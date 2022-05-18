News
Amber Heard’s friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A friend of actor Amber Heard testified Wednesday that she saw the bruises and cuts left in the aftermath of multiple incidents of abuse inflicted by Heard’s ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
In a recorded deposition played for jurors, Raquel Pennington said she never personally witnessed Depp strike Heard. But she said she saw the injuries, and she took photos of Heard’s face in December 2015 after a fight in which Heard says Depp head-butted her and perhaps broke her nose.
The photo shows a swollen nose, a cut lip, and two moderately black eyes on Heard’s face.
She also took a photo of strands of hair that she said were ripped from Heard’s scalp.
Heard “often had to cover bruises and injuries on her face” with makeup, Pennington said in the January 2022 deposition.
Pennington said she doesn’t really consider herself a current friend of Heard, and that the two grew apart in the last year.
Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. The trial is now in its fifth week.
Depp says he never struck Heard and that he was the victim of abuse inflicted by Heard.
The December 2015 fight is one of several that were disputed. While jurors have seen the photos taken by Pennington documenting the injuries, they have also seen video of Heard’s appearance on a late-night talk show the next day in which those injuries aren’t visible.
Heard has said the injuries were just covered by makeup.
Pennington’s testimony comes after Heard wrapped up her time on the witness stand, including two grueling days of cross-examination in which Depp’s lawyers questioned Heard about the truthfulness of her allegations of physical and sexual abuse.
Pennington’s testimony provides corroborating evidence to several of the alleged assaults. In addition to the December 2015 incident, Pennington said she saw cuts on Heard’s feet when she returned from a trip to Australia in March 2015. Heard testified that Depp sexually assaulted Heard with a liquor bottle on that trip and that she cut her feet on broken glass from the attack.
And Pennington, who lived for a time in a suite of penthouses along with Depp and Heard, said she was the first person to see Heard during a final fight between the couple in May 2016 that precipitated the couple’s divorce.
North St. Paul man charged in fatal crash that killed Maple Grove man, injured his wife
A North St. Paul man is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon on charges that he rear-ended a car while driving a stolen pickup truck in Brooklyn Park on Sunday morning. The driver of the car was killed and his wife seriously injured.
Adam Hunter Pattishall, 22, has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation-great bodily harm and drug possession in connection with the crash that killed 57-year-old Daniel J. Fisher and injured his 43-year-old wife, Cathleen M. Fisher.
Fisher remained hospitalized on Tuesday in critical condition and has had several surgeries for bleeding on the brain and a fractured back, according to Tuesday’s criminal complaint against Pattishall.
Pattishall is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Court records show he has been convicted of auto theft six times since May 2018.
Around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, an Osseo police officer saw a Chevrolet Impala with an obstructed license plate park pull into a car wash bay. As the officer approached the car, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck accelerated out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed, then blew a stop sign and headed south on County Highway 81 into Brooklyn Park.
The officer did not activate the squad car’s emergency lights or attempt to stop the driver, who was later identified as Pattishall, according to the complaint.
After driving southbound on County Highway 81 for just over a mile, Pattishall slammed his truck into Fishers’ SUV, which was stopped at a red light at the intersection of County Road 81, according to the complaint. The impact sent the SUV to the center of the intersection, while the pickup truck ended up in grass on the side of County Road 81.
A witness to the accident estimated the pickup truck was traveling more than 70 miles per hour, while the speed limit is 45 miles per hour. Another witness said the pickup truck’s brake lights were not illuminated as it struck the SUV, according to the complaint.
Witnesses said they saw the driver, who was wearing a reflective high-visibility vest over a long-sleeved white sweatshirt, run from the pickup truck toward several nearby businesses. Pattishall was arrested as he was leaving the gas station with blood on his clothes and hand.
Officers learned that Pattishall had been in the gas station’s women’s restroom, where they found a long-sleeved white sweatshirt and the pickup truck’s key fob. A reflective vest was found in the area.
Pattishall had with him nearly half an ounce of a clear substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the charges, and he also told officers that he ingested heroin prior to arrest.
Officers later learned the pickup truck had been stolen during a burglary of a business in Plymouth early Sunday morning. That case remains under investigation.
In addition to the prior auto theft convictions, Pattishall has been convicted of burglary three times, drug possession twice and also receiving stolen property. His latest auto theft conviction was in 2019, when in September of that year a Steele County judge sentenced him to 27 months in prison.
