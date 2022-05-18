Finance
Agile Software Development Methodologies
Agile methodology has been a widely accepted methodology in contemporary software cultures. With its adaptive and highly productive results, it is a highly favored framework among software developers.
In this article we are going to look at two of the most widely used agile methodologies, which are Extreme Programming (XP) and Scrum. Though they follow most of the same iterations, they differ in certain elements. Let us begin with Extreme Programming.
Extreme Programming (XP)
XP is an agile software development methodology. Like most methodologies, it is high on adaptability and responsiveness. One of the most noticeable factors in XP is that changes are considers absolutely normal throughout the process and are incorporated very frequently throughout the process. In XP, you can see an increased number of releases; which is done to enhance productivity and to assimilate customer requirements from time to time.
Process
The process of developing a software using XP methodology includes- release planning phase, iterations, and user acceptance testing. However, iterations are encouraged throughout the process.
User stories is a unique concept attached to XP. A designated user writes stories about how their software needs to fulfill certain demands. Developers use these stories to define user acceptance tests. The user stories also help the team to estimate the time and resources required to build the release. The user stories are usually broken down into stacks of related functionality. These stacks or iterations, are further prioritized by the client so that most essential tasks are established first.
At the end of each iteration, the user performs a user acceptance test against the user stories. This test determines the completion of the particular iteration, and additionally points out bugs, if there are any.
Core concepts
The XP methodology expects development teams to integrate changes to the development baseline at least once a day. This concept is popularly known as Continuous Integration. All production code is pair programmed; i.e., a pair of programmers integrates the code at any given time. This methodology believes that a pair of programmers writing the code satisfies user stories with higher quality (though the time taken to do so, isn’t altered drastically). XP gives high importance to the simplicity of a product design. Though simplicity is defined as subjective, it is faster to achieve a simpler design as opposed to a seemingly complex one.
Scrum
Like XP, Scrum is another widely used agile software development methodology. According to Wikipedia it is an “iterative and incremental agile software development methodology for managing product development”. Unlike XP, Scrum methodology includes both managerial and developmental processes.
The Scrum approach assumes that a need cannot be completely defined from the very beginning of the process, hence the team is encouraged to deliver according to emerging requirements throughout the process.
Process
The process starts with the creation of a backlog. This backlog is then divided into sprints where the estimated time for each sprint is targeted. Sprints are nothing but iterations, which generally last around 2-4 weeks long. The scrum team however, doesn’t allow changes to these sprints. Once a sprint plan is in place and the plan is finalized, it remains unchanged till the end of the sprint. At the end of each sprint, the team aims to achieve a potentially shippable product with little or no changes at all.
The team members regularly keep each other posted on questions like what they did yesterday, what they are going to do today and if there are any impediments that need to be addressed immediately. This is called a daily scrum. At the end of each sprint, teams holds sprint reviews and sprint retrospectives.
The scrum team comprises of as scrum master, developers and a product owner. The scrum master conducts the daily scrums and ensures that whatever impediments are faced by the team are taken care of, to ensure smooth functioning of the process. Products owner is someone who represents the client onboard. They function like a product manager.
Core concepts
The key elements to this process are the product backlogs, sprint backlogs and burn down charts.
Product backlog is like a wish list of features that the product owner would like to see in the final products. After careful selection, a sprint backlog is created. This backlog consists of some select elements from the product backlog, especially the ones that the team wants to address first. As one sprint backlog is materialized at the end of a sprint cycle, the team moves to another sprint cycle in the same manner.
To estimate a timeline for the end of the project, a burn down chart is created. This chart points out to the number of sprints, the time taken to complete each sprint and the time remaining to complete the project, this is very helpful to keep the team in pace with their targeted release date.
These processes are integral to the agile software development methodology. With a faster and wider adoption of the agile methodology across software companies around the world, it is important you understand and know the basic functionalities of these methods. Depending on projects, you can consider adopting the XP methodology, Scrum, or a combination of both. Or you could reach out to software developments services that are deft at utilizing these methodologies.
SAP Business One Customization Market – Review
SAP Business One has about 4 years of implementation history and very robust presence in the USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, plus it has strong positions internationally. Considering the fact of relatively young age – the design of the system, including object model enable advanced customization, integration with both legacy and new technologies. We see certain stake on Microsoft technologies, such as MS SQL Server and COM object model. Integrated CRM module allows you to deploy Microsoft Outlook client for messaging, just to name a few. In addition to the customizability – SAP Business One has transaction integration to high end SAP, which allows this product to consolidate mid-size and small subsidiaries across the USA or internationally to your SAP corporate ERP system – franchisees network, dealerships, manufacturing facilities, etc. In this small article we will give customization scenarios to IT managers, who are planning to deploy SAP Business One integration, customization, reporting, etc.
o SAP Business One SDK. SAP Business One Software Development Kit has User Interface API, Data Interface API, Java Connector. The recommended way of customization design is XML web services, which allows you integrate custom web portals with SAP Business One objects: Sales Orders, Inventory Items, Customers. Ecommerce or Web-based Extranet (collaboration with your permanent vendors and customers) would be a good example.
