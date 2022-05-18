Finance
Credit Card Debt Elimination Programs For Credit Card Debt – Can They Really Help?
If there were one thing we could change in our lives, most of us would choose to eliminate all of our debt. In a culture of consumers, the novelty of buying on credit has been replaced by the stress of living under the heavy burden of increasing debt. This is the reason so many of us are in search of ways to eliminate debt. There are systems and programs available to assist people in managing their debts with the goal of getting rid of them all together. For those of us not quite at the point of formally contracting an intermediary to take over our finances, there are some steps to take that can begin the process on our own.
Credit Card Debt Elimination Programs
The key to establishing a debt elimination program is to set a goal with realistic steps that can be taken to achieve it. Credit card debts are the best targets to begin working towards being debt free. These are the debts that grow exponentially and keep the debtor trapped in the cycle of inescapable debt. By deciding to eliminate these debts, effort and behavior can be focused into a program that can yield tangible results.
A Debt Elimination Plan To Be Successful
You may think so, but when you’re trying to get out of debt you need a plan. Many people do not feel equipped to set this up on their own and enlist the help of professional debt management or debt counseling services. These are good options if you feel that the input and monitoring of a third party will motivate you to better adherence to a plan. However, if you are not willing to pay for a professional consultation and management, you need to sit down and set new limits for your spending.
Key To Eliminate Credit Card Debt
The key to eliminating credit card debt is to a) stop using them and b) pay them off as quickly as possible. The work begins by sitting down and evaluating your budget and spending habits. In doing this, decide on the changes you can make in credit card spending. To eliminate credit card debt, eliminate credit card spending. It’s easier said than done for most of us, but that is the bottom line. The next step is to change the way you pay the credit card bill. The minimum payment billed by the credit card company is designed to keep you indebted to them for the longest time possible. By increasing your payments or even doubling them, you will see the balance begin to decrease on your monthly statements.
This type of credit card debt elimination program requires a lot of discipline. Many people enlist the help of a professional because it is not easy to place these kinds of restrictions on ourselves and follow through. It is possible, though. By setting this program up yourself, you save the fees that would be paid to debt elimination consultant or service. In the case of delinquent debt, a service or consultant can negotiate with the creditor to stop the accumulation of fees or credit reporting damage. If you have reached the point of delinquency in your debts, the fees involved with a professional debt elimination service may be worth it.
Debt Negotiation: Another Type of Debt Elimination Program
Negotiation is another tactic that can be employed in a credit card debt elimination program. Creditors can be contacted and asked to accept a payment plan that is easier for the borrower to pay. Many people don’t feel confident enough to approach their creditors for this purpose and require a professional to intercede on their behalf. Although, most people would be surprised at how successful they may be if the attempt is made.
Credit card companies want to be paid, first and foremost. By offering them terms by which they will be paid off instead of a defaulted debt, you are giving them a consideration many borrowers don’t and they often appreciate it. Debt counselors do have open channels of communication with most credit card companies and have contacts with which they have established relationships which can work in your favor should you not feel equipped to handle negotiation on your own.
Finance
From Zero To Earn Money Blogging – How You Can Make Money With a Blog
I know pretty well how much painful and hard could be try to figure out how to earn money blogging. And the worst is try to replicate the 5-6-7 figure Internet business looking at the incredible result of the big gurus out there.
Earn money blogging is possible and effective, but only if you practice blogging on a constantly basis, without fall into the trap of overload information and infinite distractions. Otherwise you risk seriously to never achieve your dream’s desires and your financial freedom.
Make money with blog is pretty simple:
“You Have To Figure Out What Are You True Passions And Strengths!”
And one you have done this…well you can build a loyal following of readers simply starting a blog, and talking about what you got really good!
Yes, some topics and some niches are better and more lucrative than others, but however there are always opportunity to earn money blogging.
For example I have chosen different topics and different niches and obviously I have achieved different results, personally and professionally.
So firstly, you try to spend some times really alone, better if in the nature, for discovering which might be your passions and your strengths and then build on them a real and solid internet business that allow you to achieve your financial freedom, forever!
After that, you have to design your own blog and make your blog interesting, attractive and pleasant for your future readers and followers. And don’t forget to add great contents on your blog on a regular basis. Infact the regularity is the most appreciated quality by Google robot spyders. So if you choose a monthly strategy, follow it…if you chose a weekly strategy, follow it, if you choose a daily strategy, follow it!
You should know that if you are really interested in standing out the crowd and obtain ranking in the search engines, conquering a pretty good positioning in your specific niche/market, posting on a daily basis or at least 2-3 times a week is better.
Start to follow this tips and you will be amazed by the results in just few weeks. Obviously it requires commitment, passion, determination, courage, force, will, entrepreneurship, sincerity and above all trust in yourself that you will respect your own blogging strategy plan.
Until few time ago, I was used to do not respect my own blogging strategy plan..too many times. But the day I realized that I was only kidding and fooling myself, I used that pain and I poured it into the creation of a new powerful habit to do blogging on regular basis.
And as soon as I did it, the results arrived!
