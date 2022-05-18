Finance
Basics About Cloud Computing
In a general term, cloud computing can be defined as anything that aims to deliver hosted service over the internet. It can also be termed as, a way to use a virtual computer exactly with same personalized experience irrespective of global position. In general, cloud services are divided into three basic categories: IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service), PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service). The cloud symbol inspired the name “Cloud Computing” which stands to represent the internet in flowcharts and diagrams.
Three distinct characteristics of a cloud service have differentiated cloud from traditional hosting services. Cloud computing service is elastic, and it is sold on demand. A user can have this service according to his requirement. To satisfy the demand users can have it by the minute or the hour. To use this service consumers only require a PC with internet connection, and this service is fully managed by the provider. The cloud services getting accelerated interests due to significant innovations in distributed computing and Virtualization. Fairly speaking, high speed internet connection as well as the weak economy has also a great part to accelerate interests.
IaaS ensures virtual server instance API to start, stop, configure and access to virtual storage and servers. Amazon Web Services could be a great example of IaaS. It is also termed as utility computing. In case of the enterprise, a company is allowed to use as he requires, and they have to pay accordingly. You can also say that it is a pay-for-what-use model, which looks like the way water, fuel and electricity are consumed.
In the cloud system, PaaS can be defined as a set of product development tools and software which are hosted on the infrastructure of providers. Here, developers use internet connection to create applications on the provider’s platform. The providers of PaaS system can use website portals, APIs and installed gateway software on the consumer’s PC. GoogleApps and Force.com are two examples of the PaaS cloud computing system.
In case of SaaS cloud computing system, the vendor interacts with the users through a front-end portal and supplies both hardware infrastructure and software. SaaS holds a broad web-market, and here service can be anything from database processing to inventory control and Web-based email.
A cloud service can be categorized as public and private services. A Public cloud supplies hosted services to anyone on the internet, but a private cloud supplies hosted services to a limited number of customers. As an example: Amazon Web Services is the largest public cloud provider of recent time. If a service provider uses the resources of public cloud to make their private cloud, then the service is called as virtual private cloud. Cloud computing service aims to provide IT services and computing resources to customers, and it does not matter whether it is private or public.
5 Things to Look For in a Hosting Company
Let’s face it, there are literally thousands of web hosts out there these days. Some have a huge share of the market and host up to 2 million domains while others think hosting is a get rich quick scheme and offer lacklustre support to their 10 customers.
When you are looking for a hosting company, you don’t just want to go with the most popular or even the cheapest. In fact, you should avoid using those criteria at all costs. instead, I’ve decided to put together a list of five things that you should look for in a hosting company.
1. Uptime
What difference does it make whether your hosting costs $5 per month or $50 per month when your website is never online? Nobody likes spending money for the fun of it so you should make sure the hosting company you are thinking of using actually have a good record of keeping their sites online.
Even a huge company like mediatemple who host tens of thousands of websites had an outage recently which left their customers without a website for almost a day. Can you live with that happening? Most people can’t.
To get a companies uptime statistics you can search for it on a major search engine like Google or you can send them an email and ask for their figures. If they don’t respond then they are probably not the type of hosting company you want to be with anyway.
2. Live Chat
Live Chat, to me, is without a doubt the most important support feature a host can have. If I have a database error or my site gets hacked, I don’t want to wait hours for a company to reply to my email support ticket. Additionally, if you’re not in America or a problem doesn’t conveniently happen at 9am – 6pm then you can’t phone for help either.
The simplest way to find out if a company has live chat is to go to their homepage and it should be prominently displayed. Although you shouldn’t overly bother them, test out the live chat to see if the reps are responsive and they give you good advice.
3. Social Proof
There’s a reason that some company’s host websites for over 1,000,000 people: they know what they are doing. If any company can proudly state they have been around since 1996 (like Bluehost) or say that they host 800,000 members then there’s a good chance they know what they are doing.
After-all, if they had no clue, then 800,000 people would not continue to pay a monthly fee for something that is useless. Of course, just because a lot of people use something that doesn’t always mean that is the best option. If you take shared hosting with a larger company then there’s a good chance that you will be stuck on a server with not tens, but hundreds of other websites.
If you do get speed issues though, then you either need to upgrade or talk to them about that.
4. Web Mentions
Besides social proof, it’s still a good idea to see what people are saying about a particular host. Whether people are happy or unhappy about a service, there will be somewhere online where they are expressing their feelings.
Most people will simply go to a search engine and type in ‘company name review’ and then decide from there whether a company should be trusted or not. And, despite the fact that I run one of these review sites myself, don’t trust all of them. Most of them will be getting a commission if you sign-up through their link so they say good things in order to get you to spend your hard earned money.
Instead, you should go to Google Blogsearch and the Twitter Search Engine and type in the name of your company. Blogs and Twitter are two places that people give their honest, personal experiences with companies and this way you can get the most legitimate feedback.
5. Affiliate Program
Unlike most guides, I’m not recommending you check if a company has an affiliate program so that you can make money. Instead, I’m recommending you check because this links in very closely to social proof. If a company has an affiliate program that generally means:
- They had people asking for this feature
- Their customers want to promote their service
- Happy customers promote a service they like
Don’t eliminate a company from your options if they don’t have this, but an affiliate / partner program is usually a good indicator that a company is getting a lot of praise and support from their current clients.
