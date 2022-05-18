Ex-Met Matt Harvey suspended 60 games for drugs three months after testifying in Angel staffer Eric Kay case

Paid Advertisement by TRE House

Delta 8 Gummies – Best 10 Delta 8 THC Gummies to Buy 2022

Delta 8 Gummies with HHC & THC-O – 2:1 Tropic Mango Koi CBD – Delta 8 Gummies – Strawberry – 25mg Koi CBD – Delta 8 Gummies – Watermelon – 25mg WORK – Delta 8 Gummies – Mixed Fruit – 50mg Delta Munchies – Delta 8 Gummies – Peach Rings – 10mg-30mg Delta Munchies – Delta 8 Gummies – Watermelon – 10mg-30mg RA Royal – Delta 8 Gummies – Blue Raspberry Rings – 800mg RA Royal – Delta 8 Gummies – Peach Rings- 800mg Exhale Wellness – Delta 8 Gummies – Mixed Fruit – 25mg Terp 8 – Delta 8 Gummies – Grape – 50mg

Best Delta 8 Gummies

Delta 8 Gummies with HHC & THC-O – 2:1 Tropical Mango

With a whopping 20mg of Delta 8 THC plus 10mg of HHC, 3mg CBD, and 2mg THC-0 per gummy the TRĒ House Tropical Mango Delta 8 gummies are the clear winner on our list by a huge margin. Delta 8 gummies that taste this good and get you this ripped definitely deserve to be named the best.

TRĒ House’s unique mix of cannabinoids makes for a fantastic and nuanced buzz that is energetic and euphoric. To tally up the mouthful above that’s 35mg of cannabinoids per gummy which will make for a very potent experience! What an incredibly large dose to come packed in a little tropical mango-flavored morsel.

TRĒ House is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in Delta 8 and we expect them to completely dominate the industry. This brand is committed to bringing you the best Delta 8 gummies and stops at nothing to accomplish its goal. Whether you want to get lifted on Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, Delta 10 THC, or any other type of THC imaginable, this brand has you covered.

We also love that they often include CBD in their products. They don’t really advertise this fact, but the Topic Mango Delta 8 gummies also contain 3mg of full-spectrum CBD. Getting baked is great and all, but it’s nice to give your body a little bit of CBD as well. Especially if you’re combining these gummies with a night of clubbing.

This brand would be our first recommendation to any friend, customer, or colleague. They make the best Delta 8 vapes, the best Delta 8 gummies, and a Delta 9 cookie that is out of this world. Their Delta 8 gummies taste the best, have the most potent effects, and blew our minds in their overall quality. Now whenever we want to chill with some THC, we reach for TRE House.

If you want to treat yourself to a truly premium Delta 8 experience, there is no better choice than the Tropic Mango Delta 8 gummies from TRĒ House.

Koi CBD – Delta 8 Edible – Strawberry Gummies – 25mg

The Strawberry Delta 8 gummies from Koi are a real crowd pleaser scoring in at 25mg of Delta 8 per gummy. These gummies offer a more straightforward approach compared to the TRĒ House Tropical Mango delta 8 gummies with all 25mg of the cannabinoids being Delta 8 THC. While these weren’t the absolute best THC gummies we’d ever had, they were definitely a close second.

These delta 8 gummies are an ideal choice with a medium-strength effect that has all of the familiar qualities of Delta 8 THC, offering a very chill and somewhat energetic experience. THC can be a powerful thing, and these THC gummies harness that power perfectly. It’s kind of like if chill could chill.

We were hard tasked to pick a favorite flavor from Koi CBD, and the delicious Strawberry flavored delta 8 gummies turned out to be the best in our opinion. If you’re a fan of THC and tasty gummies, you definitely need to give these a try!

Koi CBD – Delta 8 Edible – Watermelon Gummies – 25mg

The Koi CBD Watermelon flavor has all the same features as the Koi CBD Strawberry flavor with 25mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy but comes in a juicy watermelon flavored package. It was a hard choice deciding between the strawberry and watermelon flavor, we do consider the strawberry a better crowd-pleaser but the watermelon is best for those who adore the distinct sweet candy watermelon flavor.

Ultimately, both of these flavors are amazing so you can’t go wrong. What you should really be impressed with is that Koi uses the best ingredients, Delta 8 from premium hemp, and some of the most sophisticated extraction methods available. This makes for some seriously impressive gummies. The bottom line is, if you love gummies and getting lifted on Delta 8, then you can’t go wrong with any of the gummies from Koi.

WORK – Delta 8 Edible – Mixed Gummies – 50mg

Scoring in at 50mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy the WORK Heavy Duty Delta 8 gummies offer an incredible and potent experience. These gummies come in mixed flavors that are assorted randomly. WORK really places the emphasis on these Delta 8 gummies with the cannabinoid load.

Of all the Delta 8 we tried, these gummies are truly meant to offer a potent Delta 8 buzz with the flavor of the gummies is really an afterthought. We highly recommend these if baked is your number one goal. These gummies are definitely the best option for those who care more about getting faded than indulging in some boutique flavor. Work is best for people who just want their Delta 8 to work!

Delta Munchies – Delta 8 Edible – Peach Rings Gummies – 10mg-30mg

You can never go wrong with Delta 8 gummies, and that’s especially true with peach rings. Just like the classic candy, these are a delicious juicy peach candy bite that has that perfect sweet-tart balance and a strong hit of peach flavor. Delta Munchies Peach Rings are offered in 3 intensity levels offering 10mg, 20mg, and 30mg of Delta 8 THC per ring depending on the experience you are looking for. No doubt these peach rings are a great way to get a decent and delicious buzz.

