Blockchain

Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 19

Published

3 mins ago

on

Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: May 19
  • On May 19, the bullish ETH price analysis is at  $4780.
  • ETH’s bearish market price analysis for May 19, 2022, is $1450.
  • Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on May 19, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.

Ethereum (ETH)

A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.

Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm. 

Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes. 

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

ETH price analysis on May 19, 2022, is explained below with a daily time frame.

ETH/USDT Descending Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above hourly frame chart shows the Descending triangle pattern of KAVA. This pattern indicates a bearish chart pattern, however, this is created by drawing one trend line that connects a series of lower highs and a horizontal second line indicates the series of lows. Moreover, a breakdown is possible in this case, and this makes traders enter a short position and aggressively force the price of the asset even lower. 

Currently, the price of ETH is $1968.95. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $4780 and the buy level of ETH is $2280. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $1450, and the sell level of ETH is 1750.

Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average

The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH lies above 50 MA (short-term). But ETH lies below 200 MA. Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Top Solana P2E Contender DeFi Land Launches Its First Play-and-Earn Game

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Top Solana P2E Contender DeFi Land Launches Its First Play-and-Earn Game
Tortola, BVI, 18th May, 2022, Chainwire

DeFi Land, the third most prominent game on the Solana blockchain, will launch a new breed of Play-and-Earn game on May 18th at 8 PM UTC. The current DeFi Land ecosystem has no play-to-earn elements yet has achieved over 7,500 daily active users looking to have fun while running a farm. 

Momentum has been building for the DeFi Land ecosystem. Its initial version without monetary rewards received tremendous support from blockchain gaming ecosystems. Moreover, it allowed DeFi Land to become the third-biggest game in terms of market cap and still holds the title of the first-ever gamification project built on Solana. 

Thanks to 7,500 DAU and 25,000 MAU, DeFi Land continues to climb the overall rankings. As the team prepares to launch the first of its kind Play-and-Earn game mechanics, things will get much more exciting. Ecosystem users can fish, shoot, farm, drive harvesters, take care of pets, etc. 

As everyone has experienced farming games in their online life – through social networks or otherwise – DeFi Land has tremendous potential to become a very accessible Play-and-Earn game. Its various activities and solid foundation pave the way for the mainstream adoption of these gaming mechanics. 

Players will earn the native $DFL token as a reward, along with a new in-game currency $GOLDY. Through these currencies, players can upgrade their in-game NFTs – the collection sold out in 16 seconds on launch day and raised $1,75 million, and recently saw a 2.5x price floor increase across OpenSea and Magic Eden – or customize, craft, repair, and socially interact with others. Accessing the Play-and-Earn features requires owning one DeFi Land Gen-0 NFT. 

Furthermore, players can access DeFi Land without starting funds. In the free mode, players can collect XP and go up the leaderboard to participate for monthly prizes, including DFL, GOLDY, and in-game NFTs. Incentivizing people through a free-to-play approach enhances the appeal of DeFi Land, and the strong support for playing without any incentives shows there is long-term sustainability.

The Play-and-Earn mechanics announcement comes on the heels of a collab between DeFi Land and STEPN. 

DeFi Land plans to explore a multichain future over the coming months, with more announcements regarding chain integrations to follow in June. An alpha mobile version of the game is in development and should be released in Q3 2022. 

About DeFi Land

DeFi Land is a multi-chain agriculture simulation web game created to gamify decentralized finance. The game will have all the features that traditional platforms have, but it will be gathered all in one place. DeFi Land gamifies decentralized finance by turning investment activities into games.

Blockchain

LUNA Supply Nears 7 Trillion, Is $1 Still Possible?

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

The circulating supply of LUNA has continuously gone up since the UST debacle began. This has mainly been from people redeeming their staked UST for the digital asset, which caused its supply to rise drastically in such a short amount of time. In turn, the price of LUNA had declined to reflect the enormous amount of tokens that were being dumped into the market. Now that the dust has finally begun to settle, the question remains where the price of the asset might end up.

$1 LUNA Still Possible?

Now, it may sound comical to debate whether the price of LUNA would be able to return back to $1 given that less than two weeks ago, the price was sitting above $100. However, this is the case as the digital asset is now about four zeros short of $1 and even that seems a generous value. What is on the minds of investors now is if the price of the digital asset would ever be able to recover in any meaningful way.

Related Reading | TerraLabs Sold Over 80,000 BTC To Rescue Its Stablecoin, Luna

To really assess if LUNA can recover to $1, the first thing to look at is the circulating supply of the digital asset. In less than two weeks, it has grown from a little over 300 million to almost 7 trillion tokens in circulation at the time of this writing. When the supply still remained above 300 million, the price was trending at $100, meaning that its market cap at that time was averaging around $33 billion depending on the price fluctuations.

Presently, the total supply of the digital asset has now grown by more than 1,000,000% to be sitting at a little over 6.9 trillion tokens, according to CoinMarketCap. For LUNA to get to $1, it would mean that the market cap would have to touch $7 trillion, and that is if the current supply stays stable. This is presently impossible given that the whole crypto market cap at its highest was at $3 trillion.

LUNA trending low at $0.00018 | Source: LUNAUSD on TradingView.com

However, for LUNA to get to its previous market cap before the crash, the token would have to be trading at $0.005. Since a $33 billion market cap remains in the realm of possibility, it is safe to say that this is still within reach. 

Related Reading | LUNA Aftermath: Total Crypto Market More Oversold Than Black Thursday

One thing to take into account though is the investor sentiment. So many people have lost hundreds of millions of dollars to the token that faith in it has been depleted. Thus, with any significant rise in price, there are set-offs that rock the token price back down.

This leads to the conclusion of this analysis which is that the price of LUNA could possibly climb back up to $0.005. But with current market conditions, this may not happen in the short-term and is entirely dependent on if the supply stops growing.

Featured image from TheNewsCrypto, chart from TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet… 

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 19

Published

51 mins ago

on

May 18, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: May 19
Polkadot (DOT) News
  • On May 19, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $11.20.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for May 19, 2022, is $8.95.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on May 19, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on May 19 2022 is explained below within a two-hour time frame.

A double bottom pattern is a technical analysis charting pattern that describes a change in trend and a momentum reversal from prior leading price action. It describes the drop of a stock or index, a rebound another drop to the same or similar level as the original drop, and finally another rebound. The double bottom pattern always follows a major or minor downtrend in particular security and signals the reversal and the beginning of a potential uptrend. 

Currently, the price of DOT is $9.91. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $11.20 and the buy level of $10.20. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $8.95 and the sell level of DOT is $9.60.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

7upaOAvp
DOT MA (Source: Tradingview)

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (long-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

