Conspiracy theorists flock to bird flu, spreading falsehoods
Brad Moline, a fourth-generation Iowa turkey farmer, saw this happen before. In 2015, a virulent avian flu outbreak nearly wiped out his flock.
Barns once filled with chattering birds were suddenly silent. Employees were anguished by having to kill sickened animals. The family business, started in 1924, was at serious risk.
His business recovered, but now the virus is back, again imperiling the nation’s poultry farms. And this time, there’s another pernicious force at work: a potent wave of misinformation that claims the bird flu isn’t real.
“You just want to beat your head against the wall,” Moline said of the Facebook groups in which people insist the flu is fake or, maybe, a bioweapon. “I understand the frustration with how COVID was handled. I understand the lack of trust in the media today. I get it. But this is real.”
While it poses little risk to humans, the global outbreak has led farmers to cull millions of birds and threatens to add to already rising food prices.
It’s also spawning fantastical claims similar to the ones that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring how conspiracy theories often emerge at times of uncertainty, and how the internet and a deepening distrust of science and institutions fuel their spread.
The claims can be found on obscure online message boards and major platforms like Twitter. Some versions claim the flu is fake, a hoax being used to justify reducing the supply of birds in an effort to drive up food prices, either to wreck the global economy or force people into vegetarianism.
“There is no ‘bird flu’ outbreak,” wrote one man on Reddit. “It’s just Covid for chickens.”
Other posters insist the flu is real, but that it was genetically engineered as a weapon, possibly intended to touch off a new round of COVID-style lockdowns. A version of the story popular in India posits that 5G cell towers are somehow to blame for the virus.
As evidence, many of those claiming that the flu is fake note that animal health authorities monitoring the outbreak are using some of the same technology used to test for COVID-19.
“They’re testing the animals for bird flu with PCR tests. That should give you a clue as to what’s going on,” wrote one Twitter user, in a post that’s been liked and retweeted thousands of times.
In truth, PCR tests have been used routinely in medicine, biology and even law enforcement for decades; their creator won a Nobel Prize in 1993.
The reality of the outbreak is far more mundane, if no less devastating to birds and people who depend on them for their livelihood.
Farmers in states like Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota have already culled millions of fowl to prevent the outbreak from spreading. Zoos around the U.S. have moved exotic bird exhibits indoors to protect their animals, and wildlife authorities are discouraging backyard bird feeding in some states to prevent the spread by wild birds. The disease has also claimed bald eagles around the country.
The first known human case of the H5N1 outbreak in the U.S. was confirmed last month in Colorado in a prison inmate who had been assisting with culling and disposing of poultry at a local farm.
Most human cases involve direct contact with infected birds, meaning the risk to a broad population is low, but experts around the country are monitoring the virus closely just to be sure, according to Keith Poulsen, director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, an agency that tracks animal disease in part to protect the state’s agricultural industries.
“I can guarantee you, this is the real deal,” Poulsen told The Associated Press. “We certainly aren’t making this up.”
Poultry farms drive the local economy in some parts of Wisconsin, Poulsen said, adding that a devastating outbreak of avian flu could create real hardships for farmers as well as consumers.
While the details may vary, the conspiracy theories about avian flu all speak to a distrust of authority and institutions, and a suspicion that millions of doctors, scientists, veterinarians, journalists and elected officials around the world can no longer be trusted.
“Americans clearly understand that the federal government and major media have lied to them repeatedly, and are completely corrupted by the pharmaceutical companies,” said Dr. Joseph Mercola, an osteopath whose discredited claims about vaccines, masks and the coronavirus made him a prominent source of COVID-19 misinformation.
Mercola’s interest in the bird flu dates back years A 2006 book for sale on his website, which Mercola uses to sell unproven natural health remedies, is titled “The Great Bird Flu Hoax.”
Polls show trust in many American institutions — including the news media — has fallen in recent years. Trust in science and scientific experts is also down, and along partisan lines.
