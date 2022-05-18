News
Gleyber Torres still owns the Orioles even after wall at Camden Yards is pushed back 26.5 feet
BALTIMORE — The Orioles moved their left-field fence back 26.5 feet before this season, maybe hoping to contain Gleyber Torres. It may be more difficult to go over that fence now, but Torres is still tormenting the Orioles. Monday night, he reached base a career-high tying four times as the Yankees beat the Birds.
It’s not just the Orioles anymore, though, as Torres has been putting up good numbers for the last week before coming into Camden Yards to see his favorite victims. Heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Orioles, Torres was hitting .412/.500/.588 with three runs scored and a home run in his previous five games.
“I think first of all, he’s hit better than his number suggests. He’s done well, he’s hit some balls out of the ballpark. Obviously, he’s got a number of big hits. . . but I feel like his quality and contact has absolutely been there throughout,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And that dates back to spring training. I felt like he was from the get go, kind of having good at-bats, getting in strong hitting positions, getting good swings off. I think that’s continued.
“He’s playing well on the field. (Monday) night, he did a little bit of everything,” Boone continued. “I thought his base running was really good. Obviously a huge play in the field and good at-bats. So I think it’s just a talented player, a maturing player, a young player that’s already been through a lot of experiences at the big league level. And to his credit, he’s learning and growing from all those.”
Torres is coming off two miserable years in which he struggled defensively as the starting shortstop, and that seemed to carry over to his offense. The Yankees finally gave up on that experiment last September and moved him back to second base, where Torres is obviously more comfortable. He made a very heads-up double-play that cut short an Orioles’ threat in Monday night’s first inning.
Torres also took the last two seasons to heart, heading immediately to the Yankees complex after last season to work with hitting coaches to find his swing from 2019.
“I think it is a motivator. I think it’s taking advantage of experience,” Boone said. “He’s a young player that’s been through a lot already for a young man in this game at this level. He’s been an All Star a couple times. He’s had a lot of success. He’s had playoff success. He’s struggled some and he’s hit bumps in the road. How do you respond to that? How do you learn from that? How do you grow from that? And I think this year, we’ve seen him take a big step forward in that regard and I’m just proud of where he’s at.”
And nothing gets Torres going like a trip to Camden Yards or seeing the Orioles across the field. Torres has hit .328/.409/.642 with 14 doubles, one triple, 16 home runs and 44 RB in 59 career games against the Orioles.
STOLE ONE
On Monday, Giancarlo Stanton hit one of the longest balls of the game, a line drive 387 feet that came off the bat at 114 miles per hour. Normally that would put a run on the board for the Yankees, but not in the new Camden Yards. Stanton hit it to left-center field where the Orioles had moved the fences back 26.5 feet and put up a 13-foot wall.
“When he hit it, I didn’t think so. And then going back and looking I do think so,” Boone said. “So minus one for us.”
The wall also presents a challenge for left-fielders, creating new, strange angles. Joey Gallo said it’s now one of the hardest left fields to play in the majors.
“Now there’s angles, different angles everywhere. There’s a 90-degree angle that definitely makes for an interesting and like, not normal, left field,” Gallo said.
DAY OFF
Aaron Hicks was the odd man out of the lineup Tuesday. The center-fielder went 1-for-4 with a single in the fourth inning in Monday night’s win.
Trevor Williams sets the tone as Mets pick up Game 1 win in doubleheader vs. Cards
The Mets offense did its part, knocking in a few runs early, and it was up to the spot starter in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader to keep the Cardinals off the board.
Trevor Williams, tasked with the job of filling in for Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis), established the tone in his second start of the year for the Mets. Williams struck out six, including two against Yadier Molina and another with Nolan Arendado in the box, in what seemed like an effortless outing against a St. Louis team that believes it can be a playoff contender.
“Learning this new role has been a fun challenge for me,” said Williams, who was a regular starter for the Pirates and Cubs before he joined the Mets at last year’s trade deadline.
Williams fired four shutout innings and allowed four hits across 65 pitches to help the Mets beat the Cardinals, 3-1, in the series opener on Tuesday. The right-hander, typically the innings-eater out of the bullpen, picked up where he left off in his most recent relief outing, when he posted 3.2 scoreless innings against the Nationals last Wednesday. On five days’ rest, Williams’ smooth and steady performance against the Cards was just what the Mets were looking for.
The righty credited backup catcher Patrick Mazeika, who is enjoying his promotion from Syracuse while James McCann (left hamate surgery) is on the shelf, for calling a good game.
