Did Kris Jenner Support Kim Kardashian During Her Divorce With Kanye West?
Kris Jenner is the mother of Kim Kardashian, a business personality and American socialite who rose to fame, following up on the show “Keeping it with Kardashians,” which also included Kim as a participant. Kanye West, currently known as Ye, is an American rapper who was a husband to Kim Kardashian for around 7 years before they decided to file a divorce.
The divorce had clearly shown a declining effect on Ye’s mental and physical health in a rather public form. On the other hand, Kim was careful regarding the mess that could be caused and explored her healthy and private feelings. Although, they both had agreed to divorce due to ‘irreconcilable differences and further added the joint custody of the 4 of their children.
MOTHER-DAUGHTER RELATIONSHIP
Jenner’s first marriage was to a lawyer, Robert Kardashian, on July 8, 1978. The relationship resulted in 4 children named: – Kourtney(1979), Kim (1980), Khloe (1984), and a son Rob (1987).
There hasn’t been much public talk regarding the relationship between the two of them. We can assume that it will stabilize as Jenner comes out in support of Kim.
What did Jenner Say?
Making it clear to the audience that she is a mom first and momager later, Kris said,” When any of us is going through something big in our lives, it is really important for us to understand they’re not always going to have a lot of other people who are going to understand the situation.”
Continuing the earlier thread, she said, “So we try to be there for here and pay attention to what is going on. We all spend a lot of our time together.”
Kris Jenner also went on to talk about how wonderful and dedicated mother Kim is in the co-parenting method as well.
What is happening currently?
Kim Kardashian is currently dating the comedian Pete Davidson, much to the disapproval of Kanye. However, they’ve been having a great time together, and even Kris Jenner has a positive review for the Saturday night live comedian.
The post Did Kris Jenner Support Kim Kardashian During Her Divorce With Kanye West? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 18: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
First airing on March 27, 2005, Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama series. The title, Grey’s anatomy, hints that the show indulges in the lives of surgical interns, residents, etc.
The story’s main focus is Dr. Meredith Grey, who is introduced as an intern and the chief of general surgery. The tale revolves around Grey’s journey in the medical world while she tries to balance her professional and personal life.
Besides being a source of knowledge, the series is an emotional rollercoaster, providing its viewers with experiences ranging from heart-wrenching to heart-warming.
With the recent announcement regarding the release of a 19th season, Grey’s Anatomy has become the sixth-longest-running primetime show in television history.
What to Expect?
Episode 17 witnessed a upsetChief Bailey in that mood due to canceled surgeries. A stoned Webber is also seen in the episode, being taken care of by Grey. His frank attitude while drinking juice lands him in this spot. While being stoned, Webber advises Grey about moving to Seattle, which she waves off, assuming he’s saying it under the impression of the drugs.
Meanwhile, Marsh guides a terrified Schmitt through surgery. Kris demands her baby be delivered before her husband, Simon, passes away, and Lincoln tries to advise them against it, highlighting the issues the baby could face in that case. He and Lincoln are seen arguing, ending with Kris confessing her true feelings for him. As we know, Kris also asks her husband to stay around till the birth of their baby. We later find out that his juice had cannabis as his wife’s cancer is back, and it helps her with the pain.
As the show is three episodes away from this season’s end, the viewers might witness more challenges being thrown into the characters’ lives. This would give the creators loose ends, which could be brought back and tied in future seasons. The audience might also witness the passing of Simon and Kris and Lincoln exploring their relationship, while Webber could be seen in somber moods and low spirits due to the return of his wife’s cancer.
One thing is for sure, though, the season is bound to end on an interesting and gripping note. With the scriptwriters doing a fabulous job of keeping the audience hooked on the show, and the season heading towards its end, the show is bound to bring in more complications in the characters’ personal and professional lives.
Cast
The main cast consists of 5 members initially introduced as interns: Meredith Grey, Cristina Yang, Izzie Stevens, Alex Karev, and George O’Malley, played by Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, and T. R. Knight,,, respectively.
Where to Stream?
You can view all seasons of Grey’s Anatomy on Disney+Hotstar. Episode 18 of the 18th season will premiere on May 19, 2022.
The post Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 18: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations appeared first on Gizmo Story.
How Many Episodes in Conversations With Friends
Conversations With Friends, the first novel by Sally Rooney, was adapted for BBC Three and Hulu. If the answers to these questions are resounding yeses, you may be just about ready to withstand the searing intensity of the program. This drama, which consists of 12 episodes, will dominate the conversation during the whole of this month.
Conversations with friends, Cast, Directors, And All Expectations
While I was in the middle of reading Conversations With Friends (2017) by Sally Rooney, I was brought back to a time when I lived with some of my college friends, and the classes that we attended during the daytime seemed almost like an extension of my personal growth. It was not uncommon for people to spend time at the library or argue with their friends. Protracted talks that never came to a conclusion. Sometimes they took a break before continuing with one another were also popular.
Conversations With Friends features Joe Alwyn from The Favourite in the role of Nick, Jemima Kirke from Girls in the role of Melissa, newbie Alison Oliver in the role of Frances, and Sasha Lane from Loki in the role of Bobbi. Two individuals involved in the production of the movie adaptation of Normal People will be running the new series. The bond between Bobbi and Melissa leads to the introduction of Melissa’s attractive actor-husband, Nick. Things get a bit trickier for this group of four new acquaintances.
What is the release date of conversations with friends?
