Giants’ Brown, McGaughey to attend NFL diversity seminar for head coach, GM candidates
Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey will attend an NFL diversity seminar in Atlanta on Monday as a networking opportunity for minority GM and head coaching candidates, according to a source.
Monday’s seminar is one league effort to improve an insufficient diversity track record. The seminar will give candidates a chance to network and interact with NFL team owners ahead Tuesday’s regularly scheduled one-day spring owners’ meeting.
Brown, 33, is on the rise in his first year as Giants assistant GM after spending the five previous years with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was director of player personnel in 2021.
McGaughey, 49, is a respected veteran coordinator of six NFL franchises. He is entering his fifth straight season with the Giants in his second stint with the organization.
The seminar’s launch was first reported by The Washington Post.
SCHOEN SHUFFLING THE DECK
The Giants reshuffled the bottom of their roster on Wednesday with four signings and corresponding cuts. They signed defensive end Jalyn Holmes, safety Henry Black, and corners Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey.
They cut quarterback Brian Lewerke, outside linebacker Trent Harris, defensive end Raymond Johnson III and defensive back Jordan Mosley (waived/injured).
Lewerke’s release leaves the Giants with only three quarterbacks on their roster: Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb.
Holmes, 26, who played 189 defensive snaps (35%) for the New Orleans Saints last season, knows Giants defensive line coach Andre Patterson from their time together in Minnesota.
Black, 25, is a former Green Bay Packer who played a lot of special teams in 2021. He logged 262 defensive snaps (24%), mostly in the slot or the box.
Canady, 27, and Dorsey, 24, are both former Baltimore Ravens who played under Giants defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale. Both spent time on injured reserve last season.
Canady, a 2020 opt-out, has been on three teams in the last four years: the Ravens, Jets and Cowboys. He’s a special teamer with four starts in 40 career games. He’s played 366 snaps in the slot and 364 at outside, per Pro Football Focus, with spot usage near the line of scrimmage.
Dorsey has played only four NFL snaps at corner, all in the slot as a rookie, per PFF. He spent all of last season on IR.
Mosley (Maryland) was one of two rookie minicamp tryouts to sign with the Giants a few days ago, along with DE Ryder Anderson (Indiana). The team also signed six draft picks coming out of that minicamp: first-rounders Evan Neal and Kayvon Thibodeux, fifth-rounders LB Micah McFadden, DT D.J. Davidson and Marcus McKethan, and sixth-round pick Darrian Beavers.
QB SKIPS GIANTS TRYOUT FOR CFL
Lewerke got the Giants through rookie minicamp, only to get waived four days later. The Michigan State product was the quarterback on the field last weekend.
The team had planned to bring Canadian QB Tre Ford in as a tryout, as reported by Football Gameplan’s Emory Hunt. But Ford chose to report to the Edmonton Elks’ CFL training camp instead.
Ford, 24, told the Edmonton Sun that “the Giants … wanted me to kind of play … an athlete position, too, so maybe a little running back/receiver type of thing. And I was definitely interested in pursuing my career as a quarterback.”
He’d already been to the Baltimore Ravens’ camp the week prior, too. And as the Elks’ 2022 first-round pick in the CFL draft, he decided to show up in Alberta with a chance to compete at his preferred position.
OTAs UNDERWAY
The Giants have 10 voluntary, full-team OTA practices through June 3 prior to their mandatory minicamp that runs June 7-9. Their first two OTAs on Monday and Tuesday were closed to the media. Thursday’s will be open. The rest of the OTAs will be on May 23, 24, 26 (open) and 31, and June 1, 2 (open) and 3.
The 75th Cannes Film Festival Opens With Blood, Guts, and Poop
The world’s most glamorous festival opened this week with cinema’s posh elite reveling in—what else?—blood, vomit, and diarrhea. For its celebrated 75th anniversary, Cannes chose Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie comedy Final Cut as its black-tie curtain raiser. And the director couldn’t have been more delighted that his screwball look at a horror movie shoot-gone-wrong was kicking off such a bacchanale of cinematic high art. “They’re gonna laugh at a guy with green makeup taking a crap in a bush,” he told Observer during a Zoom interview before the festival started. “I can’t wait.”