JKSSB Release of recommendation for Sub-Inspector and Other Posts
JKSSB Release of recommendation for Sub-Inspector and Other Posts
Posts : Various
Click below links for Notifications….
Also Read : JKSSB: Selection List Of Candidates For Various Posts | Check Here
Release of withheld recommendation in favour of candidate for the post of “Sub-Inspector Commercial Taxes”, State Taxes Department (Finance Department)” Divisional Cadre Kashmir in respect of advertisement vide Notification No. 03 of 2020 dated 01-12-2020, Item No. 021, under Hon’ble Prime Minister Special Package for Kashmir Migrants and Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits.
Release of withheld recommendation in favour of candidate for the post of “Assistant Compiler”(Finance Department) Division Cadre, Kashmir in respect of advertisement vide Notification No. 03 of 2020 dated 01-12-2020, item No. 022, under Hon’ble Prime Minister Special Package for Kashmiri Migrants and Non-Migrant Kashmiri Pandits.
The post JKSSB Release of recommendation for Sub-Inspector and Other Posts appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Consumers shift again, flummoxing big retailers like Target
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic vastly changed the way Americans spend money and now as they return to pre-pandemic behavior, they’re tripping up retailers again.
That dynamic has only been intensified in recent months as inflation jumps sharply, and the latest financial report from Target underscore the challenges.
Target reported Wednesday that its profit tumbled 52% compared with the same period last year in an environment of rising costs for things like fuel, and also a lightening quick return by consumers to more normalized spending. Purchases of big TVs and appliances that Americans loaded up on during the pandemic have faded, leaving Target with a bloated inventory that must be marked down to sell.
Target’s quarterly financial report comes a day after shares of rival Walmart tumbled about 17% for similar reasons after it posted quarterly results. Both companies missed profit expectations by a wide margin. Shares of Walmart fell another 8% Wednesday.
Shares of Target Corp. plunged 25%, the biggest one-day sell-off since the Black Monday market crash of 1987.
What hasn’t changed is the willingness of Americans to spend, even with inflation hovering near four-decade highs. Target said that revenue rose 4% to $24.83 billon in its most recent quarter, which was a little better than expected.
Big box retailers became a lifeline during the pandemic with millions of people splurging on food to make at home, as well as big-ticket electronics. The spending on groceries continues to be strong, but those sales are lower margin compared with those luxuries for the home. Consumers are also spending more on things like luggage as they begin to travel again.
Yet even though consumer spending continues to be strong, costs are rising for major retailers.
“Things have changed significantly from even 13 weeks ago,” said CEO Brian Cornell. “We did not project, I did not project, the kind of significant increases we would see in freight and transportation costs.”
That is hitting the bottom line of companies that have prospered over the past two years.
Target reported Wednesday that first-quarter net income tumbled to $1.01 billion, or $2.16 per share, in the quarter that ended April 30. Per-share earnings adjusted for one time costs were $2.19, far from Wall Street projections of $3.07 a share expected by industry analysts polled by FactSet.
And there does not appear to be a way around rising costs in the immediate future.
Those freight costs will be $1 billion higher this year than Target had anticipated, it said Wednesday, but the company also said it will work hard not to pass through the price increases to customers.
The behavioral change among American consumers is broad and it has adversely effecting companies that logged massive profits during the past two years.
Amazon reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 last month, stalled by a slowdown in pandemic-induced online shopping, in addition to a huge write-down of its investment in an electric-vehicle startup.
At Walmart, higher labor and fuel costs as well as higher inventory levels dragged down the company’s profits. Walmart said customers spent on food and other basic consumer goods, shifting away from discretionary items that had previously added to its bottom line.
That both Walmart and Target have pushed heavily into groceries is a plus with spending still heavy there, said Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail.
Yet the same things that allowed Target to thrive in recent years, successfully stimulating impulse buys of discretionary goods, was a negative to start the year.
“As consumers become more cautious, the ‘Target effect’ of spending hundreds of dollars on a mission that originally involved picking up a tube of toothpaste could fade fast,” Saunders said.
That appeared to be the sentiment on Wall Street Wednesday, with shares sliding $52.09 to $163.19.
The last time Target shares fell so hard was on Oct. 19, 1987, one of the worst days in history for U.S. markets when the Dow fell more than 20%. However, Target shares then cost less than $4.
Other pandemic metrics are being upended.
Sales at Target stores open at least a year increased 3.4% during the latest quarter. It posted an 18% increase in the same quarter last year. Online sales increased 3.2%, following growth of 50.2%.