“To come in as the third catcher and get thrown into it right away, it’s just a testament to the type of player he is and we were really on the same page all game,” said Williams of his backstop.
The Mets (24-13) on Tuesday began a stretch of 10 games in nine days, which meant manager Buck Showalter was forced to be a little creative with his bullpen use in the opener of the doubleheader. After Williams impressed with his four shutout innings, Showalter called on reliever Jake Reed as the first man out of the bullpen.
Reed, making his season debut, had an adventurous fifth inning as he walked two of his first three batters. Mazeika called for a quick mound visit, as Reed’s teammates encouraged him to brush off the nerves and attack the hitters. Perhaps that mound visit was the quick breather he needed. Reed bounced back to strike out Paul Goldschmidt and retire Arenado to end the inning. Reed took the mound again for the sixth, shutting down the side to complete his two scoreless innings. He was optioned to Syracuse between games.
After Reed, Showalter went to his circle of trusted relievers – bringing out Seth Lugo, Drew Smith, then Edwin Diaz to silence the Cardinals. While Smith gave up a home run to Goldschmidt, Diaz in particular was electric. The Mets closer picked up his ninth save of the year. Diaz has struck out 30 of the 60 batters he’s faced this season.
“You ride it when it’s hot,” Showalter said of Diaz’s confidence and results to begin the season. “These are really good hitters. He keeps grinding, he keeps working. It doesn’t go unnoticed. Edwin has been instrumental in what we’ve been able to do early on.”
Vikings’ Danielle Hunter happy to be healthy and to have developed ‘bond’ with Za’Darius Smith
Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith are new teammates, but they’re already like old buddies.
The two Vikings edge rushers first struck up a friendship at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla., in January 2020, when Hunter was with Minnesota and Smith with Green Bay. Smith signed with the Vikings as a free agent in March, and he has been hanging out with Hunter plenty since offseason drills began in April.
On Tuesday’s second day of organized team activities, the two jokingly threw passes back and forth for several minutes at the start before they settled down to more serious business.
“The first time I met him (at the Pro Bowl), he was a cool, young, good overall character and all that stuff,’ Hunter said. “He came here, I was excited about it. He texted me saying he was coming here, and we started developing a bond.”
Smith said it’s “wonderful” to now be Smith’s teammate. And the two hope to recreate the old motto of the Purple People Eaters to “meet at the quarterback.”
“I say one of the best in the NFL,’’ Smith said of the pass-rushing duo the Vikings now have. “But you know, it’s too early. We’re just gonna keep working and getting better at our craft, and you’ll see the results here in the season.”
Hunter had 14½ sacks in both 2018 and 2019 before playing in just seven games over the past two seasons due to injuries. Smith had 13½ sacks for the Packers in 2019 and 12½ in 2020 before playing in just one regular-season game and one playoff game last season due to a back injury.
Smith talked about his health after he signed, saying he’s fully recovered. But Hunter didn’t discuss his latest injury until Tuesday, when he spoke to the media for the first time since Sept. 29.
Hunter missed all of 2020 due to a neck injury. He didn’t play in the final 10 games last season because of surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle suffered Oct. 31 against Dallas.
“I feel pretty good,’’ said Hunter, entering his eighth season. “Last year’s injury wasn’t as significant as the year before, but it was a three-month recovery. Had we made it to the playoffs, iI’s possibly would have been able to come back. … It’s just good to be back with the guys. …It kind of hurts just watching people play.’’
Hunter said it was “around February or March” when he returned to his regular workout routine.
“The biggest thing was having like the right people around me, just motivating me and keeping me in the right mindset,’’ he said of his recovery.
Coming off the injury, there was seemingly some uncertainty on what the Vikings might do when they had until March 19 to decide whether to pick up an $18 million roster bonus on Hunter’s contract. They did pick it up, and converted it into a signing bonus over four years, lowering Hunter’s cap number from $25.838 million to $12.338 million for 2021.
“I wasn’t really worried about (the bonus),’’ said Hunter, who said new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah reached out to him right after he was hired in January and new head coach Kevin O’Connell reached out right after his February hiring. “My biggest thing was getting through my rehab and coming back playing football.’’
Hunter said he let his agent, Zeke Sandhu, take care of discussions about the bonus. And Hunter, whose contract runs through 2023, plans to do the same regarding extension talks.
For now, Hunter’s role will change in new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell’s 3-4 scheme. After being a defensive end in the 4-3, he said he’ll play both defensive end and outside linebacker but will stand up much more than before.