The French filmmaker is no stranger to preposterous scenarios. He first came to Cannes in 2011 with a sweet little black-and-white tribute to Hollywood’s silent era called The Artist and rode it all the way to the Academy Awards, nabbing 10 Oscar nominations and winning 5 (including Best Picture and Best Director). Since then, Hazanavicius has returned to the festival a few times, most recently in 2017 with his affectionate Jean-Luc Godard biopic Godard Mon Amour—which makes Final Cut the third time he’s made a movie about moviemaking.
“I like to play with the connections between what you say and the way you say it,” he explained of the way he adopts the aesthetics of his different subjects to tell their stories. The Artist is an impeccable formalist reproduction of silent filmmaking. Godard Mon Amour breaks into sequences that mimic the electrifying style of the Nouvelle Vague. And now, with Final Cut, Hazanavicius zestfully embraces the lowbrow, lo-fi, low-budget world of horror quickies with his use of grainy handheld cinematography and buckets of bodily fluids.
What unifies these films? Moments of creative crisis. The transition to sound from silent movies in The Artist; Godard’s feeling of political irrelevance in Mon Amour; a shoestring zombie movie falling to pieces in real time with Final Cut. “Crisis is very cinematographic,” said Hazanavicius. “All my characters are in a world that goes faster than they do. They are running behind. They have to make very quick choices—and I usually give them bad choices, because you need some conflict.”
Horror is an unlikely subject for Hazanavicius, who was actually developing a sex comedy when the opportunity arose to do a remake of Shin’ichirō Ueda’s 2017 Japanese film One Cut of the Dead. That film, improbably made for $25,000, became a breakout cult hit, earning over $30 million in its Asian release. Its success is due to its ingenious structure: the first 30 minutes is a single-shot, uninterrupted mini-movie broadcast live on TV. And then the rest of the film is a behind-the-scenes look at what went into making that short film.
“I’m not a huge fan of zombie movies, although One Cut of the Dead is brilliant,” Hazanavicius said. “But that movie’s not about zombies. It’s about people who make movies. And because they do zombie movies with all the blood and stunts and effects, it gives the film an energy that was really cool.” It captures the scrappiness of that crew, too: wheelchair dollies, human-pyramid crane shots, and gophers blowing blood into people’s faces with a long plastic tube.
Hazanavicius multiplies the film’s metatextual angle, since his wife, Bérénice Bejo, and daughter, Raïka Hazanavicius, both have major roles. “The director’s wife is my wife,” he said. “The director’s daughter is my daughter. It’s very, very meta.” Final Cut references itself as a remake when one character watches One Cut of the Dead on his laptop.
Yoshiko Takehara, a Japanese actress who portrays a loopy film producer in the original, plays the same role in Hazanavicius’s remake, adding yet another meta layer. “I wanted that actress to come because she’s so crazy,” Hazanavicius explained. “She has such amazingly insane energy that I thought it would help the audience believe that this incredibly stupid enterprise comes from her brain.”
She makes it credible that a French filmmaker would do a zombie film in the first place. “Here in France, we don’t really have a zombie culture, and not many zombie movies,” Hazanavicius said. “There was something strange about a French guy wanting to do a zombie movie and everybody saying yes. I thought it was more exotic and more believable to do it as a remake of a Japanese success, which is why everybody says yes.” It’s also why the French characters in the first 30 minutes all have Japanese names—yet another gag that Hazanavicius uses to further goose his house-of-mirrors approach.
Most of all, Final Cut is a blood-and-puke-and-feces-stained ode to any creative endeavor that embraces chaos, something that filmmakers know all too well. “Making movies is just a struggle,” said Hazanavicius. “You want integrity and an artistic vision. But you have to deal with the triviality of reality: the weather, your collaborators, not having electricity. You have to adapt. Jean Renoir said that you have to keep the studio door open. Which means everything that’s real comes on your set. You do your best, but you can’t control it. You have to keep the door open.”
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Finale: May 19 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Law & Order: Organized Crime, the 8th installment in the Law & Order franchise by Dick Wolf, will be airing its season finale this Thursday. The 30th episode, titled “Friend or Foe,” featuring Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler as its central character, will release on 19th May, dropping the curtains on this season.
