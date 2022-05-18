Finance
For Sale by Owner Property Sales – The Top 5 Warning Signs That You Have an Untrustworthy Buyer
A by owner property sale can be a harrowing experience. The sale by owner process is not an easy one especially if you haven’t done it before. In today’s market it is more stressful than ever to sell a home quick. The majority of FSBO home sellers are having some degree of difficulty in making their monthly mortgage payments. Even though you are very anxious to sell your home quickly, you need to be cautious. If you sign a sale contract with the wrong buyer you will be in a worse position than if you had done nothing. You will not want to trust everybody who expresses interest in your property for sale. In fact it is smarter to trust nobody until they prove they deserve to be trusted. It is also smart to hire a lawyer to look everything over for you and give you good counsel on offer and sale contracts. If you are very aware of your buyer’s moves you should be able to spot some danger signs before they become a problem.
The Top 5 Warning Signs That You Have an Untrustworthy Buyer Do not trust a buyer:
- Who wants to make buying your home contingent on the sale of their old house first
- Who wants to put up a very small deposit
- Who wants you to finance their purchase so they don’t have to apply for a loan
- Who has not received pre-approval for a mortgage loan
- Who includes many other contingencies in the sale contract which allows them to back out of the deal
Selling your home quickly at a good price is your #1 goal. Be sure to make your #2 goal to watch out for shady buyers so they don’t ruin the whole deal.
How Can You Spot Mortgage Fraud?
Each mortgage scam contains some type of misstatement, misrepresentation, or omission relied upon by an underwriter or lender to fund, purchase or insure a loan. Mortgage scam is easily practiced particularly where mortgage industry professionals are involved. The true level of mortgage scam is largely unknown because a significant portion of the mortgage industry is void of any mandatory fraud reporting and in addition, mortgage fraud in the secondary market is often under reported. Based on various industry reports and analysis, mortgage scam is pervasive and growing. Mortgage scam can be basically analyzed as:
* Fraud for Profit – Sometimes referred as “Industry Insider Fraud” and the motive is to falsely inflate the value of the property, issue loans based on fictitious properties or revolve equity. Based on existing approximate reports, eighty percent of all reported mortgage scam losses involve collaboration or collusion by industry insiders
* Fraud for Housing – An illegal action perpetrated solely by the borrower. This type of mortgage scam is done by a borrower who makes misrepresentations regarding his income or employment history to qualify for a large loan. The motive behind this scam is to acquire and maintain ownership of a house under false pretenses
Fraud for Housing can not be compared to the scam done by mortgage scam industry professionals which affect the borrowers. Predatory lending usually is targeted towards senior citizens, lower income and challenged credit borrowers. Mortgage lending representatives force borrowers to pay exhaustive loan settlement fees, sub-prime or higher interest rates, and in some cases, unreasonable service fees. The usual result is the borrower defaulting on his mortgage payment and undergoing foreclosure or forced refinancing. Our focus is to recognize the mortgage scam that could happen to us, the borrower.
MORTGAGE SCAM SCHEMES
False or Stolen Identity – A fake identity may be used on the loan application. The applicant may be involved in an identity theft scheme and use someones personal information without the true person’s knowledge.
Inflated Appraisals – An appraiser acts in collusion with a borrower and provides a misleading appraisal report to the lender. This report inaccurately states an inflated property value.
Silent Second Mortgage – Buyer of a property borrows the down payment from the seller through the issuance of a non-disclosed second mortgage. The primary lender believes the borrower has invested his own money in the down payment, when in fact, it is borrowed. The second mortgage may not be recorded to further conceal its status from the primary lender.
Nominee Loans – The identity of the borrower is concealed through the use of a nominee who allows the borrower to use the nominee’s name and credit history to apply for a loan.
Equity Skimming – An investor may use a nominee, false income documents, and false credit reports, to obtain a loan in the nominee’s name. Subsequent to closing, the nominee signs the property over to the investor in a quit claim deed which relinquishes all rights to the property and provides no guaranty to title. The investor does not make any mortgage payments and rents the property until foreclosure takes place a few months later.
Property Flipping – A property is bought, falsely advertised at a higher value, and then quickly sold. What makes this property illegal is that the appraisal information is fraudulent. The schemes typically involve one or more of the following; fraudulent appraisals, doctored loan documentation and inflated buyers income… Kickbacks to buyers, investors, property and loan brokers, appraisers, title company employees are common in this scheme. A home may be appraised for $100,000 but is actually worth $30,000.
Air Loans – This is a non-existent property loan where there is usually no collateral. A broker invents borrowers and properties, establishes accounts for payments, and maintains custodial accounts for escrows. They may even set up an office with a bank of telephones, each one used as the employer, appraiser, credit agency for verification purposes.
Foreclosure Schemes – Are one of the worst. The loan agents mislead the homeowners into believing that they can save their homes in exchange for a transfer of the deed, usually in the form of a Quit-Claim Deed, and up-front fees. The perpetrator profits from these schemes by re-mortgaging the property or pocketing fees paid by the homeowner without helping to prevent the foreclosure. The victim suffers the loss of the property as well as the up-front fees. Be aware of offers that promise to save homeowners who are at risk of defaulting on loans or whose houses are already in foreclosure. If you are near a foreclosure seek a qualified credit counselor or attorney to assist.
Mortgage Scam per e-Mail – Many of the emails imply that the recipient has already been approved for a loan by making a vague statement such as “we are accepting your mortgage application”. Recipients may believe that they are actually being offered a loan. These emails are basically just poorly implemented tricks to get recipients to click on the link provided and fill out a form which in turn will defraud you in one way or another. If enough information is provided, scammers might even be able to steal your identity. A lot of the sites will last only a few days before they are taken down. But new will arise as soon as they are suppressed. Often they consist of just one page containing a form.
