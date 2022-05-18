News
Buffalo suspect: Lonely, isolated — and a sign of trouble
By BERNARD CONDON and MICHAEL HILL
CONKLIN, N.Y. (AP) — In the waning days of Payton Gendron’s COVID-19-altered senior year at Susquehanna Valley High School, he logged on to a virtual learning program in economics class that asked: “What do you plan to do when you retire?”
“Murder-suicide,” Gendron typed.
Despite his protests that it was all a joke, the bespectacled 17-year-old who had long been viewed by classmates as a smart loner was questioned by state police over the possible threat and then taken into custody and to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation under a state mental health law.
But a day and a half later, he was released. And two weeks after that, he was allowed to participate in graduation festivities, including riding in the senior parade, where he was photographed atop a convertible driven by his father and festooned with yellow-and-blue balloons and signs reading, “Congratulations” and “Payton Gendron.”
That account of Gendron’s brush with the law last spring, according to authorities and other people familiar with what happened, emphasized the same point school officials made in a message to parents at the time: An investigation found no specific, credible threat against the school or any individual from that sign of trouble.
That same young white man bought a Bushmaster XM-15 rifle, traveled three hours to Buffalo and went on what authorities say was a racist, livestreamed shooting rampage Saturday in a crowded supermarket that left 10 Black people dead.
Gendron, now 18, was arraigned on a state murder charge over the weekend and a court-appointed public defender entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. He remained jailed under suicide watch as federal prosecutors contemplate hate-crime charges.
Even as the FBI swarmed the comfortable home where Gendron lived with his parents and two younger brothers, neighbors and classmates in this community of 5,000 near the New York-Pennsylvania line say they saw no inkling of the young man now being described on television.
And they say they saw nothing of the kind of racist rhetoric seen in a 180-page online diatribe, purportedly written by Gendron, in which he describes in minute detail how he researched ZIP codes with the highest concentrations of Black people, surveilled the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, and carried out the assault to terrorize all nonwhite, non-Christian people into leaving the country.
Classmates described Gendron as a quiet, studious boy who got high marks but seemed out of place in recent years, turning to online streaming games, a fascination with guns and ways to grab attention from his peers.
When school partially opened again early last year after COVID-19-related shutdowns, Gendron showed up covered head to toe in a hazmat suit. Classmate Matthew Casado said he didn’t think the stunt -– he called it “a harmless joke” — went down well with other students.
“Most people didn’t associate with him,” he said. “They didn’t want to be known as friends with a kid who was socially awkward and nerdy.”
Gendron excelled in sciences, once earning top marks in a state chemistry competition. But he was known for keeping to himself and not talking much. And when he did talk, it was about isolation, rejection and desperation.
“He talked about how he didn’t like school because he didn’t have friends. He would say he was lonely,” said Casado, who graduated with Gendron last year.
At one point last winter, Gendron’s mother called Casado’s mother with a request: Please have Matthew call Payton because he had no friends and needed to talk.
The two boys ended up going to flea markets together, watching YouTube videos and shooting guns on nearby state land over the next few months. Casado said that he had never heard his friend talk of anything violent.
“I didn’t think he would hurt a fly,” he said.
Some neighbors had a similar view, seeing the family as happy and prosperous, with both Paul Gendron and his wife, Pamela, holding stable jobs as civil engineers with the New York state Department of Transportation, earning nearly $200,000 combined, according to online records.
Dozens of their Facebook posts over the years show the parents and their three boys — often dressed in matching outfits — enjoying amusement park vacations, going on boat trips, shooting laser tag guns and opening presents on Christmas morning.
Carl Lobdell, a family friend who first met Gendron on a camping vacation a dozen years ago, said he was shocked that Payton was identified as the suspect in the mass shooting.
“He was very friendly, very respectable,” said Lobdell, adding that his family had grown so close to the Gendrons that they even attended Payton’s graduation party last year. “When I heard about the shooting … I just cried.”
The family did not respond to a request for comment over the weekend, nor did Gendron’s attorney. No one answered the door Monday at the family home, surrounded by a neat, spacious lawn. Near the front door was a tiny right hand pressed in concrete with a heart symbol and the words, “PAYTON 2008.”
One parent of a Susquehanna Valley High student said she was furious that the student who was investigated for making the threat last year — whom she later discovered was Gendron — was still allowed to participate in all graduation activities. The woman asked not to be identified because she feared harassment.
According to a recording of a conference call of federal and local law enforcement officials Monday that was obtained by The Associated Press, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Gendron’s comments he made in school in June 2021 were “generalized statements” and not targeted at anyone in particular or at a specific location, which is why no criminal charges were filed. He said the state police “did everything within the confines of the law.”
Gendron enrolled at Broome County Community College and later dropped out. The school wouldn’t say why. And according to online writings attributed to him, he began planning his assault on the Buffalo supermarket beginning at least in November, saying he was inculcated into his racist views online.