While this series has mostly been about Stabler’s search for his wife’s killer, the last few episodes have brought our detective much closer to his father’s truth. Here is all you need to know about this episode and what you can expect from the climax.
Law & Order Season 2: All About The Series And Season
Christopher Meloni, who played the role of Detective Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as the main character from season 1 to season 12, reprised his character in this spin-off and started this series in search of the people responsible for his wife’s murder. Sergeant Ayanna Bell, played by Danielle Moné Truitt, is accompanying him in solving cases.
While the drama itself is a legal procedural drama, it has a lot of depth and characterization, making the whole franchise one of its kind due to its immaculate casting choices.
Wolf Entertainment produced this drama, and Universal Television and distributed by NBCUniversal and Syndication Studios. It is executively produced by various people, including Dick Wolf, Ilene Chaiken, Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski, and Terry Millen.
Release Time And Where To Watch It?
The series finale will release on NBC on 19th May at 9 PM, Central Standard Time. The viewers would be able to stream the content on Hulu, Amazon Prime videos, or Apple iTunes following its TV airing.
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Finale Plot Speculation
While the previous episode hinted at a huge revelation for Stabler, the synopsis for episode 22 confirmed it – Stabler is indeed about to find out something about is father, but at what cost? The revelation would end up with his choices affecting the situation he has going on with the brotherhood.
On a second note, the task force would be back in action as a search party tracking Webb; who has gone off the grid. And Donnelly is ready to go to any length to ensure he isn’t caught.
Even as the second season draws to its end, Stabler doesn’t seem to find any stability. Despite all his flaws and mistakes, the detective deserves a respite. Will he be finally able to get any closure from anywhere? Or are we being set up for another standstill?
Where Do We Go From Here?
Well, after the season finale, we go into hibernation. Luckily, this month the series was renewed for the third season; and though we don’t yet have a release date for it, at least we have got the confirmation that it is happening.
To know whether this season ends up on another cliffhanger, stay tuned!
The 5 Best CBD Vape Liquid Products in the UK 2022
The popularity of vaping has seen a dramatic rise over the last decade, and for those out there who want to try vaping CBD (or even if you already do vape CBD oil), we’ve created a list of the best CBD vape products available in the UK in 2022. We’ve been sure to include CBD e-liquids and juices, as well as ready-to-go CBD vape pen products, to cover the needs of pretty much anybody who’s interested in vaping CBD.
In compiling a list of the best vape products on the UK market, it was important that we kept certain criteria in mind for every vape oil product we considered. All of the UK vape products featured here are made with high-quality hemp by CBD companies with established reputations. All of these vape products offer excellent quality, purity, and value. And all of these vaping products are backed by independent lab testing to ensure you’re getting exactly what you pay for.
Top 5 CBD Vape Liquid Products in the UK 2022
Now that the introductions are out of the way, let’s have a look at the UK vape products themselves. We were sure to include both broad spectrum CBD and CBD isolate vape options (both of which have the THC filtered out of the CBD oil). You’ll also note that some of the products on this CBD vape liquid list feature only the CBD itself as an active ingredient, while others have natural added ingredients.
Let’s have a look at the best of the best in CBD vape UK products.
1. CBDfx CBD Vape Pens
CBDfx has just upgraded their best-selling line of UK vape pens, and we have to say we’re impressed. First off, they’ve made the CBD pens bigger, doubling in size from 1mL to 2mL of CBD oil. That means more vape puffs and more CBD in every pen (in fact, it means 500mg of CBD strength per pen). But that’s not the only improvement they’ve made – CBDfx CBD pens are now rechargeable, as well. Though these CBD pens are still disposable, this change means you never need to worry about the battery going flat before all of the CBD inside has been consumed.
CBDfx CBD Vape Pens come completely assembled, fully charged, and ready to go. Just remove the vape from the packaging and draw. The draw-through design means no button to press, making these CBD pens not only easy to use but pocket-friendly as well. The compact dimensions of these CBD pen products make them easily portable, so you can have your CBD vape with you whenever you need it.
