Sweep removes duplicates, orphaned files and other clutter from your database.
- WP-DBManage lets you optimize your databases, repair them and as well as backup and restore them
Godspeed to You!
Armed with these useful tips and tools all you need to do is back everything up and start testing. With more users moving to broadband (and creating pressure on the networks) and Google giving more weight to site load times – there’s never been a better time to optimize your site speed.
Is WordPress the Best Platform for Your Real Estate Website?
WordPress has become a popular choice for the development of real estate websites. However, is it the best content management system (CMS) for your real estate website? We’ll examine why it may not be the best choice for website owners.
Why Real Estate Website Designers Are Using WordPress
With WordPress being an open source and free platform, it has become the popular choice for website providers and developers. Whether you are building a community website or a store with shopping cart, the availability of third-party themes and plugins allows you to achieve just about anything you would want.
WordPress gives website developers a great starting point and tools to build a website. Back in the early years of our company, our website developers developed websites from scratch with the code using NotePad. WordPress now allows people to build websites even if they have no knowledge of coding. In fact, many who know how to build websites using WordPress now call themselves “website developers” even though they have no knowledge of the actual website coding.
Doing It Yourself – The WordPress Learning Curve
If you have little or no knowledge of website development, the WordPress learning curve will be steep. Hosting and installing WordPress can be an intimidating and daunting task. Even with the availability of installation guides, the installation of just WordPress itself can be a nightmare if you have no knowledge of the hosting lingo. When you do get WordPress installed, you have a generic website that requires the installation of third-party themes and plugins. This is where we see most users just throw in the towel and contact us. They have a project they wished they never started, and the time they’ve spent trying to launch their website could have been spent towards growing their business and getting more clients.
Having Somebody Build Your WordPress Real Estate Website
Even if you have somebody build your website for you using WordPress, we still see many users coming to us for help. They still feel their website content is hard to manage and the change of their design nearly impossible. The main reason is that since WordPress was designed for everybody of all industries, there is so much in the backend that it becomes overwhelming. Most website owners only require a small percentage of the features available in WordPress.
Design
WordPress can build beautiful and attractive real estate websites with many real estate themes available to install. Themes give you a great starting point, but they still require customization to achieve the website you really want. A WordPress theme comes generic, requiring quite a bit of customization to personalize it for your business. From our experience, a WordPress theme will only get you about 50% of where you actually want to be with your website. The other 50% requires stripping the loaded theme to only the things you want, adding your own relevant content and images, installation of plugins, and design customization.
WordPress Vulnerability
With the popularity of WordPress comes many struggles for real estate website owners. One such major and vital struggle is website security. Once a hacker finds one vulnerability in WordPress, all WordPress websites become open to an attack. In November 2014, a vulnerability was discovered that left almost 86 percent of the 75 million WordPress websites open to an attack. Just a month earlier, 800,000 banking credentials were stolen from hacked WordPress websites.
If your website is built on WordPress, most likely it is using third-party plugins. These third-party plugins can also contain vulnerabilities making your website open to an attack. If a vulnerability is found in the plugins, you are then at the mercy of the third-party developer to fix the security issue.
Now, it is up to you if you are going to use WordPress as your platform for your business or not. It is also your choice if you will do it yourself or you will hire somebody to do it for you.
Top Reasons Why Windows Reseller Hosting Plans Sell
As hosting plans have evolved to new levels of competitiveness, so also reseller hosting is making giant advances. The term ‘reseller hosting’ may seem a little ambiguous. But, it basically means that a reseller buys a web hosting package from a merchant and sells this independently. The seller makes a profit from the discount that the merchant offers. As the number of customers increases, the reseller will be able to make larger profit margins. Many merchants offer commission when sellers refer customers to the merchant.
Windows reseller hosting plans are basically the resale of windows based hosting plans. Both Linux and Windows are equal players in the web-hosting arena. But, windows reseller hosting plans have some definite advantages, which makes it a popular choice among many customers. Here are some of the reasons why many customers switch over to windows reseller hosting plans.