There is no information about the company offering the service, no privacy policy or a legal document, and no contact options other than the form provided. Often,the form is not secure (https), which is a good indicator that the site is not legitimate. No credible company would expect potential clients to submit information via an unsecured form. Never deal with spammers, regardless of how attractive their offer may seem. If they are unscrupulous enough to send unsolicited email, or allow their affiliates to send unsolicited email, then they have immediately shown themselves to be untrustworthy and you should avoid them at all cost. In general try to avoid the use of online mortgage loans.
HOA Attorney Job Description
This type of attorney is the one that represents and advises the homeowner’s association board members on many different matters regarding property rights and contracts. A HOA attorney is generally in charge of drafting the community rules so that they comply with the governing law. They will also provide broad advice to the members of the association about organizational structure and leadership responsibilities and helping to enforce the rules against the homeowners. A HOA attorney can also represent the association if there are any lawsuits filed and advises the residents and board members about their rights under law.
This law is a very specific branch of property law, which is important to the maintenance and creation of a system of ownership. These property laws can help to guide the buying and selling of property. Property laws sorts out the power that the association can control and setting the parameters as to how that power can be executed. When the community agrees to abide by a set of uniform rules they are enforced by the homeowner’s association board, which is generally filled by election and made of individual residents of the community.
Because this board is like a quasi-legal entity that has its own insulated rules it is very important that the homeowner’s association board has legal representation to ensure that all of the actions it takes complies with the governing laws. It will be the job of the HOA attorney to represent the homeowner’s association board. The HOA attorney’s job focuses primarily on advising by helping them to review and update the rules so they are not violating any governing laws.
Other jobs that a HOA attorney might do can include:
• Enforcing the rules against any homeowner who is not in compliance by contacting the homeowner to explain the violation and try to find a resolution that is amicable to the homeowner and board. If the homeowner does not cooperate the attorney will be the one to begin contempt filings or legal evection.
• They may represent the homeowner’s association in any legal proceedings outside the association such as dealing legally with a contractor who did poor work in the development. It will be the HOA attorney that will see remuneration and if it becomes necessary will file a lawsuit against the contractor.
• If the homeowner’s association is sued the HOA attorney would do the defense of the homeowner’s association in the case.
The HOA attorney is the legal voice for the association’s board and generally is not a full time job. Many times this attorney will represent several homeowners’ associations at once or represent them and have a property law practice.
Motorcycle Accidents – Understanding the Common Causes
Motorcycles have become more and more popular over the years with thousands of riders taking to the streets either for sport or recreation. While the thought of feeling the wind on your face while riding a motorcycle is appealing to many people, riders are faced with many risks every time they step on the bike, especially when other motorists fail to see them on the road. Ultimately, understanding the reasons why motorcycle accidents occur can help both drivers and motorcyclists make safer decisions when sharing the road.
There are a few common causes of motorcycle accidents in Indiana and nationwide. Some of these include failure of drivers to see motorcyclists, drivers violating the motorcyclist’s right of way, vehicles turning left in front of motorcyclists at intersections and motorcyclist error. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes in 2008, there were 5,290 motorcycle accident fatalities with 96,000 more injuries. 119 of these fatalities occurred in Indiana alone.
Because motorcycles are much smaller than passenger cars, light trucks and large trucks, many drivers often don’t see a motorcyclist until it’s too late. Two-vehicle crashes accounted for 2,554 (47%) of motorcyclist fatalities in 2008. Motorcyclists also do not have the advantage of a metal frame to protect them in the event of a crash, so in almost all two-vehicle crashes involving a motorcycle, it is the rider who will suffer the most damage.
Intersection crashes where a vehicle turned left in front of a motorcyclist accounted for 985 fatalities. In most cases, the motorcyclist was going straight or passing another vehicle. 666 fatalities resulted from both the vehicle and the motorcycle traveling straight. When motorcyclists have the right of way through an intersection, they may be traveling at a higher rate of speed, which plays a role in the severity of injuries sustained in an accident. If a rider is traveling at 40mph and a vehicle turns left in front of him or her, causing the motorcycle to hit the vehicle, the chances of catastrophic injury or death rise significantly. Drivers should always be alert and watch for motorcyclists when turning at any intersection.
Nearly two-thirds of motorcycle accidents occur because of rider error. In many cases, speed and rider inexperience contribute to single-vehicle crashes. Some riders may also purchase the wrong motorcycle for their experience level, opting for a bigger engine with more power such as a 900cc instead of a 250cc or 600cc. Because bigger bikes are heavier, they may be more difficult for a smaller or inexperienced motorcyclist to control. Statistics show that motorcyclists are more likely to be involved in a crash with a fixed object such as a tree or lamp post, compared to 19% of passenger vehicles, 14% of light trucks and only 4% of big rigs.
As stated earlier, motorcyclists don’t have the advantage of a metal frame protecting them in the event of an accident like occupants of passenger vehicles do. There are steps that motorcyclists can take to prevent motorcycle accidents and injury to their person which include, but are not limited to:
- Choosing the proper sized motorcycle for the rider’s stature and experience level.
- Always wear a helmet, protective eye gear, jacket, pants and riding boots. In the event that a rider is hit and slides across pavement, better that the protective gear get ruined instead of the rider’s body.
- Obey traffic rules and share the road. Don’t speed or weave in and out of traffic. As much as other drivers need to look out for a rider, the rider should show other drivers the same courtesy.
