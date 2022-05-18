Finance
Even Cartoons Need CRM Software
There is no job too small and no customer more significant than any other when it comes to running a successful business in today’s economy. Yes, you will have your VIPs and repeatedly loyal customers, but valuing every dollar invested or spent on your company is part of outstanding customer service.
The same goes for behind the scenes of an organization. The happier the employees and representatives of the company, the better resulting product, services and overall brand image. The desire to feel valued and held accountable as part of a team or operation is important. A Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system is just as important to its users as it is to the customers affected.
We can all completely accept that a yellow sponge in a shorts-set and a pink starfish in swim trunks live out their lives in the sea as part of a collection of various creatures thriving as a community with its own economy. Sure it’s a cartoon, but its premise is encouraging, be it oddly hilarious, but subliminally supportive to the labor market.
Think about it. We have:
– An employer focused on turning a profit
– A young and eager line cook/chef showing a deep appreciation for the perfection of the product
– The competitor always looking to get the competitive advantage
– The under-achieving cashier who is just there to earn a paycheck
This work environment sound familiar? No matter the size and industry of a business, any staff can operate better and more in sync when handling customer needs by putting a stronger emphasis on their relationships with the customer. The food is clearly a community favorite so what would happen if the owner wanted to put products on the ocean grocery shelves? The ability to keep secure and organized record of all suppliers, distributers and major market clients promises a more substantial and less stressful work environment. Back-up and intensify the security and accessibility of your company by implementing a cloud-based CRM for small business and your productivity will improve swimmingly!
Let’s further examine the benefits of cloud CRM software to food industry, retailers and manufacturers.
1. Mobile Accessibility – Track orders and appointment times and details from anywhere (in the ocean).
2. Stress-free Employees – The less employees feel overwhelmed when performing the many aspects of daily operations, the more freedom they have to happily represent the company with helpful customer service.
3. Cost Reduction – With an affordable solution like eZnet CRM, your business is spending less on replenishing operation resources, site expenses and other budgetary limitations.
4. Inventory Control – Manage your inventory effectively with full order, supply, material and product tracking and coordination.
5. Record Keeping – Store all documents, reports and pertinent account data in one centralized location that is accessible to you and any employees you delegate specific permissions.
Apparently, computers work under the sea so if they can optimize their work experience with a CRM system so can you!
Is Email Dying? – Hmm
Some would say that email is being replaced; it has peaked – RSS feeds, social networking, online file storage and URL truncation (TinyURL and Snurl) are all contributors to its demise.
Email is a “catch-all” for every type of communication. What has happened is it has split into more functional technologies: RSS feeds replace list servers, instant messaging replaced the instant communication and social networking replaced the distribution lists.
There are many applications that can be used to send someone a private file without using email – Google Docs, DropBox, SugarSync, ADrive, Flip Drive, Flickr, Picassa, Zoho, etc. Also, all of these programs provide you with more storage space than you could ever use, they allow for version control, give you networked backup, web access to your files from any computer with an internet connection on the planet and let you publish documents and share them with whomever you like.
Twitter, Plurk and other microblogging tools are great ways to send quick notes people and social networking applications (Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.) are far more advanced messaging services than our ancient email friend.
One of the latest statistics reports out of the Nielson camp states that communication through social networking is outnumbering emails sent. Nevertheless, the numbers of emails sent haven’t drastically reduced.
With all that said, I can confidently say that email is far from a dying breed. I think I can convince you with one simple rhetorical question, ready? Do you invite someone to lunch by e-mail or Twitter?
POS System Used in Logistics and Delivery Services
The field and business of logistics and delivery services require precision and accuracy. The goods and items being delivered should be sent at the right time and place. In order to accomplish this, a good planning and monitoring system should be used. The POS system is the ideal option since it can monitor the items being delivered using a single computer. The people receiving the items can check the exact location and estimated time of arrival through the system. This is very practical and useful in ensuring the products would arrive at the right time. The internet has allowed the POS system for logistic services to monitor products delivered all over the world.
The internet is the primary proponent for the POS system used in logistics and delivery. A very powerful and efficient networking system is set in place. The products can be located anywhere since the system is connected to a satellite internet service that can send and receive signals continually. Each of the products is attached with a beacon that can be accessed by the satellite internet. Through this, the location of the product can be checked in real time. This is recommended for delivery of highly valued products and items. The consumers can evaluate the efficiency and capacity of the delivery service.
The POS system would help the people in charge of the delivery service to check for insufficiencies, mistakes and errors committed. Each delivery is timed and evaluated. The clients and consumers can comment if the service is very slow and inefficient. People usually expect deliveries ahead of time. The company should be able to deliver the results promised in order to succeed. The system can be used to send in POSitive and negative feedbacks and comments made by the consumers. In this way, the managers and people handling the operation establish the necessary changes in the services provided.
The internet based POS system has many features and options. It can be used to send constant alert messages in the electronic mail and cell phone of the clients and consumers. This is very practical for people who are expecting a very important package.
ERP Software Companies
Because of its extensive function within the organization, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) relies on very large and complex software. In the early days, numerous analysts, programmers and users did the implementation of ERP systems in a single firm. This was only until the development of the Internet that allowed consultants to connect to company computers for the installation of standard updates.
Today there are web-based ERP systems that can be downloaded through web browsers. These web-based ERPs are cross-platform and maintained centrally. Deploying them doesn’t require any client installation.
However, in every ERP system implementation, customization is usually required. This is because some ERP packages are very generic in their reports and examinations. They may not correspond to your existing business processes or comply with your objectives and needs. You have to customize your ERP software because it is the customization that makes an ERP a success or failure.
ERP implementation and customization without expert help for large and transnational companies can be very expensive and complicated. There are companies that specialized in ERP implementation. They start with project planning, architectural design, data conversion and integration of ERP modules, e-business applications and legacy systems. They can speed up the process and accomplish the job in less than 6 months with solid pilot testing.
You may also seek the help of ERP vendors for technical consulting that involves programming and modification of software to suit the specific and unique needs of your business.
The third-party consulting companies can help you with ERP system configuration and business consulting. They will study the current business processes of your organization and fit them with the corresponding processes in the ERP system.
Educating and training your employees about the ERP system is essential in the transition from old processes to new. To reduce the cost of ERP training, you may seek the assistance of training companies that are specialized in coaching workers on using the ERP software.
Professional ERP software companies that have specialized in ERP will aid you in the implementation and customization of your ERP software system. Their assistance will save you the cost of experimenting with different, irresolute methods and will definitely put you on the right track.
