Binance NFT Partners With Dubai’s Museum Of The Future

Binance NFT and Dubai’s Museum of Future announced its collaboration.

This partnership aims to launch the first-ever NFT collections.

It will help the industry to expand and support blockchain usage in the region.

The crypto industry is moving forward with new implementations and valuable partnerships aiming to build a strong crypto community. Binance is the top crypto exchange that allows users to trade while the platform also has Binance NFT marketplace. On the other hand, Dubai is one of the crypto-friendly countries which has now paved the way for many crypto firms. Some well-known crypto exchanges and firms have started their businesses in Dubai.

Dubai’s Museum of the Future which was launched a couple of months back has now entered the crypto space. The CEO of Binance has revealed the collaboration of Binance NFT and Dubai’s Museum of the Future on May 8. This partnership aims to launch the first-ever NFT collections, the most beautiful NFTs in the metaverse.

Future of Mixed Reality

The announcement of this collaboration strengthens the Museum of Future’s position in the field of NFTs and blockchain. Moreover, it allows the platform to experience the future of mixed reality, the metaverse, and other future technologies. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications stated that:

“Museum of the Future’s relationship with the world’s top cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem player provides a substantial contribution to Dubai’s objectives to develop a new international digital asset ecosystem, which will, in turn, promote long-term economic growth within the digital economy”

Although, the Museum is already making a significant impact among the visitors since its launch. Now it has entered the crypto and blockchain sector aiming to provide a wide range of digital assets. The first NFT drop is anticipated to be announced in the coming weeks, with the collections tied to ‘The Most Beautiful Building on Earth’. However, the vision behind it is set with new standards for NFTs around the world.

Consequently, Head of Binance NFT, Helen Hai added that the firm is happy to collaborate with the Museum of Future as it is an innovative and unique concept. Furthermore, this partnership will help the industry to expand and support blockchain usage in the region.