Christopher Morel and Brandon Hughes make splashy debuts in a 7-0 Chicago Cubs win after getting their 1st MLB call-ups
Hours after earning his first big-league call-up, Christopher Morel made a bold prediction.
During the seventh inning of the Chicago Cubs’ 7-0 win Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Morel told teammates Willson Contreras and Alfonso Rivas he would hit a home run in his first major-league at-bat. In that moment Morel didn’t know he would get to pinch hit in the eighth, but as he told manager David Ross: “If you’re going to play me, then I’ve got to be ready for this moment.”
Morel certainly seized his opportunity.
Called on to pinch hit with two outs, Morel quickly fell behind 0-2 versus Pirates right-hander Chase De Jong. He battled back to a full count and got all of an elevated 92 mph fastball, crushing it 417 feet to the left-field concourse. Morel did not hold back his emotions, tossing his bat toward the Cubs dugout and gesturing at his teammates as he rounded the bases.
He was so caught up in the moment, he forget to touch first base and had to double back.
“In this moment, I don’t think too much,” Morel said. “I just say, ‘Oh, my God.’”
Contreras pushed him up the dugout steps for a curtain call from the 30,478 fans at Wrigley Field. Morel stayed in the game to play third base in the top of the ninth and received a standing ovation as he took his position, prompting him to wave his hat to the crowd.
“You knew it was gone off the bat,” Ross said, “and shoot, man, that’s the stuff you dream about.”
Tuesday’s victory was the Cubs’ fourth in a row and sixth in eight games.
“There’s something about young guys coming up and have a little bit of spark, a little bit of energy,” Ross said.
Morel became the first Cub to homer in his first big-league at-bat since Contreras in 2016, also against the Pirates.
“Once I saw the ball going out, that was a no-doubter,” Contreras said. “That kid has some pop in his bat. And his numbers from Double A show he made a lot of contact, and when you make a lot of contact, good things are going to happen.
“Hopefully this is the start of a huge career for him.”
Morel’s electric home run followed another unforgettable MLB debut. Left-hander Brandon Hughes entered in the sixth after reliever Daniel Norris exited mid at-bat with right Achilles soreness. Hughes went on to pitch 1⅔ scoreless innings with no hits, one walk and five strikeouts.
Norris’ in-game injury meant Hughes’ warm-up for his big-league debut came on the Wrigley mound rather than out of sight under the bleachers. When Hughes saw Norris getting checked out by Ross and the trainer, he got up and grabbed a resistance band, not thinking he would get called into the game. Then the phone rang.
“They said, ‘Hughes,’ and it was like, ‘Whoosh,’” Hughes recalled. “That was my first time ever (coming in to warm up after an injury), so that was weird. They’re all telling me, take it slow, we’re going on your pace. So I took their advice, warmed up and I went at it.”
The emotions Hughes experienced on the mound ranged from nerves and butterflies to excitement. He channeled the energy into attacking the Pirates and throwing strikes, an extremely effective approach.
Hughes is the first pitcher in the modern era to record five or more outs in his major-league debut with all of them coming on strikeouts, according to STATS.
“I don’t even know how to react to that — that’s kind of wild,” Hughes said. “My stuff was working today. They were swinging and missing at it. That’s a wild stat.”
When the Cubs drafted Hughes in 2017, the 16th-round pick hoped one day to roam the outfield at Wrigley.
He finally got to do that Tuesday during batting practice. Except Hughes’ first big-league call-up came as a pitcher and not an outfielder. The 26-year-old lefty converted to pitching in 2019 and quickly ascended through the Cubs farm system.
Hughes’ and Morel’s big-league dreams came true amid a flurry of transactions.
The Cubs put outfielder Jason Heyward on the injured list without a distinction — an indicator it’s COVID-19-related — and optioned left-hander Conner Menez to Triple-A Iowa. Those moves created roster openings for Morel, called up from Double-A Tennessee, and Hughes, whose contract was selected from Iowa.
