Connect with us

Blockchain

Binance NFT Partners With Dubai’s Museum Of The Future

Published

4 mins ago

on

Binance NFT Partners With Dubai’s Museum Of The Future
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Exchange News
  • Binance NFT and Dubai’s Museum of Future announced its collaboration.
  • This partnership aims to launch the first-ever NFT collections.
  • It will help the industry to expand and support blockchain usage in the region.

The crypto industry is moving forward with new implementations and valuable partnerships aiming to build a strong crypto community. Binance is the top crypto exchange that allows users to trade while the platform also has Binance NFT marketplace. On the other hand, Dubai is one of the crypto-friendly countries which has now paved the way for many crypto firms. Some well-known crypto exchanges and firms have started their businesses in Dubai.

Dubai’s Museum of the Future which was launched a couple of months back has now entered the crypto space. The CEO of Binance has revealed the collaboration of Binance NFT and Dubai’s Museum of the Future on May 8. This partnership aims to launch the first-ever NFT collections, the most beautiful NFTs in the metaverse.

Future of Mixed Reality

The announcement of this collaboration strengthens the Museum of Future’s position in the field of NFTs and blockchain. Moreover, it allows the platform to experience the future of mixed reality, the metaverse, and other future technologies. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications stated that:

“Museum of the Future’s relationship with the world’s top cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem player provides a substantial contribution to Dubai’s objectives to develop a new international digital asset ecosystem, which will, in turn, promote long-term economic growth within the digital economy”

Although, the Museum is already making a significant impact among the visitors since its launch. Now it has entered the crypto and blockchain sector aiming to provide a wide range of digital assets. The first NFT drop is anticipated to be announced in the coming weeks, with the collections tied to ‘The Most Beautiful Building on Earth’. However, the vision behind it is set with new standards for NFTs around the world.

Consequently, Head of Binance NFT, Helen Hai added that the firm is happy to collaborate with the Museum of Future as it is an innovative and unique concept. Furthermore, this partnership will help the industry to expand and support blockchain usage in the region.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Kyber Network Crystal Strides In Green With A 30% Surge

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

05/18/2022 2 Articles published - Top 10 Cryptos With Largest Twitter Fandom - Kyber Network Crystal Strides In Green With A 30% Surge
google news
  • KNC hit its all-time high at $5.72 USD on 28 April 2022.
  •  74.8 million KNC were given to early investors in the 2017 private sale.

The global crypto market is still on code red and all the cryptos are struggling to withstand the stormy inflation occurring in the off-chain macro market. Once again in crypto history, Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) outshines other cryptos by exhibiting bullish trends. Previously, in January, KNC gained a 57% hike in its price amid the bearishness.

As per the data from CMC, KNC traded at a price of $1.54 USD on Tuesday and it surged by 30% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the price stood at $2.167USD.

KNC is an ERC-20 token in the Kyber Network. The DEX token is named after the Star Wars crystal that charges lightsabers. Apart from granting voting rights in KyberDAO, these tokens can be staked in several Defi liquidity protocols.

Source: TradingView

Trustless Trading in DeFi

Kyber Network is a multi-chain liquidity hub in the DeFi that establishes permissionless trading across major blockchains. The network is compatible with Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, Fantom, Cronos, and Arbitrum. It facilitates 

Kyber launched the first dynamic market marker (DMM), KyberSwap. This DEX aggregator serves as a liquidity source functioning across 60+ DEXs. The team reported $24 billion USD TVL on the DEXs.

Liquidity providers (LPs) can customize the trading price for any token pair through features such as “programmable pricing” and “dynamic fees”.

KyberSwap is operating on Aribtrum, an L2 Ethereum-based blockchain since March. In late April, the DEX aggregator was integrated with the BitTorrent Chain (BTTC), an interoperable protocol. 

At the time of writing, according to CMC, KNC stood with a 24-hour trading volume of $505,320,987 USD and a market cap of $395,702,473 USD.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Fan Tokens Trending Up After Being Listed On Bitpanda

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Fan Tokens Trending Up After Being Listed On Bitpanda
google news

2 hours ago |