Delta Munchies – Delta 8 Edible – Watermelon Gummies – 10mg-30mg

Much like Delta Munchies Peach Rings, their Watermelon Gummies come in three intensity levels, offering 10mg, 20mg, and 30mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy. It was a hard call between the peach rings and watermelon flavor, and we highly recommend watermelon for anyone who adores the refreshing flavor profile and is looking for a sweet and juicy watermelon treat.

RA Royal – Delta 8 THC Edible – Gummy Rings Blue Raspberry Flavor – 800mg

If you are looking for a more relaxed Delta 8 experience, the RA Royal Blue Raspberry Gummy Rings are a perfect choice. This brand is one of the biggest names in CBD but is making big waves in the world of Delta 8. They have a reputation for using the best hemp, quality ingredients, and for making some of the best THC gummies we’ve ever come across.

Each jar has 800mg of Delta 8 THC and 400mg of CBD, with the CBD aiding in generating a more relaxed and stress-free experience perfect for those that want to chill out for the evening or want to get a better night’s sleep. These gummies come in a fantastic blue raspberry flavor that tastes great with the sweet-tart sugar coating each gummy has.

RA Royal – Delta 8 THC Edible – Peach Flavor Rings – 800mg

The RA Royal Peach Gummy Rings also come with 800mg of Delta 8 THC and 400mg of CBD per jar and offer up a very relaxed and peaceful buzz. These gummies are a great choice for anyone who is a peach ring lover and they offer that same great flavor as the classic candy. These make for a perfect treat for anyone looking to settle in for the evening and who wants to have a chill time.

Exhale Wellness Vegan Gummies

Ok, so we said we’d only list 10 Delta 8 gummies, but when it comes to Delta 8, we just can’t get enough. We felt our list would be incomplete without mentioning these delicious gummies from Exhale. Every customer knows Exhale from their work in the cannabis industry, but like many of the companies on our list, Exhale has made a name for itself in the world of recreational hemp products.

They make tasty THC gummies, Delta 8 tinctures, and there’s even a rumor going around that they’re working on a Delta 8 cart. We’ll believe it when we see it. If you love THC gummies, then you’re going to love the powerful Delta 8 goodness that Exhale has waiting for you. These gummies are made with the best quality hemp, 100% vegan ingredients, and are packed with Delta 8.

Terp 8 – Delta 8 Edible – Grape – 50mg

If you’re on the hunt for the Delta 8 gummies with the hunt for some powerful hemp gummies at a great price, this brand is an excellent choice. Terp 8 is a brand that is fairly new to the Delta 8 space but has been making some big moves. This brand makes CBD products like many of the other brands on our list, but they also make safe, effective delta 8 products that any customer can enjoy. Sure, the price is great, but the quality is really what every customer should be gasping about.

Not only do these powerful hemp gummies look good, but they also taste amazing and contain some seriously potent Delta 8. This brand is known for having some impressive flavor profiles, but these Delta 8 hemp gummies are next level. We’ve never tasted a grape flavor so delicious and at the price, we were completely blown away.

If you’re interested in trying out an up-and-coming Delta 8 brand, Terp 8 is a fantastic option.

Honorable Mention



Koi CBD – Delta 8 Edible – D8:D9:D10 Blue Raspberry Pop Crystals – 50mg

Pop Crystals, those explosive fizzy rocks that we are all familiar with from childhood can now be boosted with cannabinoids. These aren’t delta 8 gummies, but they are delicious and come with 20mg of Delta 8 THC, 20mg of Delta 10 THC, and 10mg of Delta 9 THC.

You don’t have to search far and wide to see why this is a clear winner, they offer a well-balanced and nuanced experience that has been expertly crafted by Koi CBD. We think these gummies have one of the best flavor profiles yet. The intensity of the blue raspberry flavor is a perfect fit with the fizzy action of these crystals, and the cannabinoid recipe brings on a well-balanced, energetic buzz just shortly after having some.

Koi has developed some advanced technology that allows the well-balanced experience they generate to come into effect at record speed with many experiencing the effects in just 20 min after eating.

Koi CBD – Delta 8 Edible – D8:D9:D10 Tropical Pop Crystals – 50mg

With a delicious mix of tropical flavors– waves of passionfruit, mango, and pineapple, Koi CBD really makes for a fabulous time with their Tropical Pop Crystals. These have a mix of 20mg of Delta 8 THC, 20mg of Delta 10 THC, and 10mg of Delta 9 THC and each package comes with a total of 50mg of cannabinoids.

These aren’t gummies, but they’re a great bang-for-the-buck. With these tasty treats, you can enjoy the 50mg pack for far cheaper than most other edibles and because the rocks are small you can dose out exactly how much you want out of the package and store away the rest. These packs come with enough for 3+ decently buzzed sessions to enjoy.

What is Delta 8?

We know that Delta 8 is a relatively new cannabinoid. There are Delta 8 articles popping up left and right, and many people simply don’t know what to make of it. Well, we’re here to help you understand what Delta 8 is, what Delta 8 does, and whether or not you feel you should give it a try.

First of all, Delta 8 is an analog isolate of THC. Delta 8 exists on the same molecular strand as THC, but at a different point. Delta 8 is highly psychoactive and provides a buzz similar to that of THC, but noticeably different. If you’re a fan of mary-jane and want to try something new, Delta 8 might be just the thing.

There are a bunch of great Delta 8 products on the market, but gummies and Delta 8 vapes are definitely the most popular as of yet. We’re also big fans of Delta 8 op crystals and all of the other fun candy-like formulations. If you’re unfamiliar with Delta 8, gummies and other edible products are probably the most accessible way to give it a try.

If you're interested in treating yourself to a premium Delta 8 experience,

Head over to TRĒ House!