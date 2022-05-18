Finance
Advantages and Disadvantages of an Online MBA Degree
Are you toiling with the idea of taking an online MBA degree? If so there are certain aspects that you should be aware of! Acquiring an MBA degree is vital to get a high salaried job and advancement up the commercial ladder. Today, a degree alone will not get you a good job nor will you have any hopes of further progress.
Online MBA’s are generally cheaper when compared to a usual MBA program. The time needed to acquire the degree too is shorter. Traditional MBA course has a lot of theoretical learning to do while MBA courses include only what is needed. Hence the course can be completed fast and what you have to learn is less.
The most important thing you should check while choosing an online MBA course is whether the institution has proper accrediting. Accredited institutions offer good training to help you in your career. Keep away from institutions that are not accredited. Select the best institution so that your degree will have value. Timely Course delivery and interaction with teachers and other students is very important in an online education system. Academic support is essential to clear doubts, concerns and other problems. You should ensure you get all this before enrolling in a program.
Numerous online institutions have MBA courses. By joining them you can get an online MBA degree. In most cases courses can be taken on line. However, some institutions ask students to visit campus once in a while. There are advantages and disadvantages for this degree.
One of the most noted advantages is that you can choose the time for attending class. This is very useful for persons who work. Secondly, you can select a program that is most suitable to you in spite of the location. Location does not limit you in an online study program. Online MBA program is comparatively cheaper to traditional MBA programs. The tuition fee is not as high as in regular courses. You can avoid travel expenses too.
Certain disadvantages too are associated with online degree. Students should be well disciplined and motivated to achieve an online MBA degree. Students who are easily distracted will find the course difficult to complete. You don’t have online choice for MBA students in every school. This makes it difficult to hit upon the right program. Classroom communication is compromised in this MBA program. You have to be satisfied with chat rooms and debates.
Students often doubt if they will be eligible to get a good job with an online MBA degree. Majority of online institutions offer equal value education just like traditional programs. They even have hiring events and job services to help students get good jobs after they graduate. Keeping in touch with former students of the program will give you an idea of the experiences they had while searching for a fitting job. Placement statistics of the school will let you get an idea of the chance a fresher has in finding a good job.
Career in Early Childhood Education
The need for child-care professionals and educators has never been greater than it is today. While teachers continue to retire, school enrollment is always on the increase creating a perpetual need for top-quality educators. Parents too are recognizing that a solid foundation in early childhood learning is connected to their children’s future success and educational growth. The need of the hour is for trained educators to provide high-quality education to the younger generation. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that there is a favorable growth expected in the field of early childhood education over the next decade.
Before you embark on a career in early childhood education, a healthy dose of soul searching is recommended. A career in early childhood education is not to be taken lightly. It may involve a whole lot of play and fun, but there is a serious responsibility attached to the molding of minds and shaping the lives of little children. If you are thinking of an early childhood education degree, you need to ask yourself if you truly love children and have an aptitude to continually impart patient loving care. There can be no middle ground here. You will be spending the better part of your day with them so you will need a great deal of patience and love to truly succeed. In addition to this, you need to be creative with excellent communication skills. It will open up multiple opportunities for you.
Early childhood educators deal with children from infancy to eight years of age. As a teacher to these youngsters, you will be training and developing their physical, emotional and intellectual skills in a variety of challenging ways. There will be a whole lot of creative expression and hands-on activities involved such as games, artwork, story time, music, role-playing in order to nurture the child’s imagination and learning.
An Associate degree in Early Childhood Education is an effective stepping-stone leading to a wider scope in the field of education. Normally, this is an extensive program that will lead to a broad range of career options and advancement after graduation. Approximately, two years are required to complete an AOS degree in Early Childhood Education. This degree provides all the necessary training you would require for teaching young children. It includes functional knowledge and understanding of early childhood education through the completion of courses covering curriculum, child development, child center administration, health and safety, and related fields. A general knowledge of science, social science and language arts is generally part of the curriculum as well.