“He throws a lot of strikes and there’s a lot of deception,” vice president of player development Jared Banner said of Hughes. “Guys just don’t take comfortable swings. So I don’t know whether it’s natural or something specific that he’s learned along the way, but he’s had a tremendous amount of success.”
Hughes has not allowed a run in 16⅔ innings with 22 strikeouts and three walks between Double A and Triple A this year. He expected family, including his parents, and friends to be at Tuesday night’s game.
“It’s cool to see the guys that I came up with in the system get opportunities, throw in the games and have success,” Hughes said. “And that takes the nerves off of me a little bit knowing that others have come in and done the job. So I’m ready to do my job.”
Morel’s 40-man roster status and defensive flexibility — he has played everywhere except catcher and first base — made him an attractive option while Heyward is sidelined. Morel had a .306/.380/.565 slash line in Double A.
“He’s a really energetic, infectious player,” Banner said. “He can play all over the field, and that makes him really valuable. He can run, he can hit with power — he can do so many things on the field that this is a great opportunity for him.”
Morel, 22, received the news Monday night from Double-A manager Mike Ryan. His first phone call to share the news went to his parents.
“I never thought they were going to call me and make my dream here,” Morel said. “I feel confident with myself. I’m working hard, I’m having fun again. That’s why I’m here.”
1 dead, 2 injured in collision at Ramsey intersection, Anoka County sheriff’s office says
Authorities are investigating a Tuesday night motor vehicle crash that left one motorist dead and two injured in Ramsey.
According to the Anoka County sheriff’s office, the crash happened shortly after 7:50 p.m. at Northwest Bunker Lake and Sunfish Lake boulevards. A Toyota Camry was westbound on Bunker Lake Boulevard when it collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was southbound on Sunfish Lake Boulevard.
A man driving the Camry was hospitalized in critical condition. A woman driving the Grand Cherokee was hospitalized with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. However, a woman riding in the SUV was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
The victims weren’t immediately identified as the sheriff’s office, Ramsey Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol investigate the crash.
Brandon Nimmo limps off the field with quad contusion in nightcap against Cards
Losing two outfielders in the same week is not how the Mets expected their home stand to play out.
Brandon Nimmo limped off the field, alongside a trainer and manager Buck Showalter, after the seventh inning of the Mets’ nightcap against the Cardinals in a doubleheader on Tuesday at Citi Field. Nimmo is dealing with a right quad contusion, the Mets said, and is considered day to day. His X-rays came back negative.
Nimmo fouled a ball off his knee during his at-bat against Cardinals southpaw Genesis Cabrera with two outs in the seventh. He took a moment to walk it off, but returned to the at-bat. Nimmo grounded out to shortstop and sprinted down the line, but started limping once he touched the base. Showalter checked on Nimmo, who was hunched over with his hands on his knees on the grass just north of first base, but it was evident the Mets center fielder was unable to go back out and take the field for the eighth.
So an already thin Mets outfield repositioned for the final six outs of Tuesday’s twin bill. Jeff McNeil, who was playing second, shifted to left. Travis Jankowski, who was playing right, moved to center. Mark Canha, who was playing left, moved to right. Luis Guillorme came off the bench and took over at second base.
“When I went to run and beat that out, the (quad) just wouldn’t fire,” said Nimmo. “I tried to get there the best way I could, give it everything I had. It feels alright now, just got a lump on it. We’ll take it day to day and see how it is in the morning.”
The new-look outfield, with Starling Marte missing an indefinite amount of games on the bereavement list and Nimmo injuring his quad, is an immediate weakness for a Mets team that is suddenly dealing with challenges. James McCann (left hamate surgery) and Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) also hit the injured list this past weekend.
Nimmo was mostly unconcerned about his quad contusion, which he believes is affecting all muscle and no bone, and was hopeful he can be back in the lineup leading off against the Cardinals on Wednesday. Until then, he said he planned to follow the rules of RICE; rest, ice, compression and elevation.
“If I can play, I need to play,” Nimmo said. “Regardless of if Marte was here, I have an important place on this team and I want to be playing if I’m able. It’s going to come down to how I feel in the morning.”