Moline, the Iowa turkey farmer, said he sympathizes with people who question what they read about viruses, given the last two years and bitter debates about masks, vaccines and lockdowns. But he said anyone who doubts the existence or seriousness of the avian flu doesn’t understand the threat.
The 2015 outbreak was later determined to be the most expensive animal health disaster in U.S. history. Moline’s farm had to cull tens of thousands of turkeys after the flu got into one of his barns. Workers at the farm now abide by a hygiene policy meant to limit the spread of viruses, including using different pairs of boots and clothes for different barns.
Conspiracy theories are bound to flourish during times of social unrest or unease, according to John Jackson, dean of the Annenberg School of Communication at the University of Pennsylvania.
Before the internet, there were likely just as many people who privately doubted explanations for big events, Jackson said. But they enjoyed limited opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals, few chances to win new converts, and no way to broadcast their views to strangers.
Now, the conspiracy theories that gain wide popularity — such as the QAnon movement or discredited claims about COVID-19 — work because they give believers a sense of control in a rapidly changing, interconnected world, Jackson said. While they can emerge after disasters, assassinations or plane crashes, they can also appear during times of social upheaval or rapid change.
“There isn’t a phenomena on the planet, whether it’s the avian flu or 5G, that isn’t already primed for conspiracists,” Jackson said. “Now we have coronavirus, which has traumatized us so profoundly … we look at this same idea of bird flu with completely new eyes, and we bring different kinds of conspiracy to it.”
Claims that the avian flu is a hoax used to drive up food prices also highlight real-world concerns about inflation and food shortages. Worries that the flu is somehow linked to 5G towers underscore anxieties about technological change. Suggestions that it will be used to mandate vegetarianism, on the other hand, reflect uncertainties about sustainable agriculture, climate change and animal welfare.
By creating explanations, conspiracy theories can offer the believer a sense of power or control, Jackson said. But he said they also defy common sense in their cinematic fantasies about vast, sprawling conspiracies of millions working with clockwork efficiency to undermine human affairs.
“Conspiracy theories rest on the idea that humans have the capacity for keeping secrets,” Jackson said. “But they underestimate the reality that we aren’t very good at keeping them.”
Chicago White Sox get strong starts from Dylan Cease and Davis Martin but split a doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals
Dylan Cease had to deal with traffic in every inning of Tuesday’s start against the Kansas City Royals.
The Chicago White Sox right-hander made the big pitches each time.
Cease allowed seven hits and struck out nine in 5⅔ innings, leading the Sox to a 3-0 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium.
“(The Royals) did a really good job of getting on,” Cease said. “There was a lot of traffic today, but fortunately I executed pitches with guys in scoring position pretty well and got some big strikeouts.”
The Sox received more strong pitching in Game 2 from starter Davis Martin, who allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in five innings in his major-league debut. But the Sox couldn’t get much going against Brady Singer, and the Royals won 2-1.
Cease surrendered a season-high six runs in four innings in his last start Thursday against the New York Yankees. He bounced back, combining with four relievers for the shutout.
“He gave us all that he had,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He got into the sixth with two outs and that’s outstanding.”
Cease faced challenges from the start, as Royals leadoff batter Whit Merrifield doubled in the first. He moved to third with one out, but Cease struck out Salvador Perez and Ryan O’Hearn to end the inning.
The Royals had runners on second and third with one out in the third. Cease again struck out Perez and O’Hearn.
“I have enough experience now to where I know when I’m doing too much and not enough,” Cease said. “It’s just staying the course and trusting it.”
The Royals came up empty again in the fourth when Hunter Dozier was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first on a single. The play at the plate wasn’t close.
All three runs came in the fifth. Reese McGuire doubled and scored on AJ Pollock’s sacrifice fly to left. José Abreu made it 3-0 with a two-out, two-run double.
Abreu went 2-for-3 with a walk.
“Looking more like himself, isn’t he?” La Russa said.
