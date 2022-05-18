Connect with us

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 18

Published

1 min ago

on

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 18
  • On May 18, the bullish BTC price analysis is at  $33870.
  • BTC’s bearish market price analysis for May 18, 2022, is $26715.
  • Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on May 18, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. 

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain. 

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform. Allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin. 

When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block. So fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on May 18, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

BTC/USDT Perpetual Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

An ascending channel is a chart pattern formed from two upward trendlines and drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The ascending channel is also known as a rising channel and channel up. The lower line is identified first, as running along with the lows, defines the trendline. The upper line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running along with the highs. It is a bullish chart pattern defined by a trend line supporting the series of higher lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the higher highs. 

When the price is around the bottom trendline, look for long opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. The breakout above the upper trendline generates a strong buy signal, while a break down below the lower trendline generates a strong sell signal.

Currently, the price of BTC is $29,951.96. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $33870 and the buy level of BTC is $31050. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $26715, and the sell level of BTC is $29150.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. However, BTC’s price lies above 50 MA (short-term), but it lies below 200 MA. Possibly, BTC can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Unizen Grows Its CeDeFi Exchange, Adding ZCX/USDT Trading Pair Into The Mix

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Unizen Grows Its CeDeFi Exchange, Adding ZCX/USDT Trading Pair Into The Mix
CeDeFi exchange platform Unizen is adding new options for holders of its utility token with the addition of the ZCX/USDT trading pair on its platform.

Unizen is the operator of a smart exchange platform that’s focused on marrying centralized and decentralized exchanges, a concept known as CeDeFi. Its platform operates under customary financial regulations yet also plays nicely with modern innovations within the world of decentralized finance. Through Unizen, traders get to access the liquidity of centralized exchanges and the unique functionality of various DeFi apps, along with the best possible rates when trading different assets.

Besides its advanced trading options, Unizen offers Dynamic Multi-Asset Staking functionality where users can stake their ZCX tokens in an array of liquidity pools to earn rewards in multiple kinds of crypto assets.

ZCX also enables governance, with holders able to vote on various issues affecting the platform that require the community’s consensus. In addition, ZCX holders get to participate in crowdfunding on ZenX Labs, which is Unizen’s accelerator for emerging crypto projects.

Given the versatility of the ZCX token it has seen big demand from Unizen’s community. There will likely be a lot of interest in the ZCX/USDT trading pair, which gives holders the ability to easily swap their tokens with Tether stablecoins.

There is more to come as well, as Unizen has promised that this is the first of many new listings to emerge on its platform. Over the coming weeks and months, Unizen said plans to launch multiple new trading pairs that will provide additional options and opportunities for its users.

As to what those new pairs will be, that hasn’t been revealed. However, Unizen said the forthcoming pairs will include a number of “partner projects” as well as the winners of its “Tournament of the Alt” competition. With so much to look forward too, Unizen believes its platform is all set to become the “destination of choice” for retail and institutional investors looking to explore the emerging world of CeDeFi.

 

Image source: Unizen
Blockchain

Top 10 Cryptos With Largest Twitter Fandom

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Top 10 Cryptos With Largest Twitter Fandom
  • Global crypto market declined by 10.69% in trading volume in the last 24h. 
  • Twitter is the greatest influencer of Crypto projects in Defi.

The microblogging site, Twitter, serves as the biggest crypto launchpad. A single tweet from any crypto savvy has the potential to intervene in the market trends.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 cryptos by their Twitter followers.

1.  Binance (BNB) – 8.83M

Binance (BNB) migrated to its native BNB smart chain (BSC) in 2020. It is the fifth crypto by market cap of $48.9 billion USD. The native crypto exchange invested $500 million USD in Twitter to initiate the inclusion of crypto on it. 

2.  Bitcoin (BTC) – 5.25M

World’s largest crypto is trading in the red zone without any significant price rally. Despite the dystopian picture, global countries and entities are coming forth to adopt it as a legal tender. 

BTC touched the $30k level exhibiting short-spanned relief amid the bearishness.