How to Manage Your WordPress Website Like A Pro
Having a WordPress website is one thing. And managing it is a whole another. You need to perform some daily actions to ensure that your website runs smoothly. After all, it helps you to grow your business and boost sales. Ask the experts offering WordPress web development services about the important aspects of managing a WordPress website and they will tell you about the 3 S’s. They are; speed, security, and SEO. However, we believe that there is much more to effectively manage your WordPress website than the above-mentioned aspects.
If you want to have a smoothly running website, you need to know about some of the best business management methods and how to apply them. Through this article, we intend to provide you with a step-by-step procedure to manage your WordPress website like a pro.
Know What You Want
It is quite easy to build a website in WordPress as compared to other platforms. True that. But, there are chances that you might not know WordPress development to the fullest. In such cases, it is advisable to hire a company that provides WordPress development services according to your requirements. For any website based on WordPress, the major goals are to have a mobile responsive website that works flawlessly and does not stop working due to security issues.
But after you build the website, you need to ask yourself questions like, “How many conversions would I need to reach the targeted sales goal?” “When should I enhance the scalability of my website?” Once you find answers to these questions, it will get easier for you to maintain it.
Keep a Watch on Costs
While running a business, we often overlook certain financial aspects. But, it is important to remember that if you do not gain profits from your business, all your work is sure to go in vain. Hence, you need to keep supervising the finances you spend on web hosting plans, WordPress themes, plugins, design, and development tools etc.
When you create a budget for yourself, you can get better returns. Also, when you have ample amount of insights about your spending, you can predict the ROI for your business. After all, if you do not value your business, nobody else will!
Utilize the Right Plugins
Plugins and themes are imperative if you want to have a flawless WordPress website. However, it is even more important to make use of the right tools. If you do not have the knowledge required to choose the necessary plugin, you can also get in touch with a WordPress Plugin Development Company that can help you with your issues and suggest you with the right plugin to address your problem.
These plugins usually help the business owners to streamline different processes on their website and enhance their results. Search on the online market and you will find several WordPress plugins available in the market. However, you must choose the reliable and superior quality ones.
Over and above these steps, there are many other actions you can undertake to handle your WordPress Website. Just like we mentioned above, you need to go beyond the 3 S’s and have a perfect system in place so that you can keep maintaining it at regular intervals. You can also get in touch with a CMS website development company and know about their insights on maintaining a website based on WordPress. All the best with your WordPress ventures!
How To Make Money Being Online
How to make money being online is one of today’s fastest growing businesses because it is a low cost business to start…
Or is it?
Take the following example:
You are traveling the path of life, you come across two sign posts, one labeled ‘Easy Street‘ and it’s a freshly paved highway and the other labeled ‘Rocky Road‘ and it looks less traveled.
Under each sign is a description of what you will find down each road.
Easy Street – Lots of get rich quick schemes down here, newly paved super highway and places to make money for doing almost nothing. > The road to Financial Freedom.
Rocky Road – Travel with caution, take your time and watch out for pot holes. Travel guide recommended. > The road to Financial Freedom.
Both roads lead to financial freedom by starting a home based business. Except only one will get you there, the other will take your money and max out your credit card.
You may have guessed by now that Easy Street is the most traveled road, it is the one that appeals to our desire to get rich quick and lead the high life. This is the road that will max out your credit card and then make you believe that financial freedom can not be found.
The Rocky Road is the least traveled because it is hard work and it takes longer to make money being online.
The fact is… Only the Rocky Road will take you to financial freedom.
Here are at least 7 questions to ask yourself before you begin the journey:
1. Do I have a road map?
2. Do I have a guide?
3. Am I determined not to quit?
4. Do I believe I can do it, when others say you can’t?
5. Do I enjoy doing the business?
6. Can I budget to make my money last the trip?
7. Do I have the patience to overcome obstacles or road blocks along the way.
If you can answer YES to these questions then lets begin: Starting a home based business would be your first step on this incredible journey.
Here is a break down from the list above. Do not get overwhelmed with this because you will not learn all these things overnight. Use the list as attainable goals. There are lots of places to find free knowledge on the internet for help. Do a Google or Dogpile search.
The Road Map
Brainstorm what you would like to sell.. health and wellness products, affiliate programs etc. My website is a Home Based Internet Business Opportunity – Directory. If you have no idea where to start or what to do, take the free course and find out how you can make money online.
Choose your domain name
You must get your own personal domain (pick a domain name that reflects the affiliate programs or products you would like to sell) and it must be a .COM. This will give you the freedom to do what you want.
If you can’t build a webpage or you feel intimidated by it no problem, you can start of with your own Blog. Use the Blog for advertising links to your products, an example would be the links or banners you see on this page.
Choose your hosting company
Many people who have a Blog, also use WordPress, its easy to install. If your hosting company has the software called Fantastico this will give you a one click install. Follow the instructions and and you don’t have to worry about the databases etc. it is all done for you.
If you are serious about building a website to make money online like mine or any other of your choice you will have to educate yourself in a few things. Don’t forget… your content has to be original so don’t copy mine or others material because search engines pick up on that and it affect your ranking.
The guide
Some things good to learn:
- HTML code
- FrontPage or Dreamweaver CS3 software to create a webpage
- SEO – Search Engine Optimization
- Find a forum in your business choice (many people will be happy to answer your questions)
Tools in your toolbox
Tools are an essential part of starting a home based business. Just like taking that journey down the Rocky Road to financial freedom, you would not go without tools.
I hope this has helped you make some right choices. Remember if you keep your budget within your means, you will survive the trip.
I wish you success in your trip down the Rocky Road to financial freedom and to make money being online.