Abreu fielded a grounder and beat O’Hearn to first for the third out of the fifth as the Royals stranded two more runners.
Cease exited after striking out MJ Melendez for the second out of the sixth on his 94th pitch.
“He worked hard,” La Russa said. “I didn’t want to push him there in the sixth. He gave us what he had. He worked out of some jams.”
Bennett Sousa struck out pinch hitter Michael A. Taylor with a runner on second to end the sixth.
Joe Kelly allowed a double and two walks to begin the seventh. Kelly bounced back, striking out pinch hitter Carlos Santana (Perez left with a left thumb sprain) and O’Hearn and getting Dozier to pop out to second.
“His command you can tell, he hasn’t been here,” La Russa said of Kelly, who was on the injured list April 4 to May 9 as he recovered from a right biceps nerve injury. “He’s got outstanding stuff. He’s a great competitor. He’s got great guts.
“You see that pitch he made on Santana and O’Hearn. … He’s tough as nails. When he had to, he made pitches. It’s the sign of a champion.”
The Royals went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and struck out 14 times.
“The way that I was taught to look at it is what did they have to hit,” La Russa said. “We pitched Perez (1-for-3 with two strikeouts) like the Hall of Famer he is. There were very few mistakes in RBI situations.”
The Sox had only four hits in the nightcap against Singer, who struck out nine and walked none in seven innings.
After AJ Pollock doubled and scored on a groundout in the eighth to cut the Royals lead to 2-1, Yoán Moncada singled to left with Josh Harrison on second. But Andrew Benintendi threw out Harrison at the plate to end the inning.
Before the first game, the Sox selected Martin’s contract from Triple-A Charlotte, added reliever Kyle Crick from Charlotte as the 27th player for the doubleheader, placed starting pitcher Michael Kopech on the paternity list and transferred reliever Garrett Crochet (season-ending Tommy John surgery) to the 60-day IL.
Martin, 25, is 4-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 41 strikeouts in seven starts between Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham this year.
He allowed two runs or fewer in four of his five starts at Birmingham before being promoted to the Knights on May 5. He is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA and eight strikeouts in two outings with Charlotte.
Twins’ Gilberto Celestino shows maturation on field in second season
When the Twins called up Gilberto Celestino early last June, it was more out of necessity than a feeling that the outfielder was ready to be pressed into major league duty.
Byron Buxton was on the injured list. So was Max Kepler. And when Rob Refsnyder ran into a wall pursing a home run and suffered a concussion, the Twins were light on players who could man center field.
Celestino had played in just 24 games at Double-A at that point and hadn’t taken an at-bat at Triple-A at the time of his first promotion, and that became abundantly clear quickly.
Fast forward a year and Celestino, now just 23, looks like a totally different player. Coming into Tuesday’s game — which Celestino started in place of Buxton — he was hitting .327 with a 140 OPS+ (100 is league average), and he has looked plenty comfortable in the outfield, too.
“Last year, because it was quick, it was difficult,” Celestino said. “Everybody saw it. But that, on the other hand, helped me to adjust this year. I knew what I was supposed to expect at this level, so that’s why I feel more comfortable.”
In limited major league at-bats last year, Celestino hit just .136 with a .177 on-base percentage and .288 slugging percentage. He struggled in the field at times, too. In one particularly memorable game in Kansas City, Celestino committed a pair of errors on the same play, colliding with Trevor Larnach and muffing a catch before airmailing a throw.
He found himself up and down between the majors and minors last season, and was actually optioned to Triple-A this spring before the Twins reversed course and decided to carry him on the Opening Day roster.
He has looked much more the part of a major leaguer since then.
“Every single aspect of his game looks like it’s taken a step or two in a positive direction. The offensive game, he looks like a really good major-league bat right now, capable of almost anything,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s played so well, in center field, on the corner, he’s run the bases well. He looks like a guy that’s maturing and turning into a good major-league player. And to see a guy make that kind of jump and those adjustments just from last year, is great to see.”