“I used to stand up when I first got here (in 2015),’’ said Hunter, who noted that the Vikings played some 3-4 alignments in Week 2 last year at Arizona. “So I know how to do that. Basically, just integrating my rush angles and my eyes and all that stuff.”
Hunter figures to be more of an outside linebacker since, when he attends position meetings, he goes to one for outside linebackers. He joins his buddy Smith in those meetings, where he said their close relationship results in a good vibe.
“Everybody has a smile on their face every time they come in,’’ Hunter said.
Celtics without Marcus Smart, Al Horford for East finals Game 1 vs. Heat, joining Miami’s Lowry as out
A potentially seismic shift hit the Eastern Conference finals less than three hours prior to Tuesday night’s start of Game 1 at FTX Arena, when the Boston Celtics announced that forward Al Horford had entered NBA health-and-safety protocols and would be out for the series opener against the Miami Heat.
The designation not only had Horford out for Tuesday’s start of the best-of-seven series, but also, based on the NBA’s required quarantine in such cases, possibly out for Thursday night’s Game 2 at FTX Arena and Saturday’s Game 3 at TD Garden.
“We found out about Al about two hours ago,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said, less than two hours before tipoff.
Udoka indicated that upcoming testing results could impact the timing of a Horford return.
“He’s feeling fine,” Udoka said, “and we’ll go from there, wait to see results of tests and future tests.”
Udoka said he was unaware of any contact-tracing issues with others on the team.
It is the third time this season Horford, 35, has entered NBA protocols.
In addition, the Celtics announced that a second starter, point guard Marcus Smart, would miss the series opener due to the right mid-foot sprain sustained during Sunday’s Game 7 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks that advanced them to the East finals against the Heat.
Smart was listed as questionable earlier in the day. Horford had not appeared on the Celtics’ injury report until he was listed as out.
“The soreness was too much,” Udoka said of Smart’s injury, “still some swelling, and limited basketball movements that he couldn’t do.”
Derrick White was the replacement starter for Smart, with recently injured Robert Williams moving back into the lineup in Boston’s power rotation.
“I feel like this is the world we’ve been living in for a long time, certainly this year,” Spoelstra said of the lingering uncertainties amid the pandemic, “Every team has experience dealing with this.”
Or working on the fly with evolving rosters on both sides, Spoelstra said, “This has become the normal prep: expect the unexpected.”
For the Heat, guard Kyle Lowry remained sidelined with a strained left hamstring, although he was on the court for pregame shooting. It is the seventh time in the past nine games Lowry has been sidelined by the hamstring.
Four Heat players had been listed as questionable earlier Tuesday, but then were cleared to play: Caleb Martin (ankle sprain), Max Strus (hamstring strain), P.J. Tucker (calf strain) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring strain).
Earlier, Spoelstra said at the morning shootaround that his team was in for an extended challenge, stressing the littlest things could make the biggest difference.
“They’re big, those moments in between, the plays in between, ball in the air, ball on the floor,” he said. “I’m sure they’re saying the same thing. You have two teams that take pride in that, so it should be very competitive in between the lines.
“And both teams do it in a way that’s not over the top. It’s just about doing whatever it takes to get the win.”
Heat guard Tyler Herro said he appreciated it was time to dig in defensively.
“I think both teams, everybody knows how well we are on that side of the ball,” he said. “I think whoever can get the relief buckets in transition, a couple of buckets here or there, that aren’t from set plays and things like that, I think whoever can get those in-between possessions, I think will have an advantage throughout the series.”
All without forgoing any defensive elements.
“I mean, that’s what we are, since I got here three years ago,” he said. “We’ve always been old-school that way. We’re willing to score 120, but we also can play a game in the 90s.”
Heat center Bam Adebayo said the team was savoring, but not caught up in, the moment.
“We’re just enjoying our moment,” he said. “For the most part, we’re keeping our head down, keeping the main thing the main thing.”
The series not only is a rematch of the teams’ 2020 East finals that the Heat won 4-2, but also a reunion for Adebayo with USA Basketball gold-medal Olympic teammate Jayson Tatum.
“Since I’m playing against him, I know his tendencies,” Adebayo said. “The Olympic team is totally different. But just knowing his tendencies, that’s basically it.”
For all the backstories, Herro said what can’t be lost is the significance of the moment.
“This is what you want as a competitor,” he said. “As a basketball player growing up this is everything you could ever ask for, to be in a game like that.”