3.  Dogecoin (DOGE) – 3.36M

Dogecoin, the pioneer memecoin, won the heart of Elon Musk. It was harshly criticized for being an overrated asset with very minimal use cases. Slashing these out, Tesla adopted it as a potential payment option enabling users to buy their products.

4.  Shiba Inu (SHIB) – 3.3M

Shiba Inu is the DOGE killer and is contending equally with DOGE. The network is working on launching its new Defi project, Shibarium Financial Ecosystem (SHIBFE). SHIBFE is followed by the launch of its native stablecoin project, SHI. SHI is an “algo-stablecoin” pegged to a dollar.

5.  Ripple (XRP) – 2.51M

Ripple is critically up against a lawsuit filed by SEC and a long battle since 2020. The victory of the crypto firm in this would be a turning point for the crypto. It was accused of illegal securities offerings. The coin is trading with a market cap of $5.01 billion USD.

6.  Ethereum (ETH) – 2.51M

Ethereum, the toughest contender of BTC, had a notable bloodbath, declining 50% from its all-time high and is trading at the $2k level. The Merge, transition to PoS, is under experimentation. Recently Cloudflare, a web security services provider, is joining the process. It is expected to be launched in Q3 or Q4 2022.

7.  Cronos (CRO) – 2.13M

Cronos (CRO) is the native token of Cronos, the proof-of-Authority (PoA) blockchain of the Crypto.com exchange. It operates on an interoperable chain between Ethereum and Cosmos blockchain. CRO is utilized in staking, rewarding, and transaction fees on the exchange. 

8.  Solana (SOL) – 1.75M

SOL is one of the top “Ethereum Killers” that lives on its independent proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-history (PoH) blockchain. 

The network’s NFT marketplace is gaining recent fame in the crypto space through abundant NFT projects. It aims to revolutionize Defi by the launch of Solana Pay, a native P2P payment protocol.

9.  Baby Doge(BabyDoge) – 1.394M

BabyDoge is a Dogecoin-inspired memecoin and deflationary token in the market. The only benefit holders of BabyDoge have are the tiny rewards gained on acquiring new tokens in their wallets. At the time of writing, it trades at $0.000000001038 USD

10. Safe Moon (SAFEMOON) – 1.391M

This is a BNB-based DeFi token existing in the market since Mach 2021. SAFEMOON functionalities range from reflective finance (RFI), liquidity provider (LP) acquisitions, and burning mechanisms. 

Blockchain

Prominent Exchange KuCoin Exceeds $11B Daily Transaction Volume

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Prominent Exchange KuCoin Exceeds $11B Daily Transaction Volume
Exchange News
  • Over $1 trillion was traded in spot and futures trading.
  • There was a 1,503 percent year-over-year rise in people registering from Asia.

During the first quarter of the year, KuCoin released an in-depth report on the exchange’s progress, detailing the exchange’s major accomplishments. As part of its in-depth assessment, KuCoin’s success has also been attributed to: Over $1 trillion was traded in spot and futures trading. The daily transaction volume exceeded $11 billion for the first time.

Multiple Key Developments

The significant increase in the number of newly registered users was one of the exchange’s primary successes, as noted in its report. Most users were from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, or Africa. These nations were in the top three places for the number of new users.

There was a 1,503 percent year-over-year rise in people registering from Asia. The Middle East and Africa had a 300 percent increase in new users, while Europe saw a 219 percent increase. The data shows a 451% year-over-year increase in total user engagement.

One of KuCoin’s most important accomplishments was increasing the number of projects and currencies it supports. KuCoin has added stablecoins, 35 new assets, 44 cryptocurrencies, and 59 trading pairs to its portfolio. In addition, the exchange had a large following. Its social media networks have seen significant development, particularly Twitter, which now has gained over 320,000 followers and has a following of 1.6 million.

Additionally, the exchange’s new whitepaper has been released. There is much detail in the paper, which was released on March 29, on token distribution schemes and deflationary approaches, claiming that the exchange is opening up a new phase.

