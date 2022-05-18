News
Ex-Met Matt Harvey suspended 60 games for drugs three months after testifying in Angel staffer Eric Kay case
The Matt Harvey story has taken another sad turn.
On Tuesday, Major League Baseball announced that Harvey has been suspended for 60 games without pay for “participating in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.”
In February, Harvey testified in court that he shared Percocets with pitcher Tyler Skaggs while they were teammates with the Angels. Skaggs fatally overdose in 2019. MLB did not start testing for opioids or cocaine (which Harvey also admitted to using) until after Skaggs’ death.
Eric Kay, the Angels’ staffer who distributed drugs in the Angels’ clubhouse, including to Harvey, was convicted on drug distribution and conspiracy charges. He faces a minimum of 20 years in prison.
Harvey has not pitched in the major leagues since Sept. 8, 2019 when he was a member of the Baltimore Orioles. When he was with the Mets, Harvey was once one of the best pitchers in the game. His 2013 season, which saw him start the All-Star Game at Citi Field, made him a household name at just 24 years old. In 2015 he helped get the Mets to the World Series, posting a 2.71 ERA in 29 starts.
Harvey, 33, is under a contract with the Orioles. His suspension is retroactive to April 29, 2022.
News
Have a great practice one day, play team DJ the next; and other Dolphins OTA notes
The first Miami Dolphins practice of organized team activities open to media on Tuesday revealed a new motivational tool coach Mike McDaniel is using in offseason drills.
If a player is named the team’s practice player of the day, at the next day’s practice he gets to be the team DJ, deciding what songs will be played at practice. That player is noticeably highlighted, wearing an orange jersey. The offense wears white, defense wears teal and quarterbacks or others who are participating while nursing injuries wear red, non-contact jerseys.
“It’s definitely a motivational thing. It just brings that fun to practice, into the building,” said linebacker Jerome Baker, a leader on the defense heading into his fifth season.
On Tuesday, second-year outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips was the man in orange, and Phillips treated the team to a Kanye West-heavy playlist through the hour-plus of drills.
“Terrible,” Baker joked in criticism of Phillips’ track selection. “Nah, I think what happened was they kept skipping some parts, so we didn’t really see his whole playlist. The parts I heard, they were decent. But they were just decent. The first guy to have it, he’s supposed to come out with some fire. I’m going to work on it.”
Baker’s looking forward to his chance.
“When I get on there, we’re going to hear a lot of Drake,” he said. “Honestly, probably the whole playlist is going to be Drake, and hopefully I get a chance to do it.”
Phillips being the DJ at the team’s second practice of OTAs is an encouraging sign.
Phillips had a Dolphins rookie record 8 1/2 sacks last season as he transitioned to the NFL from a breakthrough 2020 college season with the Miami Hurricanes that earned him a first-round draft selection. This offseason, he’s trying to become a more well-rounded outside linebacker that can contribute in all ways — not just the pass rush — and said he trimmed himself down five pounds.
OTA attendance
OTAs are voluntary for veterans, and McDaniel noted, in his press conference prior to Tuesday’s session, that the team will rest a number of key players.
“The veterans that have earned the right over their career — and the science backs up that, right now, it’s not best served for them to be out there — we’re not going to put them out there,” he said. “From any given day, that can vary, but we try to be very intentional and deliberate in everything we do. There’s no absolute with anything. The best thing for the Dolphins is each and every player is ready for Week 1.”
With that said, veterans who did not participate in Tuesday’s OTA session were left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, running back Chase Edmonds, tight end Adam Shaheen and defensive tackle John Jenkins.
Armstead was spotted on the practice field and even offered second-year linemen Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones post-practice instructions.
Wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Lynn Bowden, running back Raheem Mostert and fullback Alec Ingold were spotted wearing their jerseys, but they did not participate in teams workouts.
Mostert and Bowden are recovering from season-ending injuries last fall. Jones had a lower-leg surgery performed earlier in the offseason.
First impressions
Baker, as part of a defense that has remained largely intact, has gotten his first glimpses of the Dolphins’ new-look offense this season with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill highlighting the acquisitions.
“I mean, the guy is fast. He’s a good player. He’s a great guy,” Baker said. “I knew him a little bit before he got here, so I kind of knew what to expect. He’s definitely bringing that winning culture, just going hard every play of every practice. It’s definitely working out for us.”
Speed was also the first thing that came to mind for him when asked about the new backfield that added Chase Edmonds and Mostert, plus the more-recent pick-up of Sony Michel to run between the tackles.
“They’re fast. Just on offense in general, they’re fast,” said Baker. “They’re explosive. It’s definitely going to get us right during training camp and OTAs. It’s going to be exciting for us.”
News
NCIS Season 20: Is It Really Happening Or Is It Just Speculation?
NCIS is a Television series with its main focus on Special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a skilled investigator leading a team of agents in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s Major case response. The team and Leroy Jethro Gibbs solve intense crimes in every episode.
The genre is drama, and the first episode of the series is released on 23 September 2003. For now, the 19th season of the establishment has acquired a good viewership averaging 7.45m views.
Mark Harmon’s Exit From The show
The further prediction of the number of viewers of the series shows a decreasing trend over time; and Mark Harmon’s exit(who played the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs) from the show might be true sooner than expected.
Even with CBS’s denials, it is pretty clear to the audience that the plan of replacing Gibbs with Gary Cole plays Alden Parker’s role.
This is more likely to be unsatisfactory to the audience, according to whom, “There’s no NCIS without Gibbs.” There have been a lot more tweets about Gibbs’ exit and how the viewership would be affected without Mark Harmon’s presence in the season.
So, the question arises? Will the show return for the next season?
CBS Show Renewals
CBS shows usually get renewed around March-April, and till now, CBS has renewed shows like Bob’s hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, Young Sheldon, etc. They have also renewed a couple of reality shows such as ‘The Amazing Race,’ ‘Survivor,’ ‘Tough as nails, ‘and ‘Secret celebrity renovation.’
However, there has been no announcement of the return of NCIS for the 20th season. However, it is expected to announce by the fall, and the predictions of NCIS returning for a 20th are inclined towards the positive side, for now, because of constant view numbers.
Ratings
NCIS had become the highest-rated television series during Mark Harmon’s period in the show. In the early 2010s, it had managed to pull around 13 million live viewers, and by the 18th season, the show was still at 10 million live viewers. However, the numbers have decreased with a 25% decline from the last season, with 7.45 million views. The series is still one of the top shows on Monday mornings.
So, even though the ratings have fallen, in the relative grading, NCIS is still doing pretty good, and it would still be a joyous announcement if the next season of NCIS is an actual possibility by CBS.
Summary
Although the prediction of the fall rate was high, it did not hamper the entirety of the show; and the chances for the next season are high, even though an official announcement is yet to be made. With the current ratings, there’s no particular reason why CBS would cancel NCIS; one of its top shows, which contributes to better Monday nights’ ratings. However, the change in the viewer experience couldn’t be ignored. It wouldn’t be the same without Mark Harmon on the show.
The post NCIS Season 20: Is It Really Happening Or Is It Just Speculation? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