“I was never diagnosed with a mental disability or disorder, and I believe to be perfectly sane,” according to one passage.
A new, 589-page document of online diary postings emerged Monday that authorities have attributed to Gendron, and some of its passages tracked with the account AP’s sources gave of his high school threat investigation.
“Another bad experience was when I had to go to a hospitals ER because I said the word’s ‘murder/suicide’ to an online paper in economics class,” said one entry. “I got out of it because I stuck with the story that I was getting out of class and I just stupidly wrote that down. That is the reason I believe I am still able to purchase guns.”
“It was not a joke, I wrote that down because that’s what I was planning to do.”
___
Condon reported from New York. Eric Tucker in Washington, Michael R. Sisak in New York and news researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed.
News
Former Proctor football player pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teammate
DULUTH — A former Proctor High School football player pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting a teammate in a post-practice incident that he described as “a joke that went too far.”
Alec John Baney, now 18, admitted to using a toilet plunger to assault the 15-year-old, who he said he chased down with a half-dozen other teammates following the varsity practice session on Sept. 7.
“I saw a couple people tackled him and then took his pants off,” Baney testified at a hearing at the St. Louis County Courthouse. “He was laying on his stomach and I poked him with a plunger.”
Rumors of the assault led to the cancellation of the team’s season, significant community and social media outcry, a lengthy police investigation and the resignation of the team’s coach, among other effects.
Baney, in pleading guilty to a felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, agreed to be designated as an “extended jurisdiction juvenile.” That means his case will technically remain in juvenile court, but he will also receive a stayed adult sentence.
Judge Dale Harris advised Baney that he will almost certainly remain on probation until his 21st birthday, in January 2025, when the juvenile court’s jurisdiction expires. Precise terms and conditions will be determined by Harris at a disposition hearing June 20.
Tuesday’s hearing had been scheduled for the judge to consider whether Baney, who was 17 at the time of the offenses, should be certified to stand trial as an adult. But St. Louis County prosecutor Korey Horn dropped that motion, saying the extended juvenile sentence was the appropriate outcome after Baney underwent a psychosexual evaluation, individual family assessment and certification study.
“After consulting with the victim, the victim’s family and reviewing all of the evaluations, I believe the community is best served by an EJJ (extended jurisdiction juvenile) designation in this case,” Horn said.
Baney, accompanied by his parents, wore a blue suit as he sat at the counsel table between defense attorneys Andrew Poole and Brent Olson. He agreed that the facts alleged in a January juvenile delinquency petition were largely accurate, though he was clearly uncomfortable addressing some of the more graphic elements in open court.
Baney described himself as “pretty good friends” with the victim and said the September incident “started over a Snapchat group thing.” He didn’t elaborate, as the judge said that was irrelevant, but the petition stated that a third party had sent a lewd photograph to a group of football players using the victim’s phone and Snapchat account.
Baney told the court that there were ongoing high jinks in the locker room regarding the plunger. He said players would touch each other with both ends of the tool and joke about “getting the plunger.”
On the day in question, Baney admitted that he and a handful of teammates chased the victim from the locker room toward the practice field, with others tackling the boy. He said two others removed the teen’s pants before he committed the assault.
“You agree that when you did that, penetration occurred?” Poole asked.
“Yes,” Baney replied.
“And you agree that force was used to accomplish that?”
“Yes.”
“Was he physically restrained at that time?”
“Yes.”
Baney named six fellow teammates who he said were involved in pursuing and restraining the victim, describing the role of each in the incident. He said he didn’t specifically tell them how he was going to use the plunger, but claimed they knew of his intent.
“It was a joke that went too far,” he said. “Others had talked about it, but it had never been used like that.”
The petition, however, had stated that multiple witnesses said they believed Baney was joking until the moment of the assault. After the incident, he reportedly returned to the locker room and declared “I did it” and “I bet you guys didn’t think I was going to do it.”
Baney said Tuesday that he did not recall what he may have said after the assault.
Although the area was within view of a security camera, authorities said the system was not functioning during the time of the alleged assault. Investigators also said they were unable to identify anyone who acknowledged seeing a recording of the incident firsthand.
While the incident was to remain under investigation by Proctor police, the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has not announced charges against anyone other than Baney. Court records are public only if the suspect was 18 or older at the time of the offense, if felony-level charges are filed against a 16- or 17-year-old, or if a 14- or 15-year-old is certified as an adult.
Horn said after Tuesday’s hearing that he could not comment on the status of any other cases that have resulted or may still be filed as a result of the investigation and Baney’s plea.
News
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
BUFFALO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned the poison of white supremacy and said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory” espoused by the shooter who killed 10 Black people in Buffalo.
Speaking to victims’ families, local officials and first responders, Biden said America’s diversity is its strength, and warned that the nation must not be be distorted by a “hateful minority.”