These smooth-hitting CBD pens are sold in your choice of six delicious, natural vape flavours: Strawberry Lemonade, Blue Raspberry, Tropic Breeze, Fresh Mint, Pineapple Express, and OG Kush. They use a ceramic coil, and each vape contains 500mg broad spectrum CBD for approximately 800 puffs.
SHOP CBD Pens and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.
2. CBDfx CBD Vape Juice
For those UK vape enthusiasts who prefer to load their own vape kit, CBDfx CBD Vape Juice is a great option. Unlike the broad spectrum CBD oil pens mentioned above, this CBD vape juice is made with CBD isolate. This means that the only active ingredient in these vape kit refill liquids is pure CBD (99% pure CBD). No other cannabinoids, terpenes, or flavonoids are present in this vape juice.
But the vape family resemblance is apparent as soon as you take a draw from either CBD vape product. These liquids are available in five mouth-watering, all-natural flavors. Choose between Strawberry Kiwi, Blue Raspberry, Wild Watermelon, Strawberry Milk, and Spearmint Gum vape oil flavours, giving you slightly different options from the CBD disposable pens.
CBDfx CBD Vape Juice is made with high-quality, food-grade ingredients as well. CBDfx’s premium CBD isolate is extracted via a hyper-clean CO2 extraction process, leaving behind no solvents or harmful chemicals in the finished CBD vape oil. These CBD liquids are sold in 30mL resealable bottles in strengths of either 500mg or 1,000mg CBD isolate. There is also a 60mL bottle containing 2,000mg strength CBD.
SHOP CBD Vape Juice and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.
3. CBDfx CBD Terpene Vape Liquid
CBDfx has one last entry on our “Best CBD Vape UK” list. While their CBD Vape Juice, listed above, is a fantastic all-around choice as a vaping e-liquid, we understand that some CBD enthusiasts are looking to top off their kits with a CBD oil that includes some of the terpenes found in organic cannabis. CBDfx CBD Terpene Liquid is one CBD oil we think you’ll love.
This CBD liquid starts with the same food-grade ingredients and premium CBD isolate found in the CBD Vape Juices, but then CBDfx adds strain-specific terpene profiles to enhance the CBD vape oil formula. These additional compounds interact with CBD, as well as each other, and this interaction affects the overall CBD experience produced. More than that, the terpenes are a significant component in the flavour of plants such as cannabis, and CBDfx employs them here to give their CBD Terpene Liquid impressively authentic flavours.
Load your kit with any one of four CBDfx CBD Terpene Liquid flavours. Try Pineapple Express, OG Kush, Platinum Rose, and Gelato liquids. Each CBD oil flavour is sold in a 30mL bottle containing 500mg of CBD isolate. As with all of their US and UK products, CBDfx uses only organic hemp extracted with clean, efficient CO2, meaning a more pure and potent CBD vape oil for you.
SHOP CBD Vape Liquid and get 25% OFF with code OBSERVER.
4. Koi CBD CBD Vape Juice
Koi CBD has a nice selection of delicious, hemp-derived CBD e liquid refills. Their vape juice flavours include Pink Lemonade, Watermelon Green Sour Apple, Vanilla Caramel Custard, Strawberry Milkshake, Blue Raspberry Dragon Fruit, Tropical Popsicle, and Flavorless Koi White liquid. With no detectable THC levels, Koi CBD’s vape juice gives customers solid strength CBD and delicious juice with every vape experience. You’ll want to top off your CBD vape kit with this tasty CBD vape oil line again and again and again.
5. Orange County CBD Disposable CBD Vapes
While the brand name Orange County CBD screams California (and they are a California-based CBD company), they are a solid provider of quality CBD for the UK. Orange County CBD Disposable CBD Vapes feature 600mg of broad spectrum CBD along with a boost of added terpenes, and come in a whopping 16 flavours. In terms of CBD e-liquid variety, you’re not likely to find a broader selection of liquid CBD vape items anywhere.
