Choosing a Mobile Hairdresser – 4 Simple Tips to Help You Choose The Best

Before I go into the points to help you choose your hairdresser, I should first outline the definition of what is a mobile hairdresser? A Mobile Hairdresser is a hairdresser who usually works for his or herself visiting clients at their homes or place of work, or any other agreed venue and does not operate from a fixed hair salon or beauty shop.

1.When to consider using a mobile hairdresser. The services of a mobile hairstylist may often be required to be used at a home for a wedding when it may often be inconvenient for the bride to travel to a hair or beauty salon to have her hair and her make-up done, requiring her then to travel back to her home to put on her wedding gown. Instead, the hairdresser will travel to the bride’s home in order to style the bride’s hair for her special day. A mobile hairstylist is often in demand for Care homes, hospitals, prisons, the armed forces, and in many other situations where individual attention is required.

2. What you should expect. Like a Salon hairdresser, a Mobile Hairstylist should have the qualities and skills to create the styles a hairdresser can perform in a hair salon, as the hairdresser must be able to perform in the clients personal location, wherever that may be. Your mobile hairdresser will be able to use their equipment effectively and safely to style your hair and perfect new looks and styles for you, their customer. The mobile hairdresser will bring all the necessary tools required for whatever hairstyling process may be required including spare pairs of scissors and combs for cutting hair, as well as curling and flat irons, blow dryers, gels and colorants and even a wash basin. All these items and tools will be kept clean, serviceable and sanitized for every client.

3. Always check that they have a Professional appearance . Most professional mobile hairdressers will wear professional clothing that is suitable for their work. The hairdresser will be clean and tidy and well presented with a modern, stylish hairstyle, presenting themselves as if they were working in a professional hair salon. This is because a new customer will likely assess their mobile hairdresser’s competence at the moment he or she enters their house. Because your hairdresser will be traveling to his or her clients they will have their own transport in which they will transport their own equipment, tools and consumables to the location of the client quickly.

4. Always Use a qualified hairdresser. As with Salon hairdressers, your mobile hairdresser should hold formal hairdressing qualifications. The UK national Vocational Qualification in Hairdressing (NVQ) is the only recognized qualification system, and more than 60% of mobile hairstylists are now trained to this standard. They should also hold professional indemnity insurance.

Your mobile hairdresser should be happy and prepared to recommend the perfect hairdos and often make-up to accentuate and compliment the individual looks of the customer, and offer suggestions on what hairstyle or make up should best suit the client.