Beginning on Sunday, May 15, 2022, Hulu intends to air the first of twelve episodes, each of which will run for half an hour. Get ready to watch all of the episodes back-to-backs in a single sitting as part of your marathon viewing experience. Abrahamson is well aware that he will be evaluated based on the film series that he has previously directed. Still, he is certain that “We’ve come up with something. It has a sort of artistic familial tie to the other series but is its own thing. ” Abrahamson made these observations in Vanity Fair.
What are the conversations with friends: The Real Story Cast?
The cast of Conversations is rather small, similar to that of Normal People. Next season, Frances will be played by Alison Oliver, who has just graduated from Dublin’s Lir Academy. Actor Paul Mescal attended the same school before beginning his career on Normal People. In addition to the breakout star of American Honey, Sasha Lane, the film will also star Joe Alwyn (The Favourite) and Jemima Kirke (Girls), who will play the roles of Nick and Melissa, respectively.
Where Are Conversations with friends Streaming?
Hulu released the first trailer for the series on February 8, 2022, and the tagline that accompanied it was “It’s Never Just Friends.” Watch the video in its entirety down below.
The post How Many Episodes in Conversations With Friends appeared first on Gizmo Story.
US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men
By ANNE M. PETERSON and RONALD BLUM
The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money.
The federation announced separate collective bargaining agreements through December 2028 with the unions for both national teams on Wednesday, ending years of often acrimonious negotiations.
The men have been playing under the terms of a CBA that expired in December 2018. The women’s CBA expired at the end of March but talks continued after the federation and the players agreed to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit brought by some of the players in 2019. The settlement was contingent on the federation reaching labor contracts that equalized pay and bonuses between the two teams.
“I feel a lot of pride for the girls who are going to see this growing up, and recognize their value rather than having to fight for it. However, my dad always told me that you don’t get rewarded for doing what you’re supposed to do — and paying men and women equally is what you’re supposed to do,” U.S. forward Margaret Purce said. “So I’m not giving out any gold stars, but I’m grateful for this accomplishment and for all the people who came together to make it so.”
Perhaps the biggest sticking point was World Cup prize money, which is based on how far a team advances in the tournament. While the U.S. women have been successful on the international stage with back-to-back World Cup titles, differences in FIFA prize money meant they took home far less than the men’s winners.
The unions agreed to pool FIFA’s payments for the men’s World Cup later this year and next year’s Women’s World Cup, as well as for the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.
Each player will get matching game appearance fees in what the USSF said makes it the first federation to pool FIFA prize money in this manner.
“We saw it as an opportunity, an opportunity to be leaders in this front and join in with the women’s side and U.S. Soccer. So we’re just excited that this is how we were able to get the deal done,” said Walker Zimmerman, a defender who is part of the U.S. National Team Players Association leadership group.
The federation previously based bonuses on payments from FIFA, which earmarked $400 million for the 2018 men’s tournament, including $38 million to champion France, and $30 million for the 2019 women’s tournament, including $4 million to the champion United States.
FIFA has increased the total to $440 million for the 2022 men’s World Cup, and its president, Gianni Infantino, has proposed that FIFA double the women’s prize money to $60 million for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, in which FIFA has increased the teams to 32.
For the current World Cup cycles, the USSF will pool the FIFA funds, taking 10% off the top and then splitting the rest equally among 46 players — 23 players on the roster of each team. For the 2026-27 cycle, the USSF cut increases to 20% before the split.
After missing the 2018 World Cup, the men qualified for this year’s World Cup in Qatar starting in November. The women’s team will seek to qualify this year for the 2023 World Cup, cohosted by Australia and New Zealand.
For lesser tournaments, such as those run by the governing body of North America, players will earn identical game bonuses. And for exhibition games, players will receive matching appearance fees and performance payments based on the match result and opponent rank. Players who don’t dress will earn a fee that is the equivalent of participating in a national team training camp.
The women gave up guaranteed base salaries which had been part of their CBA since 2005. Some players had been guaranteed annual salaries of $100,000.
“I think we’ve outgrown some of the conditions that may look like we have lost something, but now our (professional) league is actually strong enough where now we don’t need as many guaranteed contracts, you know, we can be on more of a pay-to-play model,” Purce said.
Child care, covered for women for more than 25 years, will be extended to men during national team training camps and matches.
The women and men also will receive a portion of commercial revenue from tickets for matches controlled by the USSF, with bonuses for sellouts, and each team will get a portion of broadcast, partner and sponsor revenue.
Players will get a 401(k) plan and the USSF will match up to 5% of a player’s compensation, subject to IRS limits. That money will be deducted from the shares of commercial revenue.
“There were moments when I thought it was all going to fall apart and then it came back together and it’s a real credit to all the different groups coming together, negotiating at one table,” said federation President Cindy Parlow Cone, a former national team player who became head of the governing body in 2020. “I think that’s where the turning point really happened. Before, trying to negotiate a CBA with the women and then turn around and negotiate CBA terms with the men and vice versa, was really challenging. I think the real turning point was when we finally were all in the same room sitting at the same table, working together and collaborating to reach this goal.”
Women ended six years of litigation over equal pay in February in a deal calling for the USSF to pay $24 million, a deal contingent on reaching new collective bargaining agreements.
As part of the settlement, players will split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. The USSF also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.
Mark Levinstein, counsel for the men’s union, said the agreement ended “more than 20 years of federation discrimination against the USWNT players.”
“Together with the USWNTPA, the USMNT players achieved what everyone said was impossible — an agreement that provides fair compensation to the USMNT players and equal pay and equal working conditions to the USWNT players,” he said. “The new federation leadership should get tremendous credit for working with the players to achieve these agreements.”