o Implementation Partners. SAP Business One has several licensing & certifications criteria. One path allows the SAP partner to provide installations and so-called functional consulting. This means that these companies are experts of tying your business processes to SAP Business One standard set of modules and standard features/functionality. In our opinion – SAP BO is not only for relatively small to midsize businesses, but also for mid-size to large and even corporate business (subsidiaries and branches). Large companies have combination of multiple systems, including legacy – often they combine several platforms: Windows, Unix/Linux, Lotus Notes Domino, Siebel CRM, Salelogix, IBM DB2 to name a few. In this situation you need partnership with technically-savvy and experienced partner
o Customization Partners. SAP Business One SDK is not an open technology and in order to get access to it SAP Partner should get SDK development training and pass certification exam. At the same time, SAP SDK uses open tools, such as Microsoft Visual Studio, for example for coding itself. This leads to the common practice when Customization partners do not provide implementation and functional consulting services, but rather concentrate on development – offshore business location is also common. Some risk, however might be attributed to the fact that one organization does business processes specification and another one realizes them in custom coding.
o Technology Partners. The best result in the custom solution in our opinion could be achieved with SAP Business One Partner, who does both sides: Implementation/Functional and Customization/Development. Considering less then 10,000 SAP Business One implementations worldwide – it might be difficult to find local technology partner in your area, in this case – the compromise is to use remote partner with the network of local independent contractors.
Happy implementing, customizing and modifying! If you want us to do the job – give us a call 1-866-528-0577! [email protected]
Time Management In Project Management
Time management is the act of planning, controlling and finally executing specific activities, especially to increase efficiency or productivity. It applies to a wide usage area starting from personal time organization and up to business related management. For the best results and the biggest efficiency dedicated time management software should be used.
A management system is a combination of processes, tools, techniques, and methods. There are many books and case studies focusing on these notions.
Personal Time Management
The notion of time management was initially used in business related area but in time the term started to also be used for personal activities. People started to be interested on it when they felt the need to be more organized and more productive. It all happens when you start working all day long and at the end you wonder why you haven’t accomplished much.
Time management methodologies consist of a series of habits and good practices which help you to get more organized. The most used and well known time management methodologies are GTD and ZTD. Getting Things Done (GTD) was created by David Allen and it is based on the following principles:
- do not use your memory to collect your ideas, tasks and arrangements
- do not delay decisions on what to do next
- if you can complete a certain task in less than 2 minutes, do it now
Zen To Done (ZTD) is a methodology based on some GTD principles, but with the focus on deciding which reaction must be taken for an action as soon as possible, and never letting gather up.
However these skills are especially important for small business people, who often find themselves performing many different jobs during the day.
Project Time Management
Time management is an essential subset for project management and it describes the processes required to ensure timely completion of the project. More exactly according to PMBOK it consists of five main phases:
- activity definition – establish the activities necessary to produce the deliverables of the project
- activity sequencing – establish the dependencies between these activities
- activity duration estimating – estimate the effort of work necessary to complete the tasks
- schedule development – create the project schedule based on the above estimates and on the necessary resources
- schedule control – control the changes made to the project schedule
The most important phase is project planning when the project plan is established. A well defined project plan can significantly contribute to the success of the project. Once established the project plan is used to create the project schedule. All it remains now is for the schedule to be respected as much as possible over time and the deadlines to be met.
Even Cartoons Need CRM Software
There is no job too small and no customer more significant than any other when it comes to running a successful business in today’s economy. Yes, you will have your VIPs and repeatedly loyal customers, but valuing every dollar invested or spent on your company is part of outstanding customer service.
The same goes for behind the scenes of an organization. The happier the employees and representatives of the company, the better resulting product, services and overall brand image. The desire to feel valued and held accountable as part of a team or operation is important. A Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system is just as important to its users as it is to the customers affected.
We can all completely accept that a yellow sponge in a shorts-set and a pink starfish in swim trunks live out their lives in the sea as part of a collection of various creatures thriving as a community with its own economy. Sure it’s a cartoon, but its premise is encouraging, be it oddly hilarious, but subliminally supportive to the labor market.
Think about it. We have:
– An employer focused on turning a profit
– A young and eager line cook/chef showing a deep appreciation for the perfection of the product
– The competitor always looking to get the competitive advantage
– The under-achieving cashier who is just there to earn a paycheck
This work environment sound familiar? No matter the size and industry of a business, any staff can operate better and more in sync when handling customer needs by putting a stronger emphasis on their relationships with the customer. The food is clearly a community favorite so what would happen if the owner wanted to put products on the ocean grocery shelves? The ability to keep secure and organized record of all suppliers, distributers and major market clients promises a more substantial and less stressful work environment. Back-up and intensify the security and accessibility of your company by implementing a cloud-based CRM for small business and your productivity will improve swimmingly!
Let’s further examine the benefits of cloud CRM software to food industry, retailers and manufacturers.
1. Mobile Accessibility – Track orders and appointment times and details from anywhere (in the ocean).
2. Stress-free Employees – The less employees feel overwhelmed when performing the many aspects of daily operations, the more freedom they have to happily represent the company with helpful customer service.
3. Cost Reduction – With an affordable solution like eZnet CRM, your business is spending less on replenishing operation resources, site expenses and other budgetary limitations.
4. Inventory Control – Manage your inventory effectively with full order, supply, material and product tracking and coordination.
5. Record Keeping – Store all documents, reports and pertinent account data in one centralized location that is accessible to you and any employees you delegate specific permissions.
Apparently, computers work under the sea so if they can optimize their work experience with a CRM system so can you!