Remember my dear Friend: it did for my mentor…it did for me…and it will do also for you! But only if you are really passionate and committed to succeed through the Internet! Great habits make miracles happen!
Finance
Online Marketing FAQ – How Can I Earn Money Online FAST? (The Simple 5 Step Success Sequence)
What is the fastest way to earn real money online? If I’m in a financial pinch or under pressure, can I earn money quickly… or does it take a long while? Is it possible to start TODAY and start earning a real income in a matter of hours, days or even a few weeks at most?
And what can I do to SPEED UP the process of earning a profit, especially if I need to make it happen in a hurry? Any of these questions sound familiar?
In this article we are going to take a look at what I believe is the absolute PERFECT formula, and fastest way to earn money quickly, without needing much experience, or investment to start. Sound interesting? Let’s take a closer look below.
The good news?
You CAN legitimately earn real money, very quickly… and 100% from scratch, without much of an investment required.
I’ve done it in my own life many, many times, and some of my BIGGEST successes have arisen from panic and pressure and urgency that comes with having to make progress (and profits!) in dire circumstances.
It’s NOT magic, and it does require work… but using the simple structure below, anyone reading this can emulate this approach and quickly and easily prove it to themselves.
Q: What is the FASTEST way to earn money without a big budget or a lot of income to invest up front?
A: In my experience, if you have very little money to invest in ads, or other traffic sources, the quickest path to profit is the following:
1 – Pick a product to promote (or in an ideal universe… you have a service of your OWN to sell like coaching or consulting, like a telephone based teaching in an area you have expertise)
2 – Write articles to promote it. (much like what you are reading right here)
3 – Create a landing page to capture names (a traditional opt in page is perfect).
4 – Either give something of your OWN away for free (like 15 minutes of the aforementioned coaching) or if you are promoting an affiliate product instead, just grab what they provide as an affiliate resource and use that. (most reputable affiliate products have a “give away” or inducement to offer your list)
5 – Follow up with a 5 day, automated email conversational conversion campaign. (In other words, for 5 days, you follow up ethically but aggressively to help solve whatever problem your readers signed up for on day 1).
Not only does this approach WORK wonderfully well, it’s obviously the very same formula that has created, mas o menos, just about all of the informational marketing wealth online.
(Some variation of this approach is used and taught by most of the online “guru’s”, although in my experience, they miss the boat on the most critical elements when it comes to creating the CONVERSATION that converts best).
Here is the BIG secret to making the most PROFIT in the shortest amount of time, using this approach. I know it’s going to sound foreign and even a bit uncomfortable to some of you, but I’ll share it anyway because it WILL double (or triple) your income in the very first WEEK you launch it.
Once someone signs up for your list… the first 3-5 days are CRITICAL to conversion. If you send 1 message every day, you’ll “convert” a small percentage of your subscribers to buy whatever it is that you are selling. If you write 2 messages a day, you’ll convert close to double.
And… I know this sounds over the top but it’s 100% true, as long as you create VALUABLE, and truly heart centered advice to your audience that will improve their lives, you can actually send 3 separate email messages per day, for the first 5 days and EXPONENTIALLY increase your sales. (You’ll also exponentially increase the amount of people who will unsubscribe from your list, but that is a small price to pay for making GREAT money fast!).
The key takeaway?
You CAN earn great money online in 2013, using the exact FREE sequence of steps above, and it can be launched for about $10 bucks or less. You can do it UNDER a week, and I’ve proven it over and over again in my own business, and if you are really ready to succeed, I challenge you to try it, and apply it and watch YOUR bank account grow.
Finance
If Your Girlfriend Left You Over Money Problems, You Need to Take Action
What is the number one reason most relationships break up? Terrible sex? Too much nagging? Incompatibility? Another lover? You just drifted apart? It’s none of these. By far, the biggest reason that relationships fail can be summed up in one word: Money.
If you have money problems, then you have big problems. Nothing creates tension and hardships like persistent hassles with bills, paying rent, making a car payment – or maybe even not being able to afford a car at all! If your girlfriend left you over money problems, then you have one of the most difficult situations to remedy. Getting an ex-girlfriend to come back to you is hard enough the way it is. It’s even harder when you are hard up for cash.
But before we get all depressed about this situation, let’s get some perspective. Many guys think that if only they were rich, or at least well off, their girlfriend would have never left them. It’s not as simple as that. If you don’t believe it, just tune into what is happening with the rich and famous around the world, be it movie stars or royalty. It quickly becomes apparent that people with a lot of money have no better luck – an obviously sometimes a lot worse luck – with staying within a relationship. How many movie stars can you think of in the next five minutes who have two, three or maybe four divorces under their belts?
The fact is, having a lot of money is no guarantee of relationship success. If you are feeling sorry for yourself because your girlfriend left you over financial problems, then it’s time to start rethinking the whole situation. You could be filthy rich, and she might have left anyway.
What does this tell you about money? Clearly, it makes no difference how much you have or how little you have. If the fundamentals of your relationship are strong, even a terrible money situation should not be an excuse for your girlfriend to leave. Money is only a convenient excuse, an outward factor.