“The American experiment in democracy is in danger like it hasn’t been in my lifetime,” Biden said. “It’s in danger this hour. Hate and fear being given too much oxygen by those who pretend to love America but who don’t understand America.”
He declared: “In America, evil will not win, I promise you. Hate will not prevail, white supremacy will not have the last word.”
Biden’s emotional remarks came after he and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects at a makeshift memorial of blossoms, candles and messages of condolence outside the Tops supermarket, where on Saturday a young man armed with an assault rifle targeted Black people in the deadliest racist attack in the U.S. since Biden took office.
In Buffalo, the president was confronting anew the forces of hatred he frequently says called him back to seek the White House.
“Jill and I have come to stand with you, and to the families, we have come to grieve with you,” Biden said. He added: “Now’s the time for people of all races, from every background, to speak up as a majority and American and reject white supremacy.”
Replacement theory is a racist ideology, which has moved from white nationalist circles to mainstream, that alleges white people and their influence are being intentionally “replaced” by people of color.
“It’s important for him to show up for the families and the community and express his condolences,” said Derrick Johnson, the president of the NAACP. “But we’re more concerned with preventing this from happening in the future.”
It’s unclear how Biden will try to do that. Proposals for new gun restrictions have routinely been blocked by Republicans, and racist rhetoric espoused on the fringes of the nation’s politics has only grown louder.
Asked about gun legislation, Biden said at the airport, “It’s going to be very difficult. … I’m not going to give up trying.”
Biden’s condemnation of white supremacy is a message he has delivered several times since he became the first president to specifically address it in an inaugural speech, calling it “domestic terrorism that we must confront.” However, such beliefs remain an entrenched threat at a time when his administration has been focused on addressing the pandemic, inflation and the war in Ukraine.
In his remarks Tuesday, Biden paid tribute to each of the 10 people who lost their lives, describing them as model citizens, beacons of their community and deeply committed to family.
Three more people were wounded. Nearly all the victims were Black, including all of those who died.
The shooter’s hateful writings echoed those of the white supremacists who marched with torches in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, a scene that Biden said inspired his decision to run against President Donald Trump in 2020 and that drove him to join what he calls the “battle for the soul of America.”
Payton Gendron, 18, was arrested at the supermarket and charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty.
Before the shooting, Gendron is reported to have posted online a screed overflowing with racism and antisemitism. The writer of the document described himself as a supporter of Dylann Roof, who killed nine Black parishioners at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, and Brenton Tarrant, who targeted mosques in New Zealand in 2019.
Investigators are looking at Gendron’s connection to what’s known as the “great replacement” theory, which baselessly claims white people are being intentionally overrun by other races through immigration or higher birth rates.
“I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political gain and for profit,” Biden said, stopping short of naming those he believes responsible for perpetuating it.
The claims are often interwoven with antisemitism, with Jews identified as the culprits. During the 2017 “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, the white supremacists chanted “Jews will not replace us.”
“These actions we’ve seen, these hate-filled attacks, represent the views of a hateful minority,” Biden said.
“We have to refuse to live in a country where black people going about a weekly grocery shopping can be gunned down by weapons of war deployed in a racist cause,” he added. “We have to refuse live in a country where fear and lies are packaged for power and for profit.”
In the years since Charlottesville, replacement theory has moved from the online fringe to mainstream right-wing politics. A third of U.S. adults believe there is “a group of people in this country who are trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants who agree with their political views,” according to a poll conducted in December by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Tucker Carlson, the prominent Fox News host, accuses Democrats of orchestrating mass migration to consolidate their power.
“The country is being stolen from American citizens,” he said Aug. 23, 2021. He repeated the same theme a month later, saying that “this policy is called the great replacement, the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from faraway countries.”
Carlson’s show routinely receives the highest ratings in cable news, and he responded to the furor Monday night by accusing liberals of trying to silence their opponents.
“So because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express your political beliefs out loud,” he said.
His commentary reflects how this conspiratorial view of immigration has spread through the Republican Party ahead of this year’s midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress.
Facebook advertisements posted last year by the campaign committee of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said Democrats want a “PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION” by granting amnesty to illegal immigrants. The plan would “overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.”
Alex DeGrasse, a senior adviser to Stefanik’s campaign, said Monday she “has never advocated for any racist position or made a racist statement.” He criticized “sickening and false reporting” about her advertisements.
Stefanik is the third-ranking leader of the House Republican caucus, replacing Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who angered the party with her denunciations of Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Cheney, in a tweet on Monday, said the caucus’ leadership “has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-Semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse.”
Replacement theory rhetoric has also rippled through Republican primary campaigns.
Although Biden has not spoken directly about replacement theory, his warnings about racism remain a fixture of his public speeches.