Understanding the “CBD” in CBD Vape Oil
Before we dig into CBD oil benefits and where to buy CBD oil, we should first explain just what is CBD. CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of a group of chemical compounds that come from the cannabis plant, called cannabinoids. These cannabinoid compounds produce unique effects on the human body and the bodies of all vertebrate animals, due to their interaction with the body’s own endocannabinoid system.
The ECS is a cell-signalling system that triggers receptors in many of the body’s various organs and systems, including the brain and the nervous system, helping the body to maintain balance, or homeostasis. This interaction helps the body to regulate such important functions as sleep, mood, memory, appetite, stress, pain, immune function, and more.
CBD and other cannabinoids signal to these same receptors, helping to bolster the endocannabinoid system and the ability of the body to maintain homeostasis. This produces a wealth of wellness benefits, and is the reason CBD has become such an incredibly popular health supplement, with items ranging from CBD tablets to CBD gummies UK and more.
The Benefits of Vaping CBD
Vaping initially became popular among tobacco users as a smoke-free alternative to cigarettes, cigars, and pipes. It didn’t take long, however, for it to be applied beyond that, and the CBD industry responded by producing their own vaping products. But vaping isn’t just an alternative to smoking. Vaping as a means of ingesting CBD offers specific benefits over other methods, such as sublingual CBD oil tinctures or CBD edibles.
The most obvious advantage of vaping over CBD edibles is the speed with which CBD and the other active ingredients take effect. Vaping allows for rapid absorption of CBD and other cannabinoids, meaning your CBD vape oil will produce its effects potentially in minutes or even seconds after the first vape puff. CBD edibles frequently take 30 minutes at minimum before the CBD works its way into your bloodstream.
Just as the CBD from a vape pen takes effect more rapidly than CBD edibles, it also fades in significantly less time. Edible CBD is great for a long-lasting experience, but that’s not what everybody is looking for in a CBD product. If you want to be able to enjoy the benefits of CBD, but do not want it to last for hours, a CBD vape product may be right for you.
Looping back to the smoke-free aspect of vaping, though, a vape does offer advantages over combustible methods of CBD ingestion. Aside from the obvious benefits of reduced odor and not inhaling smoke particles, vaping CBD offers a much purer and more potent way of consuming CBD than smoking cannabis flower. Even cannabis grown specifically for high levels of CBD cannot come anywhere near matching the purity or concentration of CBD found in a high-quality CBD vape product.
The portability offered by vaping products is also worth considering, particularly if you think you might want a way of having access to CBD while you’re out and about. Much smaller than a bottle of CBD oil tincture or CBD gummies UK products, most vape pens will fit easily in the pocket of your trousers. You won’t need a lighter or an ashtray, or water to wash your vape down, and a vape can be used discreetly without much trouble.
Selecting the Right CBD Vape Products for You
We hope this CBD vape list helps you choose a CBD vape product you’ll love. As the market for these CBD e liquid products heats up, we understand it becomes ever more difficult to weed out the bad CBD vape oil from the good. It makes it essential that you know how to shop for the best-quality vape juice and CBD e liquid.
Four Things to Look for in a Vape CBD Oil
When you shop for CBD e-liquid, make sure to keep these four criteria in mind.
First, only purchase e-liquid made with CBD that is derived from organic hemp plants. Cannabis hemp can absorb a number of toxins from the soil, and those toxins will make their way into your juice or liquids.
Also, make sure that the CBD company that makes your vape extracts the CBD from the hemp plant using clean carbon dioxide, which doesn’t leave behind a chemical residue as do cheaper solvent oil extraction methods.
Third, verify the purity and potency of your CBD vape product with a lab report, generated by an independent, third-party laboratory. Every reputable CBD company will provide such a report.
And lastly, make sure the other ingredients in your vape are all natural. Make sure no fillers, such as vitamin e acetate, have been added to your vape either, as these can be incredibly dangerous to your health.
Enjoy Your CBD Vape Experience
If you keep these things in mind when you shop for a vape (or any CBD product, for that matter), you’ll have a much better chance of getting a quality CBD vape product. And that means a safer and more enjoyable CBD vape experience for you.
Finding the right CBD vape product is a process. But if you know where to look and what you’re looking for, it’s a much shorter and simpler process. We wish you the best as you find the CBD oil UK vape product that works for you.