Heat, Butler make 118-107 opening statement vs. Celtics, take 1-0 lead in East finals
Bam Adebayo chased down and blocked Jaylen Brown as if he again was smothering Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the 2020 Eastern Conference finals.
Max Strus followed with an emphatic transition dunk, because these playoff moments have yet to prove too big for the Miami Heat’s undrafted players.
And Jimmy Butler followed with consecutive steals after a Boston timeout and offered his own punctuating slam to what had turned into a violent 22-2 surge.
So Heat 118, Celtics 107 Tuesday night at FTX Arena and a 1-0 lead in these best-of-seven East finals, the winner to face the Golden State Warriors or Dallas Mavericks in the league’s championship series.
No, it wasn’t only about seizing that moment, but it was a flurry that showed what Erik Spoelstra’s team can be at its most-active, most-aggressive, most-electric best.
Yes, there were mitigating circumstances, with the Celtics lacking sidelined Al Horford and Marcus Smart.
But this also remained the Heat playing in the injury void of Kyle Lowry, whose hamstring did not stop him from celebrating each stifling or scintillating sequence.
Butler led the Heat with 41 points, supported by 18 from Tyler Herro and 17 from Gabe Vincent, with Adebayo cleaning up the occasional uneven Heat defense sequence, when needed.
That provided the Heat with more than enough to offset 29 points from the Celtics’ Tatum and 24 from Brown.
Game 2 is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at FTX Arena.
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat trailed 28-25 at the end of the first period, went down 13 in the second and trailed 62-54 at halftime, when Tatum had 21 points.
The Heat then put together their 22-2 run at the start of the third quarter, only to see the Celtics respond with a 9-0 run. Eventually the Heat wound up outscoring the Celtics 39-14 in the period to take a 93-76 lead into the fourth.
But after the Heat went up 20 early in the fourth, the Celtics forced a Heat timeout with 8:11 left after getting within 96-86.
A Max Strus 3-pointer pushed the Heat to a 112-99 lead with 3:09 to play, with a Payon Pritchard 3-pointer drawing the Celtics within 114-107 with 1:28 to go, ultimately too little too late.
2. Attack mode: There was little messing around at the 3-point line in this one for Butler.
It was attack mode from the outset, at one point attempting 12 of the Heat’s 15 first free throws and closing 17 of 18 from the line.
Butler personally outscored the Celtics 17-14 in the third quarter.
He closed 12 of 19 from the field, adding nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocked shots.
Along the way, he passed Udonis Haslem for sixth place on the Heat all-time playoff scoring list.
3. Instinct returns: For months, Spoelstra has praised Vincent for his willingness and ability to go from undersized scoring guard to willing playmaker.
But the instincts remain, as Tuesday night’s second quarter showed, when he scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Vincent’s jolt was just the spark needed, after the Heat went a miserable 4 of 14 on 3-pointers in the first half.
His 17 points were a career playoff high.
4. Herro ball: It wasn’t to the level of his 37-point effort in Game 5 of the 2020 East finals against the Celtics, but Herro for extended stretches early was the lone source of consistent Heat offense in the first half when Butler dared take a rest.
At one point, Herro was up to 13 shots, when no teammate had more than six, his creatively needed against what began as stifling Celtics defense.
He stood with 15 points at halftime.
He added eight rebounds.
5. Sudden depth: The Celtics immediately had to turn to their depth when it was announced pregame that Horford had entered NBA health-and-safety protocols and that Smart was out with a midfoot sprain.
That moved Grant Williams and Derrick White into Boston’s starting lineup.
While protocols typically would have Horford out for a week, Celtics coach Ime Udoka was less certain.
“He’s feeling fine, and we’ll go from there, wait to see results and tests and future tests,” Udoka said. “There are different protocols and tests that have to be passed, and we’ll know going forward. But it’s not a definite that he’s out for two games.”
As for Smart, who was injured in the Celtics’ Game 7 home victory Sunday over the Milwaukee Bucks, Udoka said, “The soreness was too much, still some swelling, and limited basketball movements that he couldn’t do.”
()