Three days before the Buffalo shooting, at a Democratic fundraiser in Chicago, Biden said, “I really do think we’re still in the battle for the soul of America.”
___
Associated Press writer Karen Matthews in New York contributed to this report.
News
These are the Yankees Aaron Boone was promised
When Aaron Boone was hired as Yankees’ manager after the 2017 season, he understandably viewed the job as one of the pinnacles of the sporting world.
The Yankees, after all, are the Yankees. The team had gone all the way to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series the year before and had an exciting young nucleus, which included Aaron Judge, Luis Severino and Jordan Montgomery, all of whom were 25 or younger at the time.
“I believe we are entering into a special time in New York Yankees history, and I am so excited to be a part of it,” Boone said when he took the job.
While the Yankees have made the playoffs in each of Boone’s four seasons at the helm, his tenure thus far can’t exactly be described as a “special time” in the history of the franchise. It’s a franchise that views itself as the league’s gold standard, with anything less than a championship seen as a major disappointment.
That’s why two ALDS losses (to division rivals, no less), an ALCS loss to the hated Astros and a demeaning Wild Card Game loss to the Red Sox are more motivational failures for the Yankees than they are accomplishments. Simply making the playoffs is not enough, and is certainly not the reason the Yankees hired Boone after Joe Girardi nearly piloted the 2017 group to the World Series.
This year, though, things look, feel and sound different. It’s not just that the Yankees are 26-9 entering Tuesday’s slate of games. Sure, they have the best record, run differential and wRC+ in the league, and are on pace to win 120 games. But it’s the way they’re doing it, and the stark departure from last season’s talented but underachieving ways is starting to make 2022 feel like the true beginning of a special time in Yankees history.
The Yankees are happy and healthy, thus far avoiding any major injuries while starting to believe, with each win, that they are closer and closer to invincibility. The postgame victory music in the clubhouse seems like more of a routine than a reward these days, with players, coaches, and reporters alike growing far too accustomed to the musical stylings of Kodak Black and Kevin Gates following a Yankee win.
This is probably exactly what Boone envisioned when he swapped his ESPN credentials for lineup cards and sleeveless hoodies. The Yankees traded for Giancarlo Stanton exactly one week after Boone’s hiring, and now, finally, he and Judge look primed for their first All-Star Game as teammates. Superstars have always been the Yankees’ calling card, and even though their current big three (Judge, Stanton and Gerrit Cole) has been around since 2020, this is the first year that the team’s record looks like one that has three of the game’s brightest stars.
Beyond that, the influence of a rejuvenated Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres have allowed the Bombers to go from good, but beatable, to downright terrifying. Rizzo already has ten home runs and could surpass his career-high of 32 if his early-season power — which is all the more impressive when considering the league-wide offensive suppression that has come with cold weather and yet another wonky baseball — continues through the coming months. LeMahieu is back to being the prototypical leadoff hitter that made him an impossible out during his first two years in pinstripes, slashing, chopping and lining hits to every part of the stadium. Torres — whether it stems from the mental ease of going back to second base, or last year being a 127-game slump for him — is striking out less frequently than ever before and trails only Judge, Stanton and Rizzo for the team lead in RBI.
A manager’s true dream, though, is getting beneficence from the top, middle, and bottom of the roster. As Stanton and Cole look like the $300 million men they are, and Judge is perhaps playing his way to an even larger contract, there’s also Nestor Cortes Jr. and his $727,500 salary. Cortes has been, full stop, one of the best pitchers alive. Not since the halcyon days of El Duque or peak Joba Chamberlain has a Yankee hurler combined cutesy fan admiration with legitimately excellent results on the mound.
Michael King has also been one of the best people in the world at his job. In fact, King is the very best reliever in the game according to FanGraphs’ version of Wins Above Replacement. He’ll bring home $722,500 this year, an absolute steal for a guy with a 36.5% strikeout rate that can easily go multiple innings at a time.
The Yankees have an embarrassment of riches. The starting pitchers have posted the most WAR of any American League unit, just like the relievers have. The hitters lead the entire league in wRC+ and still haven’t gotten much from Joey Gallo or Aaron Hicks. With each series win, the comparisons to the 1998 team will grow louder and less hyperbolic. The thing is, Boone and his charges don’t think of themselves as the 1998 team. Luis Gil, who helped the Yankees beat the White Sox on May 12, wasn’t even born until midway through that magic carpet ride.
The people in the Yankee clubhouse always, no matter what year or what the circumstances are, believe they can win 162 games. That is especially true of Boone, one of the more prideful men in any MLB dugout. He finally has the team of his dreams, composed equally of classic Yankee firepower and savvy trade pickups for former mid-to-late round draft picks.
Any true evaluation of the 2022 squad will have to wait until October. But until then, words like “special” and “different” will be flying across the five boroughs like one of Judge and Stanton’s trademark slams.
()
