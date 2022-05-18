Finance
Car Insurance – Plan for the Most Unpredictable Situations
Law mandates you are not to drive a vehicle without insurance, because you can encounter so many unpredictable situations, which even a watchful and attentive driver can hardly foresee. The very purpose of car insurance is to plan for situations that crop up suddenly.
If you carry out due diligence on the Internet, selecting car insurance can become a much less complicated matter than you ever expected, and give you a deep insight as to how you could affect considerable insurance policy premiums at cheaper rates. During your search, you will most certainly come across the ideal insurance company with affordable prices and a wide enough arrays of offers for diverse insurance packages that will spoil you for choice. The unlikely possibility of your car suffering a damage or theft overnight after you take the insurance is a rare occurrence, but you must provide for all such inconveniences by taking a correct policy at the right time.
Even a very good driver having unblemished driving credentials, feels safer and more confident if he or she has a sound car insurance backing them.
Additionally, the Internet today provides any information you want about vehicle insurance with a single click of your mouse, as most of the insurance companies have a strong and visible presence on the net, with details of all their insurance options, their terms and conditions including prices. While an online calculator will help you to calculate the quantum of premium, you can get an exact quote from the insurance company’s website if you sign up with them.
Your efforts in making a comparative chart of the insurance companies and their competitive offers is not an exercise in futility, as it will help you to save precious cash outflow. Excellent 24×7 customer support systems back most of the reputed insurance companies, and they will willingly cooperate with your enquiries even after their office hours. Their support matches your convenience, and provides you with exceptional features and irresistible prices.
A smart review of the testimonials of the insurance companies on their sites, will give you a fair picture of their proficiency of service and past customer reaction. It is of primary importance to ensure that these insurers have in place online facilities for payment, renewal and for updating revised information.
A conscientious car driver will spare no efforts to locate innovative tools to identify the ideal car insurance company that is a pleasure to deal with, and continuously offers options to reduce the insurance premiums.
Can You Get Workers Compensation Coverage for a Covid 19 Infection in Virginia?
Since March 2020, Virginia and the United States has been afflicted with the Covid 19 pandemic. Nonetheless, people have had to go to work. Often, the work exposes the worker to Covid. If one is infected with the virus, this can mean medical bills, loss of time from work and even disability. If an infection occurs at work in Virginia, the worker may wonder if his/her employer’s workers’ compensation insurance will cover this. In Virginia the answer is complicated.
First, On July 1, 2021 Virginia enacted a new law that provides a presumption that a health care workers and first responders who acquired Covid acquired it at work. This law is retroactive to March 22, 2020 and expires December 31, 2021. This should allow health care workers and first responders to obtain workers’ compensation coverage if they acquired Covid during this period.
Second, if the worker is a fireman or policeman and acquires the disease, there may be a chance for coverage.
Third, if the worker is in a service industry such as retail or a waiter, it may be very difficult to obtain coverage through your employer. This is so because the virus is something the public is exposed to and not just the worker who is in retail or who is a waiter.
If the worker does have an infection, then the employee can request coverage from his employer’s insurance carrier. If coverage is denied, then it would be wise to seek the advice and counsel of a lawyer who is experienced with Virginia Workers’ Compensation law. A claim would be filed with the Commission. If the carrier still denies it, then the Commission will schedule a hearing before a Deputy Commissioner. At the hearing the claimant can testify and present evidence about his exposure. The Deputy Commissioner will have to decide if the exposure meets the requirements of a compensable ordinary disease of life. The law that governs this is Va Code Section 65.2-401. If the worker is not a health care worker, a fireman or a policeman, then the employee will probably have to establish he or she did not acquire the disease outside the workplace which may be an insurmountable obstacle. Also, the sick worker will probably have to establish work exposure by a clear and convincing evidence standard under the statute. Unfortunately, under the law, it can be very hard for this type of problem to be covered.
In some states, the governments have decided that the disease will be covered if there is a showing the worker acquired it in the work place. The practical problem is how can one show it was acquired in the work place and not from the public at large? It seems to be pretty well-known at this time that the virus can be acquired anywhere.
Virginia has not taking any steps to extend coverage in Covid 19 cases at this time in workers’ compensation cases.
Auto Insurance – Effects of Rises in Auto Insurance Fraud
To be fore-warned is to be fore-armed. The news of and increase auto insurance fraud in California by as much as 25% is a news that should get drivers in California thinking about how it would affect them. How indeed would this affect the regular driver’s auto insurance policy.
There are two obvious effects this would have on Californians and knowing them would help in preparing to effectively counter the effect.
1, There would likely be a more thorough process for checking and vetting claims. This in turn would mean that most claims would take more time to be honored as the insurance companies would what to pick the whole claim apart to find any fraudulent traces. This means a lot more time would elapse before claims are honored.
Come to think of it, we are likely also going to be seeing more court cases between insurance companies and insureds over non payment of claims. I think this might happen because when the insurers begin to suspect everyone, any little thing that looks irregular can make them cry foul and decide not to make good on a claim.
2, Insurance companies may generally increase their rates to cover for the loses they have incurred as a result of these fraudulent claims.
What should Californians do?
Of course, the first thing every Californian should do is be careful. Then of course before making a claim, you need to have all your facts straight so you don’t have to have too much issues with your claims investigators.
Secondly, you need to begin to get more quick auto insurance quotes. Quick auto insurance quotes would help you find an insurer to give you the coverage you need at the most competitive rate. You need to do this as often as possible to be sure you are never paying more than you should.
James Connelly – Penny Stock Prophet Newsletter
It’s quite an amazing story but James Connelly started out as a humble student trying to make a living. He started out with a modest amount of money trading stocks and over time formulated a system that he never sold. This system has enabled him to make over a million dollars in just 13 months by trading stocks.
He achieved really good results by trading normal stocks, but when he switched to trading penny stocks he observed that his average returns were even higher.
Secret Trading Formula
If you’ve traded stocks for any length of time you’ll find that certain traders develop systems over time that work for them. Obviously when someone is making money they aren’t actually going to tell you the minutiae of how their system works because that is their advantage for making money as a trader. James Connelly has a system that works by identifying 4 key variables which identify whether or not a stock is about to break through.
In his system he combines psychological support level (PSL) with those 4 variables to predict bullish trading patterns in those stocks prior to them even happening. On average his system predicts these gains 24 to 48 hours in advance, so he can effectively cash out within 2 days and keep the funds moving to place new trades. This is essentially what makes his system so powerful because he does not have patient money waiting in stocks. Instead, his system identifies imminent movements so he can place his trade just before the stock moves decisively.
Penny Stock Prophet Newsletter
Although James Connelly has never actually sold or revealed his system to others, he continues to use it to this day to pick and profit by actively trading penny stocks. He conducted a test over a 30 day timeframe for members of his newsletter and achieved 45% average returns and all trades led from inception to exit in 24-48 hours.
His newsletter is a limited opportunity that members can join in order to trade alongside James Connelly by utilizing his personal penny stock picks that he shares with this private group. Members of his newsletter gain access to penny stock alerts as they happen and his research on these stocks. The good thing about this newsletter is that you get stock trading picks selected by someone who has already made a 7 figure sum by trading actively, so you can follow in his footsteps.