It’s been especially important because the Twins have been building in off days for Buxton, who is still managing a knee issue. Between Celestino and Nick Gordon, an infielder turned into a converted outfielder, the Twins have been able to cover those games and leave Kepler in right field, as they prefer.
And they’ve been able to feel confident in doing so, thanks in large part to Celestino’s maturation.
“Last year, we had him out there as a 22-year-old with limited experience and truthfully, we probably didn’t put him in an ideal spot to go out there and perform, and he did what he was asked to do in some tough circumstances,” Baldelli said. “But this is, I think, a progression of a talented young player and I think we’re seeing what he can do.”
BRIEFLY
Baldelli said there was a “good possibility” that Carlos Correa (finger) will return on Wednesday. If not, it would be Friday in Kansas City after the team’s off day. … Bailey Ober (groin) rejoined the Twins after making a rehab outing, and said he felt good and healthy during that start. The Twins plan on lining him up for a start this weekend. … Baldelli said the Twins were “getting close to sending,” Trevor Larnach (groin) out on a rehab assignment to get some at-bats.
Magic win NBA draft lottery: ‘Privileged to have pressure of No. 1 pick’
The NBA draft lottery misfortune that’s surrounded the Orlando Magic for nearly 20 years has ended.
The Magic won Tuesday night’s draft lottery in Chicago, coming away with the No. 1 pick for the first time since 2004.
After early success with the lottery, the Magic had either stayed at or fallen from their pre-lottery positioning in their previous 14 tries dating to 1993.
Orlando had the best odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2004 lottery when it won the top pick, which resulted in the drafting of Dwight Howard.
That trend of falling ended with the Magic, who entered Tuesday tied with three other teams for the best chances of getting the No. 1 pick (14%), winning the lottery for the fourth time in the franchise’s history.
The Magic also won the lottery in back-to-back years in 1992 (Shaquille O’Neal) and 1993 (Chris Webber, who Orlando traded to the Golden State Warriors for Penny Hardaway and three future first-rounders).
“I’m so happy for our fans tonight,” president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said. “They really stuck with us and nights like this help when you can show the fruits of why you go through these phases and cycles. Hopefully, they’re really excited by this. We’re going to add another good young player to our talent base. It’s an exciting night.”
A couple of hours before the lottery, it was announced coach Jamahl Mosley would replace Weltman as the Magic’s on-stage representative.
As the picks before the Magic were being revealed and it became clear they were going to get the top spot, Mosley’s began getting excited for the organization.
“I wasn’t trying to go too far ahead. I was just trying to work on just breathing and staying in the moment as best as possible,” said Mosley, who enters his second season as coach. “I was getting excited for our fanbase, the organization and how exciting it is for this group of young men to add another young talent to this group that’s already so tied together.”
Once the top pick was revealed, a celebration among the Magic’s on-site contingent, including Cole DeVos, Joel Glass, Alex Martins, John Hammond, Mosley and Weltman, ensued.
“These are hard seasons when you’re not winning,” said Weltman, after a 22-60 record in 2021-22 was the league’s second-worst mark. “It takes a lot out of you and you got to carry your belief in your team, players and the organization through. So when you get a break, it helps. That’s how teams are built. Tonight’s a good night for us.”
Now, the Magic are in full control.
“That’s really what you earn tonight: You get to do what you want to do,” Weltman said. “It doesn’t change the workload. Matter of fact, it probably adds to the responsibility, but it’s exciting to have that opportunity. Pressure is a privilege. We’re privileged to have the pressure of the No. 1 pick.”
The full results of the lottery: 1. Magic 2. Oklahoma City Thunder 3. Houston Rockets 4. Sacramento Kings 5. Detroit Pistons 6. Indiana Pacers 7. Portland Trail Blazers 8. New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers) 9. San Antonio Spurs 10. Washington Wizards 11. New York Knicks 12. Thunder (via Los Angeles Clippers) 13. Charlotte Hornets 14. Cleveland Cavaliers.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