Okay, but let’s also recognize that while money may not be the ultimate reason she left you, it certainly was a contributing factor. That’s because constant stress over money creates an overall climate of tension and struggle. It is very difficult for any relationship to thrive in an environment of constant struggle.
Incredibly, many guys do exactly the opposite thing they should do when they have money problem, and their partner leaves – they plunge themselves into even more debt! That’s right!
There is something about relationship problems that can drive many men to lose all common sense. For example, they think that if they only had a nicer car, maybe their girlfriend would come back to them. So they pull out all the stops, marshal all of their resources, and take out a huge loan to get some new wheels. So now they have a shiny new car, and even more debt and payments to worry about. To get that new car, maybe they had to take out a second mortgage on their house, or run up huge debts on credit cards.
Other guys blow cash on some kind of bribe – maybe an expensive piece of jewelry to dangle in front of their ex in a desperate attempt to lure her back. Even if this works in the short term, as soon as the new load of bills start coming due, the stress level increases to all-new levels. Under these conditions, the relationship is probably doomed.
So the first step in getting your ex-girlfriend back if she left you over money stress is to start tackling your problems one at a time. The last thing you want to do if you have money problems is to get entangled into even more money problems. What you need to do is start getting your financial life under control. Rather than buying a new car – maybe it’s time to sell the one you have!
It’s all about making priorities in your life. You have to decide if you want to put your relationship and personal life first, or continue to be a slave to all of your bills. Of course, getting one’s financial life in order is never an easy task. If you think you can’t handle it by yourself, by all means, seek out some financial counseling from a professional. This does not have to cost you a dime. There are many free debt counseling services – especially in these tough financial times – that are available to you. Take advantage of them. Get some help formulating a solid plan to start paying down you debts, and to start earning more money.
Just taking that first step toward getting your financial life under control can be a tremendous relief. You will immediately get the feeling that you are finally doing something positive to take back control of your life. When you start getting financial control, you start reducing that all-pervasive stress that is tormenting you, and which made your relationship a living hell. It’s a sad fact of our modern society that, even when two people love each other, a general condition of financial stress can cripple even great relationships.
So let’s say you do the hard work, make the tough decisions and start the process of getting into a more financially stable position – but at the same time, you still have this other problem – the fact that your girlfriend is gone! It all can seem pretty overwhelming, and it is! That’s exactly why you have to take a deep breath, realize that the toughest problems are not solved easily or overnight, and take things one day at time.
This doesn’t mean that you can’t start taking the first steps to repair your busted relationship and take action to get your ex-girlfriend back. It might not be a bad idea to communicate with your ex and tell her what you are doing. Maybe write her a letter, and tell her something like:
“I know times have been tough, and that we argued a lot about money. I don’t blame you for not wanting to live a stressful life filled with constant worry over bills, or never having any money for us to go out and do anything fun. I really think my money problems were a big contributor to our break-up. Again, I don’t blame you, I blame myself. I just wanted you to know that I am taking positive steps to get my financial situation under control. I never want to have money problems again. I hope you will give me the time to get myself into a better position. If I do, I really think our relationship could be special again. I hope you will give me the time to right my ship, and maybe even consider coming back to me when I am in a better position, and when there won’t be so many problems for us to constantly worry about or argue over…”
… Or something along those lines.
Note that this in merely an example of the kind of letter you might write to your ex-girlfriend. But notice that the message in our example does not beg or blame. You only “blame yourself” and you also don’t beg your girlfriend to come back to you. You’re just letting her know that you still care about here, and that you are making positive changes in your life because of her. You can’t lose with this approach. Many girls would be flattered that their former boyfriend cares enough about them to want to radically transform their own lives, and strive to make a better world for the both of you.
Still, you may have to give it time. Money problems just don’t go away over night. If you have really serious money problems, things might even get worse before they get better. But until you get to the root of the problem, and remove financial stress from your life, it will be extremely difficult to get your ex-girlfriend back. And even if she does come back, she may only leave again once all the old money problems resurface again.
If there is anything positive about a broken relationship, it’s that this tough situation helps us to re-examine our lives to find out what is wrong them, and it forces us to make overall improvements in our situation. Getting control of money problems is one of the best things any guy can do – and it sets the stage for a stable and happy relationship that will last forever.
Chicago White Sox get strong starts from Dylan Cease and Davis Martin but split a doubleheader with the Kansas City Royals
Credit Card Debt Elimination Programs For Credit Card Debt – Can They Really Help?
Twins’ Gilberto Celestino shows maturation on field in second season
Magic win NBA draft lottery: ‘Privileged to have pressure of No. 1 pick’
From Zero To Earn Money Blogging – How You Can Make Money With a Blog
Brandon Nimmo limps off field in nightcap against Cards
Online Marketing FAQ – How Can I Earn Money Online FAST? (The Simple 5 Step Success Sequence)
If Your Girlfriend Left You Over Money Problems, You Need to Take Action
Jason Heyward goes on the IL, while the Chicago Cubs give Christopher Morel and Brandon Hughes their 1st MLB call-ups
‘A complete reset’: Chicago Bears are challenging Jaylon Johnson to earn the trust of new coach Matt Eberflus
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach