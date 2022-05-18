Finance
Business Accounting Software
Accounting is a system of collecting, summarizing, analyzing and reporting, in monetary terms, information about an organization. The end product of business accounting software is the financial statements consisting of the balance sheet, profit and loss account, and statement of changes in financial position. These statements are, therefore, the source of information on the basis of which conclusions can be drawn regarding the operations of a firm. The analysis and interpretation of financial statements would depend upon the nature and type of information available.
When talking about business accounting software, the balance sheet is a significant financial statement of a firm. In fact, it is called a fundamental accounting report. Other terms to describe this financial statement are statement of financial position or position statement. As the name suggests, the balance sheet provides information about the financial standing/ position of a firm at a particular point of time. It can be visualized as a snapshot of the financial status of a company. The financial position of the company is valid for only one day- the reference day. On a preceding or following day, it is bound to be different.
The financial position of a firm as disclosed by the balance sheet refers to its resources and obligations and the interest of its owners in the business. In operational terms, the balance sheet contains information in respect of assets, liabilities and shareholders equity. It can be presented in either of two forms: account form or report form. It is usually presented in account form. In the report form a step-wise balance sheet is prepared, listings asset at the top followed by liabilities and owners equity. The contents of the balance sheet, in whatever form presented, consist of assets of the firm and the means, by which they have been financed, that is, liabilities and owners equity.
Finance
Newspaper Writing Tips – 4 Simple But Amazing News Writing Tips
If you think that writing articles for newspaper is extremely tough, think again. Just like any other endeavor, this one will get easier if you familiarize yourself with the elements that you need to use and if your practice as often as possible.
Here are some 4 simple but amazing tips that you can use to produce award-winning news articles:
1. Always use killer headlines. It’s very important that you capture the attention of your target audience through your headlines otherwise, they might not read your copy. To get these people to pay attention, ensure that you tell them the gist of your content or give them a brief summary of the story that you’re covering. These people must have an idea as to what information awaits them by simply reading your headlines.
2. Choose your stories wisely. Obviously, people will not invest their time reading your articles if you talk about something that they find boring or uninteresting. So, always write stories that are recent and newsworthy. Talk about the things that are happening right now and those that have direct impact on the lives of your readers.
3. Inverted pyramid technique. As your audience are pressed for time, they don’t usually read the news articles until the end. To make sure that they’ll get a clear picture of the story that you’re covering, give them the juiciest details on your first paragraph. Save the supporting details for your succeeding paragraphs.
4. Mind your grammar. It’s important that your articles speak volumes about your professionalism and your level of education. They must be well-written and they must be free from any type of grammar error.
Finance
What is Hosting?
If you have a website online, you have a hosting account. As I’ve mentioned in previous articles, hosting is similar to paying “rent” on the Internet. In order to be visible, you’ll need to be on a server.
I decided to write about hosting today when out walking this morning with a friend. We were discussing how many companies are still paying a hefty monthly price for hosting when it really isn’t necessary.
Some companies went out and got their website in the early stages of the Internet. They were cutting edge by being up on the latest trend and getting involved early. However, since that time, they haven’t updated their site, optimized it for the search engines or even looked at the numbers in quite a while.
If you fall into this category, you may be surprised to know that you don’t have to pay $100.00 a month for your website hosting. You can get hosting for less than $10.00 a month for your small website.
In addition to hosting, if you are wondering whether or not your site is optimized for the search engines, try doing a Google search using your keywords for the products/services you are selling. Do you come up within the search engine results? If not, then you aren’t optimized for search.
Another exercise you can try is to Google your company website (domain) name. Are you the first result? You should be – this is your business! Most likely if you aren’t coming up, your site was built using the old methods and you really could have so much more visibility on the web and more success as a business owner if you were to opt for a site re-design.
I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to continually update your site with fresh content. If you are stuck with your old hosting company/website design firm and they haven’t contacted you to help your business grow – you are throwing your money away every month.
Steps you should take:
- Do some research and see how much companies are charging for domain name renewal (often times you are being over-charged), you can usually pick one up for around $12.00. The longer period you purchase the name for, it will be cheaper and it has a benefit for your SEO! Some algorithms rank your site higher if you have a longer registration of your domain name.
- Find out what hosting packages are going for these days. You can move your existing site to a new host for a nominal fee and start saving money right away!
- Learn as much as you can about SEO and then find a new website design firm that can help you with all of the elements you need. You don’t want to get stuck in the same situation you are in now. Plunk down a few extra bucks to invest in a CMS so you’ll be able to update your site yourself and keep your content fresh.
Remember, you don’t have to pay a small fortune for hosting and the company that you are doing business with should pay attention to your needs and not just leave you out there floating in cyberspace without guidance.
Finance
What Is Magento?
Magento – Its Usefulness and Importance
Magento is a must-have e-commerce platform that every entrepreneur should be thinking about. With this software, a business person can be able to create and build online stores that can be used to quickly and easily sell different types of products.
Why is Magento useful and important?
There is no denying the fact that Magento is a very important in the current world of business. Even though there are different platforms in the market, it should always be remembered that Magento has emerged superior to those platforms. The superiority of Magento has made it very useful and desirable in different parts of the world. Its importance is seen in the following areas:
Open Source Platform
This software grants its users and developers the permission to open up the code that is written for the Magento program. When the code is opened, a user or developer will be able to customize the looks as well as the functioning of the website in accordance to his/her requirements.
Large community
There are a large number of users and developers in Magento’s community. In that case, a user should be sure to obtain helpful information on various aspects of the software. In that way, the community members will be able to find effective solutions to their needs.
Freedom to choose a hosting service
Unlike several other hosting platforms that are available, Magento guarantees user superiority. That is to say, a person is at liberty to use his/her own hosting service. Several platforms compel users to use specific hosting services.
Unbeatable Features
Magento prides itself of being the best because of its amazing and numerous features. The features that it has have made it a clear winner in the industry.
Facilitates Integration
Most people love Magento simply because of this feature. The software features the extensible Application programming interface (API). The API facilitates connection with different types of web and applications that an individual can find. In that case, a business person will be able to enjoy flexibility in use of various online services.
SEO friendly
If you are looking for a platform that is SEO-friendly, look no further than Magento. This indicates that on using it, an entrepreneur should be ready to enjoy higher rankings in search engines.
Conclusion
The importance and usefulness of Magento comes out clearly in these aspects. The aspects have also contributed to its leadership in the market.