There are a number of career options available to graduates with an Early Childhood Education degree. You can be an elementary school teacher, pre-school teacher, a school counselor or administrator. This will also prepare you to work in areas such as education policy or advocacy. As an educator you can find employment in nursery or elementary schools, as specialists for children with disabilities or learning disorders, as program supervisors and directors in schools and as family childcare home providers.
Equipped with a childhood education degree, you will be ready to invest your life in the future generation. You’ll find educating children, molding and shaping their lives, challenging them for the life ahead, an extremely rewarding experience!
History Of Business Administration Education
Business administration school is a university-level institution that educates learners on such topics as accounting, finance, marketing, organizational behavior, strategy planning, and quantitative methods. Most business administration schools have experienced well-qualified faculties, and efficient managements. In 1881, the first ‘collegiate business school’ was founded in Wharton.
Business Schools before World War II were mostly “schools of commerce” and were conducted in relatively low esteem. After the Second World War and especially after 1960, Business Administration Schools began to grow rapidly. They are often known as university graduate schools. MBA degrees originally occurred in the United States of America, due to the fast industrialization growth that made it essential for companies to use scientific approaches to teach management. The first MBA degree was offered by Dartmouth College in 1900. Business schools have mushroomed and flourished in all states and countries thus, making them feasible for individuals who work during the day to take classes and earn degrees at night.
Since 1988, business schools have changed deans, altered curriculums, and stressed new expertise among their students. A MBA degree has opened abundant opportunities for its bearers. Presently, nearly all business positions require an MBA degree as the minimum qualification. This includes business managers in marketing, finance, human resources, operations, and information technology. Investment entities, banking companies and a number of management consulting firms prefer employing MBA graduates specializing in the field of finance. These graduates are well conversant in their respective fields. For industries such as media and entertainment, an MBA is not a necessity, but it is considered an additional asset.
There are wide ranges of options among the different academic institutions that offer business courses. Various sites are available wherein detailed information about all the specialization fields are mentioned along with their course details. These sites also offer information regarding the universities that are well qualified and offer competent MBA programs.
Psychological Tips for Effective Studying
STUDY STRATEGIES
* Revise regularly- Revision should be continuous if you are to gain a deep understanding of the subject. It should not be superficial and rushed. Cramming might help you remember a few facts but it will not give you the overall understanding of a subject, which you should be studying for in your University Education.
* Be systematic- You should begin organizing a study schedule as soon as possible in the start of the semester
* Use varied techniques- besides making summaries of your lecture notes, use varying strategies for your revision. Draw up schemes showing the relationship between the concepts you have studied in your subjects or form study groups with your fellow students to discuss the different topics and the relationships between them to reinforce both understanding and recall.
* Use relationship to memorize- Understanding the relationships between pieces of information, such as their similarities and differences, and using their relationship to information already known is a definite advantage during stress of an examination.
* Practice previous exam papers- You should obtain copies of previous exam papers as early as possible in the revision process. Doing these exams in the required time limit will give you practice in applying what you have learnt to specific topics and practice in examination techniques. This will also give you a good idea of the format, time limit and the number of questions in the examination.
* Attend lectures- Pay attention in lectures and tutorials and so on for information relevant to exams. For example what topic might be expected in a test etc?
Stress the following areas in your revision:
o Points emphasized in class or in the text
o Areas the Professor has advised for study
o Questions in study guides, past questions and reviews at the end of textbook chapters.
STUDY HABITS
* Decide what to study (choose a reasonable task) and how long or how many chapters, pages, problems, etc. Set and stick to deadline.
* Do difficult tasks first. For procrastination, start with an easy interesting aspect of the project.
* Have special places to study. Take into consideration, lighting, temperature, and availability of materials.
* Study 50 minutes and then take a 10 minutes break. Stretch, relax, have energy snack.
* If you get tired or bored, switch task/activity. Stop studying when you are no longer being productive.
* Do rough memory tasks and review, especially detail, just before you fall asleep.
* Study with a friend. Quiz each other compare notes and predicted test questions.