Powerful, user-friendly tools: Windows, from the time of its inception, has always valued customer friendliness above all else. Thus, a Windows platform is very easy to use, with customer friendly options and tools. Besides, a windows reseller hosting plan also gives you access to ASP.Net, which is a very powerful tool when it comes to developing web based applications. With ASP.Net, you will also be able to use popular content management systems like DotNetNuke. It is true that ASP scripting runs on UNIX platforms, but you would still not have full access to all the powerful features of ASP.Net as this has been developed for full Windows compatibility. On the other hand, you can run applications written in other languages. So, you still have access to Php and MySql, if you need them.
Associated tools: Windows reseller hosting plans gives you access to a number of products like ActiveSync and SharePoint. These tools help you consolidate your marketing position and bring in huge, recurrent dividends, in the long run. Windows reseller hosting plans also provide you with free access to MS SQL, a comprehensive, all-inclusive, data management tool. This business solution allows businesses to organize and analyze critical information while ensuring confidentiality. Your Windows reseller hosting plan makes you eligible to own the fastest growing database tool in the business.
Easy to use: Windows control panel is easy to use and provides you with an all-in-one solution. So, when the number of clients increases, you do not need to keep multiple accounts, which is the case with Linux systems.
Windows reseller hosting plans are popular because the Windows Control Panel makes use of a clustered Directory Technology. Thus, you have access to enterprise solutions right from the start.
These are some of the reasons why resellers find it very profitable to sell Windows reseller hosting plans. These plans allow them to sell their customers solutions that they require, at competitive rates.
Windows reseller hosting plans ensure higher customer satisfaction and give clients the ultimate opportunity to utilize a full pack of cutting edge technologies.
Know About Interesting Shopify Features for the Ultimate Online Store
Have you ever thought of building an e-commerce website? WordPress and Shopify are the top platforms when it comes to making online stores for business. Shopify is one of the biggest names in e-commerce for building websites. Since the launch of Shopify it powers almost 80,000 online stores and generates billion of sales.
Shopify is basically a SaaS (Software as a Service) eCommerce platform based in the cloud. Shopify is an incredible platform that provides everything you need to build an online store. It has web templates, databases, back end plugins, and features that make website development easily and customisable. It is an excellent solution that requires no coding or any CSS knowledge. As a SaaS platform, there is no need for web hosting, no website design, no WordPress configuration or no technical Setup is required.
Shopify is exactly what you need if you are looking for setting up an online store. Shopify is easy to set up So it is best for new as well as well established shops. Hire Shopify Developer India if you want to take your business to the next level.
Top 5 New Features Will Make Shopify the Ultimate Online Store 2.0
1) Product information to attract customers
With the new update your work has been reduced, without doing any changes in the code you will be able to add and modify the meta fields from your Shopify desktops. So with these new features, you will be able to add more and specific descriptions of a product to attract more customers. The new Shopify will allow you to store more and more data about your customers, the product details.
2) Buy Now, Pay Later Choice for Buyers
With the growing digitalization buy now, pay later options has grown very successfully, with this feature customers will be able to pay or spilt the bills in four interest-free instalments. Shopify 2.0 will solve your problem as with the pool full of Shopify apps, client often could not pick the one that would suffice their needs. So this will solve their problems.
3) Better checkout options
With the new checkout options, customer of the Shopify will be able to do thousand of transactions in a single minute of time. Shopify will soon allow clients to provide more payment methods to customers to have a more localized shopping experience, and thus client will increase their conversion rates.
4) Personalized App Recommendations
With the new update, Shopify will now provide customized app recommendations that the other clients will use for their store.
5) A more customisable store
With the new update, Shopify will now be more customisable so that you can add more product information and that too in a detailed way. This update will open the door for more interesting as well as amazing themes that clients can select and hence the user interface will be more interesting to see.
Winding-up: Shopify is loaded with beneficial features and one of the easiest ways to build an online store. Hope you found the blog informative and helpful to know about the latest features of Shopify. If you are a complete beginner then, take advice from Reputed Shopify Development Company to proceed safely.
