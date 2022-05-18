Finance
Charity Auctions – Using a Cash Call
Auctions are an excellent way to raise needed funds for worthy causes. They are also a valued social event for the people who enjoy attending them, whether they are directly involved with the cause or charity, or simply people from the community who like going to and participating in these events. Whatever the reason, you can bring a much more successful outcome to your live or silent auction through the use of a Cash Call, also called the Special Appeal, Fund-A-Need, Emotional Appeal, Bid for a Cause, or Bid for a Cure.
The Cash Call is part of the evening’s agenda, which is separate from the live or silent auction, but which is aiming to raise money for the same cause. It is a very common event that attendees will often expect. The way it works is that someone from the organization that is doing the fund raising will make an impassioned appeal to the audience members for direct donations. When done correctly, a Cash Call can in fact, bring in as much or more money than your live or silent auction.
Most professional auctioneers will be very familiar with the Cash Call, so they are an excellent resource to use to keep the energy levels up, and to keep referring back to this special appeal. While doing this, they can solicit further engagement from the audience members who may be actively bidding on items. Should an audience member not win an item, they may choose to donate the money they would’ve spent on it directly instead. Professional auctioneers are extremely adept at engaging the audience and keeping events moving along smoothly, and injecting fun, humor, and structure into your auction.
So the next time you’re raising money for a worthy cause, be sure to include a Cash Call in addition to your live and silent auction events, and watch the tally grow.
Finance
Bay Area Car Donation – A Way For Charity
It is always said that it is better to give than to receive and it is good to do it rather than just saying. If you give a simple gift to someone, it is already a great grace for him and you can always expect a reward for you in a different way. In reality, the world is not always fair in terms of financial situations so it is great to give away the things that you don’t need anymore and a car is one of those possessions.
In Bay Area, there are receiving associations and groups that are rendering charities to other people in need. The cars are then sold and the money earned then can be used for people who need medical attention and for those who don’t have shelter. One of the uses of car donations is to fund the doctors and scientists in their independent studies of finding cure to diseases.
There are other receiving societies that are specially targeted to a certain charity cause. This includes supporting the financial needs of the elderly homes, giving medicines to those who can’t afford, sending doctors to the actual patient’s house if they can’t afford, and some are setting up places where the needy people can eat for free. Some of these cars are even used by the charity groups if they need it in rendering the services.
In conclusion, wealthy and average people should always think that there are other places on earth that needs their help. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure as they say and this is really true until now. Helping others by giving a car donation is a great help. You can always choose among the most reputable charity groups available in Bay Area.
Finance
The World Needs You!
It just breaks my heart that they need little things such as sugar, tea and candy! While I was watching people walking in a shopping mall with handful of gifts, I couldn’t stop thinking about people who don’t have any gifts, toys, clothes, houses, health or family to celebrate this Christmas with and what we can do to help them.
All of us see the world through different filter. I live in a wealthy neighborhood and many of my neighbors live in big houses with swimming pool, live-in-maid and expensive cars. If I see myself from that perspective, I don’t see myself living a luxury lifestyle at all. But thinking that only 20% of households in Chile earns more than US $2,000 a month and 50% of families live on less than $1,000, I see myself extremely blessed. The question is which one do you focus more of the time, the glass half empty or half full?
If you are always focusing on what lacks in your life, you’ll never be happy. But if you are grateful for what you have and see the gap between where you are and where you want to get as an opportunity, it empowers you. We entrepreneurs have an important role to play. We create product and services to improve quality of people’s life. We create jobs and lead the economy. We have a power to change so many people’s lives. That’s why whether you’re solopreneur; or an owner of multimillion dollar company, every entrepreneur should think how we can give back to the society and make positive changes to the world much more than what we’re doing. The world needs us. No business driven by its own profit can sustain for a long term.
In the spirit of giving, let’s think how you and I can create a bigger success for our business and the world through helping more people. Here is a list of my favorite charity organization that can help you get started and plan for 2012.
1. Cross Cultural Solutions: Participating in volunteer holiday is a great way to make your vacation unforgettable experience. By working and living inside the local community, you’ll get to connect with people and learn the culture at much deeper level. What about visiting Machu Pichu and help people at the same time? They have a range of programs for teens and adults from 2 weeks to 12 weeks. Destinations also include South Africa, Thailand, India, Costa Rica, Brazil and Peru. This is one of my to-do list in the near future.
