Blockchain

Cardano (ADA) Could Slide Back To $0.40

Published

57 seconds ago

on

Cardano
Cardano (ADA) price looks bullish as it does a U-turn on Monday following negative economic spikes from China getting crypto traders all worried.

In addition, many major corporations are exiting Russia, including McDonald’s. All of these factors contribute to heightened risk sentiment making it entirely difficult for major cryptocurrencies to elevate in price than usual.

This could also mean bad news for ADA; risking a 32% correction. The negative sentiment has been growing enormously which also signal a downward trend in the next quarters.

As of this writing, the crypto is trading at $0.560514 on Coingecko, Wednesday, down 10% in the last seven days.

ADA Heading For A Nosedive Below $0.40

Tail risks pad up incessantly and it doesn’t seem to end which could mean ADA investors might head for the exit anytime soon.

ADA price is heading for a nosedive right below the $0.47 price point or at the low end of the distribution zone which could even reach $0.38.

On the brighter side, with the developments happening in the global economics and to the Cardano community, the first trading day of the week has shown promise of recovery. In fact, ADA price could possibly go towards $0.687 and move up to $0.915.

ADA total market cap at $18.09 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Even though Cardano suffered a massive drop during the past week, it managed to recover and reach $0.613 on May 16. Meanwhile, Cardano is currently shaking it off after its gains of 4%.

It went through a three-day bounce right there as shown over the weekend. The whale activity was seen for Cardano which signaled a deviation in price direction.

Cardano TVL is at around $174.74 million. Now, it may seem like the increase is totally insignificant but it’s a winning jump since it has been steadily declining from its peak TVL of $434.74 million in the first quarter or March 28.

Cardano Flag On Mount Everest Summit

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano Founder, is loud and proud to have reached the Mount Everest summit. He was ecstatic about the raving support of the community. His remark saying “we got marketing,” definitely speaks volumes of his optimism despite the downward trend that ADA has displayed the previous days.

The Cardano CEO is proud to have a strong and dedicated community comprised of 3 million members and still growing. The native tokens of Cardano also went up to 4.7 million.

Moreover, Cardano has also managed to get $20 million more in funding since Mary 13. Its TVL has jumped from 18 million a few days ago to $137 million on May 16 – that is a 6% change of TVL in a matter of 24 hours.

Featured image from Coinbase, chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Bitcoin Eyes Fresh Increase But This Level Is The Key

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Bitcoin is stable above the $29,600 support against the US Dollar. BTC must clear the $31,350 resistance to start a decent increase.

  • Bitcoin is struggling to gain momentum above $30,500 and $30,600.
  • The price is now trading near the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $29,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could gain bullish momentum if there is a close above the $31,350 resistance.

Bitcoin Price Is Consolidating

Bitcoin price found support near the $29,000 zone and started a fresh increase. There was a clear move above the $29,500 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The price climbed above the $30,000 resistance zone. There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the last main decline from the $31,390 swing high to $29,060 low. However, the bulls struggled to stay in action above the $30,500 zone.

It faced resistance near the $30,600 level and the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last main decline from the $31,390 swing high to $29,060 low.

Bitcoin is now trading near the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $29,650 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. An immediate resistance is near the $30,600 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance is near the $31,350 level. A clear move above the $31,300 and $31,350 resistance levels might start a fresh increase in the near term. The next key resistance could be near the $32,000 level, above which the price might rise towards $33,200.

Fresh Drop in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to gain pace above the $30,600 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $29,650 level.

The next major support is near the $29,150 level. A downside break and close below the $29,150 support might put pressure on the bulls. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $28,000 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now slowly gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $29,650, followed by $29,150.

Major Resistance Levels – $30,600, $31,350 and $32,000.

Blockchain

Crypto Carnage Causes Flight To Bitcoin Safe Haven, Dominance Demonstrates

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

The crypto bloodbath continues to rage on, as bitcoin drops 13%, although to a lesser degree than what was experienced last week. Due to this, there have been several migration patterns recorded in crypto investors as they look for the best safe haven. The first had been the flight to stablecoins for cover from the unending losses. However, the tide has changed on this once again as investors look to now be flocking back to bitcoin, causing dominance to rise.

Bitcoin Re-Establishes Dominance

The decline has affected all cryptocurrencies in the market but data shows that some more than others have had a worse time of it. Altcoins, especially the small cap altcoins, have recorded the highest losses as expected. Bitcoin is not spared from this though.

Related Reading | Ethereum Hashrate Breaks All-Time High, Will Price Follow?

The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is now down 13% price-wise but this has not stopped it from re-establishing its dominance over the market, touching a new six-month high. It is now at a 44.4% dominance and it hasn’t been this high since October of 2021.

BTC dominance returns | Source: Arcane Research

Mostly, the decline of investor sentiment into the negative has been one of the major factors in driving investors towards bitcoin. Since altcoins are getting hammered in the market, investors are looking to BTC, which they believe to be a safer bet compared to the lesser cap coins.

The result of this has been money from altcoins being moved into bitcoin, leaving altcoins behind this. As such, bitcoin has only recorded a 23% decline since the month of May began, the lowest decline of all the indexes.

Others have recorded higher declines. The Large Cap Index came in with a 28% loss in the last two weeks, the Mid Cap Index with 31% in the same time period, while the Small Cap Index has been hit the worse with a 37% decline.

Stablecoins Take A Hit

The whole UST debacle has begun to settle but the effects of the third-largest stablecoin crashing continue to affect its counterpart. After the UST de-pegging, some of that low sentiment had flowed into the largest stablecoin, USDT, which had lost 10% of its market cap.

Bitcoin dominance chart from TradingView.com

BTC dominance reaches six-month high | Source: Market Cap BTC Dominance on TradingView.com

One of the reasons for this though had also been the peg of the stablecoin being challenged as bitcoin’s price declined. It is also speculated that some of the funds leaving USDT had flowed into another stablecoin, USDC, which happens to be the second-largest stablecoin.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Marks Seven Consecutive Red Candles, Paints Gruesome Picture For Market

Both these stablecoins have continued to maintain their dollar peg though. This leaves UST as the only stablecoin that lost its peg.

Featured image from Yahoo Finance, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Blockchain

ASCI Clears Stand on Proposed Ban on Celebrities Featuring in Crypto Ads in India

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