STUDY SKILLS
o Physical environment- Choose situations, which make you feel comfortable, for example a particular space in the library, in your own home or study room in halls of residence.
o Plan a time table- Use a time schedule to prioritise study times and try to stick to your schedule.
o Mental activity- Remember that your concentration span is limited. So do not sit for 3-4 hours at a time starting at one page of notes. Wait for an hour or so reading and making extra notes. Draft out or use real exam questions from past papers and consider how little you know and understand
o Stop to take a break- Have a coffee or short walk and mentally review what you have achieved. Return to your studies.
o You will find that the process of activity and review will be useful and will help you to set a pattern of study.
o Quality of study- Remember that it is not time itself spent on studying which matters, it is the quality of the exercise of studying. Develop an understanding of the material you are working on. Information simply committed to memory will rarely see you safely through your exams.
o Choice of material- Don’t shy away from material which you find most difficult to understand because if you do it will be precisely this material which will be problematic for you in the exam. Take this material first.
o Problems- If there are sections of the syllabus, which you cannot understand, try to find the appropriate lecturer to help you. But try not to leave this until the day before the exam. Ask someone on the same course as you. If these strategies don’t work for you try using a variety of different textbooks, some authors explain difficult concepts better than others.
CONCENTRATION
Concentration is the ability to direct one’s thinking in whatever direction one would
intend. We all have the ability to concentrate sometimes.
Think of the time when you were engrossed in super novel or in a cinema -Total
concentration. But at other times your thoughts are scattered and you mind races from
one thing to another. Learn and practice concentration strategies.
Poor concentration- External causes
-Internal causes
REVISION
Revision is a process of looking over past work as preparation for examination. It is an activity which can produce good results and reduce ‘exam nerves’ if it is carefully planned and carried out in a systematic way. Black coffee and sleepless nights just before your exams rarely allow you to do justice to your talents.
Towards end of a course, a review of your completed written work and of past examination papers will often indicate the existence of close links between exam questions and essays, assignments and project work. On this basis, you select your own best work and use it for revision. Work, which has been less successful, should contain advice from a tutor and this can be followed up.
What revisions can do for you:
* Extends your ability to assess your own knowledge and understanding.
* Provides an opportunity to analyze this in relation to the requirements of the examination.
* Enable you to pass examination and gain recognition for your talents.
GUIDELINES FOR SUCCESSFUL REVISION
* Make sure you know well in advance the topics to be covered in the particular exam.
* Keep copies of all course documents, projects, essay questions, title of assignments and reading list on file.
* Make this the basis of your revision. Resist the temptation to try to start your course all over again from the beginning.
* Review your own the assessed work, making a selection of that with the best grade.
* Compare your own work with the question asked as past question papers.
* At this stage it is vital that you will have enough material to answer all the likely questions.
* If you decide on to expand what you have already got, look at less successful papers and see if you can improve them by careful editing, filling in gaps, correcting errors of fact or understanding.
* Reduce each piece of work to note form.
TIME MANAGEMENT
Avoid overload.
Organize your hours to include ample time for rest, relaxation, sleep, eating, exercising and socializing.
Break the study time into manageable amounts of time to avoid boredom and loss of concentration. Sessions lasting 20-30 minutes are the best Studying for six half hour sessions is much more effective than studying for 3 straight hours.
Don’t put everything off until the last minute.
PRACTICE EFFECTIVE STUDY TECHNIQUES
Have appropriate study environments.
Split large task into more manageable tasks.
Read for comprehension rather than get to the end of the chapter.
Be prepared to ask questions as they come up during study, rather than waiting until just before and exam.
Don’t wait until the last minute to complete your projects.
Read the syllabus as soon as you get it and note all due dates( and milestone times) on your calendar.
Be a model student.
Be attentive and participative in the class and punctual, prepared and eager to learn.
BE ABLE TO BE FLEXIBILE
The unexpected happenings, e.g. Sickness, need to be able to fit into our schedule.
Know how to rearrange your schedule when necessary (so that it doesn’t manage you, but you manage it).
HAVE A VISION
Don’t forget the big picture.
Why are you doing the task? Is it important for your long-term goals?
Have and follow a personal mission statement (personal and career) Are your activities ultimately helping you to achieve your goals.
Know what is important to you.
(What do you value most)
Have a positive attitude.