2. Fite: I recently met this amazing woman Jane Warwund, the founder of Darmalogica and joinFITE. JoinFITE provide microloans to women to start and grow a business to support the family and gain financial independence. You can contribute either through buying Darmalogica products or funding a $25 microloan to sponsor a woman entrepreneur of your choice. Women play very important role in family and community. If you want to change the world, empower women.
3. Habitat for Humanity : If two-weeks-volunteer-trip is difficult, a weekend of volunteer with Habitat for Humanity can be a great option. A couple of years ago I joined them to build a house in Indonesia. Although we carried bricks, connected wires and kneaded the cement in hot and humid weather with full of mosquitoes, it was a truly unforgettable experience. Giving away your money is easy, giving away your time and labour are so much more meaningful.
4. Unicef No explanation required. You can contribute by not only by donation but through buying beautiful gifts and card. (link to: http://www.supportunicef.org/site/c.dvKUI9OWInJ6H/b.7651809/k.58E6/Support_UNICEF__Buy_cards_and_gifts.htm ). Great option for Christmas, birthday and anniversaries!
5. Buy 1 Give 1: Founded by a Japanese woman Masami Sato and it gives an innovative and easy way for business owner of any size to give back. A café owner gives a child access to clean water every time a cup of coffee is bought. A tree gets planted every time an author sells their book. A business gives a goat to give sustainable income for a whole family. The beauty of this system is that you can start contributing no matter what size your business is. It’s simply brilliant!
Blessings, love, and peace to you this Christmas.
Finance
Beware Of Exploding Mortgages
The subprime mortgage problems of recent weeks and months has not gone away by a long chalk. There will undoubtedly be interest rate rises to follow on from the eruption.
The loan environment is about to get much worse as marginal loans get reset. Lenders have used “exploding ARMs” (Adjustable Rate Mortgages) before which start at attractively low interest rates, but then reset within two or three years, generally to the London Interbank Offered rate PLUS six percentage points.
Over the next five years, there will be resets for around $1 trillion worth of ARMs. But the problem is even closer, for from June to October 2007, over $100bn of ARMs are set to change, and they are all in the subprime category. As interest rates have gone up in the recent past, these loans that were on low rates are now set to hit 11% or even higher – up more than four points.
In addition to that the number of delinquencies is on the increase, far exceeding target levels when loan pools were sold to investors; and the most recent borrowers probably have little or no equity in their house. This may leave them “upside down” – or with more owing on their mortgage than the value of their home.
Home prices have already flattened, and all this bad news suggests worse is to come. Marginal loans are in trouble as they are backed by assets (subprime) which are not performing as hoped, and consumers will find it ever harder to buy as their financing becomes restricted.
Some industry watchers feel that there should be more regulation to protect consumers from this sort of future problem when they sign up to a seemingly great deal. But others feel that regulation would be stifling and anti competitive.
The problem is that some products were advertised with such low interest rates that it would be almost impossible to resist. Take one percent as an example. Who is going to look to the future of exploding ARMs when one percent is on offer?
The elimination of the 30 year bond in 2001, thereby forcing foreign central banks to buy the 10 year note than underpin mortgages, seemed to have the intention of boosting house prices.
There has also been a banking cartel which has been a root cause of problems. Regulation of mortgages won’t fix that. Recklessness and imprudence have been studiously ignored. Thus, more regulation in one area will simply show up another area where regulation is weak – creating another potential bubble. Banks have shown little concern for making loans so long as they don’t get the problem (that is, they don’t have to give up any assets), and charge lofty fees as they go. They will look to offload the problem to pension funds, risky hedge funds and foreign investors.
Remember these: the 1980s oil finance bubble; the S&L fiasco; Long term Capital Management; the NASDAQ bubble. All these investment bubbles were blown up with bad loans and leveraged speculation using other people’s money.
And who suffers in the end?
As ever, the general public has to pay the price.
Charity Auctions – Using a Cash Call
New Data Shows China Still Controls 21% Of The Global Bitcoin Mining Hashrate
Bay Area Car Donation – A Way For Charity
Terraform Labs Legal Team Quits Amid Recent Catastrophic Events
The World Needs You!
Beware Of Exploding Mortgages
Robinhood Set to Launch Its WEB3 Wallet With NFT Access
20 Best Places To Visit in India With Friends in 2022
Confronting Mortgage Fraud with Mortgage Database Software
Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Recruitment 2022 OUT – Computer Knowledge Needed!!!
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach