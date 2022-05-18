Bay Area Car Donation – A Way For Charity

It just breaks my heart that they need little things such as sugar, tea and candy! While I was watching people walking in a shopping mall with handful of gifts, I couldn’t stop thinking about people who don’t have any gifts, toys, clothes, houses, health or family to celebrate this Christmas with and what we can do to help them.

All of us see the world through different filter. I live in a wealthy neighborhood and many of my neighbors live in big houses with swimming pool, live-in-maid and expensive cars. If I see myself from that perspective, I don’t see myself living a luxury lifestyle at all. But thinking that only 20% of households in Chile earns more than US $2,000 a month and 50% of families live on less than $1,000, I see myself extremely blessed. The question is which one do you focus more of the time, the glass half empty or half full?

If you are always focusing on what lacks in your life, you’ll never be happy. But if you are grateful for what you have and see the gap between where you are and where you want to get as an opportunity, it empowers you. We entrepreneurs have an important role to play. We create product and services to improve quality of people’s life. We create jobs and lead the economy. We have a power to change so many people’s lives. That’s why whether you’re solopreneur; or an owner of multimillion dollar company, every entrepreneur should think how we can give back to the society and make positive changes to the world much more than what we’re doing. The world needs us. No business driven by its own profit can sustain for a long term.

In the spirit of giving, let’s think how you and I can create a bigger success for our business and the world through helping more people. Here is a list of my favorite charity organization that can help you get started and plan for 2012.

1. Cross Cultural Solutions: Participating in volunteer holiday is a great way to make your vacation unforgettable experience. By working and living inside the local community, you’ll get to connect with people and learn the culture at much deeper level. What about visiting Machu Pichu and help people at the same time? They have a range of programs for teens and adults from 2 weeks to 12 weeks. Destinations also include South Africa, Thailand, India, Costa Rica, Brazil and Peru. This is one of my to-do list in the near future.

2. Fite: I recently met this amazing woman Jane Warwund, the founder of Darmalogica and joinFITE. JoinFITE provide microloans to women to start and grow a business to support the family and gain financial independence. You can contribute either through buying Darmalogica products or funding a $25 microloan to sponsor a woman entrepreneur of your choice. Women play very important role in family and community. If you want to change the world, empower women.

3. Habitat for Humanity : If two-weeks-volunteer-trip is difficult, a weekend of volunteer with Habitat for Humanity can be a great option. A couple of years ago I joined them to build a house in Indonesia. Although we carried bricks, connected wires and kneaded the cement in hot and humid weather with full of mosquitoes, it was a truly unforgettable experience. Giving away your money is easy, giving away your time and labour are so much more meaningful.

4. Unicef No explanation required. You can contribute by not only by donation but through buying beautiful gifts and card. (link to: http://www.supportunicef.org/site/c.dvKUI9OWInJ6H/b.7651809/k.58E6/Support_UNICEF__Buy_cards_and_gifts.htm ). Great option for Christmas, birthday and anniversaries!

5. Buy 1 Give 1: Founded by a Japanese woman Masami Sato and it gives an innovative and easy way for business owner of any size to give back. A café owner gives a child access to clean water every time a cup of coffee is bought. A tree gets planted every time an author sells their book. A business gives a goat to give sustainable income for a whole family. The beauty of this system is that you can start contributing no matter what size your business is. It’s simply brilliant!

Blessings, love, and peace to you this Christmas.